The Inauguration of President Donald Trump – Live Stream…

Posted on January 20, 2017 by

RSBN Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1Alternate Live Stream #2
Alternate Live Stream #3Alternate Live Stream #4

32 Responses to The Inauguration of President Donald Trump – Live Stream…

  1. Guyver1 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Here we Go!!!
    Maga!!!

  2. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Glory Glory Hallelujah!

  3. Ziiggii says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:37 am

    no commentary stream

  4. jackphatz says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Just knowing the horribly racist Obama’s will finally be gone from the White house and all that anti traditional Americanism will end. America The Beautiful again!

  5. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Cruz just arrived

  6. Patriot1783 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Scotus filing in 😄
    Rest In Peace Justice Scalia I know you are looking in from above. 😓

  7. dizzymissl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:40 am

    OMG, I am laughing so hard at that shot of Ginsburg. Suck it Ruthie!!!

  8. floridawoman4trump says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Finally, this very special day has arrived! I am so happy and so is my family.

  9. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:42 am

  10. Ace says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:42 am

    They still don’t know why they lost everything, right down to dog catcher.

  11. Reality Wins says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:43 am

    God bless you Sundance and fellow Treepers!
    Thank you for all of your enlightening posts,
    positivity when times were dark,
    humor in every form,
    and most of all for your LOVE of America!

    In celebration of the election of OUR President, I ask all Treepers to look to the right >> and just under the candle there is a link to donate to CTH to support this wonderful site – PLEASE DO!

    LOVE TO YOU ALL! GOD BLESS AMERICA!

  12. AustinPrisoner says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Ruth was shuffling in with her head down.
    Melanie looks elegant in baby blue.

  13. freddy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:43 am

    This is the place I want to be to watch this. Here is where I learned so much about American politics and how right always conquers wrong…Lot’s of great people here and the best company I could find to watch in awe what has been accomplished……..Thank You Lord………

  14. Ziiggii says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:44 am

    now why would the Trump kid spouses and grandkids be seated before the rest of the family?

  15. dizzymissl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Spouses of Trump children now present as is Reince.

  16. petszmom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:45 am

    nixed the kleenex and am ready to go with a towel instead…i realized a tissue wasn’t going to be enough as i am watching the family start trickling in.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. Michelle says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    This is way more interesting than watching a celebrity red carpet!

  18. DefendUrRights says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Here at the inauguration. Had orange tickets secured from Representative, but a group of a couple of thousand of us are being denied entrance. A local resident said that it was due to political police, we are being denied.

    Sucks. Herded like disrespected cats. No regard. Paul Ryan’s sucks, as he was on the committee for this event. People are very unhappy. We got special tickets. WTF happened?

  19. floridawoman4trump says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Finally, this very special day has arrived! I am so happy and so is my family!

  20. Guest says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I’m noticing a stark difference in Justice Roberts’ countenance between Obama’s inauguration and Trump’s. Roberts was positively giddy at Obama’s ceremony and today he looks like he’s on his way to have a root canal.

  21. Patriot1783 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Looks like on the move from the Whitehouse

  22. countryboy324 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Obviously I’m a huge Trump supporter.
    I think he might do great things, and be a President of historical proportions

    Just went to grocery store nearby to get a fine bottle of merlot wine for dinner.
    Usually way out of my price range. But today is a very special day.
    On the way back, saw close up (less than 10 feet away) a Bald Eagle.
    He was on the side of the road, eating a road kill.
    I have read that they do that, but never saw it.
    Also, I see bald eagles once in a while (maybe one every winter)
    Usually they are not close.
    And this was by far the closest I have ever seen one.

    I take that is an omen.

    MAGA

  23. Ace says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Michael “Obama” just vacated our White House!

  24. helmhood says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Trump at last, Trump at last. Thank God Almighty, Trump at last!

  25. bunkers says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    God bless you Mr. Trump – thank you for everything you’ve sacrificed to help the country we all love.

