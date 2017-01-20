President Trump Inaugural Parade and Afternoon Events – Live Stream…

Posted on January 20, 2017 by

trump-inaug-19

3 pm to 5 pm – Inaugural parade. The newly minted president and vice-president make their way 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by some 8,000 parade participants. They will include members of all US military branches, as well as high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, veteran groups and even a tractor brigade.

7 pm to 11 pm – President Trump, Vice-President Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls, two of which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum. A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.

Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1Alternate Live Stream #2 Alternate Live Stream #3

 

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2017, media bias, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s