Making Marine Recruitment Great Again…

Posted on January 20, 2017 by

melania-marine

melania-marine-1melania-marine-3melania-marine-2

  1. NoOneButTrump says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    LOLOL

  2. paper doll says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Great!

  3. belle819 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    My Dad was a proud marine – Semper Fi

  4. Joshua2415 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    The master marketeer, making Marine recruiting EASY again!

  5. 3x1 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Beats the last one…

  6. MissV says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    How true! What that young man is thinking! It’s my new desktop picture! I just love it!

  7. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Beats the hell out of escorting a man dressed as a woman… But, the best thing for making Marine recruitment great again is ending the endless nation toppling for oil and nwo bs and having our incredible troops here at home protecting us from the invasion that is in full swing.

    Yep, Trump is already working, and so am I. There is much to do on both ends of the spectrum. The insane moonbats are constantly b!tching and moaning about “social justice” or some other equally destructive notion, it’s time we all get busy working to balance the scales, no pun intended.

  8. Farmon says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Yes sir, now you’re talkin. They must have had some excellent considerations for the officer who received that tough duty. Way to go Marines! Proud of you boys!!! Oh, the First Lady is… stunning. Great pic.

  9. auscitizenmom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    “You, too, might have the opportunity to escort First Lady Trump if you join the Marines”

  10. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Melania at the Ball – TOTAL WOW!!! You guys should see her!

  11. Loving Eugene says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Wow. She is stunning. MAGA

  12. Lucille says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Listen, the United States Marine they chose to escort Mrs. Trump is not so shabby either. That is a honey….LOL!

  13. aprilyn43 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    And we keep on winning, General James Mattis has been confirmed by the Senate, and Mike Pence swore him in, with the oath of office.
    This is a win ! A huge win!

  14. John Franco says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Watching the Inaugural Ball, with both couples dancing, absolutely wonderful!!!

  15. Patriot1783 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    The 1500 Marines that marched in the inaugural parade was an awe struck moment. I can’t remember when I’ve seen such a turn out of our military men and women in a total celebration of honor toward our President.
    Brilliant.

  16. got243kids says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    My son enters the Corps in the spring! He’s so happy it’s not she-who-shall-not-be-named.

