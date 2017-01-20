Prayer Requests
Contact E-Mail
Support The Treehouse
Follow the Last Refuge Blog
Choose A Topic
Recent Comments
lizzieintexas on President Trump and First Lady… sunnydaze on President Trump and First Lady… NHVoter on President Trump and First Lady… Trumped1 on President Trump and First Lady… muffyroberts on President Trump and First Lady… Sherlock on President Trump and First Lady… Bill on President Trump and First Lady… codasouthtexas on President Trump and First Lady… Alison on President Trump and First Lady… JC on General Mattis Passes Full Sen… rashamon on President Trump and First Lady… teaforall on President Trump and First Lady… Oldschool on President Trump and First Lady… got243kids on Making Marine Recruitment Grea… lizzieintexas on President Trump and First Lady…
-
Recent Posts
- General Mattis Passes Full Senate Vote, Trump Signs Immediate Commission, VP Pence Gives Oath of Office…
- President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Inaugural Balls – Live Stream…
- The Peoples President…
- Making Marine Recruitment Great Again…
- President Trump Inaugural Parade and Afternoon Events – Live Stream…
Historical Campfire Conversations
Follow us on Twitter!
- RT @politico: .@POTUS and @FLOTUS arrive at the inaugural ball https://t.co/K7vPmt31ox 11 minutes ago
- Making Marine Recruitment Great Again… theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/20/mak… https://t.co/AGlrfMBT8R 35 minutes ago
- BBC News - Nigel Farage hired by Fox News as a political analyst bbc.com/news/uk-politi… 1 hour ago
- RT @faykellytuncay: BBC News - Nigel Farage hired by Fox News as a political analyst bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politi… 1 hour ago
- RT @DarrenJJordan: .@victoriouspat12 Just click the link between the arrows. ➡️ bit.ly/2jHh1jV ⬅️ 1 hour ago
George Zimmerman Case Research
-
The Bard of Murdock
LOLOL
LikeLike
Great!
LikeLike
My Dad was a proud marine – Semper Fi
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is my husband! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My dad was a marine as well, and my mom (at 95) still is!
Semper Fi, belle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The master marketeer, making Marine recruiting EASY again!
LikeLike
Beats the last one…
LikeLike
How true! What that young man is thinking! It’s my new desktop picture! I just love it!
LikeLike
Beats the hell out of escorting a man dressed as a woman… But, the best thing for making Marine recruitment great again is ending the endless nation toppling for oil and nwo bs and having our incredible troops here at home protecting us from the invasion that is in full swing.
Yep, Trump is already working, and so am I. There is much to do on both ends of the spectrum. The insane moonbats are constantly b!tching and moaning about “social justice” or some other equally destructive notion, it’s time we all get busy working to balance the scales, no pun intended.
LikeLike
Yes sir, now you’re talkin. They must have had some excellent considerations for the officer who received that tough duty. Way to go Marines! Proud of you boys!!! Oh, the First Lady is… stunning. Great pic.
LikeLike
Oh yes. My dad was a Marine also. Semper Fi!
LikeLike
“You, too, might have the opportunity to escort First Lady Trump if you join the Marines”
LikeLike
Melania at the Ball – TOTAL WOW!!! You guys should see her!
LikeLike
Wow. She is stunning. MAGA
LikeLike
Listen, the United States Marine they chose to escort Mrs. Trump is not so shabby either. That is a honey….LOL!
LikeLike
And we keep on winning, General James Mattis has been confirmed by the Senate, and Mike Pence swore him in, with the oath of office.
This is a win ! A huge win!
LikeLike
Watching the Inaugural Ball, with both couples dancing, absolutely wonderful!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 1500 Marines that marched in the inaugural parade was an awe struck moment. I can’t remember when I’ve seen such a turn out of our military men and women in a total celebration of honor toward our President.
Brilliant.
LikeLike
My son enters the Corps in the spring! He’s so happy it’s not she-who-shall-not-be-named.
LikeLike