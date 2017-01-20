January 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Inauguration Day – Open Discussion

Posted on January 20, 2017

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

123 Responses to January 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Inauguration Day – Open Discussion

  1. Martin says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Inauguration Day: Today

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:20 am

    This is like the night before Christmas when we were 10 years old.

  4. SteveInCO says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

    INAUGURATION DAY!!

    00 DAYS – 11 HOURS – 39 MINUTES

    Oligula’s last half-day in office

    This is the date every American has been looking forward to! The day when a real American moves into the White House.*

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Please note: Reports that I am, in fact, counting should be regarded as Fake News. My attorneys will be in touch with the Klinton News Network.

  5. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:22 am

    • BakoCarl says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

      Forgotten No More

      In the murk of Foggy Bottom,
      Stands a man, mostly forgotten,
      Beside him his wife, holding their child;
      Though a cheerful day, nobody smiles.

      The man, experienced and skilled,
      Had looked for work, something to build.
      But as the weeks and months crept by,
      He hardly looked, not wanting to try.

      There’ve been few jobs, not in an age;
      One may come, but at a very low wage;
      Vanishing, as though by sleight of hand,
      To some young man, new to our land.

      And so they stand, outside this cold day,
      To find some work. They silently pray.
      And though they looked, searched all around,
      There was, this day, no work to be found.

      Multiply this scene for millions of men
      Who look for work, time and again.
      But after searching all through the day,
      No work’s to be found, nothing for pay.

      Forgotten men, pushed down by the laws
      Approved by rich Pols, but tragically flawed,
      Causing our jobs to leave our lands
      To be cheaply done by foreign hands.

      But, thank God, we have a new dawn;
      Hope has returned, the pall is gone.
      We now have a man, of skill renowned,
      Who’ll bring back the jobs to our towns.

      He’ll get back jobs the foreigners took;
      He knows how, ‘cause he wrote the book.
      Great again, from factories to crops,
      He’ll make wise deals, we’ll be back on top.

      He’ll make us safe, from borders to streets
      Ignoring the Pols who’ll surely bleat.
      He’ll use money wisely, knowing it’s ours,
      And work for us full time, all of his hours.

      He’ll restore our freedoms and our rights
      By using the law to win our fights.
      He’ll show respect to those wearing blue,
      Giving them the full honor that they’re due.

      It’s a big job, with much more to do,
      But he’s a wise man with a wise crew.
      Those suppressed will be brought to the fore;
      The forgotten man is forgotten no more.

    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

      • Raven says:
        January 20, 2017 at 1:15 am

        I love it that our Commander in Chief actually salutes his staff, showing them the respect they are due right from the start.

        Thank you, President Donald J. Trump, Commander in Chief.

    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:25 am

    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:26 am

  6. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Will the Dem congress critters that are boycotting be able to send their goons in to disrupt the inauguration? If they can, they will.

  7. Janice The American Elder says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    This seems like a very appropriate song for today, on many different levels.
    [hope the link works]

  8. Rick says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Hey Barack Bojangles…..Please dance! Bye Loser!

  9. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

    It’s actually happening. The moment we’ve all dreamed about for so long.

    For years I’ve gnashed my teeth in rage at both parties selling us down the river. Now we have someone with a YUGE stick in his hand who is going to go in there and kick the snot out of everyone and truly restore greatness to our country.

    It’s so amazing, it’s almost surreal.

  10. MrE says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:29 am

    IT’S HERE!! IT’S FINALLY HERE!!!! (I’m 6 years old again on Christmas morning, you guys!)

  11. Bull Durham says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:29 am

    #8LongYears

  12. SharonKinDC says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:30 am

    More Trump good deeds…and a link to the related WaPo story…which is actually GOOD and HONEST!

  13. fleporeblog says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Ready to get into my brother’s car with my 3 cousins and my other brother to head to D.C. to watch OUR President, Donald J. Trump’s Swearing In and Inaugural Parade before heading back to NYC.

  16. steph_gray says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:33 am

    It not only feels like Christmas morning when we were kids, but that rare Christmas when we unwrapped gifts and found that not only had we gotten everything we wanted – we got things we hadn’t even known we wanted.

    Fewer than 12 hours here in blue MA to our moment of freedom. A very happy morning to all tree branches! Such fun to see the countdown end!

  17. SharonKinDC says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Is it me, or did Trump have a far more action packed day, the day before the inauguration than Slenderman?

    • Wend says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:13 am

      Still one of the best moments of this or any election I’ve watched…

    • Raven says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:21 am

      Was there, was crying, was screaming and was fighting the RINOs, the Cruz-bots, the media (who tried their best to twist our words or place their words in our mouths), and the liberals outside.

      Was joyful when the convention was over knowing all the losers lost, and joyful when the rest of them really lost on November 8th. And today I do not care that the whiners whine, I am grateful that the winner won!

  19. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Looks like the weather may be OK. accuweather says rain 11&2 but not 12&1pm.
    Few hours ago it was rain 7am thru 3 pm.
    Trump said it may rain but he didn’t think so.

    I live near the ocean, so it almost never rains when predicted, wind patterns from north & south usually push storms away, whether coming from sea or land. It does rain here, but I have not looked at weather predictions for many years. Hopefully it will be nice.

  20. Martin says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:37 am

  23. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Well, the time has finally come!

    So great to have shared this journey with all of you. Words can’t express how much this site, AND the people contributing here, has been a rock to cling to & solace the last 2 years. Y’all are awesome!!!

    Today I did a short photo-shoot with my Twitter mascot aka “FluffyDog” (real name not disclosed). I wanted to get a fun picture for the post inauguration celebration. We decided to go outside and shoot on our property for a little more dramatic look.

    Well, let me tell you… My dog is such a trooper. It was COLD COLD COLD outside, and he was so obedient. Posed & stayed still with his goggles on, even braved a little shivering at the end. (Don’t fret! It was only for a few minutes!) I swear, he knew it was for a special occasion. Such a great dog!

    Don’t know why I’m telling ya all this….
    I guess, it’s just a wonderful time – Thursday & Friday. I’m overcome with emotion and even my little doggie knows something is up & really important. There’s an energy in the air…..things are changing. I’m excited! Aren’t you????

  24. keeler says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:44 am

    It feels like the election was a year ago.

    Seeing all the Trumps coming off the plane yesterday at Andrews was uplifting in a way I can’t quite explain. Maybe it was the realization that it is all really happening. Or maybe it was the feeling that there was something genuinely, authentically American about the whole scene.

    Whatever it caused it, it was a great moment.

    • Raven says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:31 am

      I walked into our family room earlier today and found my strong and silent husband fighting back tears. I think he didn’t want me to notice, but when I did he smiled and said, “I just watched the First Family get off the plane in Washington.” Then he had to stop talking or he would have started bawling.

      Then I went and checked our answering machine and heard a message from a friend who called to tell us Donald Trump and family were in Washington D.C. Her voice was breaking up — I knew she was crying.

      It is really happening, and it was a long, hard fought battle for all of us. Unbelievable to think of what Donald Trump went through along the way.

      It will be a glorious day.

  25. Landslide says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Oh Happy Day!!!!! We are so thankful for you, President Trump. We’ve got your back every single day of the next 8 years. You inspire us and make us better people. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Many multitudes of people will be praying for you, fighting for you, and cheering you on. May God be near to you and give you wisdom and strength each and every day.

  26. Martin says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:46 am

  27. Pamela says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Today, I broke off with my sister over a debate about trump. She was saying MSM talking point that election was hacked. I tried to point out that election was not hacked and only hacking issue was with DNC. Nothing would change her brain as it is washed by MSM. So that was it for me.
    I can’t accept such falsehood. I chose truth and trump over my sister. Lets make America great again.

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Sorry to hear that. The fault is hers.

      “You can evade reality, but you cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.” (Paraphrase of Ayn Rand)

    • Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:29 am

      So sorry Pamela. The Media propaganda & gas-lighting is so very powerful. I’ve been fighting it years before Trump ran for President. I wish I had an answer for you!

      I can’t even talk to my Dad about politics because he’s totally main-lined NPR & BBC. He lives in an alternate reality & thinks everybody that doesn’t see it his way is stupid. So we just agree not to talk about it. It’s really sad.

      I hate the Media for this. It’s horrible what they’ve done to people’s minds. A crime~!

      Just know, it’s like she’s been eating mind poison for years. I know it’s difficult, but we don’t blame somebody when they eat poison food. They don’t know it’s poison. How we can wake them up? I truly have no clue. I’ve been trying to do it for nearly a decade now.

      I will never give up. EVER

  28. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:56 am

    The commie teachers union and teachers are encouraging students to walk out of class tomorrow.
    If your child comes home tomorrow with goo all over them, don’t worry it’s just from their teachers head exploding. 😳
    http://thefederalistpapers.org/us/what-check-out-what-the-nea-is-asking-teachers-to-do-for-trumps-inauguration

  29. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:59 am

    I’m starting to get bored with all this winning. Now what am I gonna do?

  30. SteveInCO says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:00 am

    INAUGURATION DAY!!

    00 DAYS – 11 HOURS – 00 MINUTES

    ELEVEN HOURS

    Oligula’s last half-day in office

    It is now Friday, January 20, 2017–Inauguration Day–in the Eastern Time Zone AND the Central Time Zone.

    This is the date every American has been looking forward to! The day when a real American moves into the White House.*

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Please note: Reports that I am, in fact, counting should be regarded as Fake News. My attorneys will be in touch with the Klinton News Network.

  31. Patriot1783 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:01 am

    T-11 hours!

  32. jefcool64 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:02 am

    “It’s Morning Again in America”
    – Ronald Reagan

  33. yohio says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:05 am

    So thoughts on why obama chose not to pardon Hillary? He knew would show he was part of the cover up IMO. Do you think she got any concessions?

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:12 am

      Well, it could still happen.

      But if it doesn’t, it means, perhaps that Trump has indicated willingness to pardon him should something turn up that incriminates him.

      Or the other possibility is we’re all wrong, we’ve eaten nothing but fake news for twenty four years, and she’s really pure as the driven snow.

      Ahaaahahah I crack myself up sometimes.

      • yohio says:
        January 20, 2017 at 1:20 am

        You are correct it still could happen, Obamas a huge ass if does it on inauguration

      • ZurichMike says:
        January 20, 2017 at 1:37 am

        This is why Obama won’t pardon her (in my humble opinion). The pardon would remove all 5th Amendment protection from refusing to testify on self-incrimination grounds. The pardon only protects her from actions up to 11:59 am on January 20, 2017.

        For example: If she now refuses to testify about matters related to Benghazi or selling uranium to Russi at 12:01 pm on January 20, 2017, she can be held in contempt of Congress and locked up until she wants to screech out an answer. If she perjures herself at 12:01 pm on January 20, 2017, she can be prosecuted.

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:20 am

      If he pardons Hillary…then that means that she is guilty of criminal activity.

      It would be an admission that the Dems tried to elect a criminal for President.

      • SteveInCO says:
        January 20, 2017 at 1:22 am

        I bet they think we’ll forget before November 2018.

        In the past, they could count on the media not to remind us. They’re still thinking like that. Sure, probably 40 percent never break out of that bubble…but that’s a much smaller number than it used to be.

        • wheatietoo says:
          January 20, 2017 at 1:30 am

          The pardon would have to specify ‘what’ she is being pardoned for.
          Heh.

          That would be meme-worthy.
          And definitely mock-worthy.
          We would not forget, and we would not let it be forgotten in 2018.

    • The Great White Shank says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:27 am

      I think it’s still gonna happen.

  34. wheatietoo says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:10 am

    One of the best lines I have read today…possibly The Best

    America has invaded Washington, DC.

    Someone said this on the Inaugural thread earlier.
    I thought I would post it again, for those who may have missed it.

    And that’s so true, isn’t it!

    America has come to Washington, DC…and we are pissed.
    We’ve sent our warrior to knock heads and get things done.

    Swamp creatures beware. Your days are numbered.

    Liked by 2 people

  35. azgulch says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Holy Shit. In less than 12 hours, we can erase GHW Bush, B Clinton, G Bush, and B Obama. That is 28 years of awful governance.

    I am so excited for all the young people, under 60. The next 15 years will provide so many opportunities, jobs, investments, everything.

    My greatest hope is this opportunity allows families to view children as an asset and not a liability- as has happened across the world this last 28 years. Japan, Italy, and Germany are all close to 1 child per couple–1/2 of what is needed to sustain a thriving culture. The US is not far behind. Let’s make this revolution include child friendly options.

    That said – my God what a glorious day today is going to be.

  37. SteveInCO says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Still liking this.

  38. TheRosyGlow says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:21 am

    We patriots have suffered too long. The pain reliever kicks in today at noon, baby!

  39. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:22 am

    You will not be missed. Matter of fact, I don’t miss you already!

  40. Piper says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:23 am

    If you don’t wanna listen to the entire thing start a 24:00
    Bad stuff VERY possible today

  41. ZurichMike says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:32 am

    In all of the video clips, note the military who greet Trump. Big, heartfelt smiles on their faces when they chat with him.

  42. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Been celebrating since 9am Thursday. Just got back from DC…What a day… What a fabulous day!

