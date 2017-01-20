Inauguration Day Schedule For The Presidency of Donald J Trump…

Schedule below:
Friday, January 20th 2017
Morning – President-Elect Donald Trump, Vice-President-Elect Michael Pence, together with their families, will attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just steps from the White House.
Afterward, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President-Elect Trump and his wife Melania to the White House for morning tea. The two couples will then travel together to the Capitol by motorcade.
♦ 9:30 am – Inauguration ceremony begins on the west front of the Capitol with musical performances.
Attendees will include members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, diplomats and the public. Former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend, as will Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton.
Former president George H.W. Bush is in frail health and will not be present.
Sixteen-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Rockettes dance troupe will also be performing, at a time yet to be announced.
♦ 11:30 am – Opening remarks. Religious leaders will offer the invocation and readings.
Vice-President Michael Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
♦ Noon – President-Elect Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He will use president Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration Bible, as well as the Bible that Trump’s mother gave to him at his Sunday school graduation in 1955. Presidential authority is officially transferred.
After the swearing in, President Donald J Trump will deliver his inaugural address.
Anticipating the inaugural address (just a guess for tone):
Today, together, with hearts of thankfulness, we recognize and cherish the fellowship of great and patriotic men who paved a path. Beside me stand proud leaders from West Texas, from Arkansas, and from our beautiful Hawaii.
Beside me are strong and brilliant leaders who rose to this highest office within our constitutional republic, dedicated to the principles they carried toward this great endeavor – our United States.
However, today also, with deliberate intensity – through you, I rise to present a new construct, a new path – your path.
A path paved with weathered stones; carried by a determined American people who have too long been forgotten. We establish this path with toil, with grit and with great necessity.
With absolute devotion and commitment to this new pathway’s necessary construct, today I rise humbled as your vessel – as a focused voice – and accepting this challenge on your behalf I pledge my unyielding determination to see its success.
My fellow Americans, today we begin YOUR presidency…
Today, with this administration, we begin your era; we follow your path; we hear your voice; and I pledge to apply the highest standard of stewardship toward accomplishing your goals – our goals – America’s united goals.
The government that begins today, begins with you. The governing principles that begin today, are dependent upon you. And let there be no doubt or equivocation – The stewardship that begins today, begins with clarity of purpose; and we shall measure the merit of our forward enterprise by a common yardstick equal toward all…
This administration, …my administration, …your administration, is fully -and uniquely- vested only in your success.
♦ 12:30 Ceremony ends.
After the ceremony, in keeping with tradition, President Trump and Vice-President Pence will attend the Congressional Lunch in the Capitol.
♦ 3 pm to 5 pm – The Inaugural Parade. The newly minted president and vice-president make their way 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by some 8,000 parade participants. They will include members of all US military branches, as well as high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, veteran groups and even a tractor brigade.
♦ 7 pm to 11 pm – President Trump, Vice-President Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls, two of which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum. A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.
Left off the Official Schedule: 12:01 Brennan & Clapper leave for GITMO.
I wish.
11:59 Hillary pardoned.
She wishes.
And the “like” was ONLY to let you know I responded.
11:59:30
Obama: “Just kiddin, okeydok?”
Why just Brennan and Clapper? My list for Gitmo is miles longer.
You also left off the Official Schedule: 9:00 Obama pardons Hillary.
Beautiful photo of the Capitol Building, draped in bunting and crowds.
Steve? Steve? Where are you?
He’s on the other thread.
Going to be a MAGA day. Everyone enjoy.
I heard that first paragraph of anticipated address today, but I am going to have to remember who said it.
It’s a great speech Sundance! Are you just guessing? I see on top! But if trump says anything like that it will be a great one. He will still hit the home run tomorrow! Can’t wait!
Yes, a truly inspiring speech, Sundance.
Sundance- that is a great speech. Would be a perfect tone. Let’s see if President’s address is similar in tone.
Trump embraces the heroic style of address. He speaks for us.
This singer, Chrisette Michele, is singing tomorrow at the Inaugural. She’s black and Spike Lee is pissed so he’s dumping her:
http://www.breitbart.com/news/spike-lee-wont-use-chrisette-michele-over-inaugural-gig/
I had never heard of her before, so here’s a vid., for others who don’t know who she is.
Nice voice, but not personally crazy about the music. But for people who do like her, you might want to throw some support her way:
Come to the enlightened side, Chrisette. Leave that crappy archaic plantation. We welcome you with open arms.
You know, I think she’s one of many black Americans that are starting to wake up to reality. I think Trump’s outreach is having a more profound effect than we know yet. I’ve been surprised at the pushback Lewis has gotten within the black community. It’s just a beginning, but it’s there. Here’s hoping (and praying) that Trump can be the one to reverse the hopelessness of our inner cities and bring the peace that Obama falsely promised and never intended to deliver. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Trump became a racial healer in our nation? Not only would we all benefit, but it would be so much fun to watch the race warlords’ heads explode as they lost their influence.
I am really going to miss Obama…
/s.
yeah SoCal, me too………bwahahahaha!
Now, you’re just having too much fun, Sundance!
So much anticipation after almost two years – finding the CTH link on a Breitbart thread, all of the hours studying your meticulous posts, finally realizing why this country kept spiraling downward, the Lion descending the escalator in June a year ago, endless debates, endless knots in the stomach, such feelings of pride at every rally, calling the faithful in every state and being hung up on by others, the roller coaster of the General Election campaign and Election Night…and tomorrow has become today!
Bless you and your team for guiding us, bless Donald Trump, his family and colleagues for their safety and sacrifice, and bless Americans for our continued stewardship of this miracle of history, the United States of America!
Trump DAY!
I am buying iTunes of all the performers tomorrow who took so much crap from libtards. We should support them.
Today I bought “three doors down”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
See Chrisette Michele, above.
It’s like being a kid on Christmas Eve!!!
We are in California. So no sleep tonight. It seems events start around 4:00am PST.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait Raffaela, 9am EST = 6Am Pacific. If you go to bed now you can catch some sleep.
Had a hard time finding good quality of all the musical performances so thought id share:
I can’t get these song lines out of my head: “Happy days are here again, The sky is bright and clear again. Happy days are here again!”
It’s Thursday – oops Friday early AM and my face is sore from smiling all day today. My husband is going to be laughing when I have those hand warmers on my face!
A little prayer for the Trump and Pence families : God please take care of the Trump and Pence families, please protect and guide them on their way, in everything they think and say and do today, and guide everyone one and everything that comes their way, please guide and protect them today, and every day. Thank You God for giving us another chance to right the ship of our country, without You there is no good in this world. Let us never forget You, and never forget to thank and follow YOU.
CTH had the full list of the members of Congress who say they will not attend the Inauguration tomorrow – could they also go on a list of FORMER Congressional reps following the 2018 election? If they cannot accept and embrace the inauguration of Donald J. Trump it is as if they do not wholeheartedly accept the entire premise of our nation and what it’s all about! They can’t just “pick and choose” what parts they like or don’t like – if they want to hold political office in America, they need to support/respect the entire program! They should not be reelected to their Congressional positions nor should they be elected to any other political office in America. I say let’s not forget this list and work to find suitable opponents for everyone on the list – and Democrats who voted for Trump can help by finding good Democrats to take over these Congressional jobs. It isn’t really just about Republicans winning – I think the REALLY nice people who are Democrats along with those of us who are sick of the milquetoast Republicans need to work together!
I’m going to enjoy every minute of today’s schedule. I (like most of us) have been waiting nearly a lifetime for a man like Trump to be our president. President Trump is a must have, especially after the last 8 years under Obama’s insufferable regime. I see hope, now that there is change. MAGA.
Owning my agree!! This day has been such a long time coming. I’m setting an alarm so I can wake up and enjoy every minute of it. Today was amazing, and it wasn’t even the real deal yet. Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings!
The cure for what ails America kicks in today at noon!
This is the day that millions of Trump/Pence supporters & myself have waited for, Its so surreal. I dreamed this day might come & now it has.
Just remember ppl … Now the real work begins! The Liberals, Atheists, Dem’s & LGBTs don’t want this day. They will do everything they can to stop the progress – We have to work harder, be stronger & make the change we need happen.
Keep praying, for protection, for support and for guidance, of Trump and Pence and his cabinet !
Trump worked hard, but he needs us more now!
