Inauguration Day Schedule For The Presidency of Donald J Trump…

Schedule below:

Friday, January 20th 2017

Morning – President-Elect Donald Trump, Vice-President-Elect Michael Pence, together with their families, will attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just steps from the White House.

Afterward, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President-Elect Trump and his wife Melania to the White House for morning tea. The two couples will then travel together to the Capitol by motorcade.

♦ 9:30 am – Inauguration ceremony begins on the west front of the Capitol with musical performances.

Attendees will include members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, diplomats and the public. Former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend, as will Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton.

Former president George H.W. Bush is in frail health and will not be present.

Sixteen-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Rockettes dance troupe will also be performing, at a time yet to be announced.

♦ 11:30 am – Opening remarks. Religious leaders will offer the invocation and readings.

Vice-President Michael Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

♦ Noon – President-Elect Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He will use president Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration Bible, as well as the Bible that Trump’s mother gave to him at his Sunday school graduation in 1955. Presidential authority is officially transferred.

After the swearing in, President Donald J Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

Anticipating the inaugural address (just a guess for tone):

Today, together, with hearts of thankfulness, we recognize and cherish the fellowship of great and patriotic men who paved a path. Beside me stand proud leaders from West Texas, from Arkansas, and from our beautiful Hawaii.

Beside me are strong and brilliant leaders who rose to this highest office within our constitutional republic, dedicated to the principles they carried toward this great endeavor – our United States.

However, today also, with deliberate intensity – through you, I rise to present a new construct, a new path – your path.

A path paved with weathered stones; carried by a determined American people who have too long been forgotten. We establish this path with toil, with grit and with great necessity.

With absolute devotion and commitment to this new pathway’s necessary construct, today I rise humbled as your vessel – as a focused voice – and accepting this challenge on your behalf I pledge my unyielding determination to see its success.

My fellow Americans, today we begin YOUR presidency…

Today, with this administration, we begin your era; we follow your path; we hear your voice; and I pledge to apply the highest standard of stewardship toward accomplishing your goals – our goals – America’s united goals.

The government that begins today, begins with you. The governing principles that begin today, are dependent upon you. And let there be no doubt or equivocation – The stewardship that begins today, begins with clarity of purpose; and we shall measure the merit of our forward enterprise by a common yardstick equal toward all…

This administration, …my administration, …your administration, is fully -and uniquely- vested only in your success.

♦ 12:30 Ceremony ends.

After the ceremony, in keeping with tradition, President Trump and Vice-President Pence will attend the Congressional Lunch in the Capitol.

♦ 3 pm to 5 pm – The Inaugural Parade. The newly minted president and vice-president make their way 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by some 8,000 parade participants. They will include members of all US military branches, as well as high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, veteran groups and even a tractor brigade.

♦ 7 pm to 11 pm – President Trump, Vice-President Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls, two of which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum. A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.