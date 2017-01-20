Friday January 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).
9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).
8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).
7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).
6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).
5.”Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27).
4.”The mystery of God: Christ” (Colossians 2:2).
3.”Christ, our life” (Colossians 3:4).
2.”Christ is all, and in all” (Colossians 3:11).
1.”Christ Jesus, our hope” (1 Timothy 1:1).
0.”Christ Jesus, my Lord” (Philippians 3:8).
Jesus Christ is Lord.
INAUGURATION DAY!!
00 DAYS – 11 HOURS – 44 MINUTES
Oligula’s last half-day in office
This is the date every American has been looking forward to! The day when a real American moves into the White House.*
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Please note: Reports that I am, in fact, counting should be regarded as Fake News. My attorneys will be in touch with the Klinton News Network.
SO close! It’s SOOOO close! Sanity coming back to our government in 11 hours and 40 something minutes!! Thank you, God! God bless President Trump. Fantastic to share these moments with all you fellow Deplorables on CTH! Thank you, Sundance. We are NOT alone! 🙂
Aesop, that is the Pres. 44 Team moving out ?
Love ya, Steve, and THANK YOU for always keeping us updated. Now you need to come up with another task, here.
Dinner speech! WOW!
A Prayer on Inauguration Day
Our Father in Heaven, Creator of all,
Who causes the nations to rise and to fall,
Establishes leaders by His perfect plan,
And guides the actions and lives of mortal man,
We thank You for the providence You have given;
Though we have sinned often, You have forgiven.
We come to You now, humble in prayer,
Seeking Your favor and Your merciful care.
May we as Your people be humble and still.
May our leaders search Your Word for Your will,
And pray for Your wisdom and follow Your ways,
And acknowledge You as LORD for all their days.
May they lead wisely, with justice and mercy,
Through the narrow gate along life’s short journey.
May they acknowledge You in all that they do,
As you give them wisdom and guide their paths, too.
We pray for revival, all over our land,
That we turn to You and Your merciful hand.
Let us be humble and ever seek Your face,
Praying in return You’ll grant us Your peace.
We know all good things come only from You,
Gifted by Your grace, not by what we do.
We do not deserve anything we ask for,
But Yours is the praise and glory evermore.
Thank you, Bako, for the beautiful prayer. I’ll use it in my devotions today, this most unusual and welcome January 20th ever.
Before entering into any great or important undertaking, one ought always to invoke the aid of G*d.
Acknowledge Him in all that you do, and He will direct your path. Amen.
Preparing for the possibility of “turbulence” (there will be plenty of it around here, SF Bay Area…):
“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
–1 Thessalonians 5:16-18–
(emphasis mine)
Our Father, bless this new day…this day of the Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, and the taking of the Oath of Office by Vice President Michael R. Pence. Watch over them, keep them safe for the tasks at hand, and give them wisdom. Help each of us to be worthy of this reprieve You have given us as Americans. Thank You, Lord! In Jesus’s Name, Amen
Prayer Connects – Prayerscapes
s://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iv06xSceS0w
Possible Terror Attack in Melbourne:
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/police-pursuit-through-melbourne-cbd/news-story/e365f902f9a433956125d84dfb43ac59
Witnesses report a “Middle Eastern” looking driver was shouting Allahu Akbar and playing loud Arabic music as he ran over pedestrians in Melbourne, killing at least 3 people and injuring another twenty before police were able to shoot him. At least four victims appear to be children, as they have been admitted to a local children’s hospital. Witnesses also report he hit a woman pushing a pram (stroller).
A police spokesperson indicated the incident is related to a “stabbing” in a nearby suburb earlier in the day. This person also said it was not ” a CT related incident”, which I assume means Counter Terror as the press is reporting it is not a terror incident. There are reportedly no other suspects.
However the witness statements, the location (it appears to be in the touristy area of Melbourne), the method of injury (car), and the targeting of children all fit a familiar pattern. In video shot at the scene, it does sound like he is shouting Allahu Akbar, but it is hard to hear over other noise in the video.
Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment; the while I contemplate with great love and tender pity THY FIVE MOST PRECIOUS WOUNDS , pondering over them within me, whilst I call to mind what the Prophet David put in Thy mouth concerning Thee, O Good Jesus: “They have pierced My hands and My feet; they have numbered all My bones.”
Good and gentle Jesus, watch out for my President Donald John Trump, I pray.
DOJ Admits Blackwater Contractors Were Caught in Enemy Crossfire
“The bizarre thing – and it speaks to why this case never should have made it to a U.S. court – is that these three judges, however well-meaning, were asking about whether the gun made a big ‘pop’ sound or a little ‘pop’ sound, in trying to determine what kind of gun it was. For anyone that has any experience with any kind of firearms case, it was ludicrous,” he said.
“This perfectly exemplifies the Obama administration,” he said. “To basically pardon a self-hating and America-hating traitor [Bradley Manning], who betrayed hundreds of thousands of documents, releasing them to the aid of our enemies, to include tactics, techniques, procedures on counter-insurgency, exposing hundreds of Afghan interpreters and other people that were cooperating with the U.S., people that the Taliban now has a target list to kill, the damage is long and extensive, and yet this is what the Obama administration rewards and supports.”
“What a fitting end to the disaster that is the Barack Obama administration,” Prince declared.
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/01/19/erik-prince-doj-admits-blackwater-contractors-caught-enemy-crossfire/
Lord please keep President Elect Trump safe to serve as our President. In Jesus’s name. Amen
Ha ha ha – those wacky Brits!
What if it works and LGQBLT-ers report abuse and hate crimes at the hands of mooslums?
Then they’ll be faced with the quandary of considering which favored pet constituency should receive primacy.
Police Hope LGBT Police Car Will Boost Reporting of ‘Hate Crime’
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/19/police-hope-lgbt-police-car/
California ‘Accidentally’ Releases Info of 3,500 Firearms Instructors
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/01/19/california-accidentally-releases-private-information-nearly-3500-firearms-instructors/
I hope they file a class action lawsuit
I missed my normal freeway exit today and took the next exit and some side streets to get where I wanted to be. I was hungry and decided to get some lunch from a national brand purveyor of fried chicken.
So I walk in and the place looked like a bank. Lexan plastic across the entire counter all the way to the ceiling. I am thinking to myself, that this must be some damn fine chicken they got here. Heck, it could be the best fried chicken in California.
So instead of ordering a 2 piece meal, I got a 3 piece, because I knew that chicken that had to be protected like a bank was going to be some really great chicken.
