-
“WOLVERINES !”…
OMG! I feel like I’m dreaming..
Thank you LORD!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes, Thank You Jesus. Amen and Amen.
The good Lord has answered so beautifully
Someone said, Don’t Mess With Those Folks at Conservative Treehouse. He was right but they did not pay attention. CAN YOU HEAR US NOW?
I agree SonFlower. It doesn’t feel real. All the ups and downs of the campaign (mostly ups, but I have to admit on occassion the psy-ops of the media worked on me), all the nights of visiting this site to be cheered up by the great Treepers here. It just is overwhelming that it is finally here.
Like other times in the past year and half or so, I cried agin today. And I’m Canadian.
🙂
We’re counting on you, Canadians, to git ‘er done next time around and elect your own DJT up there!!!! Go Canada!
Melania looks happy.
Her ebullience accentuates her extreme hotness.
Bigly
That looks like a good photo to paint the page background for the next 48 hours!!! Just like you do with the terrible scenes from 9/11 in remembrance, only this time in CELEBRATION!
Thank you, Sundance, for helping us understand what we were seeing and what was going to happen.
God Bless President Trump and his family!
And God Bless everybody here @ the treehouse for keeping the faith and keeping the information rolling.
This was the most fantastic journey I have ever witnessed and most of all been a part of!
M A G A !!! 🙂
Irons,
This fantastic journey is just beginning. We are going to show the whole world what Faith, Devotion, Love of each other and Country can do for the Freedom of ALL Mankind. God Bless the USA!
I think I heard Abraham Lincoln clapping….. The Union has been saved again…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
The long national nightmare is almost over.
BEST DAY EVER!!!!! Spectacular fireworks!!! USA in fireworks!!! Battle Hymn of the Republic—my favorite patriotic song!!!!!!
Glory Hallelujah Wolverines!!!
And a special God bless to You, dizzymissl!
Thanks Sundance, CTH and posters you were a big part of all this for a lot of us!
Loving it so much. Love the useless, worthless, commie lib leftists, hating it too. Their hate is off the charts.That is so sweet.
Wonderful spectacle. Wolverines! MAGA!
Thank you Sundance for the hard work you put in, and for sometimes having to bring us back to focus.
It’s been a long time coming. WOOT! This is the best week EVER!
Trump grazing up at Lincoln wow
What an awesome speech to start off a New beginning for America & All Americans
Setting here at the dealership getting my oil changed
Looking a bit like an idiot wiping away American proud happy tears(don’t care what they think, it’s a Very Proud day for America & All Americans )
I hear you. Sitting here sanding wood pieces while watching the concert AND have the RSB live stream going for the Deploraball broadcast. Feels great to be with all of you while this is happening.
I hear that. Sitting ere sanding wood pieces while watching the concert AND have the iPad connected to the RSB live stream for the Deploraball broadcast. It feels great to share the experience with all of you treepers… Bigly!
God Bless the USA!
I’m going to need more champagne.
The last 8 years feels like half my lifetime. Good luck Donald … Err. um.. I mean President Trump.
God Bless President Elect Trump and his family. God Bless the United States of America! We did it guys! We did it! Cheers!
I want to thank all of you here for fighting the good fight the past year and a half that I have read here. I appreciate you all very much.
Yes. Time to celebrate 🇺🇸 Cheers to everyone 🍷 President Trump
God Bless Each of You and God Bless the USA! I am hostessing a party tomorrow for all of our Team Trump Folks in my County. This is such an exciting time to be alive! And a special thank you to the poster on here who encouraged us all to volunteer for Team Trump. That was almost 2 years ago. It has been an uphill experience for me, since that day.
Thank you Lord Jesus Christ
It feels like a dream but it’s real folks. 😀
I cried all the way through the laying of the wreath and through a great deal of the concert. It’s important to savor every minute we can of these 2 days, because it’ll be right be to ugly as usual next week.
Share with any liberal friends and watch the ‘splodey heads. Too much fun..
