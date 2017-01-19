“WOLVERINES !”…

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

Celebrate BIGLY !

You’re worth it !

trump-inaug-11

“WOLVERINES !”

43 Responses to “WOLVERINES !”…

  1. SonFlower says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    OMG! I feel like I’m dreaming..

  2. Derek Hagen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Like other times in the past year and half or so, I cried agin today. And I’m Canadian.

  3. Sentient says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Melania looks happy.

  4. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Bigly

  5. AghastInFL says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    That looks like a good photo to paint the page background for the next 48 hours!!! Just like you do with the terrible scenes from 9/11 in remembrance, only this time in CELEBRATION!

  6. auscitizenmom says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for helping us understand what we were seeing and what was going to happen.

  7. Irons says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    God Bless President Trump and his family!
    And God Bless everybody here @ the treehouse for keeping the faith and keeping the information rolling.
    This was the most fantastic journey I have ever witnessed and most of all been a part of!
    M A G A !!! 🙂

  8. Jim Rogers says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    I think I heard Abraham Lincoln clapping….. The Union has been saved again…..

  10. Angus says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    The long national nightmare is almost over.

  11. Landslide says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    BEST DAY EVER!!!!! Spectacular fireworks!!! USA in fireworks!!! Battle Hymn of the Republic—my favorite patriotic song!!!!!!

  12. dizzymissl says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Glory Hallelujah Wolverines!!!

  13. yohio says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Thanks Sundance, CTH and posters you were a big part of all this for a lot of us!

  14. Howie says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Loving it so much. Love the useless, worthless, commie lib leftists, hating it too. Their hate is off the charts.That is so sweet.

  15. Coldeadhands says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Wonderful spectacle. Wolverines! MAGA!

  16. booger71 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Thank you Sundance for the hard work you put in, and for sometimes having to bring us back to focus.

  17. Carterzest says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    It’s been a long time coming. WOOT! This is the best week EVER!

  18. andi lee says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:31 pm

  19. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Trump grazing up at Lincoln wow
    What an awesome speech to start off a New beginning for America & All Americans
    Setting here at the dealership getting my oil changed
    Looking a bit like an idiot wiping away American proud happy tears(don’t care what they think, it’s a Very Proud day for America & All Americans )

    • Kay Emig says:
      January 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      I hear you. Sitting here sanding wood pieces while watching the concert AND have the RSB live stream going for the Deploraball broadcast. Feels great to be with all of you while this is happening.

    • Kay Emig says:
      January 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      I hear that. Sitting ere sanding wood pieces while watching the concert AND have the iPad connected to the RSB live stream for the Deploraball broadcast. It feels great to share the experience with all of you treepers… Bigly!

  20. gamecock123 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    God Bless the USA!

  21. Lanna says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    I’m going to need more champagne.

  22. Tparty says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The last 8 years feels like half my lifetime. Good luck Donald … Err. um.. I mean President Trump.

  23. LKA in LA says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    God Bless President Elect Trump and his family. God Bless the United States of America! We did it guys! We did it! Cheers!

  24. Rox says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I want to thank all of you here for fighting the good fight the past year and a half that I have read here. I appreciate you all very much.

  25. mariclaire81 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Yes. Time to celebrate 🇺🇸 Cheers to everyone 🍷 President Trump

  26. drdeb says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    God Bless Each of You and God Bless the USA! I am hostessing a party tomorrow for all of our Team Trump Folks in my County. This is such an exciting time to be alive! And a special thank you to the poster on here who encouraged us all to volunteer for Team Trump. That was almost 2 years ago. It has been an uphill experience for me, since that day.

  27. Wayne Robinson says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Thank you Lord Jesus Christ

  28. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    It feels like a dream but it’s real folks. 😀

  29. janc1955 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I cried all the way through the laying of the wreath and through a great deal of the concert. It’s important to savor every minute we can of these 2 days, because it’ll be right be to ugly as usual next week.

  30. Gnu and Improved says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Share with any liberal friends and watch the ‘splodey heads. Too much fun..

  31. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 6:43 pm

