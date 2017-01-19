Steve Mnuchin Confirmation Hearing – Secretary of Treasury – Live Stream…

Steve Mnuchin is nominated for Treasury Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump.  Round #2 of his confirmation hearing is about to begin:

… Oh, and he’s crushing it.  Doing awesome.  The Finance Committee Senators have no concept of a businessman giving up hundreds of millions of his own wealth to work for the average American.   The Committee appears a little *stunned*.

  sundance says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm

  fleporeblog says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    They amazing thing for a majority if not all these appointments is that they didn’t do it for the money. They did it because they realize that our great nation is on the brink of collapse that will never ever allow it to come back from. What the Hell else could you ask for from such a cabinet

  M33 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    It helps to be literally the smartest person in the room!

  booger71 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Have they asked him about global warming or gays in the IRS yet?

  msmelchizadek says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Who is that guy with the lisp that is questioning him right now? I didn’t watch the first part.

  NHVoter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Meanwhile the Dems have no leverage…

  Nationalist says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Elmer Fudd…you wascally wabbit.

  (No Longer A) Bystander says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    There is a lovely blonde lady behind him which I assume to be his wife, but behind her I have noticed another blonde lady, vigorously chewing gum. Sorry it’s my pet peeve to see people chewing gum in a dignified arena. Let’s make America courteous and well-mannered again.

    Trumpelstiltsken says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      That’s his fiancee, Louise Linton. She’s quite stunning, but the gum chewing is definitely off-putting.

      tonyE says:
        January 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm

        Maybe she’s just pissed off at the buffoons on the dais asking those stupid questions and she wants to yell at them…. chewing gum releases her tension.

        My wife often chews gum on her commute to work on the 405. I suppose it keeps her sanity.

        .. And yeah, you got to admire Trump’s nominees… many of them are walking away from hundreds of millions of dollars at the peak of their financial careers to work in DC… for what? A buck a year?

        How much do you think the CEO of Exxon makes? Huh?

    BigMamaTEA says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      No longer, who says this committee hearing is a “dignified arena!” Should be, but hasn’t for a long time.

      1hear2learn says:
        January 19, 2017 at 2:15 pm

        These pols think they are showing off, playing to the camera’s in hopes of their sound bytes making it to the news cycles for all to see how awesome they are and fighting hard for their cause… it’s sickening. If more citizens were to actually watch these hearings, I believe these exchanges would have the reverse affect and folks would wake up to the stupid games these nimrods are playing and realize how bad that swamp actually is!

      (No Longer A) Bystander says:
        January 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

        You’re right! It’s no longer a dignified arena. But again, it would be very nice to see a return of dignity of the public in public.

    Oldschool says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      Agree. Judge Judy would never allow it!!!!

  Reality Wins says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Was watching a youtube stream of the press conference which then cut to this hearing. Didn’t realize it was a CNN stream until they cut to the talking heads. One CNN airhead was upset the Mnuchin stated that the unemployment rate was bogus. She said: the 96 million Americans that are out work do not want to work! If these idiots still don’t under why Trump got elected they need to look no further than that statement.

  aProvider says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    The beautiful woman is stealing my show

  BigMamaTEA says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Almost every Committee, now has a live broadcast from their website.

    Ugh, Bill Nelson, D-FL, looking for dead every day. He was a real azz this morning.

  Andrew E. says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    I’m embarrassed for Sen. Menendez that he thinks he knows more than Mnuchin about the 2008 mortgage crisis.

  robertnotsowise says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Mnuchin one of the brightest numbers guys in the business. I have been watching on and off but I think he is killing it.

    His family is very very nice, the ex wife and the kids are all quality people.

  Concerned says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    It was either Varney or Cavuto who pointed out, and I totally agree, that Mnuchin is really great at explaining complex issues. And I’m so happy that Mnuchin did not let the Democrat dummies prevent him from answering questions fully because I wanted to hear the explanations! I want to learn. The Democrats don’t care about the answers but I do!

    BigMamaTEA says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      The congress-criminals did get chastised early-on. They were, just like in a lot of these hearing, rude, and prattling off numerous questions, and getting angry when Mnunchin wouldn’t answer strictly yes or no.

    NJF says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      It was definitely Varney as Cavuto is a passive/aggressive tepid “supporter.”

      He likes that Trump will be good for the market, but I’d guess he voted for the Grifter.

      Varney’s panel also said “he’s (SM) smarter then they are.”

    DelAware says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      You mean he can explain the principles behind the Federal Reserve Monopoly Funny Money game that he is going to be at the helm of?

      Gee, what a reassuring thing.

  Reality Wins says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Do you think this leftist is regretting his Feb 7, 2013 tweet?

  Beenthere says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    A now for something a little bit lighter: Is Steve Mnuchin John Oliver’s older successful brother?

  Andrew E. says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Sherrod Brown is terrible. He needs to go Ohio.

  Niagara Frontier says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Dems on the committee seem very unhappy with the status quo and the Treasury in general. Do they know they’ve held the Executive Branch and White House for 20 of the last 28 years? If not, somebody should tell them.

  BigMamaTEA says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Claire McCaskill, another one who needs to go! She has been a bi-otch throughout.

    Thank you Mr. Mnunchin for just mentioning the fact this is a first time we have had a successful BUSINESSMAN, Non-politico POTUS.

    And as I well know, there were issues with your finances Sen McCaskill!

  Andrew E. says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    McCaskill still insane. My God, someone carry her off to the nut house.

  Niagara Frontier says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    McCaskill is badgering Mnuchin about Trump’s financial holdings and ethics. The Senate is a millionaires club with a majority of them worth way more than a million.

    There’s nothing wrong with that but I suspect many did not arrive there that way. The adage about “glass houses” and “throwing stones” comes to mind in terms of financial ethics.

  colmdebhailis says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Looking at Louise Linton has alleviated some of the trauma I endured watching Senator Patty Murray at other hearings.

  5emerald29 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Uh oh bringing up being a servant to the public…… if only these people actually believed it and followed through. America would be better off and PE Trump wouldn’t have to come save the day! The next 4yrs is going to be good.

  missmarple2 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I came here to see what was going on since I had been gone.

    I see that antisemitism has reared its ugly head. I will not be back until it quits.

    This reflects poorly on this site since Mr. Trump has a Jewish son-in-law, Jewish daughter (convert), and Jewish grandchildren.

    I am Catholic, and talk of this type in my faith is a sin.

    Good day.

  missmarple2 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Suundance,

    Please remove the antisemitic posts. Thank you.

  jrapdx says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Wyden is grandstanding again. He’s been muttering for so long now I’ve lost track of his point. Wyden ends up insulting Mnuchin who didn’t a chance to respond. And what’s Mnuchin supposed to say after that kind of attack. Unfair!

  5emerald29 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Little off topic… but somebody there is having severe computer problems, I’ve heard that’s windows system restart about 100 times.

  Bull Durham says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Orrin Hatch summed up strongly.

    Mnuchin +Wilbur Ross+ Trump will MAGA. Great trio to make the changes and get the great engine of growth roaring like a hungry lion. Jobs, jobs, jobs.

    They already have years of synergy with one another. This is going to be terrific if we can get Ryan the f*ck out of the way.

  growltiggerknits says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I am sorry to see this level of discourse from a Treeper. First you make appalling comments about Jewish people as though they were carbon copies of each other not unique individuals and suggest that our Nation should not reflect Jews but instead your ancestors.
    Jewish people have made many contributions since our Nations inception. The tend to support education, hard work & philanthropy. Many of our museums and many scholarships and hospitals would not exist without the contributions & efforts of Jewish people. Your comments typify the worst sort of stereotyping and bigotry. It is also very impressive that you have made a study of the marital progressions of the “Kosher” and find the pattern described is only demonstrated by Jews and by all Jews, or is it only all Jews in business, or all millionaire Jews.
    You may have resided in institutions of higher learning and even taught there but you have learned nothing about humanity or humility.

  Mike diamond says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Senator pat Roberts is right on!! The demo-rats have been serving bad cool-aid for 8 long years,and CNN=the communist news net work has loved every minute of it now its time to move on to real-tea ,reality!

  kim says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    My husband passed away this week. We have always been watching this kind of news. Because there are so many comments on these articles I cannot pick out what happened. Can someone tell me who has been confirmed? I feel a little lost on current events.

  BigMamaTEA says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    DelAware, zip the name/class crap. Not allowed here.

  Janetoo says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Yes, Delaware needs to be banned. I have never understood anti Semitism.

