Steve Mnuchin Confirmation Hearing – Secretary of Treasury – Live Stream…

Steve Mnuchin is nominated for Treasury Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump. Round #2 of his confirmation hearing is about to begin:
… Oh, and he’s crushing it. Doing awesome. The Finance Committee Senators have no concept of a businessman giving up hundreds of millions of his own wealth to work for the average American. The Committee appears a little *stunned*.
That made me LOL.
Me too, been watching all morning. Lots of cussing and foul language coming out of my dining room today!
Ah! Wyden is a senator from my state (OR), I’ll have to go back to find that interchange, but I’m not surprised Wyden would get his knickers in a knot over Republicans trying to help the common people. Some things seem never to change.
Ugh, my sympathies. My husband & I are also residents of the beautiful people’s-republic of Oregon. So thankful for electoral college and President Trump!
I guess we’re all in it together! Also from TPRO. So disappointed in the Portlandia-ization of this great state.
Why is Trump’s treasury pick, “controversial”, CNN?
Hes one of the dudes that the movie the big short is a lut. He made his money when the banks crashed. Hes just smart
Cause it’s a Trump pick!!! They’re all controversial or some other asinine, degrading adjective that they can come with.
My fb feed has been full on degrading Devos for the last 24hrs. Personally not sure how I feel about her, my understanding is she supports common core….
I despise common core. However I’m putting my faith in Trump.
This hearing Mnuchin was on par. He did an Excellent job.
They amazing thing for a majority if not all these appointments is that they didn’t do it for the money. They did it because they realize that our great nation is on the brink of collapse that will never ever allow it to come back from. What the Hell else could you ask for from such a cabinet
It helps to be literally the smartest person in the room!
This.
The panel on Varney said this earlier and I literally laughed out loud!
Have they asked him about global warming or gays in the IRS yet?
LikeLiked by 11 people
If that’s all they are asking for, then they should confirm all cabinet nominees immediately. Like the Prez always stumped, “They are political hacks that don’t know what they are doing!!” I’m with you Booger, all the way!! The lawlessness has to stop.
No, not yet, but the Demonrats asked for a 2nd round of questions. That’s where we are starting now, after a 15 min break
Hey, they asked about ISIS, too!
they scorched our rick perry’s eyebrows off with that offal. it wasn’t fair… we had to choose which democrat clown circus to watch.
Who is that guy with the lisp that is questioning him right now? I didn’t watch the first part.
Sen Wyden. (Needs to GO, Oregonians!)
Thanks Mama! He sounded like a tool… I also felt like Mr. Mnuchin was getting rattled by him… ?
Actually, I’ve been pretty impressed with Mr. Mnuchin’s ability to keep his cool.
Only maybe at Wyden’s opening question, since, he’s got this.
Many Oregonians agree, but it’s difficult to effect change in this deep blue state. There hasn’t been strong Republican opposition in a long time. Perhaps that will begin to change in the Trump era, but going to be an uphill struggle.
We need to throw Portland out of the state, then maybe we’d have a chance.
Meanwhile the Dems have no leverage…
None whatsoever NH. They are like the Loser and Chief. In over their heads in manure!! 💩💩💩
LikeLiked by 2 people
NH Voter, when you read your attached article, Schmuck, really attacks Dr. Price (HHS Sec’y)
Go read just one article regarding Schmucky. Projection much?
http://freebeacon.com/politics/senate-dem-accusing-trump-pick-ethics-violations-benefited-bank-bailouts/?utm_sourc
What’s wrong with billionaires and bankers? The Democrats sure take a heck of a lot of money from them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Elmer Fudd…you wascally wabbit.
There is a lovely blonde lady behind him which I assume to be his wife, but behind her I have noticed another blonde lady, vigorously chewing gum. Sorry it’s my pet peeve to see people chewing gum in a dignified arena. Let’s make America courteous and well-mannered again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s his fiancee, Louise Linton. She’s quite stunning, but the gum chewing is definitely off-putting.
Maybe she’s just pissed off at the buffoons on the dais asking those stupid questions and she wants to yell at them…. chewing gum releases her tension.
My wife often chews gum on her commute to work on the 405. I suppose it keeps her sanity.
.. And yeah, you got to admire Trump’s nominees… many of them are walking away from hundreds of millions of dollars at the peak of their financial careers to work in DC… for what? A buck a year?
How much do you think the CEO of Exxon makes? Huh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No longer, who says this committee hearing is a “dignified arena!” Should be, but hasn’t for a long time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These pols think they are showing off, playing to the camera’s in hopes of their sound bytes making it to the news cycles for all to see how awesome they are and fighting hard for their cause… it’s sickening. If more citizens were to actually watch these hearings, I believe these exchanges would have the reverse affect and folks would wake up to the stupid games these nimrods are playing and realize how bad that swamp actually is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, absolutely 1hear! I stated one day this week, to me, watching these hearings is the best way, IMO to get to really know , even your own congress-criminals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice thought, but substitute “Facebook” for hearings. No the best thing would be zero public coverage to grandstand for. But then no transparency.
Hence chewing gum IMO to stay awake thru the idiots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re right! It’s no longer a dignified arena. But again, it would be very nice to see a return of dignity of the public in public.
Agree. Judge Judy would never allow it!!!!
LikeLike
Was watching a youtube stream of the press conference which then cut to this hearing. Didn’t realize it was a CNN stream until they cut to the talking heads. One CNN airhead was upset the Mnuchin stated that the unemployment rate was bogus. She said: the 96 million Americans that are out work do not want to work! If these idiots still don’t under why Trump got elected they need to look no further than that statement.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Reality, the lie that was spewed for 8 years was about 5% unemployment!? The biggest steamy pile of horse manure ever. 🐴💩
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s get them “in”, Trump and his people, (like anyone else who has ever worked on even a household budget!) will assess all the figures. Then, let’s see the real numbers.
Just me thought, there are simple solutions to all these numbers that the fools in congress can not come up with. There should not be an unemployment rate based on people that apply for unemployment. We could easily track how many people are working full time and part time jobs because they collect taxes from them every week. Show us those numbers, the number that are working and then compare.
I need a round on the punching bag after every CNN minute
LikeLiked by 1 person
So turn it off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yea I only watch somethin someone posts like here but this is enough lol
you watch CNN?
Some idiot recently said, “all these people want part time jobs.
Yea right. Especially the ones working 3 p/t jobs. SMH
LikeLiked by 1 person
The beautiful woman is stealing my show
Louise Linton, his fiancee. Quite stunning!
Almost every Committee, now has a live broadcast from their website.
Ugh, Bill Nelson, D-FL, looking for dead every day. He was a real azz this morning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m embarrassed for Sen. Menendez that he thinks he knows more than Mnuchin about the 2008 mortgage crisis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he the hooker guy?
Yep.
The hypocrisy of some of these congress-criminals. Like the one speaking now. Most of these guys who have been there a while; are guilty of all kinds of atrocities and financial crimes themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Each time these idiot Dems bring up an issue that they claim is oh so important now and ask the candidate – “How are you going to fix it?” – I keep wanting the candidates to start their answer with: “Well since this issue hasn’t been addressed in the last EIGHT YEARS, it does make it more difficult but here is how we are going to fix it…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love how Steve M. keeps pointing out how Obama’s policies fostered the mess we’re in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to say……YOU and your LACK of OVERSIGHT, created this issue, and we will fix it.
But, he must play nice to get in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my gosh. Not just regular hookers but underage hookers. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/08/24/department-of-justice-corroborating-evidence-backs-underage-prostitution-allegations-against-senator-bob-menendez/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep.
Mnuchin one of the brightest numbers guys in the business. I have been watching on and off but I think he is killing it.
His family is very very nice, the ex wife and the kids are all quality people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
? really? He went that road?
which road?
The ex-wife- children get brought into this? Does he have a new, expensive Trophy wife?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I stand corrected. Fiance’.
I know the kids want to stay in los angeles
It was either Varney or Cavuto who pointed out, and I totally agree, that Mnuchin is really great at explaining complex issues. And I’m so happy that Mnuchin did not let the Democrat dummies prevent him from answering questions fully because I wanted to hear the explanations! I want to learn. The Democrats don’t care about the answers but I do!
The congress-criminals did get chastised early-on. They were, just like in a lot of these hearing, rude, and prattling off numerous questions, and getting angry when Mnunchin wouldn’t answer strictly yes or no.
Oh, and while I’m thinking of this, Ohio Treeps, your current State Treasurer, Josh____? is throwing his hat in the ring for 2018, against this Sherrod Brown!!!!
Was it Claire McCaskill who was so bitter? She barked at Mnuchin “YES OR NO!”. He wouldn’t comply. 🙂
LikeLike
Yes.
Never answer these trap questions yes or no.
He did great.
Yes. bottle-blond bi-otch!
LikeLike
It was definitely Varney as Cavuto is a passive/aggressive tepid “supporter.”
He likes that Trump will be good for the market, but I’d guess he voted for the Grifter.
Varney’s panel also said “he’s (SM) smarter then they are.”
You mean he can explain the principles behind the Federal Reserve Monopoly Funny Money game that he is going to be at the helm of?
Gee, what a reassuring thing.
LikeLike
Do you think this leftist is regretting his Feb 7, 2013 tweet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A now for something a little bit lighter: Is Steve Mnuchin John Oliver’s older successful brother?
Sherrod Brown is terrible. He needs to go Ohio.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems on the committee seem very unhappy with the status quo and the Treasury in general. Do they know they’ve held the Executive Branch and White House for 20 of the last 28 years? If not, somebody should tell them.
Agents of Israel?
You seem to be hung up on Israel and Jews where no particular connection is evident. What’s your problem? Or should we connect the dots ourselves about your prejudices?
Concur. Seems to be baiting the CTH on a happy day.
Not needed. Not wanted.
Move on.
Claire McCaskill, another one who needs to go! She has been a bi-otch throughout.
Thank you Mr. Mnunchin for just mentioning the fact this is a first time we have had a successful BUSINESSMAN, Non-politico POTUS.
And as I well know, there were issues with your finances Sen McCaskill!
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCaskill still insane. My God, someone carry her off to the nut house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCaskill is badgering Mnuchin about Trump’s financial holdings and ethics. The Senate is a millionaires club with a majority of them worth way more than a million.
There’s nothing wrong with that but I suspect many did not arrive there that way. The adage about “glass houses” and “throwing stones” comes to mind in terms of financial ethics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking at Louise Linton has alleviated some of the trauma I endured watching Senator Patty Murray at other hearings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh oh bringing up being a servant to the public…… if only these people actually believed it and followed through. America would be better off and PE Trump wouldn’t have to come save the day! The next 4yrs is going to be good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I came here to see what was going on since I had been gone.
I see that antisemitism has reared its ugly head. I will not be back until it quits.
This reflects poorly on this site since Mr. Trump has a Jewish son-in-law, Jewish daughter (convert), and Jewish grandchildren.
I am Catholic, and talk of this type in my faith is a sin.
Good day.
missmarple, I do believe we have a TROLL bothering us.
Suundance,
Please remove the antisemitic posts. Thank you.
Sundance!
What the heck are you talking about?
Poster named DelAware is dribbling suspiciously pre-anti-semitic drool on the Treehouse.
See DelAware comments above. Looks like one of his/her comments was removed. (That one happened to be the most obviously antisemitic one.)
comment by the name of DelAware.
I am so impressed with the dignified way the treepers and adminsters at CTH conduct themselves and handle the ill mannered invaders. I believe this may be where Pres Trump learned to throw them out and take their coats. BRAVO
Wyden is grandstanding again. He’s been muttering for so long now I’ve lost track of his point. Wyden ends up insulting Mnuchin who didn’t a chance to respond. And what’s Mnuchin supposed to say after that kind of attack. Unfair!
Little off topic… but somebody there is having severe computer problems, I’ve heard that’s windows system restart about 100 times.
Orrin Hatch summed up strongly.
Mnuchin +Wilbur Ross+ Trump will MAGA. Great trio to make the changes and get the great engine of growth roaring like a hungry lion. Jobs, jobs, jobs.
They already have years of synergy with one another. This is going to be terrific if we can get Ryan the f*ck out of the way.
I am sorry to see this level of discourse from a Treeper. First you make appalling comments about Jewish people as though they were carbon copies of each other not unique individuals and suggest that our Nation should not reflect Jews but instead your ancestors.
Jewish people have made many contributions since our Nations inception. The tend to support education, hard work & philanthropy. Many of our museums and many scholarships and hospitals would not exist without the contributions & efforts of Jewish people. Your comments typify the worst sort of stereotyping and bigotry. It is also very impressive that you have made a study of the marital progressions of the “Kosher” and find the pattern described is only demonstrated by Jews and by all Jews, or is it only all Jews in business, or all millionaire Jews.
You may have resided in institutions of higher learning and even taught there but you have learned nothing about humanity or humility.
Senator pat Roberts is right on!! The demo-rats have been serving bad cool-aid for 8 long years,and CNN=the communist news net work has loved every minute of it now its time to move on to real-tea ,reality!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband passed away this week. We have always been watching this kind of news. Because there are so many comments on these articles I cannot pick out what happened. Can someone tell me who has been confirmed? I feel a little lost on current events.
LikeLike
LikeLike
my sympathies to you, kim, on the passing of your husband. sending a hug your way.
kim, first of all, my condolences.
No one confirmed today. Maybe next week? This Senate Finance Committee will have to have a vote, to get this nomination out of committee; then it will go to a full vote on the Senate floor.
DelAware, zip the name/class crap. Not allowed here.
He’s left the Tree House….
Yes, Delaware needs to be banned. I have never understood anti Semitism.
