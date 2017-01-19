President-Elect Donald Trump – “Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration” (4-6pm ET) Live Stream…

President Donald J Trump Inauguration Links:

Thursday January 19th 2017 – ♦ 4 pm to 6 pm: President-elect Donald J Trump will deliver remarks during the second act of the concert at Lincoln Memorial, dubbed the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

The event should be broadcast live nationally, CSPAN is covering. Event headlined by country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood and feature a fireworks finale.

