President-elect Donald Trump Union Station Dinner – 9:00pm Live Stream…

A pre-inauguration candlelight dinner is being held at Union Station’s main hall tonight night.  Attendees include the top echelon of those who have supported the Trump-Pence campaign and transition.  (Live Stream Here and embed below)

Kellyanne Conway stops to talk to reporters on her way into the event:

Making Fur Coats Great Again.

Live Stream:

8 Responses to President-elect Donald Trump Union Station Dinner – 9:00pm Live Stream…

  1. irvingtwosmokes says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Leaving for the candlelight dinner #inauguration #MAGA

    A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

  2. SSI01 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Passed through Union Station every day, twice a work day, for 7 years. Remember it well.

  3. conservalicious says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Everyone looks gorgeous!

    • thesavvyinvester says:
      January 19, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      Yes, they do, KAC looks amazing. I have uber athletic daughters ( and my wife ) who can do the high heel thing with ease, but her going down the stairs after being asked up on stage by the PEOTUS had me worried!

  4. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Thank you Sundance! 😀

  5. Patriot1783 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Hahaha what’s Hillary doing now, knitting pink hats in a DC hotel room?

  6. MfM says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Not that I like the violence and protests at the DeploraBall, but it has seemed like a magnet to protesters. Which seems to be keeping them away from this event, at least for now.

    I hope this event goes off well.

