President-elect Donald Trump Union Station Dinner – 9:00pm Live Stream…

A pre-inauguration candlelight dinner is being held at Union Station’s main hall tonight night. Attendees include the top echelon of those who have supported the Trump-Pence campaign and transition. (Live Stream Here and embed below)
Kellyanne Conway stops to talk to reporters on her way into the event:
Making Fur Coats Great Again.
Live Stream:
Class act. Looking at her and the first lady will be very easy on the eye, after what we’ve had to endure the last 8 years.
Passed through Union Station every day, twice a work day, for 7 years. Remember it well.
Everyone looks gorgeous!
Yes, they do, KAC looks amazing. I have uber athletic daughters ( and my wife ) who can do the high heel thing with ease, but her going down the stairs after being asked up on stage by the PEOTUS had me worried!
Thank you Sundance! 😀
Hahaha what’s Hillary doing now, knitting pink hats in a DC hotel room?
Not that I like the violence and protests at the DeploraBall, but it has seemed like a magnet to protesters. Which seems to be keeping them away from this event, at least for now.
I hope this event goes off well.
