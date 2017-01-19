January 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to January 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. Martin says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Inauguration Day: 1 Day

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Happy Thursday, Treeps!Happy Thursday, Treeps!

    01 day, 11 hours, 40 minutes

    35 hours, 40 minutes or 2140 minutes.

    This is President Obomination’s LAST FULL DAY IN OFFICE. He gets half of Friday, then he’s history.

    History we’d seriously love to forget, alas much of the damage he has done will be with us for years. We lost 8 years of economic growth, and have swarms of illegals and resettled Hegira Muslims to kick out.

    The healing begins in less than thirty six hours. Many boils to lance on the way.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. Sentient says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I wish that Mr. Trump would publicly invite Rosie O’Donnell to the inauguration, with transportation via Trump Force One. Magnanimous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Reality Wins says:
    January 19, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Too funny for color tv!

    View post on imgur.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s