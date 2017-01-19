January 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Inauguration Day: 1 Day
God Bless, Martin.
Happy Thursday, Treeps!Happy Thursday, Treeps!
01 day, 11 hours, 40 minutes
35 hours, 40 minutes or 2140 minutes.
This is President Obomination’s LAST FULL DAY IN OFFICE. He gets half of Friday, then he’s history.
History we’d seriously love to forget, alas much of the damage he has done will be with us for years. We lost 8 years of economic growth, and have swarms of illegals and resettled Hegira Muslims to kick out.
The healing begins in less than thirty six hours. Many boils to lance on the way.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Pinch me, is this really happening? Pinch me.
Yes.
Now go buy that gun!
Illinois has the most draconian gun laws. First you must take a 16 hour course. Then you pay $150 for a permit issued by the state police. Then I can buy a gun.
Well, I guess I’m getting ahead of myself, cuz I thought we’d be under 30 hours by now , but ANYHOOOO……..
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Woo Hoo!
I wish that Mr. Trump would publicly invite Rosie O’Donnell to the inauguration, with transportation via Trump Force One. Magnanimous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, that would be hilarious.
Too funny for color tv!
