Donald Trump, Mike Pence – Arlington Wreath Laying Ceremony 3:30pm Live Stream…

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the nation’s veterans.

The Wreath Ceremony is the first official event of the two day presidential inauguration schedule.  (ABC is Live Streaming) and a Current Live Stream is HERE

UPDATE: Video Replay Below

The Event is Closed to The Public

ABC Live Stream Also Below:

donald-trump-wreath-laying

tomb-of-the-unknown-black-and-white

The event is closed to the public but streamed on the inauguration website HERE

CTH is unsure if the Wreath Ceremony will be broadcast via MSM outlet. *UPDATE* ABC Live Stream added above.  and Alternate Live Stream HERE

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, media bias, Military.

62 Responses to Donald Trump, Mike Pence – Arlington Wreath Laying Ceremony 3:30pm Live Stream…

  1. FofBW says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    It is on Cspan also

    Reply
  2. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Also
    ( https://www.c-span.org/ 🙂

    4:00PM EST
    President-elect Donald Trump Delivers Remarks at the Lincoln Memorial

    Reply
  4. gettherejustassoon says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I wonder what voices from the grave might say this day? Perhaps, they would call for Donald Trump and his administration to help restore honor and love of country. Or, perhaps, they would remind him of their sacrifices and ask that he help lead us to also make them for the greater good. Maybe, they would say they’re glad that he, as a determined and committed fighter for America, is to be the next Commander-in-Chief.

    All in all, whatever they might say, I believe it would have an underlying sense that they do, indeed, rest in peace, knowing that America is in more capable hands. It’s as if we can here them exclaim in unison: “God bless America!”

    Reply
  5. horns1313 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Honor dignity and real hope and change Muslim brotherhood and participating Islamist the silent majority has ridden the train fixing feel audacity or

    Reply
  6. 804hokie says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Finally, a worthy Commander-in-Chief again

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Trish Regan says they’re covering it on FBN when it starts, too.

    Liked by 3 people

  8. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    This is OT, but is there a vid of the music at Lincoln Memorial from this AM? While we wait?

    Haven’t been able to find anything yet.

    Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Searched all morning for anyone streaming the concert at thr Lincoln Memorial including youtube and rsbn….nothing. But, interestingly there are ones still on youtube during the last inauguration. So, apparently they could have fun celebrating but not us.

      I am very disappointed in rsbn because they are there and could have covered this. I was going to e-mail rsbn my displeasure about their choice of roaming the streets instead of covering an event we would enjoy but there is no contact info on their web site.

      Reply
  9. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Reply
  10. aredtailblog says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I know that large swathes of the MSM won’t broadcast the wreath-laying because forbid they show Trump’s good side/respect our veterans.

    Reply
  11. trumpster2016 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    This live feed is up

    Reply
  12. amwick says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    HERE RESTS IN
    HONORED GLORY
    AN AMERICAN SOLDIER
    KNOWN BUT TO GOD

    So powerful…

    Liked by 9 people

  13. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Sooooooo glad Trump landed safe and sound in DC.

    Not sure what the KHAN gravestone means but it made me lose interest in watching the stream.

    I’d rather watch Steve Mnuchin hearing.

    Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      It’s them flipping the middle finger to all of us unwashed. Had a dream. A nice little video, with about 10-20 thousand AT LEAST assembled in a vast field. Average people,
      walking by the camera, saving how disgusted, patronized we feel by the media/Hollywood.
      How they routinely insult, degrade, theaten employment of opposition. How we’re tired of
      being denegrated ridiculed. How we saw it start with Palin, continue endlessly with late
      night talk monologues (too clever by half). How we see the propoganda in snide, side comments in sitcoms. In drama shows. How they create villians resembling characters
      we consider heroes, and give them the actions only their minds believe. And we say, person, after person (just like in the Hollywood anti Trump videos)…. This is our message to you (next person), our message to you( next person)what we say to you (next person)
      Altogether : “We no longer believe you, anddddd” (camera pans back aerial shot)
      (20,000 people massed to spell)
      STFU!!!

      Reply
  15. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    That vid is at the scene now.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. Meatzilla says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    That’s real cute what the YouTube Account holder that’s hosting the live-feed video used as the video’s static display thumbnail. Those video static thumbnails are totally customizable on YouTube now, ICYMI. One heckuva backstab and a half — and based solely in mendaciousness.

    Google’s YouTube is also “Unlisting” videos at a dizzying pace again all of a sudden. Especially the Trump/Israel ones apparently. This one is also unlisted — and it is a great video from the Mayor of Jerusalem to POTUS-E Donald Trump……. and to pResident Barack Hussein Obama whom the Mayor righteously excoriates with brief, but glorious truths…….

    Reply
  18. NJF says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    This should make everyone happy!

    Also breibart’s has a live update thread with a lot of great pics!

    Liked by 6 people

  19. 804hokie says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Tomorrow evening, the real celebrating begins!

    Liked by 1 person

  20. NJF says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Ok now I’m crying.

    God bless all our service men past & present–including my dad & father-in-law.

    Liked by 5 people

  21. tappin52 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Beautiful people, classy behavior. I’m smiling.

    Liked by 3 people

  22. Tazz2293 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    That brought tears to my eyes

    Liked by 4 people

  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Brought tears to my eyes. Thank you God for rescuing America….again.

    Liked by 3 people

  24. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I saw two men whose every movement showed CLEARLY that they love their country—President-Elect Trump and Vice-President Elect Pence.

    Liked by 4 people

  25. petszmom says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    only one kleenex. it’s going to be the jumbo sized kleenex box event (thru sat mass). i don’t know what’s wrong with me, i keep getting weepy eyes. even the picture of pence dancing with his wife the other night, just the way he looked so lovingly and devotedly into his karen’s eyes brought me to tears.

    Liked by 3 people

  26. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Beautiful ceremony

    Liked by 2 people

  27. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Does anyone know if and on what channel/stream the concert will be televised?

    Liked by 1 person

  28. freddy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    My father was a Marine in the South Pacific Campaign. We laid him to rest in Fort Rosecrans military cemetery. It was moving and is a beautiful place. I get the chills when anything patriotic is happening but the laying of the wreath especially…..He’s smiling…….

    Liked by 4 people

  29. C. Lowell says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, and my others thank you for your thoughts Mr. President.

    Liked by 2 people

  30. Ron says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    The press are ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING they won’t even stand at attention for Taps for pete’s sake.

    Liked by 3 people

  31. mamadogsite says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Everytime I hear taps, I tear up.

    And am also thinking of the disrespect of those Dems who will not attend the ceremonies that we share because, in great part, of those brave men and women like this unknown who gave their lives for our freedom to celebrate moments such as this.

    So, as I listen to taps being played at the tomb of the unknown, I feel very sad and sorry for those who are serving office and thinking only of their selfish, petulant egos.

    Liked by 2 people

  32. Landslide says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Beautiful moment. Each of these moments are so surreal. I am in my car, stopped in a parking lot, engine running, not willing to miss a thing! Back to my daily life now—recording on various channels at home. It’s the best day.! Glorious! If this car could dance, it would be rockin’ on down the road!!

    Liked by 3 people

  33. free2313 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Does anyone know where Barron Trump is, he wasn’t there with the Trump Family?

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

      Not sure, all the youngest children were missing too so I’m sure there’s some wranglers around there taking care of the younguns.

      Like

  34. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Reply
  35. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Cannot believe that America is returning to the Grandeur that it should have.
    Thank You President Trump…

    Like

  36. Ron says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    FINALLY we see the Trump’s shown some respect, I liked the Guards walking Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence to their positions.

    Like

