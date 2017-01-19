Donald Trump, Mike Pence – Arlington Wreath Laying Ceremony 3:30pm Live Stream…

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the nation’s veterans.
The Wreath Ceremony is the first official event of the two day presidential inauguration schedule. (ABC is Live Streaming) and a Current Live Stream is HERE
UPDATE: Video Replay Below
The Event is Closed to The Public
ABC Live Stream Also Below:
The event is closed to the public but streamed on the inauguration website HERE
CTH is unsure if the Wreath Ceremony will be broadcast via MSM outlet. *UPDATE* ABC Live Stream added above. and Alternate Live Stream HERE
It is on Cspan also
Also
( https://www.c-span.org/ 🙂
4:00PM EST
President-elect Donald Trump Delivers Remarks at the Lincoln Memorial
Previously:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?422267-101/presidentelect-donald-trump-attends-luncheon-downtown-washington-dc
Since the press were apparently removed from the luncheon, the video ends even though Trump was still speaking; is there a link to the remainder of Trump’s speech / the whole speech???
Thank you.
Melania is beautiful. She seemed a little shy about speaking, but she did fine. She is going to be a wonderful FLOTUS.
I wonder what voices from the grave might say this day? Perhaps, they would call for Donald Trump and his administration to help restore honor and love of country. Or, perhaps, they would remind him of their sacrifices and ask that he help lead us to also make them for the greater good. Maybe, they would say they’re glad that he, as a determined and committed fighter for America, is to be the next Commander-in-Chief.
All in all, whatever they might say, I believe it would have an underlying sense that they do, indeed, rest in peace, knowing that America is in more capable hands. It’s as if we can here them exclaim in unison: “God bless America!”
Honor dignity and real hope and change Muslim brotherhood and participating Islamist the silent majority has ridden the train fixing feel audacity or
Finally, a worthy Commander-in-Chief again
Amen Hokie. Amen!
Trish Regan says they’re covering it on FBN when it starts, too.
This is OT, but is there a vid of the music at Lincoln Memorial from this AM? While we wait?
Haven’t been able to find anything yet.
Searched all morning for anyone streaming the concert at thr Lincoln Memorial including youtube and rsbn….nothing. But, interestingly there are ones still on youtube during the last inauguration. So, apparently they could have fun celebrating but not us.
I am very disappointed in rsbn because they are there and could have covered this. I was going to e-mail rsbn my displeasure about their choice of roaming the streets instead of covering an event we would enjoy but there is no contact info on their web site.
Didn’t they have some serious technical problems — or they would be there.
We (BF and I) saw part of this when he was channel surfing and were absolutely blown away.
I know that large swathes of the MSM won’t broadcast the wreath-laying because forbid they show Trump’s good side/respect our veterans.
This live feed is up
Now isn’t that gravestone a dig at DJT. The media are biased.
I am pretty upset right now since the picture appearing with this video labeled Trump and Pense Wreath Laying” is on MY screen showing a picture of the Khan gravestone with a few flowers in front of it. It has NOTHING to do with the reason I WOULD watch the video. Who is responsible for such a thing showing up here like this? I truly am disgusted by this.
I turned on C-Span because of the gravestone. Idiot media. So biased.
Wow. What’s that soundbite again?
“Never let a good tragedy go to waste”.
HERE RESTS IN
HONORED GLORY
AN AMERICAN SOLDIER
KNOWN BUT TO GOD
So powerful…
Sooooooo glad Trump landed safe and sound in DC.
Not sure what the KHAN gravestone means but it made me lose interest in watching the stream.
I’d rather watch Steve Mnuchin hearing.
It’s them flipping the middle finger to all of us unwashed. Had a dream. A nice little video, with about 10-20 thousand AT LEAST assembled in a vast field. Average people,
walking by the camera, saving how disgusted, patronized we feel by the media/Hollywood.
How they routinely insult, degrade, theaten employment of opposition. How we’re tired of
being denegrated ridiculed. How we saw it start with Palin, continue endlessly with late
night talk monologues (too clever by half). How we see the propoganda in snide, side comments in sitcoms. In drama shows. How they create villians resembling characters
we consider heroes, and give them the actions only their minds believe. And we say, person, after person (just like in the Hollywood anti Trump videos)…. This is our message to you (next person), our message to you( next person)what we say to you (next person)
Altogether : “We no longer believe you, anddddd” (camera pans back aerial shot)
(20,000 people massed to spell)
STFU!!!
CSPAN link: https://www.c-span.org/video/?422234-1/presidentelect-trump-vice-presidentelect-pence-participate-wreath-laying-ceremony&live
CSPAN will be covering Trump’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial at 4pm
https://www.c-span.org/video/?422233-1/presidentelect-donald-trump-delivers-remarks-lincoln-memorial
That vid is at the scene now.
That’s real cute what the YouTube Account holder that’s hosting the live-feed video used as the video’s static display thumbnail. Those video static thumbnails are totally customizable on YouTube now, ICYMI. One heckuva backstab and a half — and based solely in mendaciousness.
Google’s YouTube is also “Unlisting” videos at a dizzying pace again all of a sudden. Especially the Trump/Israel ones apparently. This one is also unlisted — and it is a great video from the Mayor of Jerusalem to POTUS-E Donald Trump……. and to pResident Barack Hussein Obama whom the Mayor righteously excoriates with brief, but glorious truths…….
Did you see the vid from Mahmoud Abbas? Yeah, right!
Sha’alu Shalom Yerushalayim!
This should make everyone happy!
Also breibart’s has a live update thread with a lot of great pics!
They were supposed to stay up? We don’t want any reminders of your destruction. Get used to it.
Tomorrow evening, the real celebrating begins!
You ain’t started already?
I’ve been celebrating since about 2:30 AM on November 9th, 2016
i picked up TWO desserts, just to make sure i am covered. asparagus to go with my crab cake eggs benedict, whole strawberries….starting with mini quiches…we have to keep ourselves sustained during the entire event.
Ok now I’m crying.
God bless all our service men past & present–including my dad & father-in-law.
Bugler playing taps always gets to me. Overcome with emotion at the sound and significance. God Bless our troops always.
Beautiful people, classy behavior. I’m smiling.
That was quite moving. Thank you PE Trump.
The Trump and Pence families are naturals at American tradition. With Obama and Crew everything was by rote or forced, and it showed.
That brought tears to my eyes
Mine, too. I have never watched the wreath laying ceremony before.
Brought tears to my eyes. Thank you God for rescuing America….again.
I saw two men whose every movement showed CLEARLY that they love their country—President-Elect Trump and Vice-President Elect Pence.
only one kleenex. it’s going to be the jumbo sized kleenex box event (thru sat mass). i don’t know what’s wrong with me, i keep getting weepy eyes. even the picture of pence dancing with his wife the other night, just the way he looked so lovingly and devotedly into his karen’s eyes brought me to tears.
I am glad I’m not the only one.
It is allergies or all the dust.
Seriously, Our tears are tears of joy and hope for a brighter today and an even brighter tomorrow.
MAGA
Beautiful ceremony
Does anyone know if and on what channel/stream the concert will be televised?
I daresay RSBN is carrying everything.
FBN also.
My father was a Marine in the South Pacific Campaign. We laid him to rest in Fort Rosecrans military cemetery. It was moving and is a beautiful place. I get the chills when anything patriotic is happening but the laying of the wreath especially…..He’s smiling…….
God Bless your father. He’s guarding the gates of Heaven.
Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, and my others thank you for your thoughts Mr. President.
The press are ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING they won’t even stand at attention for Taps for pete’s sake.
Everytime I hear taps, I tear up.
And am also thinking of the disrespect of those Dems who will not attend the ceremonies that we share because, in great part, of those brave men and women like this unknown who gave their lives for our freedom to celebrate moments such as this.
So, as I listen to taps being played at the tomb of the unknown, I feel very sad and sorry for those who are serving office and thinking only of their selfish, petulant egos.
Beautiful moment. Each of these moments are so surreal. I am in my car, stopped in a parking lot, engine running, not willing to miss a thing! Back to my daily life now—recording on various channels at home. It’s the best day.! Glorious! If this car could dance, it would be rockin’ on down the road!!
Does anyone know where Barron Trump is, he wasn’t there with the Trump Family?
Not sure, all the youngest children were missing too so I’m sure there’s some wranglers around there taking care of the younguns.
Cannot believe that America is returning to the Grandeur that it should have.
Thank You President Trump…
FINALLY we see the Trump’s shown some respect, I liked the Guards walking Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence to their positions.
