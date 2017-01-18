Wilbur Ross Secretary of Commerce – Senate Hearing Live Stream…

Secretary of Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate:
Does anyone know who introduced Ross today?
Isn’t he too successful to be Commerce Secretary?
Man I missed the beginning of this hearing, but Wilbur Ross is a good person to have on our side!! Very logical and to the point. It was almost like he wasn’t a politician, that he might have been some personally successful private sector guy? Strange i thought only sniveling little weasels worked in the government?
Man I love Trump more and more everyday.
He is the most perfect fit of the cabinet nominees. Two years of Wilbur and Trump and Mnuchin in Treasury and our trade imbalances will be turned right side up.
What a gift that we have such an experienced guy and he’s willing to separate himself from his holdings to do the job.
Like getting Sandy Koufax to start a World Series Game in 1963.
This is one of the “killers” Trump promised us he would bring into government.
Magnificent.
They are a good team together. They said so when they did that interview together. The killers Trump spoke about: Wilbur and Mnuchin.
We might add Mad Dog Mattis as another of the Trump Killers…
Wilbur Ross, nominee for Sec of Commerce signals tough line against China. Bullish #LME Aluminium and US Midwest aluminum ingot premium. pic.twitter.com/29glvQW575
— Eoin Dinsmore (@eoindinsmore) January 18, 2017
EVERYONE in the construction industry knows about the problem with “green” Chinese steel. We hate it.
This guy was great. I’ve tried to listened to as much of these hearing as possible and Wilbur Ross is the real deal!! I have no doubt this guy is going to kick some ass.
He’s a MAGA Man for sure. Loved his comment on the TPP.
Wilbur Ross on TPP “Its not going to happen”. “Its really a silly treaty”
Man thanks for sharing. I love this man…………..
Fantastic choice in Ross. He’ll sail through and his wife was impressive as well! Keeps him young for sure!
the democrats asks only stupid questions about some crap but not about real issues
That gives the GOPe cover. Remember, we’re dealing with the Uniparty.
RE Ross’ remarks on TPP when asked, he noted he was favorable based upon early MSM reports on the deal… then he read the details and determined it was dreadful. (IOW, MSM peddled BS, again!)
Pot, meet kettle.
Schumer on cabinet picks:This is is a swamp cabinet full of billionares
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2017
The “swamp” has nothing to do with people who make a lot of money honestly. The swamp is corrupt people making money dishonestly and not serving the people. Completely different.
That would be Democrat Congressional Alums.
Shumer is only worth millions on the taxpayer Dime.
Right Chucky….we wouldn’t want people who have actually accomplished something running our government would we? They might make you under achievers in the senate look bad.
Head Clown !
That’s been the most obvious outcome so far to me from these hearings-most of the Senators asking their questions really have no idea the complexities of these issues, the departments to which they hold oversight and have no clue to any of it.
In the private sector, these same clueless Senators would be paying huge amounts of fees to solicit the help of PETrump’s nominees.
Bar none.
Thank you PE Trump for putting your life on the line and all you hold dear to set arightthis magnificent country, still by George, the land of the free and home of the brave, one nation under GOD!
Is this cantwell creature trying to equate a container ship to a tanker?
Ross is obviously not a politician.
Highly competent and full of common sense
EPA admin. hearing on C-SPAN 2:
Joni Ernst holds of map of Iowa with EPA/Army Corp Eng. designated “waters of US” in red .. ALL RED!!! The whole magiila of Iowa is “waters”. !! (sic)
Then shows picture of Yuge plowed field — Army says plowing is “not normal activity of farming” and that after plowing the tops of the furrows become a “mountain range”. (SIC)
INSANITY!
Go to 2:04:30… Mike Lee stumbles over his Q on behalf of the Nat’l CoC. Ross spanks him, gently.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?421257-1/commerce-secretary-nominee-wilbur-ross-testifies-confirmation-hearing&live&vod
Watching Mr. Ross and hearing his responses I had a swell of pride in our country and our President Elect. Thank God we don’t have an academic running commerce. Ross seems like the men of my father’s generation: deliberate, brilliant, steady and modest, and very able in their work and observations. We are winning more every day!
Based on some of the faces on view here, I would say that approximately 2 lbs of Botox have been administered in that room alone over the past year! Amazing! And creepy. Wilbur Ross looks fine, though.
Regarding NOAA – I’m sure their scientists are just hunky-dory. However, a couple of decades ago, when I was covering the West Coast commercial fishing industry, fishermen were complaining about NOAA scientists not being able to find any fish, and using that failure to find fish to shrink the fishing season. Endangered fish stocks.
Fishermen begged, screamed, yelled and carried on at various hearings over a couple of years, asking for ability to be on board NOAA ships “looking for fish.” Fishermen were saying they just knew there were fish out there.
As soon as fishermen observers were allowed on those ships … SURPRISE!!! They found fish!
Take that as you will.
No “public investment” in the commercial fishing industry! That’s what got the West Coast portion of the industry in trouble! Feds financed more fishing vessels, more coastal fishpacking operations and limitations on catches! Let’s be careful with this public-private cr###pola.
Same with tourism. Why should taxpayers support advertising for a special industry?
See? Secy of Commerce is far more political agency than some would like to think.
