Wilbur Ross Secretary of Commerce – Senate Hearing Live Stream…

Posted on January 18, 2017 by

Secretary of Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate:

Live Stream Link

ross-1trump-thumbs-up-general-meeting

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump Transition, Economy, Election 2016, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Wilbur Ross Secretary of Commerce – Senate Hearing Live Stream…

  1. NHVoter says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Does anyone know who introduced Ross today?

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Isn’t he too successful to be Commerce Secretary?

    Like

    Reply
    • BrewCityNinja says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Man I missed the beginning of this hearing, but Wilbur Ross is a good person to have on our side!! Very logical and to the point. It was almost like he wasn’t a politician, that he might have been some personally successful private sector guy? Strange i thought only sniveling little weasels worked in the government?

      Man I love Trump more and more everyday.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      He is the most perfect fit of the cabinet nominees. Two years of Wilbur and Trump and Mnuchin in Treasury and our trade imbalances will be turned right side up.

      What a gift that we have such an experienced guy and he’s willing to separate himself from his holdings to do the job.

      Like getting Sandy Koufax to start a World Series Game in 1963.

      This is one of the “killers” Trump promised us he would bring into government.

      Magnificent.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  3. NHVoter says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. BrewCityNinja says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    This guy was great. I’ve tried to listened to as much of these hearing as possible and Wilbur Ross is the real deal!! I have no doubt this guy is going to kick some ass.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Finalage says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Fantastic choice in Ross. He’ll sail through and his wife was impressive as well! Keeps him young for sure!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. maga2016 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    the democrats asks only stupid questions about some crap but not about real issues

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. SharonKinDC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    RE Ross’ remarks on TPP when asked, he noted he was favorable based upon early MSM reports on the deal… then he read the details and determined it was dreadful. (IOW, MSM peddled BS, again!)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Pot, meet kettle.

    Like

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      The “swamp” has nothing to do with people who make a lot of money honestly. The swamp is corrupt people making money dishonestly and not serving the people. Completely different.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      Shumer is only worth millions on the taxpayer Dime.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • CheeseHead says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      Right Chucky….we wouldn’t want people who have actually accomplished something running our government would we? They might make you under achievers in the senate look bad.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • beaujest says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:31 pm

        Head Clown !

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Cow wow says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:59 pm

        That’s been the most obvious outcome so far to me from these hearings-most of the Senators asking their questions really have no idea the complexities of these issues, the departments to which they hold oversight and have no clue to any of it.
        In the private sector, these same clueless Senators would be paying huge amounts of fees to solicit the help of PETrump’s nominees.
        Bar none.
        Thank you PE Trump for putting your life on the line and all you hold dear to set arightthis magnificent country, still by George, the land of the free and home of the brave, one nation under GOD!

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
  9. annieoakley says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Is this cantwell creature trying to equate a container ship to a tanker?

    Like

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Ross is obviously not a politician.
    Highly competent and full of common sense

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. fred5678 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    EPA admin. hearing on C-SPAN 2:

    Joni Ernst holds of map of Iowa with EPA/Army Corp Eng. designated “waters of US” in red .. ALL RED!!! The whole magiila of Iowa is “waters”. !! (sic)

    Then shows picture of Yuge plowed field — Army says plowing is “not normal activity of farming” and that after plowing the tops of the furrows become a “mountain range”. (SIC)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. SharonKinDC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Go to 2:04:30… Mike Lee stumbles over his Q on behalf of the Nat’l CoC. Ross spanks him, gently.
    https://www.c-span.org/video/?421257-1/commerce-secretary-nominee-wilbur-ross-testifies-confirmation-hearing&live&vod

    Like

    Reply
  13. Bacall says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Watching Mr. Ross and hearing his responses I had a swell of pride in our country and our President Elect. Thank God we don’t have an academic running commerce. Ross seems like the men of my father’s generation: deliberate, brilliant, steady and modest, and very able in their work and observations. We are winning more every day!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. InvestingforOne says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Based on some of the faces on view here, I would say that approximately 2 lbs of Botox have been administered in that room alone over the past year! Amazing! And creepy. Wilbur Ross looks fine, though.

    Like

    Reply
  15. InvestingforOne says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Regarding NOAA – I’m sure their scientists are just hunky-dory. However, a couple of decades ago, when I was covering the West Coast commercial fishing industry, fishermen were complaining about NOAA scientists not being able to find any fish, and using that failure to find fish to shrink the fishing season. Endangered fish stocks.
    Fishermen begged, screamed, yelled and carried on at various hearings over a couple of years, asking for ability to be on board NOAA ships “looking for fish.” Fishermen were saying they just knew there were fish out there.
    As soon as fishermen observers were allowed on those ships … SURPRISE!!! They found fish!
    Take that as you will.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. InvestingforOne says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    No “public investment” in the commercial fishing industry! That’s what got the West Coast portion of the industry in trouble! Feds financed more fishing vessels, more coastal fishpacking operations and limitations on catches! Let’s be careful with this public-private cr###pola.
    Same with tourism. Why should taxpayers support advertising for a special industry?
    See? Secy of Commerce is far more political agency than some would like to think.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s