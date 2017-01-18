Wednesday January 18th – Open Thread

Posted on January 18, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to Wednesday January 18th – Open Thread

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Happy Wednesday, Treepers!

    Obola will never, ever ruin another Saturday, Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

    And this is the last Wednesday he’ll wreck.

    02 days, 11 hours, 45 minutes until the fundamental detransformation of America begins.

    That’s a mere 59 hours and 45 minutes, or if you prefer, 3585 minutes.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Dommy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:17 am

    10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).

    9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).

    8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).

    7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).

    6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).

    5.”Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27).

    4.”The mystery of God: Christ” (Colossians 2:2).

    3.”Christ, our life” (Colossians 3:4).

    2.”Christ is all, and in all” (Colossians 3:11).

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

      What’s with Shep’s eyeliner? He lays it on thick, like he’s in a high school production of Guys and Dolls.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JC says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Hahaha, Citizen… would rather have had any one of those dogs as Prez over BHO. Only a couple of days, and we’ll still have the flailing drama queens, Acosta and Shep, but Donald J Trump will be in office. Praise God.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Like

    Reply
    • JC says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Excellent article, Kltk; thanks for posting. Our new President knows who he is and is comfortable in his own skin. One of the biggest strengths anyone can possess, and an absolutely priceless quality for a Commander-in-Chief.

      Like

      Reply
  6. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:30 am

    “I Started Using Lavender for Stress Relief and Here’s What Happened”

    “Whether you’re a Type A like me or you just need some help chillaxing, lavender may be the drug-free solution you’ve been waiting for.”
    BY NICHOLE FRATANGELO
    http://www.rd.com/health/wellness/lavender-for-stress-relief/?trkid=NL-RANDOM-011617&_cmp=ReadUpRDUS&_ebid=ReadUpRDUS1162017&_mid=134568&ehid=d64c86af61b7358a5884d9cf128b5b8efa4142f8

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:49 am

    Avalanche Airbag Save Snowboarder’s Life

    This professional snowboarder was simply enjoying the slopes when the snow beneath his feet suddenly gave way into an avalanche.

    The man had been maneuvering the back trails on Whistler Mountain in Vancouver. As he was coming over a ridge, the area around him started to slide down the hill.

    Though we only hear a quick exclamation of surprise, his Go Pro camera captures every second of the heart-wrenching incident.

    The snowboarder, however, emerged from the debris totally unharmed thanks to a revolutionary device called the Avalanche Airbag. The airbag expands behind the user’s head and prevents them from being buried under the snow.

    Like

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:01 am

    China fights masculinity ‘crisis’ with new textbook for boys

    China is apparently concerned that its boys are becoming too effeminate. The country’s solution: a masculinity-promoting school textbook called Little Men, aimed for use in grades 4 and 5.

    https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/world/2017/01/16/china-fights-masculinity-crisis-with-new-textbook-for-boys.amp.html

    Like

    Reply
  10. kimosaabe says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Like

    Reply
  11. Just Curious says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Take that piece of garbage down the wall and burn it….

    Like

    Reply
  12. Lucille says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:37 am

    “Boston: Support for Al Qaeda jihadis preached at New England’s largest mosque”
    January 17, 2017 Christine Williams
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/boston-support-for-al-qaeda-jihadis-preached-at-new-englands-largest-mosque

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s