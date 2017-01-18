Tom Price HHS Secretary, Senate Confirmation Hearing – 10:00am Live Stream…

The Senate confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary nominee, Tom Price, is today beginning at 10:00am. The repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is a top tier initiative for incoming President Donald Trump.
President Trump has nominated Representative Tom Price to lead HHS in part due to his overwhelming knowledge of the Obamacare construct, and his specific plans to replace it with patient-centered insurance reform legislation.
As the only legacy legislative accomplishment of President Obama, Senate Democrats have vowed to fight against the Price nomination in a political proxy war to defend Obama’s legacy. Live Stream Link – and embed below
If you thought the Ed secretary hearing was a clown show wait for this. However Price will not easily be deflected. He knows too much and has been in the swamp and knows the critters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Price Is Right!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obamacare offered everyone a free lunch for the price of continued indentured servitude for life. Obamacare taxed real estate transactions, incentivized part time hiring, and made premiums and deductibles unaffordable for everyone but govt workers and big business. Finally, Obamacare institutionalized “managed care” (i.e., death panels). Offering voluntary, tax deductible and business expendable, catastrophic low cost insurance across state lines is a great replacement for this monstrosity. As the Hippocratic Oath says, “do no harm.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off The Subject
But “Trump Team”
A “Tax Payer Abused Amnesry”
After the abuse of Clinton , Bush II and topped off by Onama Americans have huge tax libilites and the I R S is harassing U S All full time.
Time energy attorneys tax advisor firms all wasting time and heart ache dealing with this all non productive.
Give a one time pass for all tax payers with incomes below $100,000 single and $50,000 couple each!
For sure all tax payers over 68 where their SS is being taken to pay back taxes.
Take the Bankruptcy “Credit History” ding off all these people who had foreclosures and the The I R S going after them for the debt forgiveness!
The real estate collapse was not a thing done by borrowers!
Just a hint of many things that need to be let go of for a clean start for all Americans.!
Make America Cairring Once More
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fob open discussion would have been better.
LikeLike
Thanks master hall monitor!
LikeLike
Have any Treeper’s gone and read the synopsis of Dr Prices Bill? I will try to post the link, If I mess up, will someone follow up and correct my html errors, as I am not the best @ using it here at CTH. Now, with that said, Read this gem from the bill:
“Sec. 102. Election of Tax Credit Instead of Alternative Government or Group Plan Benefits Allows individuals to opt out of Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and VA benefits and receive tax credit to purchase personal health plan instead.”
That my friends is a potential fix for the Entitlement mess right their. Free-Market purchase w/ federal dollars of course, but it ends the never ending liability of these plans. Furthermore, the template within the entire bill would apply to these programs. The Dem’s are in a lather as this will cut the Great Society off at the knees, the Legacy of LBJ will begin to crumble. All the power and structure and those behind the VA ( I’ll go out on a limb and say McCain ) get diminished
And then this: “Sec. 127. Treatment of Direct Primary Care Service Arrangements
Allows HSA dollars to be used to cover the fees associated with primary care service arrangements.”
Does anyone here get what a Holy Grail this is? Direct Primary Care puts your PC doc on retainer for a flat fee and you can go in w/ no charge if you will and NO PAPERWORK saving them a fortune and it will drive cost down. IMHO we are looking at Free-Market template that will reduce the cost of Medicine and make us more competitive on the world stage. How does Canada or England, and all of the quasi-socialist medical systems compete with this model? They can’t! When do they seriously have to look at it and adopt it, no wonder the lords and ladies in their bodies are in a lather, they are a giant Aircraft Carrier about to out maneuvered by a Corvette and they have no turning radius!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oops Linkee!: http://tomprice.house.gov/sites/tomprice.house.gov/files/Section%20by%20Section%20of%20HR%202300%20Empowering%20Patients%20First%20Act%202015.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no way that this will happen, but the first thing we should do is give vets full insurance coverage and let them go to the private health care institutions and do away with the vet administration hospitals. Give them real choice over their care.
After that, let us have real insurance for medical care. Like before WW2 let there be no connection between your job and your heath care. Get the government our of the medical business as much as possible so that the cost of care will come down as the quality goes up.
(not hopeful that these ideas will ever be tried in the US)
LikeLike
Here is – in my estimation – THE MAJOR issue regarding not just Obamacare, but also the mindset of the “legislators” who crammed it down our throats.
I have not seen this talked about anywhere else, at anytime, and would absolutely love to hear some input On this from Treepers.
Obamacare: for the first time in history, as far as I know, Americans are being FORCED BY THEIR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS to purchase a product.
The precedent has now been set: your own government can FORCE you to purchase a product. Under threat, via the enforcement arm of Obamacare (IRS) of potentially losing your home if you refuse to participate.
Once again, the legal precedent has been set.
So what will be the next product we are forced to purchase?
LikeLike
Thank you savvy. God be with Dr Price today!
LikeLike