Tom Price HHS Secretary, Senate Confirmation Hearing – 10:00am Live Stream…

The Senate confirmation hearing for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary nominee, Tom Price, is today beginning at 10:00am. The repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is a top tier initiative for incoming President Donald Trump.

President Trump has nominated Representative Tom Price to lead HHS in part due to his overwhelming knowledge of the Obamacare construct, and his specific plans to replace it with patient-centered insurance reform legislation.

As the only legacy legislative accomplishment of President Obama, Senate Democrats have vowed to fight against the Price nomination in a political proxy war to defend Obama’s legacy. Live Stream Link – and embed below