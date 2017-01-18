President and First Lady HW Bush Both Admitted to The Hospital…

According to an updated statement from the 41st president’s office that spokesman Jim McGrath posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital “to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.”

george-hw-bush-statementThe statement also said that Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital Wednesday morning “as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”

george-and-barbara-bushBush is the oldest living former U.S. president. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

It had been previously announced that Bush and his wife were not expected attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president because of health reasons.  (media link)

64 Responses to President and First Lady HW Bush Both Admitted to The Hospital…

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    I love the letter from Bush, Sr. Hope all is well with him and Barb.

    Reply
  2. NJF says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Both of them. Yikes.

    Reply
    • TheOldBear says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      Funny, Trump is just two days away from being able to see the files and secrets of the past with regards to our government and its former political hacks that have defrauded and perpetrate evil on its citizens. Funny how these two need a sick day at this time… Coincidence or devine retribution. You be the judge !

      Reply
  3. Pam says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Bush Sr has been admitted to the hospital several times over the last few years and I suppose it was a little over a year ago when she was admitted for I believe it was some sort of respiratory issue. I agree that it would have been very risky for 41 to have made the trip at his age and the same for her as well. It’s of course not unusual at any age for someone to come down with a cold and the other to catch it, but at their age, it can be life threatening.

    Reply
  4. aprilyn43 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Sorry to hear they are ill, but they really won’t be missed.
    Two days till “Hope & real Change” commence!

    THANK GOD .. THANK GOD !!

    Reply
  5. booger71 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    My dad who is 97 lives in assisted living. The facility was under quarantine for 3 days after 10 residents came down with pneumonia brought on from the flu.

    Reply
  6. AghastInFL says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Although IMO George H.W. treated candidate Trump poorly, I do wish both George and Barbara a speedy recovery. Life is bigger then merely the politics of the day and his service to this Country is duly noted.

    Reply
    • gettherejustassoon says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:43 pm

      For sure. And, when persons of this age have their faculties about them, each sickness or illness can raise the one’s mortality. We pray for their well-being in the Lord.

      Reply
  7. psadie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    “Mr. NWO” himself will NOT BE MISSED!

    Reply
  8. barton2016 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Not a good week for the Bushes lol

    Reply
  9. Deb says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I hope they both get well soon. I hate their politics, but I try hard not to hate the person.

    Reply
  10. benzy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Whatever we may think of the Bush family as polticians, I hope we can all find it in our hearts to pray for their well being and recovery. They have people who love them and care about them and my prayers go out to the Bushes and their family.

    Reply
  11. carnan43 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Full disclosure: I voted for the Bushies as usual choices were zero to none. I also know at this point the outcomes would have been pretty much the same. The Bushies and the Clintons share a love affair. One World ruled by the rich elitists. If, anyone is interested in a long read, get a copy of Family Secrets by Russ Baker. For me it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle Mr. Baker sits on, what matters is having information that has been hidden or undisclosed. As readers, we can better determine the value of the information.

    Reply
  12. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Well, according to his note, may the hospital sit him outside in January.

    Good riddance.

    #WAR on evil globalists.

    Reply
  13. petszmom says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    i don’t claim to be perfect and sometimes i can be downright mean in my words but it’s always to someone that deserves it…like people that actively worked to destroy our man, trump. knowing full well, these are ELDERLY people and we are all going to die it will be such a difficult thing if they die (or one of them dies) during trump’s big moment. i sure hope they recover, do better, or hang on till next week. again, forgive me but it is MY opinion.

    Liked by 4 people

    • coldsnap says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      I’m with you, petsz. My first thought was – NOT nice. Of course, it’s out of our hands, but makes ya wonder how far will they go to bury the dirty past and attempt to spoil the bright future by raining on the parade? Maybe I should take off the tinfoil hat. ; ) FYI, I’m praying they make til next week, too.

      Side note: Remember Obama’s gma dying right before the election?

      Reply
      • petszmom says:
        January 18, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        yes, not nice but i ADORE trump and dislike the bushes…like i said, i hope they get well, recover, etc…but i w ant our man to enjoy his day without worrying about the bushes. no, i don’t remember obama’s gma dying…try not to remember anything associated with that creature.

        Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      If they die fine. We all die. If they recover fine. As long as they don’t infringe on Trump’s inauguration. Being totally selfish here–I don’t want anything else happening on Friday except Trump. Trump Friday all day. Coworkers are busting my chops about Friday being my “high Holy day.” I don’t care what they call it. All I know is this is a dream come true and I don’t want my dream interrupted! Period.

      Reply
      • petszmom says:
        January 18, 2017 at 3:34 pm

        good for you…stand your ground as a proud american. this is a year and a half in the making and i want him to enjoy all that beautiful glory…it will also be OUR day! this is actually how we joke around at our gym, but then again i live in a very RED county, even so not big fans of the bushes.

        Reply
      • Awefense (@Awefense) says:
        January 18, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        Haha. I’m right there with you. I’m the only guy on the Trump Train in a team of 12 or so folks. I even had one of my regular customers ask me today, “where’s the party Friday Night?”. Caught me off guard for a couple of seconds, and then I knew he was goofing on me. He always refers to President Trump as “your President”.
        “I will be celebrating all day Friday, my friend.”
        He laughed! For an old VT liberal, he’s pretty cool!

        Reply
        • CountryclassVulgarian says:
          January 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

          I know the feeling. For once in my life I’m going to drink champagne at high noon!!! We are not going to let any of them steal our joy. Let them be miserable. I’m going to walk around head held high, joy in my heart, praise to God on my lips and a big smile on my face!!!!

          Reply
  14. fuzzi says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    No disrespect intended, but I hope that neither of them take a turn for the worse on Friday. I can just imagine the “Delay the inauguration!” cries if that happened.

    Reply
    • TheseTruths says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      I wish them good health and agree with what you are saying in a practical sense. For a former president and/or his wife to be critically ill — or worse, to die — during the days before or the day of the inauguration would be unprecedented as far as I know, and very difficult. I would hate it for the Bush family, but also for the Trumps.

      Reply
  15. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I find myself coldly indifferent.

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Crazy…the old man in ill health goes for a parachute jump (even tandem) @ 90…nutz.
    But HW and Dubya always loved our troops.
    Not like the current POS. Thankfully only 2 days left for “the hater in chief”.

    Reply
  17. moonsbreath says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    I believe Hillary had a hand in this.

    /s

    Reply
  18. Dizzy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I have a great deal of animosity toward Bush. Like others said, he won’t be missed. However, I respect the Presidency of the U.S. far too much to actually hope he dies. I tried, and I just can’t. Partly because I know it’s coming anyway, and partly because for all his evils I just can’t GENUINELY hope an ex-President dies.

    Reply
  19. redlegleader68 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Does that get W and Laura off the hook as well? Will it only be Bubba and PIAPS + Jimmah?

    Reply
  20. truthandjustice says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    I just leave it in God’s hands. But this is so bizarre coming right at this time and both of them.
    Then there’s Hillary and Bill who allegedly have bad health. So who knows when it’ll be their time – and just when they are likely to be exposed for their crimes. They all probably know things aren’t looking good for them at all with the Globalists admitting publicly they’re crumbling, which no doubt affects their health. Oh well, whatever happens —–
    God is in control and I leave it with Him.

    Reply
  21. burnett044 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I was taught when young ….”if ya have nothing good to say about some one then say nothing at all…”
    I have nothing to say about the Bush cabal.

    Reply
  22. David Kerr says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I wonder if he will admit his involvement in the JFK assassination before he dies?

    Reply
  23. Red says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I wish Bush a speedy recovery, I sure don’t want President Trump’s inauguration or the first 30 days of his Presidency being marred by the flag being flown at half staff all over the country and around the entire world at our embassies.

    Am I heartless? No just selfish and protective of our Lion…..

    Reply
  24. It's 5 o'clock somewhere says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Won’t be surprised if these 2 boobs get the “Scalia” treatment. Dead men tell no tales…….hhhmmmm

    Reply
  25. PatriotKate says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Alternative press reporting they have been spirited away in advance of expected retaliation after Trump is inaugurated Friday and that the FakeStream Media is reporting they are hospitalized.

    Don’t forget he was famously quoted as saying the American People would hang them on the lamp posts if we ever knew what they had done.

    Reply
  26. Patriot1783 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Parkinsons is not pretty at end…pneumonia could be the telltale sign as patients can’t avoid aspirating into lungs.

    Reply
  27. Bouchart says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Both George Sr. and Barbara, even in their sickly and weakened state, have more energy than JEB!

    Reply
  28. Daniel says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    BOTH in the hospital? What about Roger Stone and the alleged poisoning? Seems like too many weird things to filter through. Can’t assume it’s connected, but loose ends sometimes get tied up as they connect to Democrats and Clintons.

    Reply
  29. Atticus says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Read my lips: New World Order

    Reply
    • Beenthere says:
      January 18, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Was wondering when someone would post those 1st 3 words.

      Reply
    • Risasi says:
      January 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Don’t forget Dealey Plaza, Skull and Bones, Franklin Coverup, Iran Contra, William Colby, Hinkley family ties, Canadian oil, …and not to cast the sins of the father on the son, but what about the Harriman Bros. too? How much involvement did you have in Prescott’s family biz?

      Mr. H.W. methinks you have a lot to answer for when you’ve shuffled off this mortal coil. Heavy lies the crown of an empire built upon the bodies of so many, and now lays in tatters for all to see.

      Reply
  30. barton2016 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I hope it’s a painful death. Remember the countless lives destroyed by these people’s wars and policies.

    Reply
    • Wolfgang says:
      January 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      We all face eternal judgment when we die- Heaven or Hell. Certainly the Bushes have a lot to answer for. If I was Bush right now would be confessing my sins and praying to God for forgiveness.

      Reply

