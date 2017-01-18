President and First Lady HW Bush Both Admitted to The Hospital…

According to an updated statement from the 41st president’s office that spokesman Jim McGrath posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Bush was admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital “to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia.”
The statement also said that Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the same hospital Wednesday morning “as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.”
Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president. In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.
Despite the loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.
It had been previously announced that Bush and his wife were not expected attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president because of health reasons. (media link)
I love the letter from Bush, Sr. Hope all is well with him and Barb.
eah, the great fella that gave the throat slitting signal to PE Trump during debates, and leads the #NewvewrTrumpers.
Don’t trust the Bush Crime Family even if they look dead. With transplants and baby blood they can extend their evil for years.
I believe them when they say they’re sick.
Ole Scratch isn’t happy with their failure to kneecap the only non-Globalist in the entire field of candidates.
They may have to sacrifice a grandchild to get back in his good graces.
Yeah, never trust ’em, EVER. But the letter, for what it’s worth, was very gracious; no harm in accepting it graciously in return.
Both of them. Yikes.
Funny, Trump is just two days away from being able to see the files and secrets of the past with regards to our government and its former political hacks that have defrauded and perpetrate evil on its citizens. Funny how these two need a sick day at this time… Coincidence or devine retribution. You be the judge !
The stress of the truth coming out weakened their immune systems. Massive stress does that.
Well if that is the case both their immune systems are registering -1000. They know and have done to much to face the music.
Bush Sr has been admitted to the hospital several times over the last few years and I suppose it was a little over a year ago when she was admitted for I believe it was some sort of respiratory issue. I agree that it would have been very risky for 41 to have made the trip at his age and the same for her as well. It’s of course not unusual at any age for someone to come down with a cold and the other to catch it, but at their age, it can be life threatening.
Sorry to hear they are ill, but they really won’t be missed.
Two days till “Hope & real Change” commence!
THANK GOD .. THANK GOD !!
My dad who is 97 lives in assisted living. The facility was under quarantine for 3 days after 10 residents came down with pneumonia brought on from the flu.
Wow, 97 good on him. What a blessing. Hope he’s doing well.
For his age he is doing real well, his older brother is doing good too
Hope your dad (and you!) live to be healthy centurions, Booger.
Thanks so do I.
Although IMO George H.W. treated candidate Trump poorly, I do wish both George and Barbara a speedy recovery. Life is bigger then merely the politics of the day and his service to this Country is duly noted.
For sure. And, when persons of this age have their faculties about them, each sickness or illness can raise the one’s mortality. We pray for their well-being in the Lord.
“Mr. NWO” himself will NOT BE MISSED!
Not a good week for the Bushes lol
I hope they both get well soon. I hate their politics, but I try hard not to hate the person.
Amen.
Whatever we may think of the Bush family as polticians, I hope we can all find it in our hearts to pray for their well being and recovery. They have people who love them and care about them and my prayers go out to the Bushes and their family.
Being a previous President, I know they will give him the best care they have to offer. I agree this extends to the rest of the family tree.
That’s a shame. He should have the same level of care the people who had insurance but no longer do thanks to the unaffordable “care” act have. None.
Nope. I don’t pray for the most evil of people in any circumstance. Read my lips.
“Not gonna do it.”
Agreed. A lot of people have died because of their policies and actions. They will eventually be judged.
You do realize God and God alone is the judge? You do realize he can save them with or withou you?
I have prayed that they find salvation (and repentance). Let the Lord judge them.
Full disclosure: I voted for the Bushies as usual choices were zero to none. I also know at this point the outcomes would have been pretty much the same. The Bushies and the Clintons share a love affair. One World ruled by the rich elitists. If, anyone is interested in a long read, get a copy of Family Secrets by Russ Baker. For me it doesn’t matter what side of the aisle Mr. Baker sits on, what matters is having information that has been hidden or undisclosed. As readers, we can better determine the value of the information.
Yeah, Bush’s “One World Order” comment was a wake-up moment for me. Unfortunately, I too voted for him and junior.
Well, according to his note, may the hospital sit him outside in January.
Good riddance.
#WAR on evil globalists.
i don’t claim to be perfect and sometimes i can be downright mean in my words but it’s always to someone that deserves it…like people that actively worked to destroy our man, trump. knowing full well, these are ELDERLY people and we are all going to die it will be such a difficult thing if they die (or one of them dies) during trump’s big moment. i sure hope they recover, do better, or hang on till next week. again, forgive me but it is MY opinion.
I’m with you, petsz. My first thought was – NOT nice. Of course, it’s out of our hands, but makes ya wonder how far will they go to bury the dirty past and attempt to spoil the bright future by raining on the parade? Maybe I should take off the tinfoil hat. ; ) FYI, I’m praying they make til next week, too.
Side note: Remember Obama’s gma dying right before the election?
yes, not nice but i ADORE trump and dislike the bushes…like i said, i hope they get well, recover, etc…but i w ant our man to enjoy his day without worrying about the bushes. no, i don’t remember obama’s gma dying…try not to remember anything associated with that creature.
If they die fine. We all die. If they recover fine. As long as they don’t infringe on Trump’s inauguration. Being totally selfish here–I don’t want anything else happening on Friday except Trump. Trump Friday all day. Coworkers are busting my chops about Friday being my “high Holy day.” I don’t care what they call it. All I know is this is a dream come true and I don’t want my dream interrupted! Period.
good for you…stand your ground as a proud american. this is a year and a half in the making and i want him to enjoy all that beautiful glory…it will also be OUR day! this is actually how we joke around at our gym, but then again i live in a very RED county, even so not big fans of the bushes.
Haha. I’m right there with you. I’m the only guy on the Trump Train in a team of 12 or so folks. I even had one of my regular customers ask me today, “where’s the party Friday Night?”. Caught me off guard for a couple of seconds, and then I knew he was goofing on me. He always refers to President Trump as “your President”.
“I will be celebrating all day Friday, my friend.”
He laughed! For an old VT liberal, he’s pretty cool!
I know the feeling. For once in my life I’m going to drink champagne at high noon!!! We are not going to let any of them steal our joy. Let them be miserable. I’m going to walk around head held high, joy in my heart, praise to God on my lips and a big smile on my face!!!!
No disrespect intended, but I hope that neither of them take a turn for the worse on Friday. I can just imagine the “Delay the inauguration!” cries if that happened.
I wish them good health and agree with what you are saying in a practical sense. For a former president and/or his wife to be critically ill — or worse, to die — during the days before or the day of the inauguration would be unprecedented as far as I know, and very difficult. I would hate it for the Bush family, but also for the Trumps.
I find myself coldly indifferent.
Crazy…the old man in ill health goes for a parachute jump (even tandem) @ 90…nutz.
But HW and Dubya always loved our troops.
Not like the current POS. Thankfully only 2 days left for “the hater in chief”.
Dubya got thousands of American troops killed for his insane Great Islamic Society Nation Building.
I believe Hillary had a hand in this.
/s
I have a great deal of animosity toward Bush. Like others said, he won’t be missed. However, I respect the Presidency of the U.S. far too much to actually hope he dies. I tried, and I just can’t. Partly because I know it’s coming anyway, and partly because for all his evils I just can’t GENUINELY hope an ex-President dies.
Does that get W and Laura off the hook as well? Will it only be Bubba and PIAPS + Jimmah?
‘Course I left off Duh Won and Mooch, but who’s counting? 😉
I just leave it in God’s hands. But this is so bizarre coming right at this time and both of them.
Then there’s Hillary and Bill who allegedly have bad health. So who knows when it’ll be their time – and just when they are likely to be exposed for their crimes. They all probably know things aren’t looking good for them at all with the Globalists admitting publicly they’re crumbling, which no doubt affects their health. Oh well, whatever happens —–
God is in control and I leave it with Him.
I was taught when young ….”if ya have nothing good to say about some one then say nothing at all…”
I have nothing to say about the Bush cabal.
but you do so you did.
I wonder if he will admit his involvement in the JFK assassination before he dies?
They’ll bury him on the grassy knoll.
I wish Bush a speedy recovery, I sure don’t want President Trump’s inauguration or the first 30 days of his Presidency being marred by the flag being flown at half staff all over the country and around the entire world at our embassies.
Am I heartless? No just selfish and protective of our Lion…..
Won’t be surprised if these 2 boobs get the “Scalia” treatment. Dead men tell no tales…….hhhmmmm
Alternative press reporting they have been spirited away in advance of expected retaliation after Trump is inaugurated Friday and that the FakeStream Media is reporting they are hospitalized.
Don’t forget he was famously quoted as saying the American People would hang them on the lamp posts if we ever knew what they had done.
Parkinsons is not pretty at end…pneumonia could be the telltale sign as patients can’t avoid aspirating into lungs.
Both George Sr. and Barbara, even in their sickly and weakened state, have more energy than JEB!
BOTH in the hospital? What about Roger Stone and the alleged poisoning? Seems like too many weird things to filter through. Can’t assume it’s connected, but loose ends sometimes get tied up as they connect to Democrats and Clintons.
Read my lips: New World Order
Was wondering when someone would post those 1st 3 words.
Don’t forget Dealey Plaza, Skull and Bones, Franklin Coverup, Iran Contra, William Colby, Hinkley family ties, Canadian oil, …and not to cast the sins of the father on the son, but what about the Harriman Bros. too? How much involvement did you have in Prescott’s family biz?
Mr. H.W. methinks you have a lot to answer for when you’ve shuffled off this mortal coil. Heavy lies the crown of an empire built upon the bodies of so many, and now lays in tatters for all to see.
I hope it’s a painful death. Remember the countless lives destroyed by these people’s wars and policies.
We all face eternal judgment when we die- Heaven or Hell. Certainly the Bushes have a lot to answer for. If I was Bush right now would be confessing my sins and praying to God for forgiveness.
