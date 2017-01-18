January 18th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/09/28/the-emerging-connections-between-the-muslim-brotherhood-and-never-trump/ with regard to the photos, does anyone know who the sole woman was at the meeting between McCain and Isis, and also on the video? She must be someone important in her own right.
Google was overwhelmingly against Trump, now it’s trying to win him over
Excerpt:
Like many tech companies, Alphabet has a range of potential political issues that it must consider, from immigration to privacy, taxes to encryption. There are also regulatory concerns.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/17/google-was-against-trump-now-its-trying-to-win-him-over.html
