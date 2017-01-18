Ainsley Earhardt Previews Exclusive Donald Trump Interview….

Fox Morning host Ainsley Earhardt appeared on Sean Hannity’s show to preview the exclusive Donald Trump interview set to air tomorrow morning:
Major score for Ainsley
Keep tweeting President Trump. We looove it ❤
He’s made an offer: He’ll stop tweeting if the media will be honest.
I don’t expect he’ll be stopping any time soon.
Nope, me either. He’s smart to bypass the dishonest fake news Cabal.
Ainsley Earhardt appears to me as a bit of a light weight.
Yep, but that’s FNC for you. They’re being very deceptive and it’s really starting to irk me. I’m sure Trump is aware of this and will keep them at a distance no matter what scoop they’ll try to get out of him (using this lady to come interview him for example).
Ainsley is a welcomed sight on a rainy day. Full of positive energy and spirit. I’m sure she wrote a wonderfully animated children’s book.
Not an ideal conduit for our president and this monumental moment in history, but it’s the President’s message 100%. President Trump is loyal and appreciated the platform on Fox and Friends. At least it wasn’t Killmeade.
Yeah, you are right. I am not a big fan of Killmeade either. I believe I am a bit of a sexist, truth be told. I try not to be, but I see clips of crap like The View and I very easily fall into a sexist mode. C’est la vie…
I didn’t interpret your comment as the least bit sexist, but kudos for your honest reflection. I’m sure you have a high degree of respect for Sharyl Attkisson.
For me, it was never an option. When the woman who brought me into the world was stronger and smarter then I’ll ever be.
Ainsley isn’t a phony baloney lot me Martha Macallum. This is her 2nd major interview with PE Trump. She already has done a huge interview with Melania.
‘like Martha… ‘
