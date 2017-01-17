Tuesday January 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Tuesday, Treepers! Oligula’s last Tuesday.
Hillary has been dead meat, politically, for ten glorious weeks now.
03 days, 11 hours, 44 minutes
That’s 83 hours, 44 minutes, folks, until the disastrous decimation of America by the dastardly demogogue Obola ends!
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
I hope you are ready to start the re-election clock on Friday, January 20th at 12:01! 🙂
I’d rather focus on the nearer-term.
Get rid of Obolacare and build the wall and drain the swamp and prosecute the tar out of the top one thousand liver flukes in DC.
Oh, and for the second week….
LOL, yeah, but who’s counting……:0)
_People get ready . . . _
This is beautiful!
10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).
9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).
8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).
7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).
6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).
5.”Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27).
4.”The mystery of God: Christ” (Colossians 2:2).
3.”Christ, our life” (Colossians 3:4).
Jesus Christ is Lord.
Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment; the while I contemplate with great love and tender pity THY FIVE MOST PRECIOUS WOUNDS , pondering over them within me, whilst I call to mind what the Prophet David put in Thy mouth concerning Thee, O Good Jesus: “They have pierced My hands and My feet; they have numbered all My bones.”
Evil is swirling at a fevered pitch to disrupt Trump’s inauguration. He needs the protection of the Secret Service, and also our prayers. This one is a favorite of mine:
Saint Michael the Archangel,
defend us in battle.
Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray;
and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host –
by the Divine Power of God –
cast into hell, satan and all the evil spirits,
who roam throughout the world seeking the ruin of souls.
Amen.
A favorite Noa Drezner flamenco video
GREAT music & video, Garrison.
Noa Drezner….
Hillary Clinton will never be President. NEVER. Thank You Donald J. Trump. We already owe you SO MUCH. We don’t have to shiver at night thinking about her being out there in the darkness waiting to take over the world! She cannot EVER do that now! WE WON! OMG, OMG, WE WON!
BOOM
(theme association)
Much to celebrate…I am glad that the 13th Annual Walk for Life West Coast is taking place this coming Saturday, in SAN FRANCISCO. On the same weekend as the Inauguration of two pro-life leaders. Back-to-back “highs”.
Tens of thousands of people will be present at BOTH events. The local press here in the Bay Area will ignore the one (Walk for Life) and vilify the other (Inauguration).
But respect for life will be honored and upheld, despite twisted or missing news coverage. If you are in the SF Bay Area on Saturday, please consider attending the Walk for Life:
http://www.walkforlifewc.com/
Remembering Gene Cernan
“We leave as we came, and, God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind.” — Cernan’s closing words on leaving the moon at the end of Apollo 17
Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, died Monday, Jan. 16, surrounded by his family.
https://www.nasa.gov/astronautprofiles/cernan
We have put our feet on other worlds. This was not true until very recently, in the grand scheme of things; I was alive at a time when it wasn’t true.
But Gene Cernan, and the other Apollo astronauts, must have wondered/must be wondering, when we shall do it again.
I’m sure he was proud to have walked on the moon, but I’ll bet he didn’t enjoy being the last man to walk on the moon.
The failing NYT didn’t “report” Gene’s loss until 6 hours after it was announced. POS!
It would have interfered with their work: Spewing Fake News.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only 12 men have walked on the moon, Americans all.
And now there are 6 . . . . . .
Gob Bless Captain Cernan.
We have put our feet on other worlds.
But Gene Cernan, and the other Apollo astronauts, must have wondered/must be wondering, when we shall do it again.
I’m sure he was proud to have walked on the moon, but I’ll bet he didn’t enjoy being the last man to walk on the moon.
Really hope President Trump will revive our space program asap.
The “most distant landing ever achieved by humankind.”
A short cool 2min video of the spacecraft landing in 2005.
“See What the Huygens Spacecraft Saw When it Landed on Titan”
http://www.popularmechanics.com/space/solar-system/a24715/huygens-spacecraft-titan-landing-video/
“January 2005, Huygens became the first spacecraft to land on an object in the outer solar system. To this day, the Huygens probe’s touchdown on Saturn’s moon Titan remains the most distant landing ever achieved by humankind.”
What a blessing to know we will very soon be rid of this willful dhimmi. To think her incompetence just may have been on the Supreme Court under a Hillary presidency gives one the shivers.
“Lynch fails to condemn jihadists for the “hatred, intolerance and injustice” of which she accuses Americans” – by Christine Williams – January 16, 2017
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/lynch-fails-to-condemn-jihadists-for-the-hatred-intolerance-and-injustice-of-which-she-accuses-americans
PETA is going after another circus… http://www.circusdrivein.com/
http://www.newsworks.org/index.php/down-the-shore/item/100357-realtor-peta-makes-lowball-offer-to-buy-iconic-jersey-shore-drive-in-restaurant-
…to open a vegan restaurant and “Cruelty Museum”…an appetizing combination.
LikeLike
Maryland Blue Crabs are the best!
http://nj1015.com/petas-idea-for-circus-drive-in-is-shaming-american-culture/
Hitler was a vegetarian.
A confirmation…
FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT SHOOTER CONVERTED TO ISLAM BEFORE HE JOINED ARMY
Why wasn’t he stopped?
January 16, 2017 – Robert Spencer
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265467/fort-lauderdale-airport-shooter-converted-islam-he-robert-spencer
Whoops! Saw a comment about Lynch and thought I was on the Pres thread.
I sincerely hope someone is teaching the PEOTUS the proper way to salute. I am so disgusted with limp-wristed CinCs who haven’t any regard for the proper salute and the respect it conveys. Please, please, someone on the Transition Team, teach Mr Trump how to deliver a proper salute — the military will appreciate a well-delivered salute as much or more than words of support.
I got to see Reagan speak at an Air Force Academy graduation. He gave out ALL of the diplomas, saluted each new second lieutenant, and his last salute was as crisp as the first.
You could tell he loved our military.
funny you mention Reagan…after reading Doggy’s comment, I, too, thought of Reagan’s proper salute
🙂
Arizona authorities finally released the name of the perp that shot & attacked the state trooper at the scene of a rollover crash. This stuff just keeps getting better, he’s an illegal alien & former Mexican police officer. C’mon he’s gotta be one of Obama’s DHS imported pals.
http://www.azfamily.com/story/34271139/dps-identifies-man-who-shot-wounded-trooper-near-tonopah
Is this the recent incident in Arizona, or something else?
I’m lead to believe so, iirc the perp got his head blown off last Thursday, January 12, 2016
