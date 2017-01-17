Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Senate Confirmation Hearing Live Stream…

Ongoing live stream for Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.
Sen Lisa Murkowski has crazy eyes.
She’s probably got nystagmus from her alcohol abuse.
Hey Warren…..
GOP AK Sen Lisa Murkowski expresses concern about DeVos/charter schools because AK must rely disproportionately on public schools.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2017
GOP AK Sen Lisa Murkowski expresses concern about DeVos/charter schools because AK must rely disproportionately on public schools.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2017
It was a good question. Not really applicable in most parts of the US, but applicable for parts of AK., definitely.
Hard to have both a Public AND Charter School in a town that’s only got 20 elem. age kids and is a two days drive from the nearest town.
You mean a two hour drive, right?
There are plenty of towns like that in the Midwest. It’s been used as an excuse to close the smaller private schools in many places by administrators who assume public schools benefit the community more.
As a former teacher, I call BS. More competition always leads to a better product. Wherever the public schools have a monopoly, you see a decline in educational quality. Even if the competition is simply from an online public school.
They need charter boarding schools …Alaska public schools are ghetto schools on ice. High prevalence of alcohol and drug abuse and impoverishment with long, cold winters and not much to do doesn’t make for good parenting.
There are online charter schools, online public schools, and online private schools. Homeschooling doesn’t have to mean the parent is doing the teaching. All you need to go to class is an Internet connection and skype.
Concur.
Most of these kids how can’t read or do arithmetic and don’t know a Capital letter from a state capital own smart phones. They could actually get an education over their devices, right into their earplugs and through their dull eyes. An iPad would be better. A laptop or desk computer would be better still. Or use Dad’s 56 inch Sports Monitor!
Content matters.
I have found success with online and cd “classes”. For most classes, I buy the curriculum and read the Teachers Guide and there it is. I don’t have to know the subject to use the curriculum and teach it. Choosing the curriculum and parenting all day are much harder than the actual teaching! 😉
Senate Finance will hold its hearing for HHS pick Tom Price on Jan. 24, @SenOrrinHatch announces.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 18, 2017
Senate Finance will hold its hearing for HHS pick Tom Price on Jan. 24, @SenOrrinHatch announces.
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 18, 2017
I have tried to watch this, but the Democrats are just on a witch hunt of President Trump and anyone who isn’t a D. This is disgraceful. I can’t watch any more of it.
Tim Kaine is a complete jerk, and I hope he LOSES his seat! He does not represent Virginia values at all.
I swear, there’s hardly any difference between a congressional hearing and an insane asylum. The way these people carry on is incoherent, each Senator trying to show off their in depth knowledge on a subject unrelated to the nominees field of expertise. What BS!
Watched about 20 min. Your analysis correct.
Major splody heads! 😂
Tim CoKaine is a little b*tch. Still butthurt over the election. EX-VP CANDIDATE = CONFLICT OF INTEREST! HE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF FROM ALL CONFIRMATION HEARINGS!
Senator Murray is out of line. I’m done here. Click.
Oh for the love of the Lord! The sex tapes! This is awful!
These clowns are actually running our country
What???
Unbelievable how bad these Dems are. Seriously they are just so despicable.
Question by Murray is a question specifically being asked because of Allred was in the news again earlier today I think – clearly co-ordinated. Absolutely pathetic.
All this for a woman who is not accepting a salary.
I’d love to start a deep dig on info about Warren, Hassan, Murray and Kaine. Unfortunately I don’t have that kind of time these days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now Patty Murray (D-WA) is going off the rails, talking about Donald Trump’s “sexual assault”, demanding that DeVos retain rules about such behavior. Sen. Alexander didn’t agree to extend the questioning further. Warren made some noise about “accountability” at charter schools. Anything to ding Trump and his nominees.
IMHO, the behavior from the Dems at this hearing was downright abuse. DeVos was the subject of outrageous attacks from every one of the Dem Senators. Sen. Alexander interrupted to stop it several times, but should have been more forceful and called them out on it. They were not asking questions but throwing out ridiculous accusations to get the sound bite. Sanders did not want to hear her answers – he kept cutting her off.
I think that Sen. Corker was much better as the Chair; he pushed back hard when they tried this stuff during this Hearings.
Oh FFS.
Sen. Murray: I am outraged by [President-elect @realDonaldTrump's] comments about women. #DeVosHearing pic.twitter.com/uQmhgUT3pR
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 18, 2017
Sen. Murray: I am outraged by [President-elect @realDonaldTrump's] comments about women. #DeVosHearing pic.twitter.com/uQmhgUT3pR
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 18, 2017
F off.
This is disgusting. That’s this creep senator use of her time!!
She’s not know for her intelligence. She appears to be easily manipulated. She’s still know here as the Senator in tennis shoes………
How about climate change? Transgenders? Muslims? Did they ask these questions yet? I think their stupid questions make those who had doubts about Betsy like her.
Climate change was mentioned in a question about science education, where it was noted that at some point in time, DeVos had spoken her opinion that climate change was not good science, (Paraphrasing) and also her opinion that intelligent design should also be taught!
One senator really really IMO, seemed to want to point at her accusingly and scream “Climate denier!” And to make some anti-Christian, anti-God remarks. He looked as if he were bursting, but he refrained from going that far.
Transgenders weren’t mentioned, but gay parents were.
And special needs children in the regular classrooms were mentioned a couple of times.
Dems always shortchange the majority of students, thinking they favor the smallest minority. But in fact the minority get the shaft too.
Equal education means everybody in class has to equally meet quality standards or fail: no prize for failures, and no holding back of the hard workers so the weak students can keep up.
I have hated how the schools were changed so that the standards could be met by the worst student. Equal opportunity to learn, not equal opportunity to graduate!
These politicians have lost and not sure how they can win again. They are losing hope and are becoming discouraged. They are holding to the edge with just a finger hold. So rejoice!
Howard Hendricks gave a gripping definition of discouragement: “Discouragement is the anesthetic the devil uses on a person just before he reaches in and carves out his heart.”
When people lose hope, they lose their ability to dream for the future. Despair replaces joy. Fear replaces faith. Anxiety replaces prayer. Insecurity replaces confidence. Tomorrow’s dreams are replaced by nightmares. It’s a lousy way to live.
Well those Democrats, who I listened to and watched tonight questioning and lecturing Mrs. DeVos, deserve to ‘live this lousy way’.
Everyone of them should be voted out of office.
Patty Murray was so concerned about her constituents needing to know the answers to the important questions of the Pres – Elect’s cabinet picks was pure BS. She then brought up the Billy Bush tape and proceeded to lie and lecture Mrs. DeVos.
She should have been shut down immediately, as soon as the lie passed her fat lips.
Has it occurred yet to anyone here that the majority of these Senators are highly UNeducated themselves?
I guess its good I am not there. I know I would just have to lambast them!
(Can you imagine Breitbart answering these nutcases?)
Most of the time, it was hard to stay awake while “those with so little time” droned on and on about nothing important.
I just so wanted DeVos to ask, “What is the bearing of your comment/question upon the US education system?”
Or “I am prepared to answer your questions regarding the US educational system, my views, and my qualifications for the position. I will not entertain your moaning and groaning about the election your party lost, as this is not the appropriate venue for it.”
I am so glad the dems did not get more time as they whined about, because they wasted the time they did have grandstanding, accusing, moaning and whining.
I would never get an approval, but I sure would make some headlines! Hahaha!
Nuclear option may be needed.
i can’t stand the sound of e.warren’s voice. what a putz.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
