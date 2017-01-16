January 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

56 Responses to January 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. Martin says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Inauguration Day: 4 Days

  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:21 am

    04 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes

    107 hours, 39 minutes

    6459 minutes

    Soon the slimy slithering snake will be ejected from the White House.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  4. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:23 am

  5. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I previously pointed out who did NOT vote in favor of a waiver for General Mattis ( https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/15/january-15th-2017-presidential-politics-open-discussion/comment-page-4/#comment-3462883 … )

    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 16, 2017 at 12:30 am

      However, the converse is who voted in favor.

      According to https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=115&session=1&vote=00027 the following 81 senators voted in favor of the waiver:

      Barrasso (R-WY)
      Bennet (D-CO)
      Blunt (R-MO)
      Boozman (R-AR)
      Brown (D-OH)
      Burr (R-NC)
      Cantwell (D-WA)
      Capito (R-WV)
      Cardin (D-MD)
      Carper (D-DE)
      Casey (D-PA)
      Cassidy (R-LA)
      Cochran (R-MS)
      Collins (R-ME)
      Coons (D-DE)
      Corker (R-TN)
      Cornyn (R-TX)
      Cortez Masto (D-NV)
      Cotton (R-AR)
      Crapo (R-ID)
      Cruz (R-TX)
      Daines (R-MT)
      Donnelly (D-IN)
      Enzi (R-WY)
      Ernst (R-IA)
      Feinstein (D-CA)
      Fischer (R-NE)
      Flake (R-AZ)
      Franken (D-MN)
      Gardner (R-CO)
      Graham (R-SC)
      Grassley (R-IA)
      Harris (D-CA)
      Hassan (D-NH)
      Hatch (R-UT)
      Heinrich (D-NM)
      Heitkamp (D-ND)
      Heller (R-NV)
      Hirono (D-HI)
      Hoeven (R-ND)
      Inhofe (R-OK)
      Isakson (R-GA)
      Johnson (R-WI)
      Kaine (D-VA)
      Kennedy (R-LA)
      King (I-ME)
      Klobuchar (D-MN)
      Lankford (R-OK)
      Lee (R-UT)
      Manchin (D-WV)
      McCain (R-AZ)
      McCaskill (D-MO)
      McConnell (R-KY)
      Menendez (D-NJ)
      Murkowski (R-AK)
      Nelson (D-FL)
      Paul (R-KY)
      Perdue (R-GA)
      Peters (D-MI)
      Portman (R-OH)
      Reed (D-RI)
      Risch (R-ID)
      Roberts (R-KS)
      Rounds (R-SD)
      Rubio (R-FL)
      Sasse (R-NE)
      Schatz (D-HI)
      Schumer (D-NY)
      Scott (R-SC)
      Sessions (R-AL)
      Shaheen (D-NH)
      Shelby (R-AL)
      Stabenow (D-MI)
      Sullivan (R-AK)
      Thune (R-SD)
      Tillis (R-NC)
      Toomey (R-PA)
      Warner (D-VA)
      Whitehouse (D-RI)
      Wicker (R-MS)
      Young (R-IN)

      • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
        January 16, 2017 at 12:38 am

        According to http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll059.xml the following 268 Representatives (36 of who are Democrats) voted for General Mattis:

        Abraham
        Aderholt
        Allen
        Amodei
        Arrington
        Babin
        Bacon
        Banks (IN)
        Barletta
        Barr
        Barton
        Bera
        Bergman
        Beutler
        Beyer
        Biggs
        Bilirakis
        Bishop (MI)
        Bishop (UT)
        Black
        Blackburn
        Blum
        Bost
        Brady (TX)
        Brat
        Bridenstine
        Brooks (AL)
        Brooks (IN)
        Brownley (CA)
        Buck
        Bucshon
        Budd
        Burgess
        Byrne
        Calvert
        Carter (GA)
        Carter (TX)
        Cartwright
        Chabot
        Chaffetz
        Cheney
        Coffman
        Cohen
        Cole
        Collins (GA)
        Collins (NY)
        Comer
        Comstock
        Conaway
        Connolly
        Cook
        Cooper
        Correa
        Costa
        Costello (PA)
        Cramer
        Crawford
        Crist
        Cuellar
        Culberson
        Curbelo (FL)
        Davidson
        Davis, Rodney
        DeFazio
        Delaney
        Denham
        Dent
        DeSantis
        DesJarlais
        Diaz-Balart
        Donovan
        Duffy
        Duncan (SC)
        Duncan (TN)
        Dunn
        Emmer
        Eshoo
        Farenthold
        Faso
        Ferguson
        Fitzpatrick
        Fleischmann
        Flores
        Fortenberry
        Foxx
        Franks (AZ)
        Frelinghuysen
        Gaetz
        Gallagher
        Garrett
        Gibbs
        Gohmert
        Goodlatte
        Gosar
        Gottheimer
        Gowdy
        Granger
        Graves (GA)
        Graves (LA)
        Graves (MO)
        Griffith
        Grothman
        Guthrie
        Harper
        Harris
        Hartzler
        Hensarling
        Hice, Jody B.
        Higgins (LA)
        Hill
        Holding
        Hollingsworth
        Hudson
        Huizenga
        Hultgren
        Hunter
        Hurd
        Issa
        Jenkins (KS)
        Jenkins (WV)
        Johnson (LA)
        Johnson (OH)
        Johnson, Sam
        Jordan
        Joyce (OH)
        Katko
        Keating
        Kelly (MS)
        Kelly (PA)
        King (IA)
        King (NY)
        Kinzinger
        Knight
        Kuster (NH)
        Kustoff (TN)
        Labrador
        LaHood
        LaMalfa
        Lamborn
        Lance
        Latta
        Lewis (MN)
        LoBiondo
        Loebsack
        Long
        Loudermilk
        Love
        Lucas
        Luetkemeyer
        MacArthur
        Maloney, Sean
        Marchant
        Marino
        Marshall
        Massie
        Mast
        McCarthy
        McCaul
        McClintock
        McHenry
        McKinley
        McMorris Rodgers
        McSally
        Meadows
        Meehan
        Messer
        Mitchell
        Moolenaar
        Mooney (WV)
        Moulton
        Mullin
        Murphy (PA)
        Newhouse
        Noem
        Nolan
        Norcross
        Nunes
        O’Halleran
        Olson
        Palazzo
        Palmer
        Panetta
        Pascrell
        Paulsen
        Pearce
        Perlmutter
        Perry
        Peterson
        Pittenger
        Poe (TX)
        Poliquin
        Posey
        Ratcliffe
        Reed
        Reichert
        Renacci
        Rice (SC)
        Roby
        Roe (TN)
        Rogers (AL)
        Rogers (KY)
        Rohrabacher
        Rokita
        Rooney, Francis
        Rooney, Thomas J.
        Ros-Lehtinen
        Roskam
        Ross
        Rothfus
        Rouzer
        Royce (CA)
        Ruppersberger
        Russell
        Ryan (OH)
        Sanford
        Scalise
        Schweikert
        Scott, Austin
        Scott, David
        Sensenbrenner
        Sessions
        Sherman
        Shimkus
        Shuster
        Simpson
        Sinema
        Sires
        Smith (MO)
        Smith (NE)
        Smith (NJ)
        Smith (TX)
        Smucker
        Stefanik
        Stewart
        Stivers
        Suozzi
        Taylor
        Tenney
        Thompson (CA)
        Thompson (PA)
        Thornberry
        Tiberi
        Tipton
        Trott
        Turner
        Upton
        Valadao
        Wagner
        Walberg
        Walden
        Walker
        Walorski
        Walters, Mimi
        Walz
        Weber (TX)
        Webster (FL)
        Wenstrup
        Westerman
        Williams
        Wilson (SC)
        Wittman
        Womack
        Woodall
        Yoder
        Yoho
        Young (AK)
        Young (IA)
        Zeldin

  6. jackphatz says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Ok, a little fun to start a wonderful week.

    Snowflake Nazis featuring Lena Dunham

  7. decisiontime16 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Pay to Play is over! Now the Clintons have no influence to peddle.

    The FBI is opening a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation after discovering a major money laundering scheme. The Clinton Foundation has hit rocked bottom since the election. Many donors have pulled their funding and starting April 15, 22 employees from the Clinton’s Global Initiative will be laid off. The Clinton Empire is on its way to total collapse.

    Trupundit reported: Money launderers who bragged on a secret federal wire tap that they could employ Clinton Foundation connections to funnel and cleanse millions in illicit cash have sparked a newly-minted FBI investigation into the embattled charity run by Hillary Clinton and her family, federal law enforcement officials confirm.

    http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=57926

  8. Southern Son says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:35 am

    We are headed to the District of Corruption Tuesday Morning!
    It’s been a LONG SLOG Y’all!!
    It was hard at times, to keep believing.
    But Our Movement was Victorious in the Battle for the White House.
    ALL the Fools we Defeated, are in Denial.
    So let’s keep Fish Slappin’ ’em!!
    Our arms are tired, but we still have some of the worst battles ahead.
    Let’s keep in mind, the Sacrifices of Our Leader, and Everyone who toiled alongside him and Us.
    Once we get the Supreme Court (as I believe God intended all along), we can take a breather, in shifts.
    We cannot relent, or let our guard down Ever Again!
    It took them years, to reduce our
    Once Great Nation, to this Sorry State.
    Never Again!
    #WAR!

    NO Quarter!!

    Press ON!!

  10. nimrodman says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Liberal, feminist, NAACP ‘splodey heads in 3 … 2 … 1 …

    Mike Pence to be sworn-in as vice president by Justice Clarence Thomas
    http://truepundit.com/mike-pence-to-be-sworn-in-as-vice-president-by-justice-clarence-thomas/

  11. NJF says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Yee haw!

  12. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Virgil: Making America Great Again—Or Not: The Establishment Targets Trump’s Top Strategist/

    VIRGIL15 Jan 2017 707

    Part Three of a three-part series…

    “In Part One we saw how the gospel of globalism inspires its believers to disdain, even despise, middle-class nationalists—that is, the people who voted for Donald Trump. And in Part Two we saw how the Deep State, one of the many weapons in the globalist arsenal, is now targeting Trump and his agenda for America. Here in Part Three, we will focus on how one well-placed Trump opponent is seeking to pick off a key member of the new presidential staff.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/15/virgil-making-america-great-again-or-not-the-establishment-targets-trumps-top-strategist/

    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:17 am

      From the Breitbart article:

      “That’s what Virgil thinks was happening when The New York Times’ David Brooks headlined his January 10 column, headlined, “Bannon vs. Trump.” That is, he is simply trying to cause trouble; yet since it’s right there in the nation’s leading newspaper, some gullible readers might believe it.”

      Ambient headlines. Me thinks David Brooks might be out of a job soon.

  13. Texasranger says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Muslim Refugee Resettlement Program Exposed…

    Ann Corcoran exposes the truth about who is really behind all the refugee resettlement programs in the US.

    This is the challenge President Trump will be faced with to clean up the refugee mess Obama leaves behind in America.

    Learn More At Refugee Resettlement Watch https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/

    Video Jan-2017:

    • Reality Wins says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:37 am

      “The following piece was condensed from an article in the Polish news portal Dziennik.pl. It describes the experience of a Polish couple who purchased a hotel in Bavaria, only to be forced to sell it to the German government as “refugee” housing.

      The most fascinating piece of information in this story is that the governmental order to acquire mass housing for migrants was given three or four years BEFORE Chancellor Angela Merkel invited in the entire Third World during the hysteria over Dead Baby Porn. What did she and the rest of the EU apparatchiks know back in 2011 that the lumpenproletariat didn’t?”

      http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/01/advance-requisition-of-bavarian-refugee-housing-starting-in-2011/

  14. litenmaus says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Joel Pollak of Breitbart & Larry Schweikart have a new book out which reveals that president Trump’s campaign used a secret team of outside “pollsters” who called themselves the “Renegade Deplorables”

    “…….and one analyst who still wishes to remain entirely anonymous.” …

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/15/exclusive-renegade-deplorables-talked-trump-team-off-ledge-election-day/

  15. Reality Wins says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:34 am

    France warns Trump not to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital
    http://www.thelocal.fr/20170115/france-warns-trump-not-to-recognise-jerusalem-as-israeli-capital

    Trump warns France to get their white flags ready

  16. Mike says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:53 am

    For what it’s worth?

    “American news reports said that the home of a top US government intelligence operative named Katie Malone (who works for US Democratic Party Representative Elijah Cummings) had exploded into flames killing, at least, 6 of her children.”

    http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2208.htm

  17. nimrodman says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:55 am

    At bat against Donald Trump’s nominees: No hits, no runs, no errors
    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/12/senators-at-bat-against-donald-trumps-nominees-no-/

  18. citizen817 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

