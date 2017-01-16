January 16th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Inauguration Day: 4 Days
When America comes marching home again, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll give the Donald a hearty welcome then, Hurrah! Hurrah!
American women will cheer and American men will shout
Brennan and Clapper and Lewis will all pout and howl and stage a freak out
That joyful day when America comes marching home
Wow, Martin…just, wow!
04 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes
107 hours, 39 minutes
6459 minutes
Soon the slimy slithering snake will be ejected from the White House.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Time is finally speeding up a bit!
Start counting!
Looks like this should be on Easter Island
Even better on a deserted island.
At approximately 10:40, CIA Director Brennan seemed to imply the concern that Trump would be a threat to national security “Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests”. In addition, CTH (in https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/15/cia-director-john-brennan-attempts-to-justify-his-agency-leaks-to-media-duping-delight/ ) pointed out that “The Segment leading up to a very specific moment at 04:20. Pay close attention. The specific “smirk”, at the specific moment, is what’s called within the intelligence community (behavioral sciences lab), “Duping Delight“.”
I don’t like this … To reiterate what I said last night, perhaps it would be best for Trump to take the oath of office in the U.S. Supreme Court Building.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I concur
I’ve felt the same way. But I would think that they’ll have him behind bullet proof glass. We need to all be praying for his protection.
He will definitely be behind bullet proof glass.
Yes that is a definite. Security is very tight, more than ever.
I previously pointed out who did NOT vote in favor of a waiver for General Mattis ( https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/15/january-15th-2017-presidential-politics-open-discussion/comment-page-4/#comment-3462883 … )
However, the converse is who voted in favor.
According to https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=115&session=1&vote=00027 the following 81 senators voted in favor of the waiver:
According to http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll059.xml the following 268 Representatives (36 of who are Democrats) voted for General Mattis:
??? Paul Ryan (from Wisconsin 1st District) doesn’t seem to be listed ( http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2017/roll059.xml )
Thanks for the vote breakdowns, Robert.
I like seeing the specifics when it comes to who voted and how.
You’re right. I’m not seeing Ryan there, either. What’s going on?
Looks like Debbie Wasserman Schultz is also missing. Oh yeah . . .she is part of the problem.
Weasel.
Finally, Rodney Davis does something right… I may just have to tell him it is much appreciated!
Ok, a little fun to start a wonderful week.
Snowflake Nazis featuring Lena Dunham
Pay to Play is over! Now the Clintons have no influence to peddle.
The FBI is opening a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation after discovering a major money laundering scheme. The Clinton Foundation has hit rocked bottom since the election. Many donors have pulled their funding and starting April 15, 22 employees from the Clinton’s Global Initiative will be laid off. The Clinton Empire is on its way to total collapse.
Trupundit reported: Money launderers who bragged on a secret federal wire tap that they could employ Clinton Foundation connections to funnel and cleanse millions in illicit cash have sparked a newly-minted FBI investigation into the embattled charity run by Hillary Clinton and her family, federal law enforcement officials confirm.
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=57926
Captain, Road Prison 666 (Date yet to be determined): What we’ve got here is
… … failure to communicate. Some women you just can’t reach. So you get what we got here, this melodious old cackling woman who keeps insisting that she is the 45th President of the United States which is what she believes anyway and certainly what she wanted so much. She was counting the billions in play-for-pay already. Well, she’s here tormenting us now and will be for the next 25-50 years. She may live forever. I know God doesn’t want her and I doubt the Devil does either. I don’t like it any more than the rest of you.
“Shakin’ it over here, Boss!”
Yes, shelves are bare, no more influence to peddle as you say.
Clinton Foundation Laying Off Staffers as It Shuts Down Clinton Global Initiative
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2017/01/15/clinton-foundation-laying-off-staffers-shuts-clinton-global-initiative/
I wonder if the Clintons have made a check out to Trump? LOL.
No, but I think they’ve made a lot of checks out to other people in a desperate attempt to prevent Trump from taking office.
It would be just desserts if they indeed go broke. Both Clintons have been terrified of that. But that is the mindset of a grifter, isn’t it?
We are headed to the District of Corruption Tuesday Morning!
It’s been a LONG SLOG Y’all!!
It was hard at times, to keep believing.
But Our Movement was Victorious in the Battle for the White House.
ALL the Fools we Defeated, are in Denial.
So let’s keep Fish Slappin’ ’em!!
Our arms are tired, but we still have some of the worst battles ahead.
Let’s keep in mind, the Sacrifices of Our Leader, and Everyone who toiled alongside him and Us.
Once we get the Supreme Court (as I believe God intended all along), we can take a breather, in shifts.
We cannot relent, or let our guard down Ever Again!
It took them years, to reduce our
Once Great Nation, to this Sorry State.
Never Again!
#WAR!
NO Quarter!!
Press ON!!
Yeah Mon….So far, so good. Fix bayonets
Past Inauguration Day Weather:
http://www.weather.gov/lwx/events_Inauguration
Liberal, feminist, NAACP ‘splodey heads in 3 … 2 … 1 …
Mike Pence to be sworn-in as vice president by Justice Clarence Thomas
http://truepundit.com/mike-pence-to-be-sworn-in-as-vice-president-by-justice-clarence-thomas/
Indeed,
The Veep is typically sworn in first.
Trump is going to be sworn in by Roberts (the oath violator).
Yee haw!
Smithsonian hangs portrait of Trump for inauguration
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/314335-smithsonian-hangs-portrait-of-trump-for-inauguration
Virgil: Making America Great Again—Or Not: The Establishment Targets Trump’s Top Strategist/
VIRGIL15 Jan 2017 707
Part Three of a three-part series…
“In Part One we saw how the gospel of globalism inspires its believers to disdain, even despise, middle-class nationalists—that is, the people who voted for Donald Trump. And in Part Two we saw how the Deep State, one of the many weapons in the globalist arsenal, is now targeting Trump and his agenda for America. Here in Part Three, we will focus on how one well-placed Trump opponent is seeking to pick off a key member of the new presidential staff.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/15/virgil-making-america-great-again-or-not-the-establishment-targets-trumps-top-strategist/
From the Breitbart article:
“That’s what Virgil thinks was happening when The New York Times’ David Brooks headlined his January 10 column, headlined, “Bannon vs. Trump.” That is, he is simply trying to cause trouble; yet since it’s right there in the nation’s leading newspaper, some gullible readers might believe it.”
Ambient headlines. Me thinks David Brooks might be out of a job soon.
Muslim Refugee Resettlement Program Exposed…
Ann Corcoran exposes the truth about who is really behind all the refugee resettlement programs in the US.
This is the challenge President Trump will be faced with to clean up the refugee mess Obama leaves behind in America.
Learn More At Refugee Resettlement Watch https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/
Video Jan-2017:
“The following piece was condensed from an article in the Polish news portal Dziennik.pl. It describes the experience of a Polish couple who purchased a hotel in Bavaria, only to be forced to sell it to the German government as “refugee” housing.
The most fascinating piece of information in this story is that the governmental order to acquire mass housing for migrants was given three or four years BEFORE Chancellor Angela Merkel invited in the entire Third World during the hysteria over Dead Baby Porn. What did she and the rest of the EU apparatchiks know back in 2011 that the lumpenproletariat didn’t?”
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/01/advance-requisition-of-bavarian-refugee-housing-starting-in-2011/
Joel Pollak of Breitbart & Larry Schweikart have a new book out which reveals that president Trump’s campaign used a secret team of outside “pollsters” who called themselves the “Renegade Deplorables”
“…….and one analyst who still wishes to remain entirely anonymous.” …
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/15/exclusive-renegade-deplorables-talked-trump-team-off-ledge-election-day/
France warns Trump not to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital
http://www.thelocal.fr/20170115/france-warns-trump-not-to-recognise-jerusalem-as-israeli-capital
Trump warns France to get their white flags ready
Lol…..Look at the mess that is France .
Look at the mess that is all of the globalist tyrants.
They do realize that Bibi has nukes, right?
They do realize that Vlad has nukes, right?
They do realize that Donald is about to have nukes, right?
They do realize we can find their ‘castles’ on Google maps, right?
Who do they think they are picking a fight with?
They gave kept them nearby and handy since June 14, 1940
😀
For what it’s worth?
“American news reports said that the home of a top US government intelligence operative named Katie Malone (who works for US Democratic Party Representative Elijah Cummings) had exploded into flames killing, at least, 6 of her children.”
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2208.htm
At bat against Donald Trump’s nominees: No hits, no runs, no errors
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/12/senators-at-bat-against-donald-trumps-nominees-no-/
For Trump, getting nominated was an uphill battle, and getting elected was a seemingly hopeless war. His greatest challenge of all will be not merely to govern a nation, but to conquer a massive bureaucracy that is in full and open rebellion against him, and against the American people.
