Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -vs- NBC and ABC…

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on NBC (Chuck Todd), and ABC (George Stephanopolous).
ABC Interview First:
NBC Chuck Todd Second:
Fake news (Paddock Publications Daily Herald) is reporting today on “fake news” by claiming that “It was Trump, not CNN, who disregarded the truth, and that’s damaging to the nation.” If you challenge this claim, you are invited to a real-time Facebook discussion the the editorial board from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, 1/16.
Another Sunday, another wasteland of lost media opportunities.
Inqisitions
No pivots.
They are not under oath geez!!
They are all repeating the same lies and it will be the same people that voted for Obama and Hillary that will believe it….then spread the lie more and protest against it. If the left hasn’t figured out that we have figured them out….what we need to do is make sure we watch for there new playbook. It will be right out of the Saul Alinski book Rules for Radicals. Rats are dangerous when cornered.
The best way to handle rats when they are cornered is with a 26 lb tomcat and a flamethrower.
But these radical rats are facing a Lion known as Donald Trump. I almost pity these pathetic little creatures 🙂
Remember Khan…They are using the same with Lewis. He’s above reproach and a gold star hero not a dirtbag trying to discredit Trump…Why play with them…Don’t go on those shows…Go on small news stations you have cleared for landmines. N matter what you say it’s distorted. So lets get real and just fight them ….
I agree wholeheartly. They should just abandon doing ANY national shows and only do local media spots. It is a sheer waste of time and those that watch the MSM don’t believe the truth anyway. Waste, fraud, and abuse. Ditch ’em.
Priebus did a great job handling the PC minefield of John Lewis. He said Lewis is wrong, and even circled back on Todd to be sure he knew Lewis is wrong. And for an added treat, Priebus pulled obama into the fray and challenged him to be a leader.
If the press spent half as much time reporting, as they do distorting; their ‘news’ could have some value.
They’re freeing up time by using the same pre-arranged questions each week. And they save even more time by asking them in the same order as given by their pimps at the DNC.
BIRTHER BAITER “CUASSET” ISNT UP TO DATE ON THE FACTS:
http://www.thepostemail.com/2017/01/11/obama-birth-certificate-video-producer-predicts-hawaii-vault-will-be-opened/#comment-129069
What Reince missed was that the entire media establishment ripped and ridiculed anybody who dared call into question their Muslim Messiah’s birth certificate.
Donald Trump doesn’t have a drooling currupt media doing his bidding for him.
Might as well bring up O’s Selma story inconsistencies. He was born in 1961 and the march took place in 1965.
That’s when/ where his parents met.
F. Chuck todd, democrat operative, all around dirtbag and propagandist. Hopefully DOJ will break up Comcast/NBC just like they did microsoft.
Priebus have to finally come to understand the news media is dangerous..Not just bias or left leaning. They are running a coup attempt with their political friends. They need to stay off these shows as this news is being distorted and ends up all over radio news and printed media with their spin. There is no way to win anything going on there. The media is in full destruction mode and Reince is playing into it…Stop them now by refusing to admit they even exist…I’d rather be criticized for having no interviews than being propagandized….Stop these interviews and lets get busy ………Or go and give them juicy fake news to run down a hole with…..
Hopefully that will happen after Friday.
I refuse to listen to these interviews. I. DO.NOT.CARE.WHAT.EITHER ABC OR NBC has to say. They are the same outlets that ignored the voting data that Trump was going to win. As far as I am concerned they are not relevant. Nor trustworthy.
The People are with Donald. Period. They are upbeat and very excited.They want to get on with things to get the job done of cleaning the swamp and making America great again, not talk about this tired, old, manufactured racial roadblocking. Those getting in the way will pay a very big price But hey, media, keep it up. You are going to get really, really burned. The People will make sure of it.
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU! PRAYING FOR YOU BY THE MINUTE!
Boy oh boy. Who writes the script and sends it to these dullards. They have the same five talking points, week in, week out. Podesta? Blumenthal? I do see resignation seeping into both georgie and chuckie. They lost. They know it. They are splitting hairs. Smallball ain’t cutting it anymore, guys. Reince and Pence were very strong today. Rand Paul did good. Strength is contagious. This was pretty boring. I bet next week won’t be. Chuck and george might cry. Am a tired of this yet. No
“Boy oh boy. Who writes the script and sends it to these dullards.”
CIA black hat goons,
So, Priebus’s job here is to tap dance in chicken thick barnyard while keeping his shoes shiny. Just polite association with these press goons demands a fresh after shower and scented lysol.
Priebus has a job earned daily if not hourly. He deserves Biden’s participation medal if ever participation deserved a medal.
Perhaps the Trump Admin can come up w/ a viable alternative to the Sunday Show Trials, run this alternative at the same time each Sunday and dismiss these Show Trials as unproductive and misleading.
There is no upside for the Trump administration reps to continue to go on these worthless programs to be interviewed by democrat operatives posing as presstitutes. Just end it.
Priebus did well against Snuffalupagus, he has incredible patience with that smarmy liar. The only thing he said that I really, really disagree with was a comment regarding making decisions w/respect to the Iran deal; and Preibus said something along the line of, “it’ll be a collective decision by all those in the room…” meaning the generals, the “intelligence” community, etc. (This is about 8:20 in the first video.)
NO, it WON’T be any “collective decision!”
It will be President Trump’s decision, and his alone; after he has heard all the arguments pro- and anti-, and weighed them in his own mind. President Trump will not ever have decisions made by some “collective.” That’s the Democrat way! Preibus should really have known better, that was a particularly dumb thing to say (yah, I know, he’s a politician, but there’s still no excuse.)
And toward the end of the interview Snuffie just had to bring up “birther” stuff, which has no relevance but serves to delegitimize President Trump. I wish Priebus had just said, “Well, George, we still don’t actually know where Obama was born, or even if that’s his real name; since all the documents we have are phony.” Then Snuffie’s head would have exploded, to great applause!
Yeah, I know, it won’t happen. But I can dream that one day the truth will come out!
(Now I have to wait until my blood pressure has gone down enough to watch the F*** Todd propaganda “interview.” I’m glad I cut the cable years ago, or I’d be dead already!)
It will happen next week after Reince reads your comment. Bring the plasiic to put in front of your TV for George’s exploding head!
