Sunday Talks: Rand Paul -vs- Jake Tapper…

Primary passive aggressive interviewer Jake Tapper interviews Senator Rand Paul on CNN State of the Union.
Tapper is a toxic media duck with a personal dislike toward the incoming administration, perhaps driven by his previous employment within the Clinton family. No single media personality exemplifies the ‘David Mamet principle’ as Jake Tapper; pretending not to know things in almost every single media interview.
Jake the Fake…
jakeoff
😂
Hardly. He’s a CIA DISINFORMATION ASSET. VERY CONNIVING (Clinton’s taught him well)
Jake is a Mockingbird.
Jake the snake
Bah. Rand is a p#$$y.. He’s walking on egg shells, bending over backward to make sure everyone knows how much he respects and loves this dirt bag because he’s a so-called civil rights icon.. Juxtapose that to the man we just elected prez.. Night and day. It’s why we love Trump. He fights evil head on and calls and spade a spade.
You weren’t listening to what Rand was saying.
He spent 1/2 his time talking about how much he respected this puke and never once mentioned what a POS he is for not accepting Trump as our duly elected prez. He’s hen-pecked.. terrified of being labeled a racist so he self-censors and let’s Tapper control the convo and outrageous crap goes unopposed. He’s paralyzed by PC.
Go back and listen to it a few more times. He addressed the race issues, and not in an unsavory way, which is what you’re suggesting
Rand has abi problem with being an verily deferential and cucked based on race. No question about that.
He was actually better than normal today in that regard.
He lost my respect when he endorsed Turtle Head.
This is Senate politics in the middle of black hat CIA Brownstone operations.
The key is whether he has been corrupted by CIA blackmail. McCain, Lindsey, Rubio, etc have shown their colors by their evil, pure evil actions. Let’s make a distinction and not throw the baby out with the toilet bowl water.
CIA Mercenary contractor SLIMEBALL tap-tap-Tapper’s favorite word is “obviously”
Greta’s is “sort of”
Speaks volumes about their 2ndary income spigot.
I like Rand. I overall enjoyed this interview (even if it was conducted by Jake the Snake).
I wasn’t unhappy with Rand at all. He was redusing to accept the premise that Lewis had to be right and could not be questioned.
reFusing
“I’ll be the one to throw the first stone – I have never said or would ever think anything like that about women.”
– Jake Trapper
Professional Liar and POS
Rand Paul is a spineless moron. I liked his father during my more libertarian leaning days but his son is just an embarrassment. I mean, I agree with Rand on a number of issues, but I feel like he’s become part of “them” and no longer cares about us.
Agree/ Rand may have started his career on the right foot/
but McConnell eventually got his clutches in Rand;
McConnell said in an interview of Paul, “We’ve developed over the
last four years a very close and good working relationship.”/
Translation/ Paul now a card carrying member of the GOPe/
Rand lost me when he and Cruz sat together in an interview saying they would not help anyone running against GOPe incumbents. I thought to myself, My, how fast ya’ll are to flip to insiders! He lost me in 2014. I like and appreciate anything they do with which I already agree including many things Cruz is doing for Israel, etc. (and it pains me to like Anything that Cruz does!) but I would Never trust either them after 2014. and after the general election of 2016 I am proved right to always be suspicious. I will never forget either election no matter what they do from this point forward.
I like that Rand stands up for no one being above criticism just because they did something great in the past and that criticism for one thing does not equate to criticism to the thing they did in the past.
Rand Paul is just another Open Borders Free Trader Globalist
His economics are Obama and Soros, especially on Free Trade. He backed Mitch McConnell over Matt Bevin for Senate. Rand is no Conservative nor American
I thought Rand did a great job in this interview. I hope he continues to be on the Trump train, he is an asset when he is doing the right thing.. As far as becoming part of “them”, there are far worse than Rand Paul.
Podesta email:
“Why is Tapper such a dick?”
This message was broadcast to the world and yet he still carries their water.
New assessment, “Jake Tapper is a stupid dick.”
And clearly it can’t be fixed.
I hereby apologize to my own intelligence for having somehow somewhat liked Chuke the Konstipated in the past. How foolish of me.
Too bad Jake the Peeper never followed great Louis Armstrong’s advice, encapsulated in this advertisement for Swiss Kriss (the older among us, and even some selected young, know exactly what that product is):
ENEMEDIA!
I slept with the TV on most of the day.
Not restfull.
Everytime I opened my eyes, it was Trump Bashing.
Brennan was With Chrissy Wallace, and assured that I couldn’t sleep restfull again.
#WAR!!
NO QUARTER!!
PRESS ON!!!
I noticed that he actually let Rand Paul speak – as contrasted with his last interview with Kelly Ann, in which he interrupted constantly and spoke over her, with volume turned way up and Kelly Ann’s volume turned way down.
That’s because he knows Rand is too p#$$y-whipped and cucked to go anywhere controversial or to tell the unvarnished truth. He’s been trained by the traitorous media to self-sensor for fear of being called names, like “racist!”… He’s PC and so they let him speak.
I, too, found nothing to object to in Rand Paul’s comments about Lewis.
Also, Jake Tapper blocked me on Twitter for criticizing him. I was polite, too! He also blocked a friend of mine, for the same reason. She’s a retired teached from the South and not prone to anything rude or name-calling.
Tapper is very think-skinned.
I meant thin-skinned.
Jake “the snake” Tapper is wearing such a nice blue check shirt, but his tie is awful. Who dresses this Propagandist?
Rand is pretty good.
I contacted Randy Paul’s senatorial office this week, asking for a copy of his healthcare plan…..there isn’t a Rand Paul plan….just a bunch of taking points.
The GOPe is going to blow this………………
The Trump Team has 6 plans ready to go.
Oh… so now it’s become mlk weekend??? See how they do it?
So tired of the color black being a tool for racisssss’s. So. Tired.
So are my black friends with brains.
These useless fools all cry and weep for MLK and many claimed they walked with him.
Did they not know he was a Republican? Lewis did walk at Selma and was hit over the head by another Democrat.
Why are We The Deplorables continuing to be subjected to this Sunday morning msm interview stuff.
President Trump — I repeat, we don’t want to be subjected to the msm. Please ban MSM Sunday morning show interviews.
I didn’t listen to any postings in their entirety and won’t in the future.
Torture treatment.
I totally agree. This Sunday morning gotcha propaganda needs to end.
Tapped-out wanted to know what Rand Paul thought of how Trump “attacked” Lewis, but of course did not care to ask what Rand Paul thought of Lewis’ originating tweet/attack on our PE Trump.
of course there is no reason at all why one should dissect Lewis’ statement that PE Trump is not legitimate /sarc. PIECES OF GARBAGE ALL OF EM!
oh, and Rand obviously forgot to put on the other side of his hair this morning.
At least Rand Paul refused to be baited by Jake Tapper. I like Rand’s response that just because someone is held up as a Civil Rights “icon” doesn’t mean that person is always right and can’t be debated. He also refused to baited by Tapper’s “Trump’s response on MLK weekend” nonsense. I think his calm unemotional demeanor highlighted Tapper’s own partisanship, which isn’t flattering to the increasingly irrelevant mouthpiece.
Oh, and he defended Sessions against racists attacks and Tiller against the msm Russia hysteria. So, on this particular interview, I give Rand Paul a good grade.
Evidently the CIA did not instruct their Jake operative to take Rand down.
Once the CIA is cleaned out with a steel bristle brush it will be a new day in the press corpse. I want to see what that looks like.
