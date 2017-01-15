Sunday Talks: Rand Paul -vs- Jake Tapper…

Primary passive aggressive interviewer Jake Tapper interviews Senator Rand Paul on CNN State of the Union.

Tapper is a toxic media duck with a personal dislike toward the incoming administration, perhaps driven by his previous employment within the Clinton family. No single media personality exemplifies the ‘David Mamet principle’ as Jake Tapper; pretending not to know things in almost every single media interview.

43 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rand Paul -vs- Jake Tapper…

  1. dadawg says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Jake the Fake…

  2. repsort says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Bah. Rand is a p#$$y.. He’s walking on egg shells, bending over backward to make sure everyone knows how much he respects and loves this dirt bag because he’s a so-called civil rights icon.. Juxtapose that to the man we just elected prez.. Night and day. It’s why we love Trump. He fights evil head on and calls and spade a spade.

  3. furtive says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    CIA Mercenary contractor SLIMEBALL tap-tap-Tapper’s favorite word is “obviously”

    Greta’s is “sort of”

    Speaks volumes about their 2ndary income spigot.

  4. NHVoter says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I like Rand. I overall enjoyed this interview (even if it was conducted by Jake the Snake).

  5. Disgusted says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I wasn’t unhappy with Rand at all. He was redusing to accept the premise that Lewis had to be right and could not be questioned.

  6. Disgusted says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    reFusing

  7. M33 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    “I’ll be the one to throw the first stone – I have never said or would ever think anything like that about women.”
    – Jake Trapper
    Professional Liar and POS

  8. Michael says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Rand Paul is a spineless moron. I liked his father during my more libertarian leaning days but his son is just an embarrassment. I mean, I agree with Rand on a number of issues, but I feel like he’s become part of “them” and no longer cares about us.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      January 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      Agree/ Rand may have started his career on the right foot/
      but McConnell eventually got his clutches in Rand;
      McConnell said in an interview of Paul, “We’ve developed over the
      last four years a very close and good working relationship.”/

      Translation/ Paul now a card carrying member of the GOPe/

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        January 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

        Rand lost me when he and Cruz sat together in an interview saying they would not help anyone running against GOPe incumbents. I thought to myself, My, how fast ya’ll are to flip to insiders! He lost me in 2014. I like and appreciate anything they do with which I already agree including many things Cruz is doing for Israel, etc. (and it pains me to like Anything that Cruz does!) but I would Never trust either them after 2014. and after the general election of 2016 I am proved right to always be suspicious. I will never forget either election no matter what they do from this point forward.

        I like that Rand stands up for no one being above criticism just because they did something great in the past and that criticism for one thing does not equate to criticism to the thing they did in the past.

    • flawesttexas says:
      January 15, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Rand Paul is just another Open Borders Free Trader Globalist

      His economics are Obama and Soros, especially on Free Trade. He backed Mitch McConnell over Matt Bevin for Senate. Rand is no Conservative nor American

    • ediegrey says:
      January 15, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      I thought Rand did a great job in this interview. I hope he continues to be on the Trump train, he is an asset when he is doing the right thing.. As far as becoming part of “them”, there are far worse than Rand Paul.

  9. NJF says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Podesta email:

    “Why is Tapper such a dick?”

    This message was broadcast to the world and yet he still carries their water.

    New assessment, “Jake Tapper is a stupid dick.”

    And clearly it can’t be fixed.

  10. rsmith1776 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I hereby apologize to my own intelligence for having somehow somewhat liked Chuke the Konstipated in the past. How foolish of me.

    Too bad Jake the Peeper never followed great Louis Armstrong’s advice, encapsulated in this advertisement for Swiss Kriss (the older among us, and even some selected young, know exactly what that product is):

  11. Southern Son says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    ENEMEDIA!
    I slept with the TV on most of the day.
    Not restfull.
    Everytime I opened my eyes, it was Trump Bashing.
    Brennan was With Chrissy Wallace, and assured that I couldn’t sleep restfull again.
    #WAR!!

    NO QUARTER!!

    PRESS ON!!!

  12. Howard Richman says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I noticed that he actually let Rand Paul speak – as contrasted with his last interview with Kelly Ann, in which he interrupted constantly and spoke over her, with volume turned way up and Kelly Ann’s volume turned way down.

    Liked by 1 person

    • repsort says:
      January 15, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      That’s because he knows Rand is too p#$$y-whipped and cucked to go anywhere controversial or to tell the unvarnished truth. He’s been trained by the traitorous media to self-sensor for fear of being called names, like “racist!”… He’s PC and so they let him speak.

  13. missmarple2 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I, too, found nothing to object to in Rand Paul’s comments about Lewis.

    Also, Jake Tapper blocked me on Twitter for criticizing him. I was polite, too! He also blocked a friend of mine, for the same reason. She’s a retired teached from the South and not prone to anything rude or name-calling.

    Tapper is very think-skinned.

    Liked by 1 person

    January 15, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    I contacted Randy Paul’s senatorial office this week, asking for a copy of his healthcare plan…..there isn’t a Rand Paul plan….just a bunch of taking points.

    The GOPe is going to blow this………………

    Liked by 2 people

    January 15, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Oh… so now it’s become mlk weekend??? See how they do it?

    So tired of the color black being a tool for racisssss’s. So. Tired.

    So are my black friends with brains.

    Liked by 2 people

      January 15, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      These useless fools all cry and weep for MLK and many claimed they walked with him.
      Did they not know he was a Republican? Lewis did walk at Selma and was hit over the head by another Democrat.

  17. MaineCoon says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Why are We The Deplorables continuing to be subjected to this Sunday morning msm interview stuff.

    President Trump — I repeat, we don’t want to be subjected to the msm. Please ban MSM Sunday morning show interviews.

    I didn’t listen to any postings in their entirety and won’t in the future.

    Torture treatment.

    Liked by 3 people

    January 15, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Tapped-out wanted to know what Rand Paul thought of how Trump “attacked” Lewis, but of course did not care to ask what Rand Paul thought of Lewis’ originating tweet/attack on our PE Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    January 15, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    At least Rand Paul refused to be baited by Jake Tapper. I like Rand’s response that just because someone is held up as a Civil Rights “icon” doesn’t mean that person is always right and can’t be debated. He also refused to baited by Tapper’s “Trump’s response on MLK weekend” nonsense. I think his calm unemotional demeanor highlighted Tapper’s own partisanship, which isn’t flattering to the increasingly irrelevant mouthpiece.
    Oh, and he defended Sessions against racists attacks and Tiller against the msm Russia hysteria. So, on this particular interview, I give Rand Paul a good grade.

    Liked by 1 person

      January 15, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      Evidently the CIA did not instruct their Jake operative to take Rand down.

      Once the CIA is cleaned out with a steel bristle brush it will be a new day in the press corpse. I want to see what that looks like.

      Like

