Sunday Talks: Newt Gingrich -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich appeared on CBS Face The Nation to explain the approach of an entrepreneurial executive business approach toward the administration of Trump’s agenda.
Part of the discussion centered around the fractured, and highly politicized, intelligence community. Gingrich eloquently outlines the current approach of using of false intelligence for political benefit to undermine the incoming administration:
This is an interview where the journalists thinks to himself: “Damn! Now why ain’t as smart as this guy?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
This t.v. face guy with Newt is somebody’s tool. His final word at the end of this recording seems to be “Russia”, his job today was going to be to keep the fake story right up on the top of the news as he tried to do here with Newt and tried also to do with Pence, who would not buy it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noticed no questions to Newt about John Lewis. I wonder why?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I absolutely love it when Gingrich says President Trump will say to Coates: “I expect you to thoroughly overhaul the intelligence community.” Music to my ears.
This is the patriotic, brilliantly intelligent Gingrich. So sad that there are other “personalities” within him that take over at different times, so unexpectedly. Nevertheless, he is excellent with the so-called press in these kinds of interviews. A real asset that I hope President Trump will be able to continue to cultivate, with Gingrich thriving. Gingrich’s best sides (aspects) are beautiful and superior.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Got that Right~! It is sad that I remember TOO many times Newt has gotten it all wrong~!
Well, perhaps with Trump, Newt will be able to change Part of that Negative perception ~~as a positive force on TV>. Well, we shall see. Have to say~~this was a good start.
LikeLike
Dickerson complaining about a Nazi comparison, HA! Isn’t that what WE The American People heard about us and our candidate Donald J. Trump, Corporate media is essentially a state run media, give us a break.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM (Main Sewer Media) are empty, empty, empty.
There is NOTHING there.
Nothing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree that this is the Newt Gingrich we like at his best. He is tasked with educating everyone that this new Sheriff in town is going to get his way. Get on board or get run over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dickerson looked like, well, you know.
LikeLike