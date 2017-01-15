Sunday Talks: Newt Gingrich -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

Posted on January 15, 2017 by

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich appeared on CBS Face The Nation to explain the approach of an entrepreneurial executive business approach toward the administration of Trump’s agenda.

Part of the discussion centered around the fractured, and highly politicized, intelligence community.  Gingrich eloquently outlines the current approach of using of false intelligence for political benefit to undermine the incoming administration:

GINGRICH-TRUMP-500x333

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Cyber Security, Deep State, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Sunday Talks: Newt Gingrich -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    This is an interview where the journalists thinks to himself: “Damn! Now why ain’t as smart as this guy?”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Disgusted says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    This t.v. face guy with Newt is somebody’s tool. His final word at the end of this recording seems to be “Russia”, his job today was going to be to keep the fake story right up on the top of the news as he tried to do here with Newt and tried also to do with Pence, who would not buy it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Noticed no questions to Newt about John Lewis. I wonder why?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. pyromancer76 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I absolutely love it when Gingrich says President Trump will say to Coates: “I expect you to thoroughly overhaul the intelligence community.” Music to my ears.

    This is the patriotic, brilliantly intelligent Gingrich. So sad that there are other “personalities” within him that take over at different times, so unexpectedly. Nevertheless, he is excellent with the so-called press in these kinds of interviews. A real asset that I hope President Trump will be able to continue to cultivate, with Gingrich thriving. Gingrich’s best sides (aspects) are beautiful and superior.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • singtune says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Got that Right~! It is sad that I remember TOO many times Newt has gotten it all wrong~!

      Well, perhaps with Trump, Newt will be able to change Part of that Negative perception ~~as a positive force on TV>. Well, we shall see. Have to say~~this was a good start.

      Like

      Reply
  5. silentmajority4life says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Dickerson complaining about a Nazi comparison, HA! Isn’t that what WE The American People heard about us and our candidate Donald J. Trump, Corporate media is essentially a state run media, give us a break.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Ploni says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    The MSM (Main Sewer Media) are empty, empty, empty.

    There is NOTHING there.

    Nothing!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. PatriotKate says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I agree that this is the Newt Gingrich we like at his best. He is tasked with educating everyone that this new Sheriff in town is going to get his way. Get on board or get run over.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Laura Wesselmann says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Dickerson looked like, well, you know.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s