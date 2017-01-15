Sunday January 15th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:16 am

    National Park Service is MASSIVELY SABOTAGING the Trump Inauguration.

    I have a first-hand on-the-scene report from the contractor workforce responsible for providing all Inauguration facilities and equipment, describing how NPS Supervisors named “Robin and Amie” are sabotaging the Inauguration preparation at every turn.

    EXAMPLES:
    After the contractor used standard dust-away chalk to mark the locations where equipment was to be placed along the entire parade route, these NPS supervisors demanded that the markings be removed “to protect the sidewalks”.

    After the contractors finish erecting bleachers and placing equipment in PRE-APPROVED LOCATIONS, these NPS supervisors repeatedly show up to demand that they be moved.

    Tonight, contractors were erecting temporary light poles for sound systems along the route, powered by generators. Once the systems and generators had been positioned, these NPS supervisors demanded the generators be relocated because they were under leafless trees that the “Co2 emissions would damage”… no BS, that same Co2 required to sustain plant life … coming from our malicious National Park Service management.

    Observed with my own eyes.

    Please share with the Trump Team.
    They must know.

    The same NPS that blocked Veterans’ access to our War Memorials during the “budget crisis”, claiming lack of funding and concurrently using funds they didn’t have to hire security to physically prevent access.

    The NPS civil service needs to be replaced.
    Best Case: Hire ONLY VETERANS.

  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Good Sunday oh-dark-thirty Treepers!

    This is the LAST Sunday that the malignant malevolent misanthrope Obola will pollute with his presence in the White House.

    05 days, 11 hours, 43 minutes.

    131 hours, 43 minutes.

    7903 minutes.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  3. Dommy says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

    10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).

    9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).

    8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).

    7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).

    6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).

    5.”Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27).

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Some of the most lyrical music from the pen of S..L. Weiss is from his famous “Dresden Manuscript”. Just think for a moment how lucky we are to have this wonderful music, the originals of which were carefully husbanded down through the centuries by dedicated caretakers. Without them, our musical life would be a more barren place.

  5. BakoCarl says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:31 am

    For Karen,
    With kind thoughts and good wishes –

    In your time of sorrow, I hope you’ll find
    That these few words will give some peace of mind.
    There’s grief and sorrow in our world so flawed,
    But comfort, peace and joy all come from God.

    A Time to Grieve

    There may be a day when grief knocks on your door,
    When all condolences sound lacking and poor,
    And heartfelt sympathies ring hollow, not true,
    As the crushing weight of grief bears down on you.

    Words from your pastor, and family, and friends
    Do nothing to help your broken heart to mend.
    And the flowers and cards you receive each day
    Are just another pile that gets in your way.

    Sincere words of sympathy written in verse
    Sound like meaningless rhymes, and make sorrow worse.
    It’s a bright, cheerful day, birds sing, chipmunks play,
    But your whole world is gloomy, cloudy, and gray.

    You search through God’s word to seek out His will,
    And that’s where you find it, though quiet and still.
    Those bereaved are given a time to grieve,
    Then a time to heal as the grief must leave.

    We know God listens to our earnest prayers;
    Not only does He hear, but He hears and cares.
    He’ll heal your broken heart, and comfort your grief,
    And provide strength and help, and welcomed relief.

    Give your grief to God, and your thanks, and your praise;
    He’s close by your side on the worst of your days.
    When your strength is all gone and you can’t pull through,
    He’ll take you in His arms and He’ll carry you.

    After some time, when your heart starts to heal,
    You’ll know God was working throughout your ordeal.
    You felt all alone and empty, but God knew
    You’ll feel His peace and joy returning to you.

  6. Fe says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:41 am

    For Karen,
    I have been thinking of you all day. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope that we Treepers are a source of comfort to you. Bless your heart.

  7. Mike says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:57 am

    A nice mellow song:

