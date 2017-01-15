Stop The Presses, Piers Morgan Makes Sense – Discussing President Donald Trump (video)…

Piers Morgan appeared on a weekly BBC broadcast to discuss President-elect Donald Trump and the ramifications of a Trump administration.

It’s a little funny to watch the tender liberal BBC pundits loosen a clenched grip on their pearls. However, in addition to accurately telling the Snowflakes to ‘suck it up’, Morgan accurately outlines the determined approach PE Trump takes to solving problems.

Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence, but there ya’ go: