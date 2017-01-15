Stop The Presses, Piers Morgan Makes Sense – Discussing President Donald Trump (video)…

Piers Morgan appeared on a weekly BBC broadcast to discuss President-elect Donald Trump and the ramifications of a Trump administration.

It’s a little funny to watch the tender liberal BBC pundits loosen a clenched grip on their pearls.  However, in addition to accurately telling the Snowflakes to ‘suck it up’, Morgan accurately outlines the determined approach PE Trump takes to solving problems.

Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence, but there ya’ go:

  1. Kristi Ann says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I voted for Donald Trump!! God Bless all my Sisters and Brothers in Christ Jesus-Yeshua who STAND with the Holy Land of Israel-Yisrael and our Judeo-Christian Nation United States of America!!

    Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ) Everyone, YSIC \o/

    Kristi Ann

  2. feralcatsblog says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    “Stop The Presses, Piers Morgan Makes Sense “

    Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.
    – Charles Mackay

  3. FlyingSailor says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    QFT: “Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence”

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 15, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      I actually liked Piers Morgan on the Apprentice. But he was insufferable on his TV show where I quickly discovered I agreed with none of his views. But I like him again. 🙂

  4. highinformationvoter says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Piers is a great follow on Twitter. He constantly gets attacked by people and attacks back. If you can bear all of the soccer discussion, his account is awesome.

  6. gerkmonster says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    They would never let him say that stuff at state-controlled CNN.

  7. mister549 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    You’re right. Usually I shy away from anything with Piers Morgan’s name near it. He knows Donald Trump and he made no bones about knowing him. Good interview!

  8. FreeReaper says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    My gobs, Piers must of changed or gotten off his meds. This is not the same man that was flapping his ignorant gums all over the US some time back. A body double maybe? Keep doing whatever you are doing Piers. You actually make sense now and seem to have a decent perception on Trump and the US situation.

  9. Trumpelstiltsken says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Piers has been admirably defending Trump ever since he emerged as the GOP frontrunner during primary season. Morgan is still a moonbat gun-control freak, and obviously disagrees with Trump on policy issues, but he’s been a staunch advocate of Trump’s extraordinary leadership skill set.

  10. Oldschool says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Wow!!!!

    Sundance, love that picture storming the Lincoln Memorial (think that is what it is). Exactly what it feels like. Thank you so much.

  11. PatriotKate says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    The whole panel was great. Thoughtful, open. Unlike our media. Piers Morgan has been largely positive about PE Trump and regularly points out the Liberal hypocrisy. And, he’s clearly fond of him personally.

  12. Fe says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Sundance, thank you for this. I loathed Piers Morgan for his liberal bias for the longest time. Great interview that did not make my blood pressure go up.

  13. be says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    No one “owns” President Elect Trump. That to me is the baseline that sets him apart and gives him the power to be who he is. Who we honestly love. Love his honesty and the fact he has always come direct to the American people (us) and now as PE he still does.
    PE Trump listens and cares. He has said many times in the rallies he loves us… he loves America.
    When he decided to run and FINANCE HIS OWN CAMPAIGN remember he asked how much it would cost.. A yacht? lol and he was in. IN was he in!! Solid as a rock with us.
    Thank God for PE Trump. Thank you PE Trump for your strength and thank your family for sharing you with America.

    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2017 at 12:41 am

      Trump is sacrificing a LOT, as is his entire family. And I know how deeply thankful everyone is here.

      However imperfect he and we are, this is one powerful lesson that honesty is power and powerful to do good in the world. Hopefully, many others will be awakened by that same lesson.

  14. Luke_Luck says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Did he hit the lottery or something? He’s acting like he has F U money & can speak his mind now.

    Other than his gun control position, all I’ve heard from him lately has been rather reasonable.

    • The Boss says:
      January 15, 2017 at 11:22 pm

      He’ll change his mind on guns one day. Something bad will change his mind.

      • Alexsandra says:
        January 15, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        I will say that on guns it probably is just a result of growing up British. When I was a very little girl in the 1950’s we lived in London and I remember even even then British police officers (“bobbies” they are called, there) carried nightsticks but no guns.

        • Deb says:
          January 16, 2017 at 12:08 am

          The 1950’s were a much different time everywhere.

        • Reginald Sutherland says:
          January 16, 2017 at 12:39 am

          Likewise here in New Zealand. Even to this day our cops do not carry guns. When there is a crime involving guns, they call in the Armed Defenders Squad.

          Our overall culture is different, more peaceful in general.

          There is a minority in our country that fully appreciate your 2A and support your way of thinking on the matter, but for the time being, we have no need and the general population here just “don’t get your obsession with guns.”

          However, most unfortunately, our crime rate is steadily on the rise and things may need to change sometime in the future.

          Cheers

          • WSB says:
            January 16, 2017 at 12:48 am

            Our 2A is to defend ourselves against tyranny, in as much as self defense. This is exactly what we are witnessing at the moment – the flailing throes of an evil coup and historic counter coup.

            THEY know there will be all out civil war if we do not have a peaceful transition to the government we elected. Period.

            • sunnydaze says:
              January 16, 2017 at 1:00 am

              When the first batch of Chinese exchange students were allowed to come to the US in the early 80’s, a Chinese friend of mine was curious about why Americans had the 2nd Ammendment.

              I told him it was in case the Gov. got out of control and people needed to fight back. He was speechless. LOL.

              • WSB says:
                January 16, 2017 at 1:32 am

                That’s hysterical! I am constantly explaining this to my British and Australian friends. Then they say it’s too dangerous in this day and age.

                Then I remind them, we had more guns per person in the 18th century, and had none of these problems…because we had Christianity, self respect, education and discipline.

                Then they are speechless. LOL.

          • southernblackswan says:
            January 16, 2017 at 2:15 am

            Clearly, Brits, Europeans and New Zealanders don’t understand our 2nd Amendment.They still foolishly think it’s about self defense and hunting when it’s actually about defense against the tyranny of government. This is why governments push so hard to disarm the people and why we fight against it.

      • InvestingforOne says:
        January 16, 2017 at 12:31 am

        I think the effect of Brexit and the vote on Brexit has awakened the inner Englishmen and Welshmen in the UK from their brainwashed dreams. I bet if they had the vote again, Brexit would win by an even bigger margin.

        • InvestingforOne says:
          January 16, 2017 at 12:33 am

          I’m imagining a scene where zombie-like people are sprayed by some miracle drug and you see them waking up, their eyes clearing, their posture firming. I hope that happens here in the US, too!

          • sunnydaze says:
            January 16, 2017 at 1:06 am

            I’m seeing it already, Investing. Particularly among the Bernie peeps who did NOT vote Hillary.

            Even if they didn’t vote Trump, the MSM bash is waking some of them up. Kind of reminds me of the Megyn Kelly fiasco in the 1st Debate. Her attempt at a “takedown” drove a lot of people to his side right from the start.

  15. Carolyn says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Piers knows PE Trump well.. he was a contestant on Apprentice and they became so friendly he was brought back as a judge with one of the Trump children the following season… It might have been when Ivanka was off due to childbirth……. so he knows PE well and he likes him…. has been very defensive of him, too.

  16. mariner says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    “Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence…”

    Never thought I’d agree with such a thing either, but this election continues to be full of surprises.

    Thank you Sundance.

  17. teajr says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Love Trump, but I love my 2ndA more.. P. Morgan is a gun grabber, so we have to make sure that his gun grabbing narrative isn’t forgotten. In any case, I was able to listen to him w/o puking, so I guess that counts for something lol…. +1 for Pres E Trump!

  18. julegate says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I enjoyed listening to this discussion. I liked when Piers Morgan said Washington as we know it is dead. Also if Mr Trump fixed immigration and brought back jobs he would be go down as one of the best Presidents. I think he is already on his way.

  19. Kathy Brown says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Oh for Heaven’s sake. After all the years and years and years of amoral, nasty and say-whatever-will-fly Piers, how can anyone for one instant BELIEVE this clown?

    Piers is making a last-ditch attempt to get back in the spotlight. Departing from his far-left idiocy for the moment guarantees that.

    All that’s happened is that he’s hired a new polling company and this is their ‘cutting-edge’ advice. This is a ‘man’ who’d sell his mother, his daughter and whomever else he had to barter, for a return to ascendancy on prime-time USA.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    He’s been writing a lot of great (pro-Trump/anti Snowflake/Haters) articles for Daily Mail the past couple weeks.

    Maybe the anti-Trump brouhaha has gotten to him. It’s a turn-off for many people who were on the fence or even kind of anti-Trump just a short month ago.

    Here’s the Golden Globe commentary he wrote, there’s others:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4102026/PIERS-MORGAN-Sorry-Meryl-hypocritical-anti-Trump-rant-easily-worst-performance-career-apart-time-gave-child-rapist-standing-ovation.html

  21. Reality Wins says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Has everyone seen this?
    http://www.scotsman.com/news/inaugural-poem-for-donald-j-trump-revealed-1-4340260
    President Trump is getting his own inaugural poem!
    Maybe his true Scotsman will come out and he’ll show up to the inauguration in a kilt!

    We should have the poem at the top of the Presidential Open Discussion thread starting tonight and through the 20th.

    • WSB says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:04 am

      Had to. MacKenzie is a NM resident:

      The Society’s mission is to preserve humankind’s artistic traditions; to reestablish poetry as one of the most widely appreciated forms of literature. Here’s the inauguration poem from the Society of Classical Poets By Joseph Charles MacKenzie:

      Come out for the Domhnall, ye brave men and proud,
      The scion of Torquil and best of MacLeod!
      With purpose and strength he came down from his tower
      To snatch from a tyrant his ill-gotten power.

      Now the cry has gone up with a cheer from the crowd:
      “Come out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!”
      When freedom is threatened by slavery’s chains
      And voices are silenced as misery reigns,
      We’ll come out for a leader whose courage is true
      Whose virtues are solid and long overdue.
      For, he’ll never forget us, we men of the crowd
      Who elected the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      When crippling corruption polluted our nation
      And plunged our economy into stagnation,
      As self-righteous rogues took the opulent office
      And plump politicians reneged on their promise,
      The forgotten continued to form a great crowd
      That defended the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      The Domhnall’s a giver whilst others just take,
      Ne’er gaining from that which his hands did not make.
      A builder of buildings, employing good men,
      He’s enriched many cities by factors of ten.
      The honest and true gladly march with the crowd
      Standing up for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      True friend of the migrant from both far and near,
      He welcomes the worthy, but guards our frontier,
      Lest a murderous horde, for whom hell is the norm,
      Should threaten our lives and our nation deform.
      We immigrants hasten to swell the great crowd
      Coming out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      Academe now lies dead, the old order rots,
      No longer policing our words and our thoughts;
      Its ignorant hirelings pretending to teach
      Are backward in vision, sophomoric in speech.
      Now we learnèd of mind add ourselves to the crowd
      That cheers on the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      The black man, forgotten, in poverty dying,
      The poor man, the sick man, with young children crying,
      The soldier abroad and the mother who waits,
      The young without work or behind prison gates,
      The veterans, wounded, all welcome the crowd
      That fights for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      Whilst hapless old harridans flapping their traps
      Teach women to look and behave like us chaps,
      The Domhnall defends the defenseless forlorn;
      For, a woman’s first right is the right to be born.
      Now the bonnie young lassies that fly to the crowd
      Have a champion in Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      But for all his great wisdom, the braw gallant man
      Is matched by his children, the handsome Trump clan,
      And the flower of Europe, Melania the fair,
      Adds a luster and grace with her long flowing hair.
      May they flourish and prosper to form a great crowd
      Around the good Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      Is there man left in Scotland, without base alloy,
      Who remembers the Wallace, the Bruce, or Rob Roy?
      Or have five hundred years of a blasphemous lie
      Robbed your manhood of might that you lay down and die?
      Get up and walk free, all ye brave men and proud!
      Long life to the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

      Read more at: http://www.scotsman.com/news/inaugural-poem-for-donald-j-trump-revealed-1-4340260

      • Reality Wins says:
        January 16, 2017 at 1:11 am

        THANKS! Your copy looks better than the one I did below.

        Notice how the Scotsman Trump and the Irishman Morgan are teaming up to defeat those who consider themselves royalty!

        • WSB says:
          January 16, 2017 at 1:20 am

          Ha! Yours is how it is in the post. I try to read the thread before spouting off, but got so excited by the poem, I forgot to look down!

          Love the last part, urging one’s own countrymen to wake up!

  22. Mike says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Piers M. mentions that Trump has 16 million followers on Twitter and 16 million on facebook. Then consider how many people retweet, share, repost and so forth. How long does it take for it to reach a billion people? Not very long.

    All he has to do is tweet, or write a little piece for face-book and other people do the rest of the work for him, gladly. Even if his enemies hate retweet for him, and they do plenty of that, he ends up getting more exposure. And it doesn’t cost him a dime. Holy Moly talk about leverage.

    I hope he adds a periscope type thing to his twitter account, facebook or his own site so he can talk to his supporters and the world directly.

  23. Pam says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Yes Sundance it is shocking to say Piers Morgan is making sense here but he is. He understands completely how Trump got elected and why the American people relate to him.

  24. ediegrey says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Piers has said nice things about Trump before – what a difference that makes! He’s actually a good guy, who knew? Moving back to England seems to have helped.

  25. Reality Wins says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Hopefully this copies over seamlessly… Inauguration poem mentioned above:

    Inauguration poem from the Society of Classical Poets
    By Joseph Charles MacKenzie

    Come out for the Domhnall, ye brave men and proud,

    The scion of Torquil and best of MacLeod!

    With purpose and strength he came down from his tower

    To snatch from a tyrant his ill-gotten power.

    Now the cry has gone up with a cheer from the crowd:

    “Come out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!”

    When freedom is threatened by slavery’s chains

    And voices are silenced as misery reigns,

    We’ll come out for a leader whose courage is true

    Whose virtues are solid and long overdue.

    For, he’ll never forget us, we men of the crowd

    Who elected the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    When crippling corruption polluted our nation

    And plunged our economy into stagnation,

    As self-righteous rogues took the opulent office

    And plump politicians reneged on their promise,

    The forgotten continued to form a great crowd

    That defended the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    The Domhnall’s a giver whilst others just take,

    Ne’er gaining from that which his hands did not make.

    A builder of buildings, employing good men,

    He’s enriched many cities by factors of ten.

    The honest and true gladly march with the crowd

    Standing up for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    True friend of the migrant from both far and near,

    He welcomes the worthy, but guards our frontier,

    Lest a murderous horde, for whom hell is the norm,

    Should threaten our lives and our nation deform.

    We immigrants hasten to swell the great crowd

    Coming out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    Academe now lies dead, the old order rots,

    No longer policing our words and our thoughts;

    Its ignorant hirelings pretending to teach

    Are backward in vision, sophomoric in speech.

    Now we learnèd of mind add ourselves to the crowd

    That cheers on the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    The black man, forgotten, in poverty dying,

    The poor man, the sick man, with young children crying,

    The soldier abroad and the mother who waits,

    The young without work or behind prison gates,

    The veterans, wounded, all welcome the crowd

    That fights for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    Whilst hapless old harridans flapping their traps

    Teach women to look and behave like us chaps,

    The Domhnall defends the defenseless forlorn;

    For, a woman’s first right is the right to be born.

    Now the bonnie young lassies that fly to the crowd

    Have a champion in Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    But for all his great wisdom, the braw gallant man

    Is matched by his children, the handsome Trump clan,

    And the flower of Europe, Melania the fair,

    Adds a luster and grace with her long flowing hair.

    May they flourish and prosper to form a great crowd

    Around the good Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

    Is there man left in Scotland, without base alloy,

    Who remembers the Wallace, the Bruce, or Rob Roy?

    Or have five hundred years of a blasphemous lie

    Robbed your manhood of might that you lay down and die?

    Get up and walk free, all ye brave men and proud!

    Long life to the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!

  26. SteveInCO says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Those soldiers are headed the wrong way. Capitol hill is behind them (and the viewer).

  27. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Piers has been getting these bouts of lucidity with increasing frequency over the course of the election. Good on him for starting to wake up.

  28. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:00 am

    He has been quite complimentary of DJT throughout the election.

  29. MVW says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:01 am

    These armchair blowhards arrogantly just can’t get past their own bubble. Narcissists is the term, or perhaps turtles that are quick to hiss and retract their heads into their shell. Incredible as it may seam to me, Trump has been saying what he is going to do and why and these clowns haven’t heard a word of it.

    Actually ‘clown’ doesn’t fit. These are the village idiots. Piers is the one eyed king.

  30. fleporeblog says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:16 am

    The moron says there hasn’t been much talk about policy. Are you kidding me? I can lay down his policies because I have heard them a million times and love them all:

    Tax reform (7 brackets down to 3 and corporate taxes reduced from 35% to 15%)
    The wall
    Criminal immigrants returned, self deportation by the millions once we cut off the benefits and folks that overstayed their Visa sent back
    New health care policy,
    ISIS being eviscerated with the help of Russia throughout the world
    Seeing our military morale at its highest point since WW2, new ships under development, new aircraft’s for our Navy and Air Force
    Law and Order restored
    New deals with foreign countries that eliminate our budget deficits, NAFTA
    Energy being unleashed beyond the wildest imagination
    Common Core a thing of the past, voucher and charter schools so parents have choices
    6 week maternity leave for women as well as child care and elderly care benefits
    VA reform for our vets so that they get the best healthcare possible
    SC Justices in the mold of Scalia

    These people are such morons!

