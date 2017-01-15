Stop The Presses, Piers Morgan Makes Sense – Discussing President Donald Trump (video)…

Piers Morgan appeared on a weekly BBC broadcast to discuss President-elect Donald Trump and the ramifications of a Trump administration.
It’s a little funny to watch the tender liberal BBC pundits loosen a clenched grip on their pearls. However, in addition to accurately telling the Snowflakes to ‘suck it up’, Morgan accurately outlines the determined approach PE Trump takes to solving problems.
Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence, but there ya’ go:
I voted for Donald Trump!! God Bless all my Sisters and Brothers in Christ Jesus-Yeshua who STAND with the Holy Land of Israel-Yisrael and our Judeo-Christian Nation United States of America!!
Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ) Everyone, YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
Thank you and Gob Bless everyone.
Amen. God has handed this country a reprieve. And He watches over Israel. May we fully understand what times we are in, truly of biblical proportions.. And thank Him for sending us an earthly leader here who will also be a protector of Israel.
“Stop The Presses, Piers Morgan Makes Sense “
Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.
– Charles Mackay
QFT: “Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence”
I actually liked Piers Morgan on the Apprentice. But he was insufferable on his TV show where I quickly discovered I agreed with none of his views. But I like him again. 🙂
Piers is a great follow on Twitter. He constantly gets attacked by people and attacks back. If you can bear all of the soccer discussion, his account is awesome.
He ran afoul of conservatives after Sandy Hook when he was bashing the 2A and basically saying if we didn’t approve more gun control then we approved of dead children.
He has somewhat redeemed himself by defending Trump.
He should’ve learned after Alex Jones tore him a new one.
This lead article should cheer everyone up.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4122852/Donald-Trump-declares-Brexit-great-thing-pledges-rapid-trade-agreement-Britain-interview.html
They would never let him say that stuff at state-controlled CNN.
You’re right. Usually I shy away from anything with Piers Morgan’s name near it. He knows Donald Trump and he made no bones about knowing him. Good interview!
My gobs, Piers must of changed or gotten off his meds. This is not the same man that was flapping his ignorant gums all over the US some time back. A body double maybe? Keep doing whatever you are doing Piers. You actually make sense now and seem to have a decent perception on Trump and the US situation.
Piers has been admirably defending Trump ever since he emerged as the GOP frontrunner during primary season. Morgan is still a moonbat gun-control freak, and obviously disagrees with Trump on policy issues, but he’s been a staunch advocate of Trump’s extraordinary leadership skill set.
Yes he has. Almost everyday he writes an informative, supportive article in the Daily Mail and liberals flip out on his twitter feed.
Wow!!!!
Sundance, love that picture storming the Lincoln Memorial (think that is what it is). Exactly what it feels like. Thank you so much.
It is the Lincoln Memorial. Methinks they should be storming something else, like the Capitol (180 degrees the other way, directly behind the viewer).
Better, Steve. Lincoln didn’t do it!
The whole panel was great. Thoughtful, open. Unlike our media. Piers Morgan has been largely positive about PE Trump and regularly points out the Liberal hypocrisy. And, he’s clearly fond of him personally.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance, thank you for this. I loathed Piers Morgan for his liberal bias for the longest time. Great interview that did not make my blood pressure go up.
Pierced Organ is particularly obnoxious on guns.
Europeans in general seemed to be that way. A lot of them are changing their minds now tho, since the “refugee” problem has grown out of control and local LEO has no desire to deal properly with it.
It’s kind of interesting to watch them go from “those crazy Americans with their guns” to……”hmmm…..maybe those Americans with their guns have a point”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
One can hope that trend accelerates.
No one “owns” President Elect Trump. That to me is the baseline that sets him apart and gives him the power to be who he is. Who we honestly love. Love his honesty and the fact he has always come direct to the American people (us) and now as PE he still does.
PE Trump listens and cares. He has said many times in the rallies he loves us… he loves America.
When he decided to run and FINANCE HIS OWN CAMPAIGN remember he asked how much it would cost.. A yacht? lol and he was in. IN was he in!! Solid as a rock with us.
Thank God for PE Trump. Thank you PE Trump for your strength and thank your family for sharing you with America.
Trump is sacrificing a LOT, as is his entire family. And I know how deeply thankful everyone is here.
However imperfect he and we are, this is one powerful lesson that honesty is power and powerful to do good in the world. Hopefully, many others will be awakened by that same lesson.
Did he hit the lottery or something? He’s acting like he has F U money & can speak his mind now.
Other than his gun control position, all I’ve heard from him lately has been rather reasonable.
He’ll change his mind on guns one day. Something bad will change his mind.
I will say that on guns it probably is just a result of growing up British. When I was a very little girl in the 1950’s we lived in London and I remember even even then British police officers (“bobbies” they are called, there) carried nightsticks but no guns.
The 1950’s were a much different time everywhere.
Likewise here in New Zealand. Even to this day our cops do not carry guns. When there is a crime involving guns, they call in the Armed Defenders Squad.
Our overall culture is different, more peaceful in general.
There is a minority in our country that fully appreciate your 2A and support your way of thinking on the matter, but for the time being, we have no need and the general population here just “don’t get your obsession with guns.”
However, most unfortunately, our crime rate is steadily on the rise and things may need to change sometime in the future.
Cheers
Our 2A is to defend ourselves against tyranny, in as much as self defense. This is exactly what we are witnessing at the moment – the flailing throes of an evil coup and historic counter coup.
THEY know there will be all out civil war if we do not have a peaceful transition to the government we elected. Period.
When the first batch of Chinese exchange students were allowed to come to the US in the early 80’s, a Chinese friend of mine was curious about why Americans had the 2nd Ammendment.
I told him it was in case the Gov. got out of control and people needed to fight back. He was speechless. LOL.
That’s hysterical! I am constantly explaining this to my British and Australian friends. Then they say it’s too dangerous in this day and age.
Then I remind them, we had more guns per person in the 18th century, and had none of these problems…because we had Christianity, self respect, education and discipline.
Then they are speechless. LOL.
Clearly, Brits, Europeans and New Zealanders don’t understand our 2nd Amendment.They still foolishly think it’s about self defense and hunting when it’s actually about defense against the tyranny of government. This is why governments push so hard to disarm the people and why we fight against it.
I think the effect of Brexit and the vote on Brexit has awakened the inner Englishmen and Welshmen in the UK from their brainwashed dreams. I bet if they had the vote again, Brexit would win by an even bigger margin.
I’m imagining a scene where zombie-like people are sprayed by some miracle drug and you see them waking up, their eyes clearing, their posture firming. I hope that happens here in the US, too!
I’m seeing it already, Investing. Particularly among the Bernie peeps who did NOT vote Hillary.
Even if they didn’t vote Trump, the MSM bash is waking some of them up. Kind of reminds me of the Megyn Kelly fiasco in the 1st Debate. Her attempt at a “takedown” drove a lot of people to his side right from the start.
Piers knows PE Trump well.. he was a contestant on Apprentice and they became so friendly he was brought back as a judge with one of the Trump children the following season… It might have been when Ivanka was off due to childbirth……. so he knows PE well and he likes him…. has been very defensive of him, too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Never thought I’d type ‘Piers Morgan’ and ‘worth watching’ in the same sentence…”
Never thought I’d agree with such a thing either, but this election continues to be full of surprises.
Thank you Sundance.
Have you seen this from Piers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The click above is short – like Streep’s talent – under 2.
Pertinent issues about Hollywood elitists brought up by Piers.
Love Trump, but I love my 2ndA more.. P. Morgan is a gun grabber, so we have to make sure that his gun grabbing narrative isn’t forgotten. In any case, I was able to listen to him w/o puking, so I guess that counts for something lol…. +1 for Pres E Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The gungrabbers will be getting major pushback now that President Trump is making it safe to be non-PC. In case you missed this…
http://tribunist.com/lifestyle/anti-gunner-calls-out-mike-rowe-for-speaking-at-shot-show-he-sets-her-straight/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Mike Rowe, Thanks for the link 🙂
I enjoyed listening to this discussion. I liked when Piers Morgan said Washington as we know it is dead. Also if Mr Trump fixed immigration and brought back jobs he would be go down as one of the best Presidents. I think he is already on his way.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh for Heaven’s sake. After all the years and years and years of amoral, nasty and say-whatever-will-fly Piers, how can anyone for one instant BELIEVE this clown?
Piers is making a last-ditch attempt to get back in the spotlight. Departing from his far-left idiocy for the moment guarantees that.
All that’s happened is that he’s hired a new polling company and this is their ‘cutting-edge’ advice. This is a ‘man’ who’d sell his mother, his daughter and whomever else he had to barter, for a return to ascendancy on prime-time USA.
@Kathy Brown
Maybe.
But Piers has lately shown more guts in calling out American liberal lunacy than conservative politicians and even pundits. This was a recent classic
“Piers Morgan Disgusted by Lack of Media Outrage Over Anti-Trump Kidnapping / Hate Crime”
http://truthfeed.com/breaking-piers-morgan-disgusted-by-lack-of-media-outrage-over-trump-hating-race-crime/45232/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, yes, I’ve seen this. Yes, yes, Piers is ‘disgusted’.
And it’s all a coincidence that, for the first time since he was fired from his cushy American gig, he’s on the FRONT PAGE! Everywhere!
Of course I’m certain that, given his new-found moral compass, all this attention just…embarrasses him, cruelly!
Here’s his Daily Mail article on the kidnapping:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4091036/Call-disgusting-attack-Obama-s-yard-exactly-Trump-hating-race-crime-against-defenseless-white-man-young-black-Americans-shame-country.html
I am perfectly happy that some of the pundits on the left are jumping on the Trump Train and talking sense even if they are lying. We need all the help we can get reprogramming the half of the nation who is incapable of thinking for themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kathy~~Piers SIMPLY Knows Donald Trump~! That is it. That is ALSO why it can be believed~!
He’s been writing a lot of great (pro-Trump/anti Snowflake/Haters) articles for Daily Mail the past couple weeks.
Maybe the anti-Trump brouhaha has gotten to him. It’s a turn-off for many people who were on the fence or even kind of anti-Trump just a short month ago.
Here’s the Golden Globe commentary he wrote, there’s others:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4102026/PIERS-MORGAN-Sorry-Meryl-hypocritical-anti-Trump-rant-easily-worst-performance-career-apart-time-gave-child-rapist-standing-ovation.html
Has everyone seen this?
http://www.scotsman.com/news/inaugural-poem-for-donald-j-trump-revealed-1-4340260
President Trump is getting his own inaugural poem!
Maybe his true Scotsman will come out and he’ll show up to the inauguration in a kilt!
We should have the poem at the top of the Presidential Open Discussion thread starting tonight and through the 20th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Had to. MacKenzie is a NM resident:
The Society’s mission is to preserve humankind’s artistic traditions; to reestablish poetry as one of the most widely appreciated forms of literature. Here’s the inauguration poem from the Society of Classical Poets By Joseph Charles MacKenzie:
Come out for the Domhnall, ye brave men and proud,
The scion of Torquil and best of MacLeod!
With purpose and strength he came down from his tower
To snatch from a tyrant his ill-gotten power.
Now the cry has gone up with a cheer from the crowd:
“Come out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!”
When freedom is threatened by slavery’s chains
And voices are silenced as misery reigns,
We’ll come out for a leader whose courage is true
Whose virtues are solid and long overdue.
For, he’ll never forget us, we men of the crowd
Who elected the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
When crippling corruption polluted our nation
And plunged our economy into stagnation,
As self-righteous rogues took the opulent office
And plump politicians reneged on their promise,
The forgotten continued to form a great crowd
That defended the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
The Domhnall’s a giver whilst others just take,
Ne’er gaining from that which his hands did not make.
A builder of buildings, employing good men,
He’s enriched many cities by factors of ten.
The honest and true gladly march with the crowd
Standing up for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
True friend of the migrant from both far and near,
He welcomes the worthy, but guards our frontier,
Lest a murderous horde, for whom hell is the norm,
Should threaten our lives and our nation deform.
We immigrants hasten to swell the great crowd
Coming out for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
Academe now lies dead, the old order rots,
No longer policing our words and our thoughts;
Its ignorant hirelings pretending to teach
Are backward in vision, sophomoric in speech.
Now we learnèd of mind add ourselves to the crowd
That cheers on the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
The black man, forgotten, in poverty dying,
The poor man, the sick man, with young children crying,
The soldier abroad and the mother who waits,
The young without work or behind prison gates,
The veterans, wounded, all welcome the crowd
That fights for the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
Whilst hapless old harridans flapping their traps
Teach women to look and behave like us chaps,
The Domhnall defends the defenseless forlorn;
For, a woman’s first right is the right to be born.
Now the bonnie young lassies that fly to the crowd
Have a champion in Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
But for all his great wisdom, the braw gallant man
Is matched by his children, the handsome Trump clan,
And the flower of Europe, Melania the fair,
Adds a luster and grace with her long flowing hair.
May they flourish and prosper to form a great crowd
Around the good Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
Is there man left in Scotland, without base alloy,
Who remembers the Wallace, the Bruce, or Rob Roy?
Or have five hundred years of a blasphemous lie
Robbed your manhood of might that you lay down and die?
Get up and walk free, all ye brave men and proud!
Long life to the Domhnall, the best of MacLeod!
Read more at: http://www.scotsman.com/news/inaugural-poem-for-donald-j-trump-revealed-1-4340260
THANKS! Your copy looks better than the one I did below.
Notice how the Scotsman Trump and the Irishman Morgan are teaming up to defeat those who consider themselves royalty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Yours is how it is in the post. I try to read the thread before spouting off, but got so excited by the poem, I forgot to look down!
Love the last part, urging one’s own countrymen to wake up!
Piers M. mentions that Trump has 16 million followers on Twitter and 16 million on facebook. Then consider how many people retweet, share, repost and so forth. How long does it take for it to reach a billion people? Not very long.
All he has to do is tweet, or write a little piece for face-book and other people do the rest of the work for him, gladly. Even if his enemies hate retweet for him, and they do plenty of that, he ends up getting more exposure. And it doesn’t cost him a dime. Holy Moly talk about leverage.
I hope he adds a periscope type thing to his twitter account, facebook or his own site so he can talk to his supporters and the world directly.
I believe PETrump’s Twitter account has gone over 20 million followers now.
Yes Sundance it is shocking to say Piers Morgan is making sense here but he is. He understands completely how Trump got elected and why the American people relate to him.
Piers has said nice things about Trump before – what a difference that makes! He’s actually a good guy, who knew? Moving back to England seems to have helped.
You reminded me of this song, a poem by Robert Burns set to music, in honor do PE Trump’s Scottish heritage:
That great poem slipped in a wonderful line:
“For, a woman’s first right is the right to be born”.
That was my favourite line.
Those soldiers are headed the wrong way. Capitol hill is behind them (and the viewer).
Piers has been getting these bouts of lucidity with increasing frequency over the course of the election. Good on him for starting to wake up.
He has been quite complimentary of DJT throughout the election.
These armchair blowhards arrogantly just can’t get past their own bubble. Narcissists is the term, or perhaps turtles that are quick to hiss and retract their heads into their shell. Incredible as it may seam to me, Trump has been saying what he is going to do and why and these clowns haven’t heard a word of it.
Actually ‘clown’ doesn’t fit. These are the village idiots. Piers is the one eyed king.
Thank you MVW! I just wrote something similar below.
The moron says there hasn’t been much talk about policy. Are you kidding me? I can lay down his policies because I have heard them a million times and love them all:
Tax reform (7 brackets down to 3 and corporate taxes reduced from 35% to 15%)
The wall
Criminal immigrants returned, self deportation by the millions once we cut off the benefits and folks that overstayed their Visa sent back
New health care policy,
ISIS being eviscerated with the help of Russia throughout the world
Seeing our military morale at its highest point since WW2, new ships under development, new aircraft’s for our Navy and Air Force
Law and Order restored
New deals with foreign countries that eliminate our budget deficits, NAFTA
Energy being unleashed beyond the wildest imagination
Common Core a thing of the past, voucher and charter schools so parents have choices
6 week maternity leave for women as well as child care and elderly care benefits
VA reform for our vets so that they get the best healthcare possible
SC Justices in the mold of Scalia
These people are such morons!
Yea the “lack of policy” rhetoric is one of the most intellectually dishonest narratives perpetrated by the left.
GOPe/FNC was saying the Exact.Same.Thing. during the Primaries.
Remember????!!!!!
