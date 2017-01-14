Saturday January 14th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Saturday January 14th – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:16 am

    10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).

    9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).

    8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).

    7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).

    6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

    • WSB says:
      January 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

      I am not familiar with the prayer thread, cannot seem to find a current one, unless December 2016 was the last.

      Just wanted to post for Karen, who posted a half hour ago, on the USCoC thread:

      karensundstrom says:
      January 13, 2017 at 11:53 pm
      Us treepers are known to jump from one tree limb to another while reading all the posts on CTH, so just in case my treeper friends are on this branch I’m going to give you all an update on this thread, too. My husband died tonight and knowing that you all are praying for me tonight will comfort me and help me get some sleep tonight.

      WSB says:
      January 14, 2017 at 12:03 am
      Karen, it’s 11:54PM. My heart breaks for you. My heart also sings for you having shared such a soul mate, such a lovely best friend.

      We will continue to assist and keep you and your husband in our prayers. Puddy can help on the prayer thread. We’ll jump over to that branch.

      God bless you, and please accept my condolences for you.

      ginaswo says:
      January 14, 2017 at 12:08 am
      God bless you KS, prayers are up.
      Treepers are with you, as are the angels and your beloved husband who will always be with you

  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Saturday, Treepers!

    This is the last weekend that the pestilential pustulous pretender Oligula pollutes the Oval Office.

    He will no longer have the power to ruin our weekends just by being who he is!

    06 days, 11 hours, 44 minutes

    or 155 hours, 44 minutes.

    or 9344 minutes.

    Have a deplorable weekend.

    (Not that I’m counting, mind you.)

  3. nimrodman says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Happy Caturday!

  4. robertnotsowise says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:19 am

    In honor of William Peter Blatty’s passing, I thought i would put this here. A rarely seen documentary on the cultural impact of THE EXORCIST. This is really fun to watch. (It does not contain clips of the movie)

  5. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Dear Lord,
    You know I struggle at times.. Please forgive me for all my shortcomings and hear my prayer. Please strengthen Donald J. Trump, guide him, protect him, and thwart his enemies.

    Love,
    David

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers! Our new little kitten is settling in . . . and thoroughly charming our entire household. Our cranky old street-kittiy found her and brought her to us and now she’s taking over the entire house. Our other cat is neurotic, insecure, and resentful of other cats. I was worried about how he would receive the little kitten. I needn’t have worried. She’s been playing ktty-tag with him for the past couple of days—and this from a cat that’s so withdrawn and fearful he doesn’t like being around other cats. Nobody bothered to tell kitty, so she just treats him like her big brother and insists that he play with her. Sure looks like she’s found herself a home. I’m thinking of calling her “Christmas”.

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 14, 2017 at 12:34 am

