President Trump Inauguration Calendar of Events…

The ‘Make America Great Again’ Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Join @realDonaldTrump on Jan 19 for the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration! #MAGA
SIGN UP → https://t.co/nNXbsJp2Yy pic.twitter.com/5sbkLFhOFR
— Trump Inauguration (@TrumpInaugural) January 14, 2017
Trump Inauguration Twitter Following HERE
Wish I could go! Dang
Wish we could go on this momentous occasion but at this time we have health issues. We are counting on you Sundance to live stream so we can participate.
Same here. We have health issues. However I will certainly be glued to live broadcasts of all of the historic events. Wish I could be there in person.
We do too, but we will be glued to the tv 📺
Me too, and CTH. Having a one person party so I can cheer and weep tears of joy on this historic day.
Yes Fe I know I’ll be crying 😭 tears of joy
All, if there is any kind of official commemorative book put out with Inaugural photos, pls let the rest of us here know. I would like to purchase something like that as keepsake gifts for family members.
Yes I do receive a lot of email from Trump organization, I will definitely let u know!!
Oh yes! Absolutely, I definitely will purchase.
We all have health issues. It’s not like when we were young and could just jump in the car and go, with a tooth brush and nothing else.
Oh I remember the days of being super girl and nothing could stop me. But later on in life we slow down.😐
Now there is a very confident, tell everyone where I will be and when, in your face protestors! NO FEAR! Our leader.
I’d like to go. However, I’ve been in D.C. when demonstrations turned ugly, as well as the riots. I’ll be there in spirit.
I hope Trump is not being foolhardy. He’s got nothing to prove, to anybody. Must be some consternation among the Secret Service concerning this.
I think they do their job without complaints. They’re ready to take a bullet for Trump. Plus, they’ve taken past presidents to places like Afghanistan before, so some snowflakes wouldn’t faze them.
C’mon, folks, don’t be afraid of the nasty liberals! They’ll be heavily outnumbered and they will be terrified once they see the sea of red hats.
Let the MAGA-Party BEGIN!🇺🇸
Just want to put this link for this HS band that’s playing the inauguration here. They’ve only raised about $20k to take the entire band to DC, while I understand Talladega raised over $200k. Makes me sad for these kids.
SD or someone else with a large twitter following — would you consider tweeting the link to their gofundme?
https://www.gofundme.com/wmhs-band-inaugural-parade-2017
Good, Kathyca.
A couple of performers have dropped out – Anka and Holliday.
Anka dropped out?
who is anka?
Paul Anka. He was going to sing “I did it my way.”
Paul Anka a sixties heartthrob singer and great songwriter. Wrote My Way for Sinatra and was supposed to rewrite the lyrics for Trump and Melania’s first dance.
lol
Yeah, I read yesterday that he dropped out for some scheduling glitch, or whatever.
I wonder what the Obama/Hillary/Soros people threatened him with?
Well, I am not going to be disappointed. Not meant to be.
Exactly. I don’t care either.
I hope he can sing it at another Presidential function.
He dropped out bc he has to go to court –he’s in a custody battle over his kid and has made it very clear that his decision isn’t political–that he is good friends with Trump.
As for Holliday, she dropped out bc of political pressure from LBGT community whose “hearts were broken” that she initially accepted the gig. These leftist idiots make me tired with their hurt “feelings.”
Thank you Truthfilter.
They are bullies, that’s all there is too it. Try to destroy anyone who will not absolutely and at all times toe the leftist line.
My Gawd, Paul Anka should have great-grandkids by now…custody issues?
Pooh on them!
But, Toby Keith!
Wish I could be there too. Dang, I can’t wait until he is actually sworn into office. I bet this week is a wild one. Praying supernatural protection for Presidnt Trump, his family, and all those patriots gathered there to celebrate this amazing time.
Amen Grace Anne. My plan is to pray without ceasing for our President. He’s going to need it big league.
dc will be a mess this week. i sure hope trump doesn’t start pandering to those feminist come the 21st.
Um, this is DONALD TRUMP!! He doesn’t pander to anyone.
We are almost there when America’s Voice becomes the 45th POTUS. God bless and protect Mr. Trump and his family.
I’ve never wanted to attend an event so badly in my life
Me too, tusk, but i’m battling pneumonia and for now its winning. I’m just thankful he’s going to be our president. I don’t want to watch protestors or hear abt how wonderful the Obamas are. Where’s the best place to watch all Trump, all day?
CTH/RSBN 🙂
You’ll be as good as new on Friday
SAME HERE! So frustrating – have the time, but not the funds😟
Been a while since I’ve been excited about anything going on in DC…. but this one is SO gratifying. To say I am jazzed is an understatement of the first order. I took a day off and watched C-Span all day long when Speaker Gingrich first took the podium after the massive Republican win in 1994. This, to me, is so much bigger. Holy Hanna, can you imagine what we’d be looking at over the next four years and beyond if Madame Cankles had prevailed in Nov? Those looneys just might have pushed we deplorables too far and wound up finding out the hard way just what the 2nd Amendmend was for. I thank God that He has given us another chance to drain the swamp without bloodshed. My prayers are with Trump/Pence daily – let the draining BEGIN!!
I know, I often think about how bad it would be right now, if the hag had pulled off the election rigging. The energy radiating from people all over the world, would be fear and hatred. This would feel so dark and ugly. No one would be laughing, except Hillary and the NWO.
Great idea! Trump owns the downside…God forbid something happens…it is on Obama’s watch…our country is the most divided since the Civil War and Obama built it.
Fireworks. Wonder if Trump got them at a discount from Hillary.
😂😂😂😂 THIS ^^^^
please remain vigilant and in prayer for trump/pence and our country. the enemy is alive and well and on the prowl across the nation this week seeking to disrupt and destroy…..
http://www.disruptj20.org/about/
My wife and sister-in-law are true Deplorables and are making the trip to DC and couldn’t be more excited. Lots of events lined up, thanks to some very kind friends and some very good luck.
