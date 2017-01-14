President Trump Inauguration Calendar of Events…

The ‘Make America Great Again’ Welcome Celebration will take place following Voices of the People and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

LINK To SCHEDULE HERE

Trump Inauguration Twitter Following HERE

trump-inauguration-3

57 Responses to President Trump Inauguration Calendar of Events…

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Wish I could go! Dang

  2. freepetta says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Wish we could go on this momentous occasion but at this time we have health issues. We are counting on you Sundance to live stream so we can participate.

  3. FofBW says:
    January 14, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Now there is a very confident, tell everyone where I will be and when, in your face protestors! NO FEAR! Our leader.

    • gettherejustassoon says:
      January 14, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      I’d like to go. However, I’ve been in D.C. when demonstrations turned ugly, as well as the riots. I’ll be there in spirit.

      I hope Trump is not being foolhardy. He’s got nothing to prove, to anybody. Must be some consternation among the Secret Service concerning this.

  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Let the MAGA-Party BEGIN!🇺🇸

  5. kathyca says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Just want to put this link for this HS band that’s playing the inauguration here. They’ve only raised about $20k to take the entire band to DC, while I understand Talladega raised over $200k. Makes me sad for these kids.

    SD or someone else with a large twitter following — would you consider tweeting the link to their gofundme?

    https://www.gofundme.com/wmhs-band-inaugural-parade-2017

  6. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    A couple of performers have dropped out – Anka and Holliday.

  8. Grace Anne says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Wish I could be there too. Dang, I can’t wait until he is actually sworn into office. I bet this week is a wild one. Praying supernatural protection for Presidnt Trump, his family, and all those patriots gathered there to celebrate this amazing time.

  9. don welch says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    dc will be a mess this week. i sure hope trump doesn’t start pandering to those feminist come the 21st.

  10. Sandhill says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    We are almost there when America’s Voice becomes the 45th POTUS. God bless and protect Mr. Trump and his family.

  11. tuskyou says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I’ve never wanted to attend an event so badly in my life

  12. Monadnock says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Been a while since I’ve been excited about anything going on in DC…. but this one is SO gratifying. To say I am jazzed is an understatement of the first order. I took a day off and watched C-Span all day long when Speaker Gingrich first took the podium after the massive Republican win in 1994. This, to me, is so much bigger. Holy Hanna, can you imagine what we’d be looking at over the next four years and beyond if Madame Cankles had prevailed in Nov? Those looneys just might have pushed we deplorables too far and wound up finding out the hard way just what the 2nd Amendmend was for. I thank God that He has given us another chance to drain the swamp without bloodshed. My prayers are with Trump/Pence daily – let the draining BEGIN!!

    • muffyroberts says:
      January 14, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      I know, I often think about how bad it would be right now, if the hag had pulled off the election rigging. The energy radiating from people all over the world, would be fear and hatred. This would feel so dark and ugly. No one would be laughing, except Hillary and the NWO.

  13. Publius2016 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Great idea! Trump owns the downside…God forbid something happens…it is on Obama’s watch…our country is the most divided since the Civil War and Obama built it.

  14. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Fireworks. Wonder if Trump got them at a discount from Hillary.

  15. r2 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    please remain vigilant and in prayer for trump/pence and our country. the enemy is alive and well and on the prowl across the nation this week seeking to disrupt and destroy…..

    http://www.disruptj20.org/about/

  16. Sherlock says:
    January 14, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    My wife and sister-in-law are true Deplorables and are making the trip to DC and couldn’t be more excited. Lots of events lined up, thanks to some very kind friends and some very good luck.

