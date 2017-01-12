Washington Post’s Doris N. Truong Caught on Video Taking Pictures of Rex Tillerson Notes…

An interesting ‘hot video’ moment during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee shows Washington Post editor  Doris N Truong taking photographs of Rex Tillerson notes on table during a break at the Senate confirmation hearing:

4 Responses to Washington Post’s Doris N. Truong Caught on Video Taking Pictures of Rex Tillerson Notes…

  2. nonniemae says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:10 am

    No honor. No integrity.

  3. paulinohio says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Absolutely disgusting. Can’t wait for the lame excuse they come up with.

    Thoughts on any laws that may have been broken? I would assume since in public there is no presumption of privacy?

