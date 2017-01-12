Washington Post’s Doris N. Truong Caught on Video Taking Pictures of Rex Tillerson Notes…

An interesting ‘hot video’ moment during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee shows Washington Post editor Doris N Truong taking photographs of Rex Tillerson notes on table during a break at the Senate confirmation hearing:

💥💥💥 ALERT Why is she secretly snapping photos of Rex Tillerson’s notes? Who in the heck is she? VERY SUSPICIOUS #AmericaFirst#MAGA pic.twitter.com/F40aUjZzH9 — Brian Fraser (@bfraser747) January 12, 2017

