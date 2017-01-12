January 12th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

http://www.yesimright.com/this-marines-epic-response-to-barack-obamas-farewell-speech-will-wake-america/
Did anybody watch the last little bit of Sessions’ hearing , on day 1 when he got a little fiery with the idiot democrats? One guy kept giving him crap because he took an award from somebody the guy didn’t agree with, and then asked Sessions if he’d accept an award from the KKK.
Sessions replied “Well, I’ll tell you one thing, I won’t be accepting an award from Henry Hays”
(Hays is the man Sessions had executed)
A CLOWN TRIES TO SMEAR JEFF SESSIONS & DAVID HOROWITZ
Senator Richard Blumenthal’s disgraceful display at the Senate confirmation hearings.
January 12, 2017 – John Perazzo
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265439/clown-tries-smear-jeff-sessions-david-horowitz-john-perazzo
Just when I thought it couldn’t get crazier…
I’m not someone who is politically active, I like to observe and learn at a distance, but in 2008 I actually drove to freaking Reno NV in 2008 the weekend of the election to canvass for McCain. Sarah Palin actually spoke at the local area. That was the highlight of an otherwise depressing experience. The point being, I knew how much Obummer was going to suck, and as much as McCain sucked, he sucked considerably less. What an idiot old slimebag he turned out to be.
It’s amazing, though, that there are so many people so consumed by their hatred and demonization of DJT as well as so completely stupid that the they actually believed that what supposedly happened in the Moscow Ritz-Carlton was true, both those pushing the story and those on the receiving end.
President Trump needs to start planning for a NORTHERN Border wall. Canada has just appointed a Somalian Muslim refugee as head of Immigration!
And Who…. WHOOOOOOO ‘s gonna pay for it?????!!!!????
CANNNNAAADDDAAAAAA!!!!!!!
Did McCain declare war on Russia?
LL Bean under fire/being boycotted because 1 of 50 co-owners contributed to Trump PAC. The company has come out and said it was 1 of 50 and as a company, they do not endorse political candidates, take positions on political matters, or make political contributions but the left seems to have targeted them:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/11/leftists-boycott-l-l-bean-daring-donate-trump-pac/
We all agreed here last night that a lie will travel all around the world before the truth gets its boots on.
I watched Channel 7 again, here in Brisbane, Australia, hoping they may broadcast a retraction for the fake news they broadcast last night, re, the CNN, Buzzfeed scandal.
But no, they just doubled down on the story !
The most disturbing thing they had on tonight was, while talking about the sex part of the story in a Russian Hotel, They had a picture of Melania on the TV screen ! I guess it was an old file photo, taken back in her modeling days.
I was really disgusted that, here in Australia, they would treat your soon to be First Lady that way.
Worse than CNN ?? I think so.
Here are a few of us here in Australia that have great respect for Americans, and have never forgotten how you saved us all from the Japanese in WW2.
Globalists are everywhere.
Obama’s Final State of the Union Was His Least-Watched
http://time.com/4180013/state-of-the-union-tv-ratings-obama-lowest/
After watching the Senate hearing yesterday on Tillerson what became readily apparent from the majority of the Senate is they believe … (even Tom Cotton) that they have the moral authority to conquer more countries than Adolph Hitler himself. My last check was we were militarily involved and held presence in roughly 70 countries or more.
When did they ask the average American if they supported conquering the continent of Africa? The neocons represent a more prolific threat to the world than any regime in the history of the world post flood.
Sanity will return with Donald Trump or the world will be justified in launching their Nuclear attack on our nation. It is our job to prevent that. The Rubio’s and Cotton’s have to be slapped in the balls with a generation stunting stroke. McCain should be made the sacrificial example.
Mad Dog Mattis has reportedly cancelled his appearance before the house committee tomorrow afternoon (while still planning to appear before the senate committee in the morning). No explanation offered. Does anyone know what’s up?
