Caught on Video Taking Pictures of Rex Tillerson Notes…

An interesting ‘hot video’ moment during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee shows someone sneakily taking photographs of Rex Tillerson notes on table during a break at the Senate confirmation hearing:

💥💥💥 ALERT Why is she secretly snapping photos of Rex Tillerson’s notes? Who in the heck is she? VERY SUSPICIOUS #AmericaFirst#MAGA pic.twitter.com/F40aUjZzH9 — Brian Fraser (@bfraser747) January 12, 2017

Twitter folks identified the sneaky photographer as Doris N Truong and editor for the Washington Post. However, some disputed that identity and believed the culprit to be Lisa Song, a reporter for Inside Climate News. No-one is certain of the identity.

Update: The Washington Post’s Doris Truong has stated it is not her.

Hey, everyone, that wasn't me at Tillerson's hearing https://t.co/tcVN0cSeva — Doris N. Truong (@DorisTruong) January 12, 2017