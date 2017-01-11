Wednesday January 11th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Wednesday January 11th – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:18 am

    “Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).

    “Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  2. Lucille says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Several members of my family are going through rather difficult times emotionally and so in searching for articles on depression and its management, I came across this at the Readers’ Digest website. Perhaps it will be of assistance to others when dealing with loved ones in distress.

    12 Ways to Help Someone with Depression, According to Psychologists

    “It can be tough to know what to do or say, so use these ideas straight from mental health professionals to support loved ones with depression on their journey to recovery.”

    http://www.rd.com/health/conditions/help-someone-with-depression/

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

    There are some songs that seem perfectly suited to quiet winter nights. This is one.

  6. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:50 am

  7. Janie M. says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:05 am

    Stunning Romanian landscape photos from Imgur:

    Beautiful places from my country, Romania.

  8. kltk1 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:09 am

    SMH.

    “In my experience, there is no source of whom you need to be more skeptical, and whose information you need to verify to the letter before you can even begin to think of publishing it, than an “intelligence” source.”

    http://nypost.com/2017/01/10/buzzfeeds-trump-report-takes-fake-news-to-a-new-level/

  9. justlurking14 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:09 am

    The recent FBI dump #5 of the Hillary documents remind me that I want to read the FBI’s file on Michael Brown and Ferguson. The Feds knew from day 1 that Michael Brown left a blood trail on the street as he charged Officer Wilson. And they knew on day 4 that Dorian Johnson’s story made no sense. And before the cigarello robbery tape was released on day 6 they knew Brown had committed strong armed robbery 10 minutes before he jaywalked down Canfield Drive.

    How and why did the FBI let the Ferguson lies grow? I mean, we know how and why DOJ did. I want to read just exactly how much the FBI on the ground in Ferguson was reporting to the DOJ.

  10. justlurking14 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Do You Feel Like I Do?

    — Peter Frampton on The Midnight Special, 1975

  11. Lucille says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Perhaps this should be sent to everyone you know regardless of ethnicity….

    “Why whites aren’t the most racist people”
    Rebel Media

  12. usnveteran says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Update: “Vaccines Revealed” 9-Part Free Documentary:
    [‘Denial of Service’ attack today. It will re-launch Wednesday – part one will play all day.]
    http://www.vaccinesrevealed.com/landing/

  13. Lucille says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Very interesting. Hope the Trump Administration ferrets out these enablers of lawbreakers and cans them: “AFDI UNDERCOVER US Immigration Office: Fake Syrian Passports OK”
    By Pamela Geller

