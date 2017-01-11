Wednesday January 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).
“Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).
Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Several members of my family are going through rather difficult times emotionally and so in searching for articles on depression and its management, I came across this at the Readers’ Digest website. Perhaps it will be of assistance to others when dealing with loved ones in distress.
12 Ways to Help Someone with Depression, According to Psychologists
“It can be tough to know what to do or say, so use these ideas straight from mental health professionals to support loved ones with depression on their journey to recovery.”
http://www.rd.com/health/conditions/help-someone-with-depression/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now take a hike, kid. 👿
http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/10/texas-judge-dismisses-clock-boys-defamation-lawsuit-against-conservatives/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe we can chip in to get him a watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are some songs that seem perfectly suited to quiet winter nights. This is one.
LikeLike
Udderly Funny
Girl Once Denied a Horse Trained Her Cow Instead
http://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/girl-denied-horse-trained-cow-instead-watch/?utm_campaign=newsletters&utm_medium=weekly_mailout&utm_source=11-01-2017
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Poor kitten was just sitting on the couch watching t.v. when she got scared by the fake news.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stunning Romanian landscape photos from Imgur:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Outstanding, Janie. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
SMH.
“In my experience, there is no source of whom you need to be more skeptical, and whose information you need to verify to the letter before you can even begin to think of publishing it, than an “intelligence” source.”
http://nypost.com/2017/01/10/buzzfeeds-trump-report-takes-fake-news-to-a-new-level/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The recent FBI dump #5 of the Hillary documents remind me that I want to read the FBI’s file on Michael Brown and Ferguson. The Feds knew from day 1 that Michael Brown left a blood trail on the street as he charged Officer Wilson. And they knew on day 4 that Dorian Johnson’s story made no sense. And before the cigarello robbery tape was released on day 6 they knew Brown had committed strong armed robbery 10 minutes before he jaywalked down Canfield Drive.
How and why did the FBI let the Ferguson lies grow? I mean, we know how and why DOJ did. I want to read just exactly how much the FBI on the ground in Ferguson was reporting to the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The FBI also knew the real facts not reported by the media on the Zimmerman case. Some of those facts never made it to the light of day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do You Feel Like I Do?
— Peter Frampton on The Midnight Special, 1975
LikeLike
Perhaps this should be sent to everyone you know regardless of ethnicity….
“Why whites aren’t the most racist people”
Rebel Media
LikeLiked by 2 people
Update: “Vaccines Revealed” 9-Part Free Documentary:
[‘Denial of Service’ attack today. It will re-launch Wednesday – part one will play all day.]
http://www.vaccinesrevealed.com/landing/
LikeLike
Very interesting. Hope the Trump Administration ferrets out these enablers of lawbreakers and cans them: “AFDI UNDERCOVER US Immigration Office: Fake Syrian Passports OK”
By Pamela Geller
LikeLike