President Elect Donald Trump Press Conference – 11:00am Live Stream…

Posted on January 11, 2017 by

Against the back drop of day #2 for the cabinet confirmation process, President Elect Donald Trump will be holding a press conference at 11:00am this morning.

Right Side Broadcasting Network’s  Liz Willis is LIVE as President-Elect Donald Trump will hold a press conference at Trump Tower in New York just days before taking the Oath of Office.  Live Stream LinkAlternate Live Stream #1

trump crosses

trump convention 2

19 Responses to President Elect Donald Trump Press Conference – 11:00am Live Stream…

  1. Sentient says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Go get ’em, Don!

  2. Pam says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

  3. Howie says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Open Fire Donnie!

  4. Pam says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

  5. telerider says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I hope PETrump demands the resignation of McCain PDQ!

    • Howie says:
      January 11, 2017 at 10:18 am

      This is a CIA/establishment uniparty attack on our president elect it appears. That would be a matter of criminal national security activity. If true should be treated as seditionist/subversive enemy action.

  6. fedback says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:16 am

    So highly impressed by Rex Tillerson.
    Clarity, facts, to the point. Supremely focused and confident.
    In a league of his own

  7. Louisiana Steve says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

    With so much work to be done, now this BS. Now Tillerson has to take his turn in the box and Russia will be the main topic. BS, BS, BS. I suspect Trump has some real stink on CNN and others perpetuating this mess, in due time.

  9. AustinPrisoner says:
    January 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    John McCain is a disgrace. I want his face to vanish.

