Live Stream Rex Tillerson Confirmation Hearing – 3:00pm Until….

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is conducting confirmation hearing for President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson (aka T-Rex).   Two Live Stream’s below:

PBS – Live Stream Link:

FOX – Live Stream Link:

155 Responses to Live Stream Rex Tillerson Confirmation Hearing – 3:00pm Until….

  1. Regina says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    OMG pleeeeze tell me Trump has a tweet at liddle Marco incoming!! hahaha

  2. Pam says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:41 pm

  3. NHVoter says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:42 pm

  6. sundance says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:47 pm

  7. Oldskool says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Rubio appeared to be reluctantly carrying out the orders from Tom Donohue at the USCOC that he will not support Tillerson. He has no poker face and is easily read when it comes to him saying things he is told to say. His purported argument appears to be because Tillerson won’t call Putin a war criminal.

  8. BigMamaTEA says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Let’s see what’s going on over here……..

  9. MissV says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Haaaa! Markey (et, al) thinks he can school the big oilman on geopolitics as regards oil. Tillerson barely tolerant of it.

    Whadda buncha doofuses. (a barrel of oil from Saudi Arabia is much different than a barrel of oil from Canada) OMG what have we done to deserve this!

  10. Emily Summer says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    The insufferable arrogance and convoluted thinking of some of these senators is making my head explode. I don’t know how T-Rex is putting up with it. Unbelievable childish behavior from supposedly grown men.

  11. NHVoter says:
    January 11, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    • Dixie says:
      January 11, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      OMG. Says it all in 140 characters or less.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 11, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Good point, Newt!

      Newt was good on Hannity radio this afternoon, talking about taking the WH Press Corps down a notch – putting them in the Executive Office Building instead of the WH itself, Rotating the seating, etc. A little distance and a little more equity among them will straighten out their abuse a bit. If not, treat them even more roughly.

    • GForce says:
      January 11, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      My sentiments exactly! I watched the entire hearing (on bed rest) and the utter lack of intelligence on full display by nearly every senator was profound. Rex Tilerson seemed so “large”, not in the physical sense, but his good character and breadth of knowledge, and graciousness could not be missed, not even by the fools who were “temporarily” in a position of power over him.

      I was pretty happy about the stark contrast at first, after all I fought darn hard and put in a lot of hours to get Trump elected in Florida, I was entitled to a little indulgence. Or was I? I knew logically what this bunch was all about, but today something genuinely shifted in me and it just wasn’t fun anymore.

      These fools have the power to send our men and woman to die in the name of whatever and whom ever they choose. It ended up being a sad day for me. I won’t be able to “unsee” Marco Rubio’s (among others) insane behavior, especially at the end of the hearing. God bless Mr Tilerson. God bless Mr Trump.

      • Cow wow says:
        January 11, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        I agree with every point Gforce. Tillerson’s calm and grasp of world situations exposed the total incompetence not only of the questioning senators agendas but starkly at the ability to even understand what Tillerson brings to the office! He was the adult in the room, along with former Sen. Sam Nunn, a love America first Democrat!
        After a while it was like listening to a parallel set of questions and remarks by elected officials who honest to G-d have no idea of the concept of G-d, love of country and America!
        MAGA can’t come soon enough.
        The American people got it during the election, and by G-d those senators better get in line!

  12. Oldskool says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I think Tillerson has Coons and Menendez as supporters based upon the observations of them. Tillerson’s answer to Menendez’s last question was through the bulls eye and Menendez knew it.

  13. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Here’s what I took away from the hearings. Democrats (and a few RINOS) badgered Tillerson about what he’s going to do about all the atrocities CURRENTLY going on in the world. Oh the irony!

  14. Regina says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Corker talking about the genius and wisdom of the average Senator – gag

  15. NHVoter says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    When are these committees scheduled to vote on the nominees? https://twitter.com/edatpost/status/819321664324374529

  16. sundance says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:21 pm

  17. andi lee says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Senator Rubio must have forgotten: Russia was invited by Assad. How can our congress be so blind to Syria?

    The need to continue the prior Admin failed policies was prevalent throughout. Mr. Tillerson is the right man for Secretary of State. His calm and measured answers was very comforting.

    • Cow wow says:
      January 11, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      One of the senators…maybe Portman, reminded everyone this afternoon that Russia has had a base in Syria for the past 50 years and has had a long relationship with them.
      Obviously that point was not “understood” by lil rubio

  18. CheeseHead says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    You folks in Arizona, Florida, and S. Carolina need to be flooding the phones and e-mail accounts of traitors McCain, Rubio, and Graham over their non-support for Tillerson. Why do all traitorous politicians end up on the GOP side while Dems never have any traitors. I truly believe we’d be better off if McCain and Rubio had lost their seats.

    • paulyho39 says:
      January 11, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      I wholeheartedly agree! Being from Arizona I keep puzzling over how in the world he got re-elected AGAIN! It makes me sick that he’s still in there causing trouble!

  19. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    My gut tells me Marco wants something… and this is a negotiating ploy.

  20. Pam says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:45 pm

  21. NHVoter says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:49 pm

  22. DoggyDaddy says:
    January 11, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Overall, a very good performance from Tillerson and I believe he should be and will be confirmed. I thought Corker was brilliant in his closing remarks about how Tillerson spent nine hours answering questions without the use of notes unlike some SoS’s with 30+ years experience in government (HRC) needing three-ring binders to help them fashion responses.

    I think the only area where he got hurt was on Infineum — the Exxon-Shell work-around loophole to do business with Iran without complying with the spirit of sanctions. Tillerson fumbled with his Sgt Schultz defense, which doesn’t pass the smell test (how does the CEO not know about a work-around with sanction-ladened Iran, and, not remember the SEC inquiry into the matter?). I don’t his stumble is enough to prevent him from being confirmed, but I was disappointed he didn’t handle it better.

