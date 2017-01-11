January 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Good Morning, or Good Oh-Dark-Thirty, Treepers!
It’s now 09 days, 11 hours, and 39 minutes until the end of the Oligula Era.
I’ve left that 0 on the front in honor of our zero of a current POTUS. Soon there will be more zeros to honor him even more.
227 hours, 39 minutes, if you want to think of it that way.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Here let me get a five gallon bucket of water and a plunger to help.
On second thought, no. I was told never to flush toxic items down the toilet because they could kill the bacteria in my septic tank.
We need a countdown clock and a few kegs of Blue Moon for the 20th.
Loooongest 9 days ever
Time is passing slower and slower.
Like waiting for the clock to move.
Like oil paint drying…
are we THERE yetttttttttt?????????????
Went from 300 hours to 227 FAST!!!!
Tomorrow at this time we’ll be under 200 hours!!!!
Well, it’ll be 4am Thursday morning (ET).
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
🚂🚃🚃🚃💨💨💨
I’m guessing that Obola speech was particularly horrid. People seem really glad to see this. [09 days, 10 hours, 30 minutes, not that I’m counting.]
I think he said, ” I”, “me”, “mine” about 1 million times
Oh, so he restrained his worthless self.
Citizen817, I appreciate your dedication in posting the nightly Lou Dobbs video, just in case I’ve not stated it, I look forward to your postings! ❤
Me too. I’m Canadian and we’re NOT ALLOWED to get Fox News in this country. Al Jazeera, no problem. Not that I’m necessarily against that, but fair should be fair if you ask me. Anyway, sometimes it seems the only way I can get Lou Dobbs is when it’s posted here. Much appreciated.
Citizen, I have been unable to follow no Lou Dobbs on YouTube for over two weeks and others are complaining about this problem also. Any ideas for me? Thanks for your posts. Always appreciated.
Dang auto correct.
See if this works. For some reason, I cannot find the show on Fox Business.
Thank you!
I was just about to post.
BEST . LOU . DOBBS . EVER . !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
From the Beta/ Alpha male comment to the credits, this show was Lou’s best…ON FIRE, LOU!
Thanks, LOU!!!!!!!
May God bless the White Hats, President Elect Trump and family, and Vice President Elect Pence and family and keep them all safe. May no weapon formed against them prosper.
Now, where is that countdown? You may not be counting mind you, but I am.
Scroll to the top?
OK…OK….
09 days, 11 hours, 04 minutes, since you’re counting. 🙂
Thank you kind sir.
I’m only kind because you’re not a liberal.
I only asked because you are usually at the top of the thread. When I started my comment I was the first one to make a reply. Go figure. Now you’re at the top, lol.
Not sure what happened. I was on the top of the thread when I posted…and it was empty other than my post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine posted at 12:04 but now reads 1:04. Sorry I didn’t see yours before I asked.
No problemo, it gave me a chance for some light comedy.
How did ya guess on both?
Like I said, conservative women are generally cute and armed. I applied the generalization. 🙂
Is it just me or does the swamp seem to get deeper with each passing day?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Buzzfeed is a fake news side and should not be allowed in the White House or any building of the federal government.
If Senator McCain was a part of the hoax chain then he should resign.
He needs to be snubbed by the new administration big time. Like he doesn’t even exist. The silent treatment. No eye contact. Nothing. Like he is dead.
He’s so dumb too. He believes anything if he wants it to be true, like he was meeting with the good Syrian rebels, when he was really meeting with Isis agents. Totally insane too.
Yes, McCain, the war pig, was involved. Provoking the bear, as we speak, and lobbying for Ukraine’s membership in NATO,
LikeLiked by 6 people
LG & Samsung Set to Announce Future Plants in the U.S. Due to Trump’s ‘Made in America’ Pledge
Several reports out of Asia today note that LG Electronics is set to announce its plan to invest in the U.S. to construct production lines for washers and refrigerators while Samsung Electronics is mulling a similar plan ahead of the real estate billionaire’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
http://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2017/01/lg-samsung-set-to-announce-future-plants-in-the-us-due-to-president-elect-trumps-made-in-america-pledge.html
This comment was lost earlier with the confirmation hearings. Thought it was worth posting again.
More #Winning!
I hope he gets his just reward and I get to see it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Despite its impressive length, it’s a nimble navigator:
Wow!
Beautiful! Almost made me cry, Sniff.
Obama’s parting gift.
He’s really, really stupid if he thinks nukes are selective and he’s somehow immune. You don’t have to be at ground zero to get messed up by them.
Can someone please tell me what Am Frankin said related to 4Chan’s troll? TIA
Al Frankin
Start tweeting demanding McCain and Graham to resign. This is treason.
They are responsible for spreading and giving legitimacy to this ridiculous inflammatory anti-trump fake news.
And with friends like 4Chan who is the source of this hoax, who needs enemies?
I think they need to experience a little fake news of their own – like how they like to rub sunscreen all over each other, or how they snuggle under the blanket together to watch old war movies.
Seriously, though, I think Ms Lindsay needs to be outed to the voters of South Carolina for what she really is – a flaming…liberal.
The people in Arizona and S. Carolina need to start raising some Hell and putting pressure on them… IF TRUMP can make a difference with one tweet, Imagine what the people in these States can do.with thousands of tweets ……
Shalom friends. 9 days to inauguration, wow! Here is an interesting video about Israel. Love.
That was very interesting. Thanks for posting.
That’s a very interesting little education.
And it pisses me off. They have done so much with so little. Just think what the rest of the world could do if we could stop with the brawling, and hating, and arrogance, and selfishness, and power mongering, and all the rest of it. Grrrrrrrrrr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
4chan sez:
On january 10, Buzzfeed posted a story under the byline of Ken Bensinger, Mark Schoofs and Miriam elder titled “these reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia” and posted a link to a document alleging, among other things, that russia has been cultivating trump for 5+ years, that trump has been in constant contact with the kremlin for information on his opponents, and perhaps most inflammatory, that there are many recorded instances of blackmail of trump in sexual misconduct. A prominent claim is that trump rented the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in moscow, where he knew that the Obamas had slept in; he them hired a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden shower’ (pissplay) on the bed and in the room. https://www.buzzfeed.com/kenbensinger/these-reports-allege-trump-has-deep-ties-to-russia?utm_term=.jdyKR56pj#.skw2lK8Nd
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984/Trump-Intelligence-Allegations.pdf
Noted #nevertrump voice Rick Wilson later commented on twitter, stating that the report “gave a new meaning to Wikileaks” (https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/818982395202379777) and that the report was the reason everybody was fighting so hard against the election of Trump. (https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/818983514335047680)
The remarkable thing? It’s all fake. And not only fake; it’s a prank perpetuated by 4chan, on Rick Wilson himself. A post on 4chan on october 26 stated “mfw managed to convince CTR and certain (((journalists))) on Twitter there’ll be an October surprise on Trump this Friday” along with a picture of a smug face with a hash name. http://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/94704894/#94705224
on november 1, a person without a picture but is assumed to be the same person posted “So they took what I told Rick Wilson and added a Russian spy angle to it. They still believe it. Guys, they’re truly fucking desperate – there’s no remaining Trump scandal that’s credible.” https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/95568919/#95571329
on january 10, moments after the story broke and began to gain traction on social media, a person with the same smug grin face, and the same hash title for the picture, stated “I didn’t think they’d take it so far.” http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/106514445#p106520376
This story has taken on something of a life of it’s own. Going through Rick Wilson’s twitter, you can find many different stories from the time that he had shown the story to a wide number of anti-trump news sources, trying to find a news organization that would actually publish the story. During that time period, he referred to it often as ‘the thing’, and often playing coy with followers on the content with the story with anybody who was not also a #Nevertrumper. Unconfirmed sources has people as high up as John McCain giving the story to FBI Director James Comey to attempt to verify the story. Given that Rick Wilson runs in Establishment circles, it is not an impossible scenario that long-serving senators are falling for what amounts to a 4chan troll trump supporter creating an ironic October Surprise out of wholecloth to punk a GOPe pundit who derogatorily referred to them as single men who masturbate to anime.
Your comment was found in the spam bin due to the number of links posted…. 😦
Any idea why for the past 2 days I have had to log in EVERY time I post a comment. I am properly logged in to WordPress, have even clicked the log in link at the bottom right margin but for some reason it just no longer remembers me (yes I check the block to remember me). I have done everything possible to no avail. Any assistance would be appreciated.
Hahaha
The Bad News . . . .The White House ended 2016 by printing a record-setting 97,110 pages of regulations. This represents some 44 billion dollars of midnight regulations since Trump won the election.
The Good News . . .The House passed legislation Wednesday that will enable Congress to overturn, with a single vote, executive branch regulations finalized in the last 60 legislative days of an outgoing presidential administration.
You can bet that the passing of this legislation has frosted old stompy’s underpants real good!!!
Read about it here:
http://minutemennews.com/house-passes-bill-allow-congress-overturn-obamas-last-minute-power-grabs-single-vote/
This is starting to feel real 😊😊🎉🎉. 🚂🚂🚂🚂. I am so proud of Pres. Trump, his family & his Cabinet nominees. We are headed to the White House, and the White Hats are coming with us!
Obama’s speech was filled with his resentment of and alienation from mainstream American culture. He is a product of his upbringing. I think he hates us.
Whatever. I hate the bastard much more than he hates us. To hell with him.
I found a parting GIF for the Obamas:
Here is Stephen Cohen’s interview on Coast To Coast AM last night. Truly worth a listen to. I replied to Bull Durham in the previous daily thread that I would re post it here. He discusses Russia and the alleged hacking and many more issues… One of the true scholars on Russia.
Start at the 11 minute mark,
I heard part of this last night.
That was awesome, thank you.
There is one serious pitfall facing the new administration . The GOP still wants to preserve the tradition of getting to the public trough first ! IMNSHO, PEDJT needs to send a strongly-worded message to, not only the RINOs, but all Republicans ( and conservative Democrats ) “Earmarks” are off the table ! Perhaps this is another topic for DJTs Twitter chats ! DJT was elected because most Americans , (at least those not on the public dole ) are fed up with Congress’s profligate abuse of our tax dollars.
Why are we paying for this??
Well, he’s so proud of Vietnam (you probably don’t know this, but he served there) maybe just take him on the first leg. Landing optional. Parachute optional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know plenty of Christians who prayed about that often that this country would survive him.
09 days, 10 hours, 11 minutes.
Nice sequence there.
With all thats been happening didnt know if this got missed.
Dan Scavino Jr.
7h7 hours ago
Dan Scavino Jr. @DanScavino
Congratulations @KeithSchiller45, Dir. of Oval Office Operations! Seems like the CNN GOP debate was yesterday- not 12/15/2015! #10Days #MAGA
Countdown Clock to O leaving office
https://www.tickcounter.com/countdown/1484931600000/us-eastern/ydhms/FFFFFF3B5998000000FF0000/Obama_Leaves_Office_in
President Trump should declare CNN fake news and uninvite them to all future presidential briefings and press conferences. There should be strong retaliation otherwise they will ontinue on this path.
They should not even be allowed in the door of tomorrow’s press conference. And every Trump person who goes on any of their shows needs to remind them of all their collusion and cheating during the election. Matter of fact. Mention it every time.
Like – Well Alisyn, you guys here at CNN understand how important credibility is considering how damaged your network’s was when it came out that you were giving the debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance. It can be ruined very easily.
The only clip I saw from Obama’s speech tells the whole story: “if you see something that isn’t working, start organizing!”.
Got that? He doesn’t say “fix it”, he says “organize”. In other words, just bitch and moan and riot until somebody else fixes it for you. That is what’s wrong with this country under Obama.
I post this update about the 9 Part free Docu-series: “Vaccines Revealed” here since the video mentions that Robert Kennedy Jr. was appointed by Mr. Trump to work on the Committee For Vaccine Safety …
More than likely there was a DOS attack targeted at the launch of the documentary and they have been working to get things set up and re-launched at a few other sites …
Vaccines Revealed:
http://www.vaccinesrevealed.com/landing/
Countdown to Inauguration IOS app
https://www.timeanddate.com/countdown/generic?p0=263&iso=20170120T12&msg=A%20New%20President%20is%20Inaugurated
I think I need to hear Trump’s side of the story plus some sage analysis from Sundance regarding the anti-vaccination issue. My health professional partner is hammering me with it. So far my response is limited to a suggestion that PEDJT’s position is possibly about shining a light onto and shaking up the global pharmaceutical companies. Any rational analysis would be appreciated.
Michael Tracey weighs in on the “Intelligence report” insanity
View story at Medium.com
Hungary Plans to Crackdown on All Soros-Funded NGOs
Hungary plans to crack down on non-governmental organizations linked to billionaire George Soros now that Donald Trump will occupy the White House, according to the deputy head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party. The European Union member will use “all the tools at its disposal” to “sweep out” NGOs funded by the Hungarian-born financier, which “serve global capitalists and back political correctness over national governments,”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-10/trump-s-win-prompts-hungarian-call-for-crackdown-on-soros-groups
This is not looking good for Intel agencies at all…one might wonder if child trafficking, drug trafficking and gun-running is the true agenda behind these “Intel” agencies.
All three agendas are at the highest levels, at epidemic proportions.
Considering ALL our intel agencies, US data centers, authorized by the patriot act, should it not be the opposite? Like, extinct?
Accidentally heard another part of Obama’s speech and now I’m so pissed off I can’t sleep. He was railing about how we need to be tolerant and accepting of those with views different from our own ant vilify those we disagree with. What a phony hypocrite he is. He is the one who demonizes, his party and his backers are the ones who beat people up. He’s nothing but a damn community organizer that specializes in ginning up hatred and deionizing his opposition. That’s all he’s ever done and now he’s filthy rich from it and he’ll continue to try to destroy this country with this crap.
Could this be why the Dems pushed the ridiculous fake news story today?
http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/10/judge-napolitano-fbis-latest-hillary-dump-is-the-smoking-gun-if-there-ever-was-one-video/
With all the fake news going around, nobody will take this seriously (if they hear about it at all)
