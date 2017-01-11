January 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 11, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

96 Responses to January 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Good Morning, or Good Oh-Dark-Thirty, Treepers!

    It’s now 09 days, 11 hours, and 39 minutes until the end of the Oligula Era.

    I’ve left that 0 on the front in honor of our zero of a current POTUS. Soon there will be more zeros to honor him even more.

    227 hours, 39 minutes, if you want to think of it that way.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  3. justfactsplz says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:23 am

    May God bless the White Hats, President Elect Trump and family, and Vice President Elect Pence and family and keep them all safe. May no weapon formed against them prosper.

    Now, where is that countdown? You may not be counting mind you, but I am.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Is it just me or does the swamp seem to get deeper with each passing day?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Sa_Bi says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Buzzfeed is a fake news side and should not be allowed in the White House or any building of the federal government.

    If Senator McCain was a part of the hoax chain then he should resign.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      January 11, 2017 at 12:52 am

      He needs to be snubbed by the new administration big time. Like he doesn’t even exist. The silent treatment. No eye contact. Nothing. Like he is dead.

      He’s so dumb too. He believes anything if he wants it to be true, like he was meeting with the good Syrian rebels, when he was really meeting with Isis agents. Totally insane too.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • andi lee says:
      January 11, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Yes, McCain, the war pig, was involved. Provoking the bear, as we speak, and lobbying for Ukraine’s membership in NATO,

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  6. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:36 am

    LG & Samsung Set to Announce Future Plants in the U.S. Due to Trump’s ‘Made in America’ Pledge

    Several reports out of Asia today note that LG Electronics is set to announce its plan to invest in the U.S. to construct production lines for washers and refrigerators while Samsung Electronics is mulling a similar plan ahead of the real estate billionaire’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

    http://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2017/01/lg-samsung-set-to-announce-future-plants-in-the-us-due-to-president-elect-trumps-made-in-america-pledge.html

    This comment was lost earlier with the confirmation hearings. Thought it was worth posting again.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Despite its impressive length, it’s a nimble navigator:


    Wow!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. andi lee says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Obama’s parting gift.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Rudy Bowen says:
      January 11, 2017 at 1:19 am

      He’s really, really stupid if he thinks nukes are selective and he’s somehow immune. You don’t have to be at ground zero to get messed up by them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Paula says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Can someone please tell me what Am Frankin said related to 4Chan’s troll? TIA

    Like

    Reply
  12. Raffaella says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Start tweeting demanding McCain and Graham to resign. This is treason.

    They are responsible for spreading and giving legitimacy to this ridiculous inflammatory anti-trump fake news.

    And with friends like 4Chan who is the source of this hoax, who needs enemies?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      January 11, 2017 at 12:57 am

      I think they need to experience a little fake news of their own – like how they like to rub sunscreen all over each other, or how they snuggle under the blanket together to watch old war movies.

      Seriously, though, I think Ms Lindsay needs to be outed to the voters of South Carolina for what she really is – a flaming…liberal.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      January 11, 2017 at 2:19 am

      The people in Arizona and S. Carolina need to start raising some Hell and putting pressure on them… IF TRUMP can make a difference with one tweet, Imagine what the people in these States can do.with thousands of tweets ……

      Like

      Reply
  13. David says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Shalom friends. 9 days to inauguration, wow! Here is an interesting video about Israel. Love.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      January 11, 2017 at 1:22 am

      That was very interesting. Thanks for posting.

      Like

      Reply
    • Rudy Bowen says:
      January 11, 2017 at 1:32 am

      That’s a very interesting little education.
      And it pisses me off. They have done so much with so little. Just think what the rest of the world could do if we could stop with the brawling, and hating, and arrogance, and selfishness, and power mongering, and all the rest of it. Grrrrrrrrrr.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. anarchist335 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 12:56 am

    4chan sez:

    On january 10, Buzzfeed posted a story under the byline of Ken Bensinger, Mark Schoofs and Miriam elder titled “these reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia” and posted a link to a document alleging, among other things, that russia has been cultivating trump for 5+ years, that trump has been in constant contact with the kremlin for information on his opponents, and perhaps most inflammatory, that there are many recorded instances of blackmail of trump in sexual misconduct. A prominent claim is that trump rented the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in moscow, where he knew that the Obamas had slept in; he them hired a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden shower’ (pissplay) on the bed and in the room. https://www.buzzfeed.com/kenbensinger/these-reports-allege-trump-has-deep-ties-to-russia?utm_term=.jdyKR56pj#.skw2lK8Nd
    https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984/Trump-Intelligence-Allegations.pdf

    Noted #nevertrump voice Rick Wilson later commented on twitter, stating that the report “gave a new meaning to Wikileaks” (https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/818982395202379777) and that the report was the reason everybody was fighting so hard against the election of Trump. (https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/818983514335047680)

    The remarkable thing? It’s all fake. And not only fake; it’s a prank perpetuated by 4chan, on Rick Wilson himself. A post on 4chan on october 26 stated “mfw managed to convince CTR and certain (((journalists))) on Twitter there’ll be an October surprise on Trump this Friday” along with a picture of a smug face with a hash name. http://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/94704894/#94705224

    on november 1, a person without a picture but is assumed to be the same person posted “So they took what I told Rick Wilson and added a Russian spy angle to it. They still believe it. Guys, they’re truly fucking desperate – there’s no remaining Trump scandal that’s credible.” https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/95568919/#95571329

    on january 10, moments after the story broke and began to gain traction on social media, a person with the same smug grin face, and the same hash title for the picture, stated “I didn’t think they’d take it so far.” http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/106514445#p106520376

    This story has taken on something of a life of it’s own. Going through Rick Wilson’s twitter, you can find many different stories from the time that he had shown the story to a wide number of anti-trump news sources, trying to find a news organization that would actually publish the story. During that time period, he referred to it often as ‘the thing’, and often playing coy with followers on the content with the story with anybody who was not also a #Nevertrumper. Unconfirmed sources has people as high up as John McCain giving the story to FBI Director James Comey to attempt to verify the story. Given that Rick Wilson runs in Establishment circles, it is not an impossible scenario that long-serving senators are falling for what amounts to a 4chan troll trump supporter creating an ironic October Surprise out of wholecloth to punk a GOPe pundit who derogatorily referred to them as single men who masturbate to anime.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ad rem says:
      January 11, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Your comment was found in the spam bin due to the number of links posted…. 😦

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Wiggyky says:
        January 11, 2017 at 1:56 am

        Any idea why for the past 2 days I have had to log in EVERY time I post a comment. I am properly logged in to WordPress, have even clicked the log in link at the bottom right margin but for some reason it just no longer remembers me (yes I check the block to remember me). I have done everything possible to no avail. Any assistance would be appreciated.

        Like

        Reply
  17. The Devilbat says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:11 am

    The Bad News . . . .The White House ended 2016 by printing a record-setting 97,110 pages of regulations. This represents some 44 billion dollars of midnight regulations since Trump won the election.

    The Good News . . .The House passed legislation Wednesday that will enable Congress to overturn, with a single vote, executive branch regulations finalized in the last 60 legislative days of an outgoing presidential administration.

    You can bet that the passing of this legislation has frosted old stompy’s underpants real good!!!
    Read about it here:
    http://minutemennews.com/house-passes-bill-allow-congress-overturn-obamas-last-minute-power-grabs-single-vote/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Alison says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:15 am

    This is starting to feel real 😊😊🎉🎉. 🚂🚂🚂🚂. I am so proud of Pres. Trump, his family & his Cabinet nominees. We are headed to the White House, and the White Hats are coming with us!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Garrison Hall says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Obama’s speech was filled with his resentment of and alienation from mainstream American culture. He is a product of his upbringing. I think he hates us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. robertnotsowise says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Here is Stephen Cohen’s interview on Coast To Coast AM last night. Truly worth a listen to. I replied to Bull Durham in the previous daily thread that I would re post it here. He discusses Russia and the alleged hacking and many more issues… One of the true scholars on Russia.

    Start at the 11 minute mark,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. jackphatz says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. Millwright says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:25 am

    There is one serious pitfall facing the new administration . The GOP still wants to preserve the tradition of getting to the public trough first ! IMNSHO, PEDJT needs to send a strongly-worded message to, not only the RINOs, but all Republicans ( and conservative Democrats ) “Earmarks” are off the table ! Perhaps this is another topic for DJTs Twitter chats ! DJT was elected because most Americans , (at least those not on the public dole ) are fed up with Congress’s profligate abuse of our tax dollars.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Regina says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Why are we paying for this??

    Like

    Reply
  24. keebler AC says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. keebler AC says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. SteveInCO says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:49 am

    09 days, 10 hours, 11 minutes.

    Nice sequence there.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    January 11, 2017 at 1:56 am

    With all thats been happening didnt know if this got missed.
    Great news and congrats to Keith Schiller! Well deserved!!

    Dan Scavino Jr.
    7h7 hours ago
    Dan Scavino Jr. ‏@DanScavino
    Congratulations @KeithSchiller45, Dir. of Oval Office Operations! Seems like the CNN GOP debate was yesterday- not 12/15/2015! #10Days #MAGA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Raffaella says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:09 am

    President Trump should declare CNN fake news and uninvite them to all future presidential briefings and press conferences. There should be strong retaliation otherwise they will ontinue on this path.

    Like

    Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      January 11, 2017 at 2:58 am

      They should not even be allowed in the door of tomorrow’s press conference. And every Trump person who goes on any of their shows needs to remind them of all their collusion and cheating during the election. Matter of fact. Mention it every time.

      Like – Well Alisyn, you guys here at CNN understand how important credibility is considering how damaged your network’s was when it came out that you were giving the debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance. It can be ruined very easily.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:11 am

    The only clip I saw from Obama’s speech tells the whole story: “if you see something that isn’t working, start organizing!”.
    Got that? He doesn’t say “fix it”, he says “organize”. In other words, just bitch and moan and riot until somebody else fixes it for you. That is what’s wrong with this country under Obama.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. usnveteran says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:12 am

    I post this update about the 9 Part free Docu-series: “Vaccines Revealed” here since the video mentions that Robert Kennedy Jr. was appointed by Mr. Trump to work on the Committee For Vaccine Safety …

    More than likely there was a DOS attack targeted at the launch of the documentary and they have been working to get things set up and re-launched at a few other sites …

    Vaccines Revealed:
    http://www.vaccinesrevealed.com/landing/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Random Comment says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:35 am

    I think I need to hear Trump’s side of the story plus some sage analysis from Sundance regarding the anti-vaccination issue. My health professional partner is hammering me with it. So far my response is limited to a suggestion that PEDJT’s position is possibly about shining a light onto and shaking up the global pharmaceutical companies. Any rational analysis would be appreciated.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Mike says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:40 am

    Michael Tracey weighs in on the “Intelligence report” insanity

    View story at Medium.com

    Like

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    January 11, 2017 at 2:45 am

    Hungary Plans to Crackdown on All Soros-Funded NGOs

    Hungary plans to crack down on non-governmental organizations linked to billionaire George Soros now that Donald Trump will occupy the White House, according to the deputy head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party. The European Union member will use “all the tools at its disposal” to “sweep out” NGOs funded by the Hungarian-born financier, which “serve global capitalists and back political correctness over national governments,”

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-10/trump-s-win-prompts-hungarian-call-for-crackdown-on-soros-groups

    Like

    Reply
  37. andi lee says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:01 am

    This is not looking good for Intel agencies at all…one might wonder if child trafficking, drug trafficking and gun-running is the true agenda behind these “Intel” agencies.

    All three agendas are at the highest levels, at epidemic proportions.

    Considering ALL our intel agencies, US data centers, authorized by the patriot act, should it not be the opposite? Like, extinct?

    Like

    Reply
  38. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Accidentally heard another part of Obama’s speech and now I’m so pissed off I can’t sleep. He was railing about how we need to be tolerant and accepting of those with views different from our own ant vilify those we disagree with. What a phony hypocrite he is. He is the one who demonizes, his party and his backers are the ones who beat people up. He’s nothing but a damn community organizer that specializes in ginning up hatred and deionizing his opposition. That’s all he’s ever done and now he’s filthy rich from it and he’ll continue to try to destroy this country with this crap.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 11, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Could this be why the Dems pushed the ridiculous fake news story today?
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/10/judge-napolitano-fbis-latest-hillary-dump-is-the-smoking-gun-if-there-ever-was-one-video/
    With all the fake news going around, nobody will take this seriously (if they hear about it at all)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s