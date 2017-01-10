Tuesday January 10th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

22 Responses to Tuesday January 10th – Open Thread

  angryduc says:
    The whole demographics of Oklahoma City has been transformed in two years. The Obama administration is total trash traitors and liars. We have Boko Haram and al qaeda and Cartel infiltrators busting at the seems. Obama gives them free gym memberships, EBT cards, and free cars. Get ready the attacks are coming. Barry dumped millions and millions of Africans into America.

  BakoCarl says:
    Every Day is Pray Day

    The very best way to start your day
    Is on your knees when you pray
    For guidance in the day ahead,
    Just after you leave your comfy bed.

    And, you know, it’s not too soon
    To pray again before it’s noon.
    To thank Him for the day, so far,
    And for His blessings where you are.

    In a few hours, before taking your cup,
    Pause again, take time to look up,
    Toward the One who gives all that’s good,
    And thank Him, too, as you should.

    And now it’s time for your last meal,
    Reflect on your day, stand or kneel,
    And praise the One, with you all day,
    Who watches you and guides your way.

    It’s so late and past time to sleep,
    And you pray to God, your soul to keep,
    And ask for peace in the night ahead,
    As you slide into your comfy bed.

    1 Thess 5:16-18 Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

  Dommy says:
    “Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  Garrison Hall says:
    A gorgeous version of an old favorite . . .

  Lucille says:
    Dogs vs Intruder – Go, doggies!

  Patriot1783 says:
    Wahoo Clemson beat Alabama 35-31!!

  citizen817 says:
    Trump Supporter Sly Stallone Accused of ‘Racism’ At Golden Globes

    Sly Stallone let Weathers announce the winner. Happens all the time at movie awards ceremonies. One guy speaks, then hands over to his co-presenter to announce who won.

    More likely was that Stallone, who has graced many more award ceremonies than Weathers, wanted to give his former co-star the privilege of announcing which film had won at the Golden Globes.

    But why let the truth get in the way of a juicy conspiracy theory?

    http://heatst.com/culture-wars/sylvester-stallone-accused-of-racial-snub-to-moonlight-at-golden-globes/?mod=fark_im

  anarchist335 says:
    Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus, while before Thy face I humbly kneel, and with burning soul pray and beseech Thee to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments of faith, hope and charity, true contrition for my sins, and a firm purpose of amendment; the while I contemplate with great love and tender pity THY FIVE MOST PRECIOUS WOUNDS , pondering over them within me, whilst I call to mind what the Prophet David put in Thy mouth concerning Thee, O good Jesus: “They have pierced My hands and My feet; they have numbered all My bones.”

  MaryfromMarin says:
    So, WordPress has a problem with posts about complete evil?

  djb914 says:
    Who will Obama Pardon on his last day/s? Some are saying he might pardon Cop Killer Assata Shakur, hope not.

  kltk1 says:
    Wow, McCain looks pathetic in this interview. He’s really pushing the narrative.

    http://www.msnbc.com/for-the-record-with-greta

  F.D.R. in Hell says:
  palafox says:
    In case anyone wanted to see what degeneracy the NYT is peddling now:

    Use acid . . . it’s good for you! Last paragraph is sickening.

