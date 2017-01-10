January 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

126 Responses to January 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Inauguration Day: 10 Days

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary 

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Full Hannity

    Kellyanne Conway

    Newt Gingrich

  6. psadie says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Someone is trying to start something with Russia another war…Obama, Soros, black hat CIA, Mossad etc. someone very sinister. This is the third Russian official assassinated in a few short weeks. One US official shot in Mexico. Hmmmmmm?
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-09/russian-consul-athens-found-dead?page=1

  7. Tonawanda says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Contrary to universal opinion, Trump WON the first debate, if you have 90 minutes to relive his brilliance:

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:39 am

    This is part of a disturbing trend in the world of social media. Non-leftist views are marginalized, and whenever possible, erased

    Wikipedia deletes The People’s Cube from history

    Excerpts:
    I know it’s only Wikipedia and we still have our site, but this is a trend typical of Google and social media, let alone the MSM.

    http://canadafreepress.com/article/wikipedia-deletes-the-peoples-cube-from-history

    I Wonder Who’s Next!

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 10, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Cult Behavior 101. No “other” information or opinions allowed.

      Liberalism is a Cult. It’s not a political theory. It’s a cult.They have no theoretics. They have behavior control. Fascism.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:46 am

        Russia has a real opportunity here for a search engine with zero bias. They can even put a nasty Putin meme right on the front. People will come in droves. Nobody wants Google/Snopes telling them what to think. I’ve noticed LOTS of “right stuff” disappearing from Google. Great opportunity to provide the world with an authoritative search engine that remembers EVERYTHING.

    • Beverly says:
      January 10, 2017 at 2:17 am

      Bloody Stalinists!!!

  9. webgirlpdx says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Condolences to our Alabama friends here…..but Congrats to our SC and Clemson fans. Great game. An ending truly appropriate for a National Championship Game. The stuff that dreams are made of. 🌟🌟

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Disappointing play calling by Alabama. Punter and kickoffs were poor when most needed.
      Penalties at crucial plays. Tide rolled themselves.

      Clemson made the big plays all night. Congrats. But Tide handed it to you over and over.
      You took it. And 2017 belongs to you. Sort of like the Election. Trump took it while 17 others thought they’d be king.

      Winning!

  10. louche9 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:41 am

    So…how many Somalians and Syrians do you think Obama will be able to sneak in under the wire these last ten days, while Congress watches squirrels – a thousand a day? Pffft. Nuthin’to it.

  11. Dale says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Single Digits!!! 9 days 23 hours 16 minutes… Obama the short-timer.

  12. nimrodman says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

    At least some Dems are recognizing and calling out the Obama policy of switching sides in the war on terror. A bill with bi-partisan sponsors:

    Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Legislation to Stop Arming Terrorists
    https://gabbard.house.gov/news/press-releases/video-rep-tulsi-gabbard-introduces-legislation-stop-arming-terrorists

    “The CIA has also been funneling weapons and money through Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and others who provide direct and indirect support to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. This support has allowed al-Qaeda and their fellow terrorist organizations to establish strongholds throughout Syria, including in Aleppo.

    “A recent New York Times article confirmed that ‘rebel groups’ supported by the U.S. ‘have entered into battlefield alliances with the affiliate of al-Qaeda in Syria, formerly known as al Nusra.’ This alliance has rendered the phrase ‘moderate rebels’ meaningless. Reports confirm that ‘every armed anti-Assad organization unit in those provinces [of Idlib and Aleppo] is engaged in a military structure controlled by [al-Qaeda’s] Nusra militants.’

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 10, 2017 at 12:52 am

      This is an attempt by the Dems to save face. They know Trump is going to put a stop to it. They want the credit for it when they have been the ones doing it for 8 years. Yes, I know republicans did it too.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 10, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Next, stop arming McCain and Little Sister Linley, and the neocons. The warmongers are trying to start some hell somewhere, they really don’t care where. But they need blood and carnage and destruction. Get them a VR helmet and strap them in chairs and feed them war footage until their skulls shrink like the rotten melons they are.

      Someone, please, stop these psychopaths.

      • Southern Son says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:16 am

        Now That’s a Brilliant Idea Bull.
        Install ’em on all the Abortionist heads, showing aborted fetuses. Enless Loop.
        Feed ’em while it’s playing.
        Add surround sound of crying babies.
        Infanticide is the most Inhuman thing a Civilized Society allows.
        Time to Overturn RvW.

    • Jason Ross says:
      January 10, 2017 at 1:09 am

      I won’t hold my breath waiting for MSM commentary.
      They backed off the terrorist angle about a year ago when a 10-year-old “rebel” was shown decapitating captured Shiite paramilitaries all over alternative video sites.
      It would have cast Obama and his policies in a bad light.

  14. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Why are the Republicans talking about a replacement for Obamacare? We don’t want or need government run health care. We were better off without it. Just repeal the damn thing and implement the changes in insurance law (across state lines, etc.) that were proposed before it was passed.

    Liked by 5 people

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 10, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Because the reality is in a developed nation, you must have health care for everyone. So, the bottom people for whatever reasons they are at the bottom without money to pay for health care need a system. Private charities don’t cover 20-30 million people.

      Delivering the services is another matter. Trump will emphasize States and private, not federal. Pooling people by risk levels also is needed so costs remain the lowest possible.

      With a dynamic economy that will be growing, the country will be fine with some plan. The Congress has many already in legislative form. They’ll work with those to shape something.

      Price (HHS) is a doctor and expert on the subject. He has impressed Trump.

      Next?

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:48 am

        What did we do before Obamacare? I remember the arguments against it were that poor people did get medical care when needed, that we didn’t need a massive government program to take care of them. Yes, several republicans suggested allowing healthcare insurers to compete across state lines and most even wanted to find a way to allow pre-existing conditions and coverage of “children” up to 26 years old.
        If you want the best medical care, work hard and pay for it. If you want to skate through life, you can wait in line at the county hospital and be happy with whatever they can do for you, since it’s “free” and you didn’t work for it. Why should I have to pay more for my insurance just so the government can cover people who chose not to make the necessary sacrifices to pay their own way?

      • katnaur says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:54 am

        Unless state stops providing something for “free” ( healthcare, food, internet, phones, you name it), there always will be huge group in society ready to use “free” services, and there always will be jobs “nobody wants to do”. And without goverment involvment health care services will be way cheaper and more affordable.

    • katnaur says:
      January 10, 2017 at 1:16 am

      And it is very important for health providers to advertise prices for their services, it will bring honesty and transparency and may be even bring prices down through competition

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 10, 2017 at 1:34 am

      I think it’s those changes (across state lines, etc.) that are meant to replace Obamacare.

      At least, I hope that’s what they mean.

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:58 am

        That’s right, but I wish they would be clear in their messaging. It can’t be “replaced”. If you have a cancerous tumor, do you talk about replacing it? If you have a rat infestation, do you talk about replacing them?

        • SteveInCO says:
          January 10, 2017 at 2:05 am

          I agree wholeheartedly.

          “Replacing” implies “with another big clusterf— of a government program.”

          The reforms being proposed would actually solve the problems caused by government mucking around with our health care–by telling the government to stop mucking around with our healthcare.

          • SteveInCO says:
            January 10, 2017 at 2:38 am

            To amplify, even our current practice of having businesses pay for health insurance is a result of government interference–businesses get favorable tax treatement to do this. The problem is you lose your policy if you get laid off because you don’t own the policy.

            Jackwagon stupid, but it’s been like this for so long few people question it.

  16. Texasranger says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Obama’s Feds Announce Takeover of US Electoral Process

    DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson designates elections ‘Critical Infrastructure’

    US election systems will henceforth be treated as “critical infrastructure,” the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson decreed Friday in a move some are describing as a major federal overreach.

    In a letter to the Associated Press, Johnson revealed the US government would monitor and intervene in future elections, a process previously handled on a state-by-state basis.

    designation “allows for information to be withheld from the public when state, local and private partners meet to discuss election infrastructure security – potentially injecting secrecy into an election process that’s traditionally and expressly a transparent process,” according to the AP.

    Full Story Jan-6-2017:
    http://www.infowars.com/breaking-feds-announce-takeover-of-electoral-process/

    Obama DHS Trying to Overturn Trump & Election Video Jan-8-2017:

    US Election Control Elections Federalized By Barack Hussein Obama Administration.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 10, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Every Federal election between now and the 20th is under DHS.
      Thanks for the update.
      Hope the Russians or Grand Fenwick doesn’t interfere.
      Trump will fix it on the 21st.

      • palafox says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:44 am

        Yeah, the only possible purpose to this (other than that Obama is a dickfor) is that when Trump undoes this action he will be called out by the media as someone trying to rig elections and leave us all vulnerable to “the Russians” again.

        • Joe Knuckles says:
          January 10, 2017 at 2:02 am

          Then leave it under DHS and require paper ballots, manual vote counting with a complete paper trail and witnesses and voter ID. Any state not complying does not get counted in the presidential election. Just a thought.

      • conservativeinny says:
        January 10, 2017 at 1:46 am

        I hope so. The DHS should not have been created by Bush 43. This takeover should never, ever have been allowed to take place.

  17. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 12:59 am

  18. Trump's Aussie Mates says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:07 am

    There has been so much winning going on in USA that op-eds are appearing in Australian newspapers warning of prospective flight of capital and brains out of Australia to join in all the winning. There is now pressure starting to build on policy makers down here to turn their minds to how Australia should respond.

    The Trump effect is a global phenomenon.

  19. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:10 am

  20. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:11 am

  21. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:14 am

  22. Tonawanda says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:14 am

    In the first debate Hillary very specifically and at length talks about Russian interference wit the election. Listen (at 1:07 or so) and it is amazing. LISTEN.

    • easttxisfreaky says:
      January 10, 2017 at 2:15 am

      Excellent observation. Hillary had 30,000 missing e-mails from her private server, right? I can see why Trump would’ve sarcastically invited Russians to find them. She couldn’t find them and couldn’t say where they were…and we found out later that she bleach-bit her servers. She was certainly attempting to “frame” her crime by blaming potential Russian actions.

      She and Obama created a mess in the Middle East and she somehow wants to blame Trump for his opinions about her mess, while trying to avoid her involvement. Sleight of hand action.

      I thought it was a good, solid, conversational debate about issues. Now, these issues were HER babies, but she at least talked about them.

      Trump won the debate and has a plan. He called her out on being responsible for the ISIS problem spreading throughout the Middle East. The moderators were shielding their Hillary from taking responsibility for the mess that she and Barry built.

      Trump rocked and won.

  23. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:18 am

  24. Jason Ross says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:20 am

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/politics/congressional-black-caucus-duncan-hunter-painting/index.html
    If that isn’t race-hustling, I don’t know what is. I can’t believe the law-abiding constituents of these Black Caucus members are forced to hand over their taxpayer dollars so these racists can sit there and break wind in cushy leather chairs while gloating about the hateful imagery they’ve adorned on the walls.
    What a freaking joke.
    “Each member of Congress can select a painting by a constituent to hang in the Cannon tunnel. Hunter and other House Republicans took issue with the one from Clay’s district that had some police depicted as pigs.
    …’The painting portrays a colorful landscape of symbolic characters representing social injustice, the tragic events in Ferguson, Missouri, and the lingering elements of inequality in modern American society,’ [Rep. William Lacy] Clay’s office wrote in a news release at the time.”

  25. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:31 am

    • yakmaster2 says:
      January 10, 2017 at 1:48 am

      “Spero said in his ruling on Friday that the sheriff did not violate state or federal law by prohibiting his deputies from telling immigration officials when an inmate is released. An email to an attorney for Steinle’s family was not immediately returned.”

      Congress needs to make non-reporting by law enforcement a violation of Federal Law. There’s far too many of these dang Sanctuary cities! Illegals have more rights than citizens when it comes to crime and welfare.

  26. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:34 am

  27. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:51 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:52 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 1:57 am

  30. SteveInCO says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Two Hundred and Fifty Hours.

    Or 10 days, 10 hours, 00 minutes.

    Obola’s candle is starting to get a bit short. Trump is looming on the horizon, and panic is setting in among the denizens of the Swamp. Or is it a sewage lagoon?

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  31. velvetfoot says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Are we gonna like this documentary? It’s hard to tell from the description.
    http://deadline.com/2017/01/donald-trump-sundance-film-festival-documentary-added-the-circus-1201881894/

  32. LCSmom says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:06 am

    There is a really good interview with Sean Spicer at Breitbart about the Trump transition and how they have worked it so that they can really hit the ground running with his cabinet picks. It was very reassuring and really shows how on top of it all they are, mostly because of Trump and his amazing work ethic. Worth a read for sure.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/09/exclusive-dream-team-sean-spicer-explains-donald-trumps-talented-cabinet-modern-history-white-house-transition/

  33. velvetfoot says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Did anyone remark that Meryl Streep seems to wearing an American Flag themed outfit?

  34. Beverly says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:13 am

    So, I found this poster on Ebay. What a hoot! There are so many little cool details: find the battleship, the dollar bills, the Gadsden flag, and more:

    http://www.ebay.com/itm/Donald-Trump-New-American-President-Winner-Tank-Deco-Poster-13×20-24×36-32×48-/201714181662?var=&hash=item2ef71a261e:m:mMqndT7Z-o25lSSpcYAknFg

    I particularly love it that The Donald is wearing a WWE Wrestling Champion’s belt!

  35. aredtailblog says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:33 am

    Both good and bad news. Good in that it shows what a bullet it was we missed by electing Trump over Hillary, bad in that we are indeed going to get some crap from Islamists, yet: http://www.wnd.com/2017/01/trump-has-islamic-clerics-wetting-their-pants/

  37. Beverly says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:45 am

    I love this one.

    Trump to little boy: “I am Batman!”

