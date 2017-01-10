January 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Inauguration Day: 10 Days
Oh, I love this one!!!
He’s actually 99.64+ percent of the way through his worthless pair of terms (as of 2AM ET when he had 250 hours left, so this is a bit out of date).
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Awesome, can’t wait!
Hi, Martin! So excited!
Lou Dobbs Commentary
So Cankles is basically set for either jail or a pardon. Wow.
“Someone outside the government.”
The b—- needs to be tried, and if convicted, EXECUTED.
Full Hannity
Kellyanne Conway
Newt Gingrich
What? No explosions tonight? Must have run out of semtex last night.
Someone is trying to start something with Russia another war…Obama, Soros, black hat CIA, Mossad etc. someone very sinister. This is the third Russian official assassinated in a few short weeks. One US official shot in Mexico. Hmmmmmm?
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-09/russian-consul-athens-found-dead?page=1
If it is a game of assassinations, you can be certain the toll on the other side will be greater. Russia takes it time for payback. But it will come if that is what is happening.
Scores get settled. Patience.
Something nasty here. Hope we get clarity soon.
SPECTRE
The Russian precursor was SMERSH, where Rosa Klebb defected from. I love those books/movies!
Contrary to universal opinion, Trump WON the first debate, if you have 90 minutes to relive his brilliance:
America agrees with you. Trump won. He won it all. He won everything.
Only Kasich and the MSM and Hollywood can’t accept it.
Snowflake America doesn’t count. They are waiting for hugs and therapy.
I thought he was brilliant in all three, a master. My favorite was the 2nd one where he trolled the media, Bill Clinton and told Hillary she’d be in jail. Epic!
The whole crowd loved “you’d be in jail”. Anderson Cooper had a little fit after that one.
Indeed, Fe! Awesome moment. On top of his game….once again. Note the twinkle in the eye!
15sec.
I am talking about the first debate, not about anything else. Many said Trump lost the first debate, even Trump supporters, said Trump lost. I remember VERY well.
But Trump WON bigly, watch.
I agree, he won the first debate, no arguments from me.
We need to litigate every aspect of time, past, present and to come.
Agreed. I think that Scott Adams’ immediate assessment of the first debate was best – that Trump lost the debate and won the election. But you are right that perspective changes things. NOW one can see Trump’s strategy much more clearly, and how he outfoxed her in real time.
I think the first debate was his weakest. I thought he won…but then, I know I’m prejudiced. And the last half hour wasn’t so good; he dove down all the wrong rabbit holes, appearing defensive at times.
Sometimes I like to watch highlights of the debates for fun. The Republican debates had more fun moments, especially between Trump and Jeb!.
This is part of a disturbing trend in the world of social media. Non-leftist views are marginalized, and whenever possible, erased
Wikipedia deletes The People’s Cube from history
Excerpts:
I know it’s only Wikipedia and we still have our site, but this is a trend typical of Google and social media, let alone the MSM.
http://canadafreepress.com/article/wikipedia-deletes-the-peoples-cube-from-history
I Wonder Who’s Next!
Cult Behavior 101. No “other” information or opinions allowed.
Liberalism is a Cult. It’s not a political theory. It’s a cult.They have no theoretics. They have behavior control. Fascism.
Russia has a real opportunity here for a search engine with zero bias. They can even put a nasty Putin meme right on the front. People will come in droves. Nobody wants Google/Snopes telling them what to think. I’ve noticed LOTS of “right stuff” disappearing from Google. Great opportunity to provide the world with an authoritative search engine that remembers EVERYTHING.
Don’t count on ANY GOVERNMENT to be the impersonal arbiter. If America’s government can’t make it, why would an oligarch’s?
CITIZEN POWER, baby.
Bloody Stalinists!!!
Condolences to our Alabama friends here…..but Congrats to our SC and Clemson fans. Great game. An ending truly appropriate for a National Championship Game. The stuff that dreams are made of. 🌟🌟
Disappointing play calling by Alabama. Punter and kickoffs were poor when most needed.
Penalties at crucial plays. Tide rolled themselves.
Clemson made the big plays all night. Congrats. But Tide handed it to you over and over.
You took it. And 2017 belongs to you. Sort of like the Election. Trump took it while 17 others thought they’d be king.
Winning!
Bull….as a PAC 12 girl it warmed my heart to see Sarkisian lose in his AL OC debut. ✌️️
He was brain dead. Calling plays over and over that the linebacker was reading so easily.
Then throwing long when the only hope they had was TE passes, one of which worked big for a TD. Never to be thrown again. TE was invented at SC and he doesn’t know?
Yeah, sorry state of assistant coaches. I could have called a better game. In fact I did. Problem was I didn’t have mic to the QB’s headset.
Next year.
Maybe Saban shouldn’t have kicked Kiffin to the curb…….
As an SC alum, I’m soooo happy Sark the drunk is gone. Kinda feel sorry for Alabama (almost).
Hey Cathie – we are big SC fans as well…my son is on the team and was shown on TV running across the field with his roommate, Sam D., after the winning field goal. Fight On!
I was disappointed in Bama but if we had to lose, I’m glad it was to a former Alabama player turned coach.🙂
So…how many Somalians and Syrians do you think Obama will be able to sneak in under the wire these last ten days, while Congress watches squirrels – a thousand a day? Pffft. Nuthin’to it.
Get em outta here
Too many.
One more is Too many!
The roundup and export begins the 21st.
Sessions and General Kelly will have Nat’l Guard trucks rounding up these folks and sending them home. We have 11 carriers in port. They can handle thousands of refugees and ship them out. We aren’t going to war, so there will be plenty of room for people above and below deck.
Single Digits!!! 9 days 23 hours 16 minutes… Obama the short-timer.
Getting closer to happy dance time!!! 😁
Huh?
You’re counting down to midnight the 19th/20th. Trump’s term doesn’t start (and Oligula’s doesn’t end) until noon on the 20th, twelve hours later.
Sorry to deflate you on that.
https://www.timeanddate.com/countdown/generic?p0=263&iso=20170120T00&msg=Time%2520left%2520until%2520Obama%2520leaves%2520office%2522
I don’t care if you found a site set up by someone who doesn’t know what the f— he’s doing.
It’s wrong.
Read the 20th amendment, Section 1.
Steve, you sure know your math for a guy who never counts. wink wink
When we get to 5, I’m counting OUT LOUD 😊
Hey, I’m a fact checker for those who are counting.
At least some Dems are recognizing and calling out the Obama policy of switching sides in the war on terror. A bill with bi-partisan sponsors:
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Legislation to Stop Arming Terrorists
https://gabbard.house.gov/news/press-releases/video-rep-tulsi-gabbard-introduces-legislation-stop-arming-terrorists
“The CIA has also been funneling weapons and money through Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and others who provide direct and indirect support to groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda. This support has allowed al-Qaeda and their fellow terrorist organizations to establish strongholds throughout Syria, including in Aleppo.
“A recent New York Times article confirmed that ‘rebel groups’ supported by the U.S. ‘have entered into battlefield alliances with the affiliate of al-Qaeda in Syria, formerly known as al Nusra.’ This alliance has rendered the phrase ‘moderate rebels’ meaningless. Reports confirm that ‘every armed anti-Assad organization unit in those provinces [of Idlib and Aleppo] is engaged in a military structure controlled by [al-Qaeda’s] Nusra militants.’
This is an attempt by the Dems to save face. They know Trump is going to put a stop to it. They want the credit for it when they have been the ones doing it for 8 years. Yes, I know republicans did it too.
Next, stop arming McCain and Little Sister Linley, and the neocons. The warmongers are trying to start some hell somewhere, they really don’t care where. But they need blood and carnage and destruction. Get them a VR helmet and strap them in chairs and feed them war footage until their skulls shrink like the rotten melons they are.
Someone, please, stop these psychopaths.
Now That’s a Brilliant Idea Bull.
Install ’em on all the Abortionist heads, showing aborted fetuses. Enless Loop.
Feed ’em while it’s playing.
Add surround sound of crying babies.
Infanticide is the most Inhuman thing a Civilized Society allows.
Time to Overturn RvW.
I won’t hold my breath waiting for MSM commentary.
They backed off the terrorist angle about a year ago when a 10-year-old “rebel” was shown decapitating captured Shiite paramilitaries all over alternative video sites.
It would have cast Obama and his policies in a bad light.
Very enlightening statistics—guaranteed to make dogmatic Lefties’ heads explode.😀
Why are the Republicans talking about a replacement for Obamacare? We don’t want or need government run health care. We were better off without it. Just repeal the damn thing and implement the changes in insurance law (across state lines, etc.) that were proposed before it was passed.
Because the reality is in a developed nation, you must have health care for everyone. So, the bottom people for whatever reasons they are at the bottom without money to pay for health care need a system. Private charities don’t cover 20-30 million people.
Delivering the services is another matter. Trump will emphasize States and private, not federal. Pooling people by risk levels also is needed so costs remain the lowest possible.
With a dynamic economy that will be growing, the country will be fine with some plan. The Congress has many already in legislative form. They’ll work with those to shape something.
Price (HHS) is a doctor and expert on the subject. He has impressed Trump.
Next?
What did we do before Obamacare? I remember the arguments against it were that poor people did get medical care when needed, that we didn’t need a massive government program to take care of them. Yes, several republicans suggested allowing healthcare insurers to compete across state lines and most even wanted to find a way to allow pre-existing conditions and coverage of “children” up to 26 years old.
If you want the best medical care, work hard and pay for it. If you want to skate through life, you can wait in line at the county hospital and be happy with whatever they can do for you, since it’s “free” and you didn’t work for it. Why should I have to pay more for my insurance just so the government can cover people who chose not to make the necessary sacrifices to pay their own way?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Amen. Those are the people with time to protest.
And it is very important for health providers to advertise prices for their services, it will bring honesty and transparency and may be even bring prices down through competition
I agree 100%. Pass laws requiring transparency and end the rackets and scams.
As often as not, insurance companies get charged MUCH less, as in 90 percent less, than the uninsured.
I think it’s those changes (across state lines, etc.) that are meant to replace Obamacare.
At least, I hope that’s what they mean.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree wholeheartedly.
The reforms being proposed would actually solve the problems caused by government mucking around with our health care–by telling the government to stop mucking around with our healthcare.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To amplify, even our current practice of having businesses pay for health insurance is a result of government interference–businesses get favorable tax treatement to do this. The problem is you lose your policy if you get laid off because you don’t own the policy.
Jackwagon stupid, but it’s been like this for so long few people question it.
Obama’s Feds Announce Takeover of US Electoral Process
DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson designates elections ‘Critical Infrastructure’
US election systems will henceforth be treated as “critical infrastructure,” the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson decreed Friday in a move some are describing as a major federal overreach.
In a letter to the Associated Press, Johnson revealed the US government would monitor and intervene in future elections, a process previously handled on a state-by-state basis.
designation “allows for information to be withheld from the public when state, local and private partners meet to discuss election infrastructure security – potentially injecting secrecy into an election process that’s traditionally and expressly a transparent process,” according to the AP.
Full Story Jan-6-2017:
http://www.infowars.com/breaking-feds-announce-takeover-of-electoral-process/
Obama DHS Trying to Overturn Trump & Election Video Jan-8-2017:
US Election Control Elections Federalized By Barack Hussein Obama Administration.
Every Federal election between now and the 20th is under DHS.
Thanks for the update.
Hope the Russians or Grand Fenwick doesn’t interfere.
Trump will fix it on the 21st.
Yeah, the only possible purpose to this (other than that Obama is a dickfor) is that when Trump undoes this action he will be called out by the media as someone trying to rig elections and leave us all vulnerable to “the Russians” again.
Then leave it under DHS and require paper ballots, manual vote counting with a complete paper trail and witnesses and voter ID. Any state not complying does not get counted in the presidential election. Just a thought.
I hope so. The DHS should not have been created by Bush 43. This takeover should never, ever have been allowed to take place.
‘When you get in bed with the Government, expect more than a good night’s sleep.” –Ronald Reagan
There has been so much winning going on in USA that op-eds are appearing in Australian newspapers warning of prospective flight of capital and brains out of Australia to join in all the winning. There is now pressure starting to build on policy makers down here to turn their minds to how Australia should respond.
The Trump effect is a global phenomenon.
Yay! Make Australia Great Again! When every country is great, everyone wins!
LikeLiked by 3 people
For lying, repeatedly? Yep.
It was just another dramatic reading for her. I doubt she even wrote it herself. Maybe Putin can hack into her email and find out who put her up to it.
Just noticed, Oklahoma is the reddest state in the union! That, and all the coal miners in West Virginia…
Reminds me of this (or watch from the beginning for context):
THAT’S your Deplorables, Meryl Screech! Salt of the earth; God’s Country!
In the first debate Hillary very specifically and at length talks about Russian interference wit the election. Listen (at 1:07 or so) and it is amazing. LISTEN.
Excellent observation. Hillary had 30,000 missing e-mails from her private server, right? I can see why Trump would’ve sarcastically invited Russians to find them. She couldn’t find them and couldn’t say where they were…and we found out later that she bleach-bit her servers. She was certainly attempting to “frame” her crime by blaming potential Russian actions.
She and Obama created a mess in the Middle East and she somehow wants to blame Trump for his opinions about her mess, while trying to avoid her involvement. Sleight of hand action.
I thought it was a good, solid, conversational debate about issues. Now, these issues were HER babies, but she at least talked about them.
Trump won the debate and has a plan. He called her out on being responsible for the ISIS problem spreading throughout the Middle East. The moderators were shielding their Hillary from taking responsibility for the mess that she and Barry built.
Trump rocked and won.
All we want is an arress.
No more than they care about Jesse ‘Not a Reverend’ Jackson calling New York City “Hymietown.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/politics/congressional-black-caucus-duncan-hunter-painting/index.html
If that isn’t race-hustling, I don’t know what is. I can’t believe the law-abiding constituents of these Black Caucus members are forced to hand over their taxpayer dollars so these racists can sit there and break wind in cushy leather chairs while gloating about the hateful imagery they’ve adorned on the walls.
What a freaking joke.
“Each member of Congress can select a painting by a constituent to hang in the Cannon tunnel. Hunter and other House Republicans took issue with the one from Clay’s district that had some police depicted as pigs.
…’The painting portrays a colorful landscape of symbolic characters representing social injustice, the tragic events in Ferguson, Missouri, and the lingering elements of inequality in modern American society,’ [Rep. William Lacy] Clay’s office wrote in a news release at the time.”
Ok, so get a video of the Dens hanging the painting on the wall and make sure every voter sees it in every election from now until the end of time.
Perfect! let them be hoist by their own petard!
“Spero said in his ruling on Friday that the sheriff did not violate state or federal law by prohibiting his deputies from telling immigration officials when an inmate is released. An email to an attorney for Steinle’s family was not immediately returned.”
Congress needs to make non-reporting by law enforcement a violation of Federal Law. There’s far too many of these dang Sanctuary cities! Illegals have more rights than citizens when it comes to crime and welfare.
Desperate Dems using desperate measures. These moonbats are capable of any and every kind of chicanery. Disgusting.
If booker can prove he’s a big enough liar, he might be the next Democrat nominee for president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fraudian slip.
Yeah, I spelled it that way deliberately.
Sorry Steve, I didn’t see your post until I hit Post Comment button.
No problemo! Great minds, and all that. 🙂
Freudian slip? For once he may have been telling the truth.
It was no accident he a his Ilk stood before a sign that said the dems wanted to Make America Sick Again. Bingo Obama did!
Two Hundred and Fifty Hours.
Or 10 days, 10 hours, 00 minutes.
Obola’s candle is starting to get a bit short. Trump is looming on the horizon, and panic is setting in among the denizens of the Swamp. Or is it a sewage lagoon?
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Are we gonna like this documentary? It’s hard to tell from the description.
http://deadline.com/2017/01/donald-trump-sundance-film-festival-documentary-added-the-circus-1201881894/
There is a really good interview with Sean Spicer at Breitbart about the Trump transition and how they have worked it so that they can really hit the ground running with his cabinet picks. It was very reassuring and really shows how on top of it all they are, mostly because of Trump and his amazing work ethic. Worth a read for sure.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/09/exclusive-dream-team-sean-spicer-explains-donald-trumps-talented-cabinet-modern-history-white-house-transition/
Did anyone remark that Meryl Streep seems to wearing an American Flag themed outfit?
Treating it like a RAG. Curse the old bag.
So, I found this poster on Ebay. What a hoot! There are so many little cool details: find the battleship, the dollar bills, the Gadsden flag, and more:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Donald-Trump-New-American-President-Winner-Tank-Deco-Poster-13×20-24×36-32×48-/201714181662?var=&hash=item2ef71a261e:m:mMqndT7Z-o25lSSpcYAknFg
I particularly love it that The Donald is wearing a WWE Wrestling Champion’s belt!
And the tank’s tracks are gold plated!
And the eagle is firing a machine gun in flight!
Both good and bad news. Good in that it shows what a bullet it was we missed by electing Trump over Hillary, bad in that we are indeed going to get some crap from Islamists, yet: http://www.wnd.com/2017/01/trump-has-islamic-clerics-wetting-their-pants/
I love this one.
Trump to little boy: “I am Batman!”
