Manhunt Continues for Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

Local, state and federal authorities are actively seeking 41-year-old Markeith Loyd for first degree murder after he shot and killed officer Debra Clayton earlier today in Orlando Florida.
The focus of the manhunt was an apartment complex in the northwest part of the metro Orlando area. Authorities say Clayton was fatally shot after she approached Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Monday morning. He was already wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.
Orlando Police Chief Mina said officer Clayton returned fire but Loyd wasn’t hit. The chief also said Clayton was wearing body armor but could not survive her injuries.
ORLANDO – Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for a fugitive after two Orlando-area cops were killed Monday morning, one shot by the murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find him.
By Monday evening, officers largely abandoned the apartment complex in northwest Orlando that was the focus of their search for much of the day, and suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, was still at large.
“We are going to bring this dirtbag to justice, and he’s going to jail,” Orlando Police chief John Mina said.
Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton (pictured below) was shot about 7:15 a.m. by a murder suspect after someone pointed him out at a Walmart and she gave chase on foot, the agency reported.
A sheriff’s deputy identified as Norman Lewis, 35, was later killed in a crash with a 78-year-old driver. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2005. (read more)
I agree with the officer that called this guy a dirt bag. I think the description fits. I hope they catch him!
no PC goin’ on with that officer! refreshing!
catch smetch…i hope the cops blow that m’fer away. dude has a criminal record a mile
long and killed his PREGNANT g/f. in my mind thats 3 people he’s murdered. he needs to be injected with lots and lots of hollow tips.
He needs to be hung by the neck until dead. The gallows suits him justly.
Now he’s a double murderer & if taken alive he’ll receive a death penalty after his conviction. I hope the police save us the bullsxxt of another dramatic trial & kill him while he’s resisting arrest. Murderous dirtbags deserve an eternal dirtnap.
If I had seen him (an armed murderer) at Walmart, I’d have immediately fired on him until he was incapacitated on the ground & then I’d have alerted Officer Clayton that he’s a armed & wanted for murder.
If President Obama had a bastard son, he would look like Markeith Lloyd
He certainly has an ‘amazing’ legacy.
OBOZO needs to be convicted…. I swear when you take the oath of office as the president, you swear to uphold the law and the constitution. …. Where has this clown done this for us or Law enforcement???? He is such a disgrace ….
And he would be a bastard like Obama. If either the African or Frank Marshall Davis is Obama’s father, there was no marriage license for either.
So unbelievably sad. How did that slime get away with killing his g/f last month and was not caught then?
God bless your son, freepetta.
Condolences to the thin blue line family
Ty Grace I thank God he’s off today. You are truly a Saving Grace ❤
Prayers always for those who take care of and warch over us all. And prayers to their families who put them on loan to us. Forever in y’alls debt!
Just listening to Sheriff Clarke on Lou Dobbs’ show and he was beyond pissed! He said “This scumbag black man shot and killed a mother of 2 LEO” and “This bastard shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend”! He also apologized to Lou for the language. I hope and pray there is a place for Sheriff Clarke in Trump’s administration. He would be a great replacement for Comey.
He also used the term bast*#d, too.
Obama is one of those. He’s our first bass turd president.
“already wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month”
another urban poster-child…
sad.
i have no doubt PE Trump will go above and beyond to revitalize democrat-controlled s**t-hole cities like Philly, Chicago, Detroit, et al., but the black community has GOT to WANT to help themselves too. This could be one of (one of MANY I have no doubt) Trump’s lasting legacies if he can successfully give this demographic group a leg up and ‘get through’ to and motivate them. Step two: they need to forever ditch ANY and ALL association with the democrat party or ANYONE peddling “race” to them.
Get rid of the drugs in that community and the gangs will also decrease and maybe go away. Serious spiritual depravity in black community, primarily young people, so sad as there was such a rich relationship with Jesus in the past.
Complete and utter breakdown of the traditional family
Zero has been turning guy’s like him loose quite frequently.
He’s not a zero throwback, but arrested 20 times says something about our broken judicial system.
Heartbreaking. I feel for her little ones. The photo shows such a wholesome happy family.
This creep should have been locked up forever.
For 60 grand, the prep will probably turn himself in. You can go a long way in prison on $60,000.00
wonder which president will be in touch with condolences first…. not.
One of those times you pass on the reward money but check your curtains now and then.
I’m only saying that because of the long rap sheet, not to go out driving looking for the guy, but be a part of the neighborhood watch and report anything suspicious.
I’m sure that it’s the bounty hunters and Police/Crime intermediaries, (or also called snitches by the crime side), that are the ones that the reward is aimed at.
indeed no need to go vigilante.
20 convictions, what happened to three strikes, I remember a story of a guy who got caught in the exhaust duct of a fast food place, right over the deep fryer, who was getting 25 years because that b’n’e was his third conviction.
made international because of the deep fryer, and the severity of the punishment.
This is so heartbreaking.
I hate the media. The national media tried to play this as a tourist area. It is not. It is the most crime ridden area of Orlando. This guy must be caught. If you count the officer that died in a crash over the officer shooting, he is responsible for four needless deaths. The lady officer had seventeen years of service. My heart and prayers go out to her and the other officer’s families.
I could imagine Obama pardoning this sleaze just to give America one last big FU.
He really does hate us.
That’s very true. The saddest thing is he hates blacks most of all. He had a major opportunity to help them and instead he’s made it even worse for the black communities.
I think he hates America. The potential of America, the freedom of America, the God of America.
Mollycoddling thuglife malcontents sure has brought America to an amazing realization-criminal culture need not be “understood”. It needs to be exterminated.
140 Line of duty 2016. 64 by gunfire, average past 10 years was 53
https://www.odmp.org/search/year/2016
3 officer deaths this year, first was two days ago. https://www.odmp.org/search/year
A Prayer for Children Who Have Lost a Parent
O, Lord of mercy,
Bless these little ones
who have lost a parent.
You know how important
A parent is
In the life of a child:
A guide, a friend,
A role model, a teacher,
A tutor, a nurse,
A provider,
A source of love and good will;
The one who lets a child crawl into their bed
During a midnight thunderstorm;
The one who holds the child’s head during an illness;
The one who changes the bedding in the middle of the night
when the child has gotten sick on his covers
Place good people in their lives
To fill the heart’s empty places
Where the parents’ love once resided.
Enter their lives,
Direct their steps,
And lead them
To the Perfect Parent
The Divine Mother
Who will love them
Unceasingly.
In Jesus’ name.
Amen.
I don’t know what more can be added. It is heartbreaking that more of the good guys died… It is senseless-meaningless death. Prayers for the family and friends of the victims of this heinous act. May they find Peace and Comfort.
Officer Lewis:
http://media1.fdncms.com/orlando/imager/u/blog/2552523/c1wuzfcvqae28c0.jpg?cb=1484001776
(I feel sorry for the elderly gent who created the accident that killed him. He didn’t deserve this either.)
Officer Clayton was a kind lady as well as a good officer:
http://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/breaking-news/os-debra-clayton-dead-orlando-police-officer-20170109-story.html
