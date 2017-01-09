Manhunt Continues for Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

Posted on January 9, 2017 by

Local, state and federal authorities are actively seeking 41-year-old Markeith Loyd for first degree murder after he shot and killed officer Debra Clayton earlier today in Orlando Florida.

orlando-cop-killer-3

The focus of the manhunt was an apartment complex in the northwest part of the metro Orlando area.  Authorities say Clayton was fatally shot after she approached Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Monday morning. He was already wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

Orlando Police Chief Mina said officer Clayton returned fire but Loyd wasn’t hit. The chief also said Clayton was wearing body armor but could not survive her injuries.

orlando-cop-killer-2

ORLANDO – Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for a fugitive after two Orlando-area cops were killed Monday morning, one shot by the murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find him.

By Monday evening, officers largely abandoned the apartment complex in northwest Orlando that was the focus of their search for much of the day, and suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, was still at large.

“We are going to bring this dirtbag to justice, and he’s going to jail,” Orlando Police chief John Mina said.

Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton (pictured below) was shot about 7:15 a.m. by a murder suspect after someone pointed him out at a Walmart and she gave chase on foot, the agency reported.

A sheriff’s deputy identified as Norman Lewis, 35, was later killed in a crash with a 78-year-old driver. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2005.  (read more)

orlando-cop-killer-1

38 Responses to Manhunt Continues for Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

  1. Misty Hosier says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    They need to be checking out his buddies on his facebook page!!! It’s somethin else I’ll tell ya! IDK if I’m linkin this right but…

    https://www.facebook.com/markeith.loyd.7?fref=nf

    Like

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I agree with the officer that called this guy a dirt bag. I think the description fits. I hope they catch him!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      no PC goin’ on with that officer! refreshing!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • porkchopsandwiches says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      catch smetch…i hope the cops blow that m’fer away. dude has a criminal record a mile
      long and killed his PREGNANT g/f. in my mind thats 3 people he’s murdered. he needs to be injected with lots and lots of hollow tips.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • 70scarrestoguy says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      Now he’s a double murderer & if taken alive he’ll receive a death penalty after his conviction. I hope the police save us the bullsxxt of another dramatic trial & kill him while he’s resisting arrest. Murderous dirtbags deserve an eternal dirtnap.
      If I had seen him (an armed murderer) at Walmart, I’d have immediately fired on him until he was incapacitated on the ground & then I’d have alerted Officer Clayton that he’s a armed & wanted for murder.

      Like

      Reply
  3. James Crawford says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    If President Obama had a bastard son, he would look like Markeith Lloyd

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sa_Bi says:
      January 9, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      He certainly has an ‘amazing’ legacy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:38 pm

        OBOZO needs to be convicted…. I swear when you take the oath of office as the president, you swear to uphold the law and the constitution. …. Where has this clown done this for us or Law enforcement???? He is such a disgrace ….

        Like

        Reply
    • William says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      And he would be a bastard like Obama. If either the African or Frank Marshall Davis is Obama’s father, there was no marriage license for either.

      Like

      Reply
  4. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    So unbelievably sad. How did that slime get away with killing his g/f last month and was not caught then?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Just listening to Sheriff Clarke on Lou Dobbs’ show and he was beyond pissed! He said “This scumbag black man shot and killed a mother of 2 LEO” and “This bastard shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend”! He also apologized to Lou for the language. I hope and pray there is a place for Sheriff Clarke in Trump’s administration. He would be a great replacement for Comey.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    “already wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month”

    another urban poster-child…

    sad.

    i have no doubt PE Trump will go above and beyond to revitalize democrat-controlled s**t-hole cities like Philly, Chicago, Detroit, et al., but the black community has GOT to WANT to help themselves too. This could be one of (one of MANY I have no doubt) Trump’s lasting legacies if he can successfully give this demographic group a leg up and ‘get through’ to and motivate them. Step two: they need to forever ditch ANY and ALL association with the democrat party or ANYONE peddling “race” to them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Watcher says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Zero has been turning guy’s like him loose quite frequently.
    He’s not a zero throwback, but arrested 20 times says something about our broken judicial system.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Ursula says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Heartbreaking. I feel for her little ones. The photo shows such a wholesome happy family.
    This creep should have been locked up forever.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. muffyroberts says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    For 60 grand, the prep will probably turn himself in. You can go a long way in prison on $60,000.00

    Like

    Reply
  10. the blacksmith says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    wonder which president will be in touch with condolences first…. not.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    January 9, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    One of those times you pass on the reward money but check your curtains now and then.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      January 9, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      I’m only saying that because of the long rap sheet, not to go out driving looking for the guy, but be a part of the neighborhood watch and report anything suspicious.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Chris Hiscock says:
        January 9, 2017 at 8:27 pm

        I’m sure that it’s the bounty hunters and Police/Crime intermediaries, (or also called snitches by the crime side), that are the ones that the reward is aimed at.

        indeed no need to go vigilante.

        20 convictions, what happened to three strikes, I remember a story of a guy who got caught in the exhaust duct of a fast food place, right over the deep fryer, who was getting 25 years because that b’n’e was his third conviction.
        made international because of the deep fryer, and the severity of the punishment.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  12. Fe says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    This is so heartbreaking.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. justfactsplz says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    I hate the media. The national media tried to play this as a tourist area. It is not. It is the most crime ridden area of Orlando. This guy must be caught. If you count the officer that died in a crash over the officer shooting, he is responsible for four needless deaths. The lady officer had seventeen years of service. My heart and prayers go out to her and the other officer’s families.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Orygun says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I could imagine Obama pardoning this sleaze just to give America one last big FU.
    He really does hate us.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. massivedeplorable says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Mollycoddling thuglife malcontents sure has brought America to an amazing realization-criminal culture need not be “understood”. It needs to be exterminated.

    Like

    Reply
  16. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    140 Line of duty 2016. 64 by gunfire, average past 10 years was 53
    https://www.odmp.org/search/year/2016

    3 officer deaths this year, first was two days ago. https://www.odmp.org/search/year

    Like

    Reply
  17. BillRiser says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    A Prayer for Children Who Have Lost a Parent

    O, Lord of mercy,
    Bless these little ones
    who have lost a parent.
    You know how important
    A parent is
    In the life of a child:
    A guide, a friend,
    A role model, a teacher,
    A tutor, a nurse,
    A provider,
    A source of love and good will;
    The one who lets a child crawl into their bed
    During a midnight thunderstorm;
    The one who holds the child’s head during an illness;
    The one who changes the bedding in the middle of the night
    when the child has gotten sick on his covers
    Place good people in their lives
    To fill the heart’s empty places
    Where the parents’ love once resided.
    Enter their lives,
    Direct their steps,
    And lead them
    To the Perfect Parent
    The Divine Mother
    Who will love them
    Unceasingly.
    In Jesus’ name.
    Amen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Grace Anne says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I don’t know what more can be added. It is heartbreaking that more of the good guys died… It is senseless-meaningless death. Prayers for the family and friends of the victims of this heinous act. May they find Peace and Comfort.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. coeurdaleneman says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Officer Lewis:

    http://media1.fdncms.com/orlando/imager/u/blog/2552523/c1wuzfcvqae28c0.jpg?cb=1484001776

    (I feel sorry for the elderly gent who created the accident that killed him. He didn’t deserve this either.)

    Like

    Reply

