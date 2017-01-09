Manhunt Continues for Orlando Cop Killer Markeith Loyd…

Local, state and federal authorities are actively seeking 41-year-old Markeith Loyd for first degree murder after he shot and killed officer Debra Clayton earlier today in Orlando Florida.

The focus of the manhunt was an apartment complex in the northwest part of the metro Orlando area. Authorities say Clayton was fatally shot after she approached Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Monday morning. He was already wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

Orlando Police Chief Mina said officer Clayton returned fire but Loyd wasn’t hit. The chief also said Clayton was wearing body armor but could not survive her injuries.

ORLANDO – Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for a fugitive after two Orlando-area cops were killed Monday morning, one shot by the murder suspect who managed to get away and a second killed in a crash while officers and deputies scrambled to find him.

By Monday evening, officers largely abandoned the apartment complex in northwest Orlando that was the focus of their search for much of the day, and suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, was still at large.

“We are going to bring this dirtbag to justice, and he’s going to jail,” Orlando Police chief John Mina said.

Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton (pictured below) was shot about 7:15 a.m. by a murder suspect after someone pointed him out at a Walmart and she gave chase on foot, the agency reported.

A sheriff’s deputy identified as Norman Lewis, 35, was later killed in a crash with a 78-year-old driver. He had been with the sheriff’s office since 2005. (read more)

