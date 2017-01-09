Kellyanne Conway Monday Morning Interviews…

Apparently a controversy of sorts began last evening as a result of comments made by hacktress Meryl Streep at the International Association of Limo-Liberals’ ‘Black Lives Matter Award Ceremony’; also known as the Golden Globes.

On Fox News and CNN Ms. Conway was asked to reply:

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017