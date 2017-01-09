Kellyanne Conway Monday Morning Interviews…

Apparently a controversy of sorts began last evening as a result of comments made by hacktress Meryl Streep at the International Association of Limo-Liberals’ ‘Black Lives Matter Award Ceremony’; also known as the Golden Globes.
On Fox News and CNN Ms. Conway was asked to reply:
“hacktress”
😂😂😂
Hacktress! LOL Love it!!!!
Truth:
Streep has always been a vastly, vastly over-rated “talent.”
She made her name in over-the-top melodramatic roles in over-the-top melodramatic films that would make the most flaming drag queen blush and embarrassed.
Now you know why drag queens don’t do Meryl, because she’s too un-believable to satirize….imo.
Trump is posturing in a way that’s unfortunately necessary; I think his tweets are part of a smart calculated strategy. I don’t agree with Meryl Streep’s politics but think she is extremely talented. She absolutely killed it in Sophie’s choice (maybe I have a soft spot for that role because my grand daughter is named Sophie🙂
No offense but, long before the brouhaha of today, I found Streep a vulgar ham of an actress. Yeah, she can emote on command, but is as phony as an eleven dollar bill.
In the British theater, where true actors live, the crowning accomplishment of her career would have been the rendition of the line: “Dinner is served”.
SCREW her and her overrated semi-talent.
If things have not changed in the UK acting schools, they make all the actors play every kind of role, even just walk-ons with no lines. That’s even if they have already been noted as having potential talent. That way they really, really learn their craft – instead of just learning to be a spoilt diva.
Ive hated her ever since she took Dustin Hoffman’s kid away from him.
What?
That wasnt real?
Well, she sure played that b*tch role convincingly!
Maybe she wasn’t “acting” in that one……….
Snark.
I saw her in “Sophie’s Choice” – she was good, and my husband thinks she is (or was) a talented actress. The problem for me is mixing the politics with her elitist self-proclaimed royal status. I simply can’t enjoy anyone from Hollywood anymore who has supported the fascist Left as Hollywood has gone all out in that direction. It’s a bridge too far for me.
Another thought: TV programs, which I’ve enjoyed in the past, but now watch no current TV shows except Tom Selleck’s “Blue Bloods” – is the insidious Leftist propaganda we’ve had to put up with for the several decades. Years ago, they started destroying the strong father figure in families, now they make fun of men in general – they’re often portrayed as idiots in commercials.
Anyway, back to my point about shows… “Law & Order” was one of my favorites, been on for almost 2 decades and it wasn’t until the past several years (becoming politically aware in ’08) that I realized how the writer, producer, etc. etc. slide snide remarks against the GOP in there, whenever they could. They’ll do the same to Trump, but TV shows are not going to get the ratings that they want, not anymore. TV and Hollywood should turn into the vast cultural wasteland it’s created.
Hollywood & poor little MEryl Streep still cannot hear the people sing.
Mark Dice does a really great job over at his youtube channel, showing BEYOND A SHADOW OF A DOUBT, that these are normal hand gestures and antics that Donald Trump uses when he communicates frustration.
These libtards and their mind-control media need to crawl back into the sewer and decay.
Cry me a river…bitch!
PS – Same goes for you too, DeNiro.
Hahaha
I really wish The Boss wouldnt hold back his feelings
The husband and I just laughed when we heard Streep’s ridiculous speech and changed the channel. These “hactors and hactresses” are still deluded by their own MSM press. Clearly, not in touch with most of the potential audience.
These “hacktors” and “hacktresses” are so very full of themselves, aren’t they? As tho’ appearing in movies makes them soooooooo special that they think the average person cares one whit about what they have to say. I always laugh when any of them are invited to appear before Congress to spew their thoughts on any topic. If somebody else didn’t write their speeches, they’d be left stammering and stuttering and showing the world how truly ignorant they are in real life.
P.S. Gotta love all the new words Sundance uses. “Hacktress” lol.
Methinks “hactor” and “hactress” invites before the Congress Critters will be very few and far between from now on……..
I just knew that they would turn some part of it into a political speech in some way.
Why yes, Meryl, I’d much rather watch football and mixed martial arts than heterophobic, anti-Occidental television! Don’t let the door hit you on your backside!
Diamond and Silk said it clearly and provides an example we ALL should follow in conversation and online when it comes to these actors and actresses that jump outside of their sand box to pontificate and lecture to us adults.
It is well past time to let these people know they are nothing more than puppets in a puppet show we choose to watch when we are bored or need to get our mind off of real life
LOL RE: “these actors and actresses that jump outside of their sand box”
Tragically, every article that mentions her name only serves to reward her.
Respectfully, this would have been true years ago….
DONALD CHANGED everything.
Ask disgraced Megyn Kelly how “rewarded” she feels by all the attention….
You mean “Daytime TV Megyn”?
hahahaha
The female Maury Povich
Wasn’t her book “remaindered” almost the day it was released?
LOL
No wonder trending-out Streeper’s best part was Anna Wintour. Same ugliness masked by whorish makeup and idiotic “fashion icon” green curtains. Same “grande dame” airs, giving out the stink of a bald, unwashed, wearing loud perfumes by the pound, wig-wearing transvestite drama queen.
I am officially PROUD to say I’ve always and truly found the Streeper’s acting overrated and narcissistic, before any political information came my way.
I will NEVER watch any of her crappy movies again. Disgusting monkey thinking she’s an artist.
Anna Wintour is another brainless Hillary sucka.
She wouldn’t know real fashion if it sat on her head!
LOL
Snark.
It was a lifetime achievement award kind of thing. One would think she would be happy, humble,gracious, and thankful. Instead the venom pours out.
Now we know why they are called zombies…..heartless, soulless and…..
“I’m a famous actor/musician, therefore I know much more about politics than ordinary voters. If you don’t vote as I say, I call you a racist”
Meryl Streep the blowahard is responsible for knocking over that iconic sequoia tree that fell during her long winded hate speech last night.
The fall of the redwood giant is a symbol for the fall of the red socialist Hollywood elitists.
Maybe the lumber can be incorporated into The Wall,
Or a really big gallows!
I actually thought that was very symbolic as well
As with everything they touch, award shows are ruined by the domestic and international Left. Without ever checking the facts, they blather on and on. How tiresome, how unnecessary.
Why bother to support the work of those who make unfounded statements and hold themselves up as paragons of virtue and icons to emulate. Boring, boring, boring….
They take a few obama clinton hacks and they suddenly represent the intelligence community as a whole. It’s absurd!
Why is EVERY interview labeled “explosive?”
I don’t get it?
Cause the have diarrhea?
The Hollywierd elites are really great actors and actresses. They stand on a stage and talk into a mic like they really care about issues that they really could care less about. Feigning all that emotion and bringing up a moist eye is really great acting. If you consider what they say as just a commercial product that they get paid to do you can understand the game they play. They are attention addicts and have to have people fawning over them and make the perfect patsy for socialists and their causes.
Donald Trump already has a pair of golden globes.
Naughty.
.
.
Keep it up.
When you watch Barbara Stanwyck, Anne Baxter, Ingrid Bergman, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Lucille Ball, Gene Tierney, Greer Garson, Jean Harlow, Carole Lombard, Vivien Leigh, Judy Garland, and many other Great Actresses perform and compare it to Streep’s boring and phony hacking you wonder just how mediocre Hollywood is today. And she isn’t even easy on your eyes.
If you can’t act – at least get me a little excited. Deborah Kerr does that to me.
This was pre election but still seems very appropriate for the situation.
What would we do without famous actors and their relevant opinions?
I’m always leery of aging actresses who believe their own publicity.
I sense something is going to blow up bigly with this hackneyed hack report. To varying degrees, today’s KAC interview with Cuomo, today’s Wikileaks live stream press release / conference and Q&A and this afternoon’s Trump wave off of the Russia question at the beginning of the Trump/Jack Ma remarks all contribute to this sense. Add in the reactions by pundits, experts and media whores since last week, and we’ve got something ready to blow. Just a feeling….
Tucker Carlson taking on M. Streep at around the 4:30 mark
Excellent interview Kelly and I love DJT’s reaction on twitter. Meryl Streep is a plastic faced snob and phony!!
“Acting is the expression of a neurotic impulse. Its a bums life. Quitting acting, that’s the sign of maturity.”
Marlon Brando
Streep is a reminder of why Hollywood and the entertainment industry is no longer a relevant force in society. Back in the 30’s, 40’s & 50’s movies produced gave people a sense of well being, glitz, glamor or just a way to escape for a while. For me, it all changed after I say “Looking For Mr. Goodbar” and found it the most depressing movie. I wasn’t entertained. I pretty much stopped after that movie. Very little quality.
It must be hollyweird elites that write reviews. I had no idea what that movie was and looked for it on imdb. It has the main review going on about “Only slightly dated,it’s the story of a sexually repressed, disabled young Roman Catholic girl and her sexual awakening in the wild ’70s.”
No wonder I prefer film noir.
Ugh Chris Cuomo. I cannot bring myself to listen to him through the whole thing. I just want to throw a book at his head or something.
Cuomo, “I’m not judging Trump. I’m judging his actions.” That’s not even logical!
