Sunday January 8th – Open Thread

Posted on January 8, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to Sunday January 8th – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Does anyone else practice chalking their door for Epiphany (20+C+M+B+17)?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:53 am

      Never even heard of it. What’s that about? You’ve peaked my curiosity now.

      Like

      Reply
      • Timmy-the-Ute says:
        January 8, 2017 at 2:36 am

        During Epiphany you take a piece of chalk and write 20+C+M+B+17 on the door frame. The 20 and 17 is the year and C, M, B stand for the 3 wise men and “May Christ bless this dwelling”. It is a way to bless one’s house for the New Year. The family also resights a blessing. Old European practice.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  4. emet says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:03 am

    As Samson smote the Philistines with the jawbone of a donkey, leaving them in heaps; so Trump has laid low the cunning deceitful media with truth and tweets. And I pray that we never again have leaders who try to shame us for merely wanting to live in a strong, safe, righteous nation. Amen

    Like

    Reply
  5. justfactsplz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:11 am

    I am so looking forward later this month when Christianity is less under attack and pc rules.

    Like

    Reply
  6. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:31 am

    Snow on the ground in every state except Florida.

    If you’ve got any to spare, we’d ❤ some down here. 👿

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Texasranger says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:58 am

    CNN Camera Man Captures Something You Weren’t Supposed to See!

    While MSM Media presstitutes are relentless in their desire to further brainwash their gullible audience, we have been given a gift by a CNN camera man who happened to capture something that the Crappy News Network wishes you didn’t see.

    News Video Jan-7-2017:

    Like

    Reply
  9. smiley says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:44 am

    Geraniums

    1960

    dry brush on paper

    Andrew Wyeth ~ American Realism

    potted flowers at the window of Christina Olson’s house ~ Cushing, Maine.
    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lucille says:
    January 8, 2017 at 3:00 am

    “The Specifics of Sharia’s Savageries”
    January 7, 2017 By Raymond Ibrahim

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/raymond-ibrahim-the-specifics-of-sharias-savageries

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s