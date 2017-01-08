Sunday January 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy
LikeLike
Does anyone else practice chalking their door for Epiphany (20+C+M+B+17)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never even heard of it. What’s that about? You’ve peaked my curiosity now.
LikeLike
During Epiphany you take a piece of chalk and write 20+C+M+B+17 on the door frame. The 20 and 17 is the year and C, M, B stand for the 3 wise men and “May Christ bless this dwelling”. It is a way to bless one’s house for the New Year. The family also resights a blessing. Old European practice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Samson smote the Philistines with the jawbone of a donkey, leaving them in heaps; so Trump has laid low the cunning deceitful media with truth and tweets. And I pray that we never again have leaders who try to shame us for merely wanting to live in a strong, safe, righteous nation. Amen
LikeLike
Speaking of Sampson:
LikeLike
I am so looking forward later this month when Christianity is less under attack and pc rules.
LikeLike
justfactsplz ~
Unfortunately, I believe that Christianity will be more under attack. It is easier to get to us than to get to Mr. Trump. We must pray and be prepared.
LikeLike
Snow on the ground in every state except Florida.
If you’ve got any to spare, we’d ❤ some down here. 👿
LikeLiked by 1 person
kinda nippy this am, FDR…lo 40s with 25 mph wind gusts, SWFL coast….finally ! 🙂
LikeLike
CNN Camera Man Captures Something You Weren’t Supposed to See!
While MSM Media presstitutes are relentless in their desire to further brainwash their gullible audience, we have been given a gift by a CNN camera man who happened to capture something that the Crappy News Network wishes you didn’t see.
News Video Jan-7-2017:
LikeLike
LikeLike
Geraniums
1960
dry brush on paper
Andrew Wyeth ~ American Realism
potted flowers at the window of Christina Olson’s house ~ Cushing, Maine.
🙂
LikeLike
compelling photographic Portrait of Andrew Wyeth ~ ca 1970
by Arnold Newman
❤
LikeLike
for better representations of his work, go to andrewwyeth.com
LikeLike
http://andrewwyeth.com/gallery/
🙂
LikeLike
“The Specifics of Sharia’s Savageries”
January 7, 2017 By Raymond Ibrahim
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/raymond-ibrahim-the-specifics-of-sharias-savageries
LikeLike