Oh So, Epic – Rick Santelli Crushes Meet The Press Panel: “On Election Night, I Never Saw You So Unhappy”…

Oh snapman ! After a slow boil on Sunday’s NBC “Meet the Press” panel discussion about the vast Russian hacking conspiracy, eventually Rick Santelli -no friend of ally of Trump- created instantaneous ‘splodey heads when he dare say:

[04:10]…”On election night, I never saw you so unhappy… You pick sides, everyone picks sides”…

Immediate apoplectic pearl-clutching ‘splodey heads ensue from Andrea Mitchell, David Brooks, Donna Edwards and host Chuck Todd. Too funny. Watch:

“That’s not true” …. “That’s not true” …. LOL Methinks they doth protest too much. ROFLMAO… The more they clutch to their honour, the faster we counted our spoons…

Dramatic context version of the moment below:

SO AWESOME💃👏🎉 Watch Rick Santelli make liberal💥HEADS EXPLODE💥when he calls em out for being upset Hillary LOST! He’ll never be invited back😂 pic.twitter.com/7zYgvEN2xJ — Boston Bobblehead (@DBloom451) January 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js