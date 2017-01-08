Oh So, Epic – Rick Santelli Crushes Meet The Press Panel: “On Election Night, I Never Saw You So Unhappy”…

Oh snapman ! After a slow boil on Sunday’s NBC “Meet the Press” panel discussion about the vast Russian hacking conspiracy, eventually Rick Santelli -no friend of ally of Trump- created instantaneous ‘splodey heads when he dare say:
[04:10]…”On election night, I never saw you so unhappy… You pick sides, everyone picks sides”…
Immediate apoplectic pearl-clutching ‘splodey heads ensue from Andrea Mitchell, David Brooks, Donna Edwards and host Chuck Todd. Too funny. Watch:
“That’s not true” …. “That’s not true” …. LOL Methinks they doth protest too much. ROFLMAO… The more they clutch to their honour, the faster we counted our spoons…
Dramatic context version of the moment below:
SO AWESOME💃👏🎉 Watch Rick Santelli make liberal💥HEADS EXPLODE💥when he calls em out for being upset Hillary LOST! He’ll never be invited back😂 pic.twitter.com/7zYgvEN2xJ
— Boston Bobblehead (@DBloom451) January 8, 2017
The endless stream of idiotic RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA propaganda is an attempt to distract from all the winning, all the jobs Trump has already saved/created, and his support for Israel.
This is not fair at all. The leftist nut jobs are trying to give Putin all the credit for all of our work. NO it was not Putin! It was US!
My favorite part of the video was when Rick Santelli said, “The Intelligence community is highly politicized as well.” BAM!!!
Always loved the passion of Rick Santelli, he should be seen more often on Fox News also; since I hate the Alphabet TV channels, way, way too progressive and liberal crap leanings that I never watch those channels.
think Rick Santelli is a true independent, calls it like he sees it, common sense rules
I like Rick Santelli calling things as he and we see them. Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell could not believe the Santelli truth bomb. Nice.
It was Patriotic Americans that were/are tired of PC killing America and Americans.
I know I voted for Trump because I thought he was the better candidate. I liked him the moment he announced had noting to do with influence. I believe if I thought the Russians were influencing I would not have voted.
What the media has been doing is typical KGB tactic of false narratives to influence and all sitting at the table specially Andrea were the worse. They are not honest with themselves. They are owned by Hillary.
A good majority of the DC politics seem to be owned by the Obama people, even many of the RHINOs.
Two words. Globalists. Uniparty.
It’s the crockefeller/soros et al crowd, just on “our” end.
Right, and the last thing the kooks want to do is give credit where it is due.
It’s not. What we just saw was another bunch leftists throwing tantrums. They can’t except that Hillary that lost because she was a criminally negligent flawed candidate married to a man who raped numerous women and also add the fact that Hillary literally pulled the rug out from Bernie Sanders in the primary fight, she lied about Benghazi, etc. I could go on and on.
Howie “This is not fair at all. The leftist nut jobs are trying to give Putin all the credit for all of our work. NO it was not Putin! It was US!”
Yes it was us the deplorable. Trump also worked endlessly and put much of his own money in. He did not get the money from Russia .
We all came out to defeat the last eight years and to defeat Hillary who was more concerned about her donors and special interests and minority groups.
She forgot the millions of hard working people who truly make this country run. The people who pay the taxes .
Obama and his CIA need to look in the mirror the damage they have done around the world. The way they tried to influence the election in Israel with our tax money. The way Obama threatened the UK if they vote for Brexit “they to the back of the bus” he said.
They tapped Merkel’s phone and got caught. Wonder how many times they did not get caught. Obama and all the left wing cooks own the loss of the election and they cannot or will not face it.
I think it is far more sinister. Pres Obama, while this fuss is going on, is moving a large buildup of US troops and tanks right up to the Russian border. Funny how no one in the press is having discussion panels on this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WINNING WINNING WINNING WINNING!!! The President Elect is always at least one move ahead.🙂
Just leave em in the dust.
THANK YOU ……. Why the Hell can’t TRUMPs people explode these lame ass media like this instead of smiling and being soo nice ????? TRUMP needs to pull his people off of these shows that are a Big fat joke and making KAC and Reese Pieces Look stupid …… This is what we WANT them to do…. OR am I missing something ????
Oh, but it IS true. we were laughing our butts off on election night at these deniers on election nite. It was more fun than SNL was during its heyday. We literally were rolling on the floor each time one of them tried to find a new silver lining to hold onto to to keep the Hillary Hope flame burning, We sometimes play videos of that night just to revisit the best comedic act we have seen in years1 It is one of those rare occasions something is just as funny sober as when drunk.
I was figuring they were having all the commercial breaks to pick up their jaws, teeth and eyeballs off the floor.
I got a glimpse of some of the news shows this morning and could barely hack the few minutes of the two I tried watching.
In just the few minutes I watched it became very obvious how so much of the media is biased against Trump and even America.
It made me so sick, especially watching some of them still gushing over Obama as if Obama was some type of God. Some seemed to mention that since Obama was going to be staying in DC he would still be around to play a role in Politics. Almost as if Obama would be able to save the world after Trump destroys it.
If anyone had told me as a young adult that we would end up with so many brain dead Americans willing to let refugees and Illegals take over their country and spend a good majority of their tax money I would have told them that they were reading and watching too many Sci Fis..
…the poor mewing kittens of the media! Their prince has lost his mount yet they still adore him. If Jug Ears or his media think Zippy’s presence in DC will steal attention away from DJT, they should check with Chuckles Shumer!
New Hillary 299 page FBI doc dump not fully on the FBI Vault site yet. My pinned Tweet on Twitter has the link to the PDF. @goppollanalyst
LikeLiked by 11 people
Is that new? It looks like the same documents the FBI released in September of last year.
https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton
You have to see my Tweet. The PDF isn’t live to the site yet.🙂
To understand what you are observing on tv this may help.
Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. Schizophrenia may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning, and can be disabling.
Yes liberalism is a mental disease.
The dems the media and some of the Rinos want to diminishTrumps accomplishment. They know they cannot make changes but what they can do is set up the scenario for 2020.. They are beginning now.
The excuse is the Russians and that is for the consumption of the donors. By the way the donors must be stupid to believe this.
Under Reagan the cold war ended and under Obama the cold war was reinstated. Why…?
Was it to give us an enemy in Russia because it worked so well before…? Is it to take our eyes of the damage what is done in the middle east and flooding the western world with savages…? I do not care about the money aspect I care about the human aspect and the evil that is driving insanity.
Of course I do not trust Putin because he was part of the KGB just as would not trust someone who was part of Hitler’s Nazi SS. My God though we need to make peace but be guarded and tackle the common enemy that is sharia law and those who abide by it.
Well said SS! It’s the Dem’s and the Uniparty’s shell game.
There whole premise hinges on the Russians giving the emails to Wikileaks.
There is no proof this happened. It didn’t happen.
This is what needs to be hammered.
We have a hammer entering office on Jan. 20th and his name is Trump. The Fake News Media has had its way since Ronald Reagan and before then. During my life time, no president has been a man of the people until this one. Lets wait and see how this hammers out. I think we are going to enjoy our new media here and elsewhere while laughing at these Liberal hacks going down in flames!
So Assange says No state or Russian source of email dump. But Assange is discounted because he data dumped US sensitive info several years ago. Huh???? Have to love the Dims – they must all get the same email at 5AM in the morning from Shumer and Pelosi telling them what to say when asked. The hypocrisy and orchestration is in the splody head category 5. Even draining the swamp is not going to be enough. We just need to keep on winning.
Irrational lunatics.
Obama is trying to neuter Trump with any relationship for peace with Russia. They neutered Trump with any peace for Israel and Palestinians . They do not want Trump to have success and both fronts. Trump is being dammed if he does and dammed if he does not.
Obama was a failure and now they are working that Trump should be a failure.
The whole agenda is to bring communism to the US and flood us with so many refugees and illegals that we are buried. The pride and purpose that is America will be diminished.
Than God for Trump and thank God for all of you who supported him and believe in our President Trump.
Journal List (sp?) revisited
I’ll tell ya…..after watching this video, I have concluded that Putin is more pro America and American values than the Liberals on the Fake News Media. They clearly don’t want anything to do with us or National patriotism.
I feel the same way. Vladimir Putin has more warm intent for America than these assholes on the news do.
that’s a scary thought. scary because it’s probably true.
Indeed.
For the casual comments reader, let that soak in.
That’s why the media angle they’re trying to take the Russian story is so stupid. The American media is guilty of the SAME THING, except they were ALL in the bag for Hillary. So what if RT posted some YouTube videos critical of Hillary. That doesn’t even compare to the rabid level of anti-Trump propaganda in the media ever since Trump announced his candidacy on June 16th, 2015, and to how the media helped Hillary every step of the way, even feeding her debate questions, and to how visibly sad they were when Hillary lost.
It doesn’t even compare! I’m glad Santelli called them out on it.
Haha..look at their faces. Lol. Lol. Even Santelli knows BS when he hears it.
Meh… he should have said, “Chuckie, YOU were caught colluding with the Democrats in WikiLeaks.”
Rick Santelli started the real Tea Party movement. I watched him live, back when Obama wouldn’t let us buy foreclosures the stupid people paid too much money for, after the housing bubble burst.
I remember this specifically because it was the catalyst for my becoming more engaged in the political world. It certainly has been a wild ride since. Thank God for Sundance and the sanity he brings. Had he not explained it to most of us we never would have figured it out.
No he didn’t. Ron Paul had already started a movement. However, it was Santelli’s rant that motivated those of us already objecting to Obama the moment he was elected. At the time he did this, many of us were already planning Tax Day Tea Party events.
I never heard of the modern Tea Party until Santelli said it.
Probably because I never cared what Rand Paul has to say.
…exactly right ,,,HIS rant started the modern Tea Party
Santelli may be the only sane person at NBC. You know the horrendously ugly Andrea Mitchell went to work right away to get Santelli blackballed from future episodes of Meet The Press.
I am surprised he didn’t leave; however his job is easy; he is only on camera a few minutes a day, and he will retire soon….
He should be sent to Guantanamo so his ties to ISIS can get investigated.
McMuffin looks familiar – SNL Conehead?
This McMullin guy needs a real thorough inestigation. He has been on Twitter and in The Hill more SINCE the election. He’s up to no good and is probably still working for the CIA.
Sundance!! Have you looked at Evan McMullin?
Remember, Andrea Mitchell was one of the reporters that a Clinton staffer was handing his phone to with pre-written questions on during an “impromptu” moment where Clinton deigned to answer questions from the press on her campaign plane.
Her protestations here convince no one cognizant of this fact.
Andrea’s hair was silly, her bangs if you can call it that were puny fangs and the whole set up bounced around like a canopy on her head. How can anyone not see how ridiculous these paid hacks are?
She’s got so much makeup on that mess she calls a face, that you could literally pave miles of new roads with it. Unfortunately, the sight of it cannot now be unseen. Talk about cat yak…
I remember that, and the look on Andrea’s face as if she was in love…
The media hacks can lie with a straight face like — Obama…
Aaaaaaaandreahhhhh Mitchell, PMSNBCNews…… (imagine Rush’s voice going nasal…….)
My vote for Trump “hacked” the election. Get over it.
Ugh, lamestream is completely unwatchable. Please share this sentient widely. It needs to be shut down. Everywhere you go, it’s nearly 3 against 1, gang up.
I say Putin and Russia had absolutely nothing to do with her heinous going down in flames. Those of us who voted for Trump hated her guts for a 1000 different reasons and we knew she would destroy what’s left of our country. This Russia crap 24/7 is well past its sell by date and we ain’t buying.
In the Narcissist’s handbook we learn that he/she refuses to accept reality as a “survival mechanism”. The Narcissist uses his false self in public and hides his true self, though he knows it exists. It is never used because of the guilty, nasty secrets it hides. If brought out in the open, it would cause the Narcissist so much pain – the only escape would be death. And the Narcissist has no intention of dying. This is the reason most narcissists are such expert liars. They are living a lie. Those news anchors had stuffed the fact that they collude with the Democrat Party in every step. Some of them are married or related to Democrats in office! All of them are associated to Democrats in some way.
The anger you see when a narcissist like Barry Obama is confronted with reality is called a narcissistic meltdown. That’s the sign you have injured his fragile ego. These people are scary. Truly demented.
actually all this talk make them look laughable it does one thing however -takes away focus off of content of the hacks
I happened to read the Fiat-Chrysler tread before reading and viewing this thread. Actions speak louder than words. What was announced today about 1 billion dollars being invested in Warren, MI and Toledo, OH, those are actions that will be visible in those states over the next 4 years. This BS about the Russians will be seen for what it actually is, whining that their side lost.
I subscribe to Thewolverine.com (sorry Keln). I am a big Michigan football fan (even though we can’t beat OSU). I know that the U of M as well as OSU are very liberal colleges where many folks voted for HRC. I decided to share the Yahoo article on their forum. They have a strict policy about politics being discussed. I decided to do it in a covert way. See below and some responses I got
New
At Least both Michigan and Ohio Won Today based on this announcement by Fiat
BlueNY said: (me)
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fiat-chrysler-adds-3-jeeps-205713828.html?ref=gs
Fiat-Chrysler to invest 1 billion in Michigan and Ohio with 2000 jobs!
Someone posted:
This is why I backed DJT. I was in Semi Materials and Equip for 33 yrs and saw other countries screwing us every way possible. All elites regardless of politics resisted changes that helped US companies compete/export. I regard backing policies that the Kochs, Soros, and Pelosi all resist as survival not politics.
Our work never ends! Whenever we can shine a light, we have to do it! I am already preparing for 2020 even though I hope it takes forever to get there!
The propaganda media is an embarrassment. I’m almost ashamed for them.
The dems, and by their incestual relationship the MSM tried and tried and tried to hack the elections and failed. Now they blame the Russians for their failure. Finger pointing away from their failures, it’s how they always roll them finger pointers.
For the liberal moonbat LSM, LOL!
Rick Santelli -no friend of ally of Trump
Any reason why he wouldn’t like Trump?
Santelli wants to keep his job?
My definition of a hack would be if some obscure Voting Precinct in Minnesota or name the State of your choice had their machines hacked into on line and the votes were changed. Instead, we have a recount in Detroit that fails because the count on the box is different from the scan sheets inside. That was either scanning in a vote more than once because the volunteer claimed it didn’t read or some “other” reason that screams of a Foul Aroma. And nothing is said about that, or how many illegals voted in CA?. So the DNC had servers without adequate protection, illary had her own unsecured server(s) that got hacked and Podesta was too stupid to have a strong password and it was the Russian’s trying to throw this? They cannot fathom it was one of their own? Perhaps a disgruntled Bernster within their ranks? Can you say denial? Talk about Projection!
Bwahaha, Andrea Mitchell was about to spit her tongue out in pieces she was biting it so hard. Those lefties in the media just cannot handle the truth or anything that exposes them for what they are. Good for Santelli!
Way to go Rick!! These libertards are beside themselves. Like hacking a personal email and letting out the truth matters to common Americans . Let them stay on this storyline. It takes the focus of the real change that’s about to happen . #MAGA #DTS
sundance, you need to post a barf warning on this sort video material.
Please have some consideration for the innocent visitors to this site.
I believe that this is much more about a change in U.S. policy than alleged interference in the election. They are using this as an anchor to both delegitimize Donald Trump as well as to poison the well for future diplomatic relations with Russia.
David Brooks essentially articulated that. Recall when Trump bashed NATO and they had a fit? It’s that they know Trump is not going to use NATO to further the U.S’s prior policies of world domination and keep invading countries to accomplish that.
The CIA has their underwear in the wringer, the Trump Potomac tsunami is about to give it the long needed laundry with them in it. I hope that by the time Trump is through with that department, Hillary, Bushes, Obama, and the DC Brownstone Pedophile Operation, that there is nothing left of it. The CIA is a disgrace.
And the CIA run media may finally end up worth something and do something more than shovel CIA propaganda.
I believe this Russian who done it, will be much clearer when Obama fires up the pardon mill! That will be the direction the real news media navigate to unearth much that has been hidden! Can not wait for obama to start the process. Msm will also see daylight.
I still am not understanding what all the brouhaha is about. During the campaign, Russia didn’t do anything that they, other countries, and we – ourselves – haven’t done numerous times before.
Russia was spying, spreading propaganda, trying to influence/disrupt. So…what is new about that????
One of my biggest concerns about this “election interference” as grounds for retaliation and as a possible act of war is that the US via the CIA and the State Dept., etc., has done this for a fact, in secret and in the open, in many, Many countries around the world multiple times throughout the post WWII years.
If we set a standard such as this how many countries will call us out and use it as an excuse for international drama, sanctions, retaliation and possible attacks.
Obama has publicly been involved in, spouted his opinion about and interfered with Brexit, Israel’s election and many others. How many have we been involved with behind the scenes? What about the numerous countries in which we have taken down leaders in their own borders who had not attacked or posed a threat to the United States?
This is dicey territory of the pot calling out the kettle and we ought to back off.
If Russia, or any person, country or interest had directly hacked our voting machines or outright election fraud, then yes, raise holy h*ll. But leaking Truth as an act of war or even as an interference v. a help? Nope! And was the Russian government directly involved?
What is the standard of “interference”? Leaking Truth of the DNC lies and cheating?
Do we have an international standard of interference into another countries elections? Do we (by “we” I mean the USA via Obama and Bush and other past administrations) meet our own standard? What about direct campaigning, donating large sums of money, expressing opinions that are carried by the media of that country and around the world regarding an election, personal appearances in favor of one candidate, etc.?
If, and its a Big “if” the Russian government authorized the phishing email that was sent to Podesta and he took the bait and they did hack him and then leak the docs to wikileaks, that were actually his emails, is that directly interfered or is that freeing the people of that country by revealing the truth? How many countries have we interfered with in the name of freeing the people and revealing the truth?
We need to tread carefully as the USA has been interfering in other country’s governments, elections and civil life for years in countries around the globe.
HONEST SPOOKS: How ironic that the left, which demonized the CIA for years as professional liars, now swears by its integrity & reliability
Fine, let them keep repeating their big lie right up until it’s proven to be false. This will ultimately destroy their credibility.
