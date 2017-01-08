January 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
12 Days, 11 hours, 39 minutes to go.
Or just under 300 hours, as I posted in yesterday’s thread.
As torturous as it seems it will be over soon!
Make America Great Again!!
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
it’s too damn torturous! Counting is the only way to cope with these liberals!
I’m starting to get just a little bit excited, only 12 more days of Stompy Feet and the start of a Grand new era of Trump.
Howdy to the Iron Lady of the Land of Lincoln!
Yes, looking forward to it. Will be grand. Yuge, even!
I have told my daughter twice this week that I’m having a party on the 20th, and both times she had to think it through, lol. Then she smiles and says oh yeah, I keep forgetting. At which point I start singing the infectious Trump song by Tusk to help her not forget, lol.
Will California last ro January 20th?
Or will it liquify and dribble into the Pacific?
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-atmospheric-river-prepare-20170105-story.html
Obligatory alarming graphic from CNN:
gee, if only they had flood control dams n stuff…
Or as a US state for 4 more years?
There is a “micro-climate weather alert” being pushed on the local tv newscasts now, whatever the hell that is. My guess is it’s a way to explain why our eyes are not seeing what they have been hyping. You see, if it’s a micro-climate the worst could be somewhere else, not where you are. However, it is raining, the horror! It may even rain so much that they will have to stop pretending there is a historic drought being caused by global warming. It would help if we had more flood control and water storage because what usually happens is they panic and release too much water in anticipation of flooding, then the reservoirs end up low and they declare another drought is on the way. I’m not kidding, this is what happens here.
That’s one Hellova hot photo, Howie!
Cali leaving could be a useful primer, though. Would anyone be sorry or try to stop them?
And after all, it would be the perfect Globalist move. Wouldn’t this fit neatly into the Left’s “One World” Utopian vision?
They could reunite with Mexico. And continue their “Open Borders” regime with Central America (or anywhere else) unabated.
We could even establish trade relations, and frustrated domestic Leftists could emigrate there.
Sounds like a “win-win” to me!
Politics aside, I don’t want to have to pay $30 for a movie ticket (if they have to pay import taxes) or $200/month for TV shows. 85% of all visual entertainment product is made in California, whether it’s shown on screens, on the air or online. Bluto and I would have to pay royalties just for the use of our avatars!
(They also grow a significant majority of the nation’s fruits, vegetables and nuts, but as SteveCO would say, who’s counting?)
That last sentence explains why the leftists keep cutting the water supply to the farmers. Kind of hard to have a forced famine when food is so plentiful, so they need to create a scarcity by any means necessary.
Our own Bluto is from California — still a lot of EXCELLENT people in California, a once bright red state. We have an opportunity to work over the next 4 years to flip that state!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have just hired that jerk holder to fight trump! 3/4 liberals 1/4 good conservatives! 1/2 are illegals. I’m not sure if this red state can be saved! Unless they get rid of all democrat leaders there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump holds all the cards. There are hundreds of millions of dollars of federal contracts, research laboratories, etc. in California at risk if the lunatic left doesn’t snap to attention. And imagine if Trump says “California liberals are unable to control their state borders, which puts our military installations at risk. We are moving our naval operations out of San Diego . . . ” or something along those lines. Californians are addicted to federal funding. Threaten to cut them off and they will piss and moan until they give in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how much dinero California sanctuary cities have to lose? We know that cutting off all federal funds from sanctuary cities is a promise Trump will keep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have millions upon millions to lose — federal funding for schools, infrastructure, student loans, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, Holder may be facing charges for Fast and Furious and other bungled, unconstitutional crap he personally managed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Take out the illegals and starve Hollywood…done. Ding!
California ain’t going anywhere. They’re going to whine, and bitch, and moan and we’re going to Make America Great Again Anyways.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait until all the federal funding stops — and once the wall is built and laws are enforced,perhaps foreign funding as well — California will look very different. It is only the corrupt politicians with beaucoup $$$$ that create the most serious problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it was not for the good people who live in California I would go to the San Andreas Fault and stomp on it.
How to Survive a Mass Shooting/The Burning Platform/
Guest Post via Survival Sullivan/ January 7, 2017/
Something to think about considering we’re under attack/interesting/
“With the terror of the Orlando shooting, people all over the country are reevaluating survival tactics for mass shootings. The general consensus is that the decisions you make in that first few minutes will largely determine whether you live or die. It is easy to mourn the dead and tell yourself that victims were trapped and had no choices. While your choices are limited, you do still have them.
In this article I want to dispel some myths about survival. As an advocate of the 2nd amendment, it is easy to say that fewer people would have died if more of them were armed. That is not always the case. Even with a gun, fighting back should be a last resort. The order of actions for any mass shooting should be to flee, gain security, and fight back if absolutely needed.’
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/01/07/how-to-survive-a-mass-shooting/
FIRST COMMENTS/ Always a few jokesters/you have to laugh/
B Lever (aka Bea) says:
January 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm
Stay out of malls, airports and crowds in general. If you should find yourself in a situation and you are under fire grab a liberal and use them as a human shield. Liberals are very easy to identify but if you are unsure grab an ugly female, they don’t have much to live for anyway.
Llpoh says:
January 7, 2017 at 6:53 pm
Always do.
“grab a liberal and use them as human shield” Just got me laughing! It’s hilarious But desperate times calls for desperate measures! LOL!
Omgosh that line “grab a liberal”‘ hahahahahahaha! I was in a mall today with my husband and two of my beautiful granddaughters (we have 4), and the whole time my eyes are scanning the crowds, no, wait, actually I was VETTING the crowds, boom, there they sat a small group of Muslims in full burkas sitting in the food court. Felt my blood pressure go up, and steam rolling out my ears. Felt like pulling a DJT “get em outta here”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Were they with their owners?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cultural enrichment.
Fe, reminded me of a funny video of Saudi women eating spaghetti,
HAHAHAHAHAHA!
Two liberals – in case he’s using hollow points.
No Dommy, full metal jacket or solid shot is what you’d need two meat shields for. Hollow points are designed to expand and expend all the energy in the body of the first target. A 9mm hollowpoint would likely not go through, but a fmj would go right through and strike the second person. More often than a hollowpoint, anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three liberals then🙂
Or one Rosie O’Donnell
LikeLiked by 6 people
It would be nice when people post a video or link if they would mention what it’s about so we can choose whether it’s of interest or not to spend the time watching/reading it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Including information about the material’s Date of Origin is always good, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, so I recorded this PBS Frontline episode on 1/03/17 just because. Just to see what a government-funded hatchet job they would do on Donald Trump, and low and behold they did.
I only post for everyone here to understand the context in which your looney tune neighbors will be seeing Donald Trump in while he is in office. So I also noted to myself that I have yet to see a biography on Obama.
There ya go, context:
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/president-trump/
I agree! I don’t bother with links with no description.
It’s simply the Judges open and she always says what’s about during the first 2 seconds. No big deal to just click the play arrow. Look on the top of the video it says “Ghost of Clintons Past…”
Actually, her whole show is here. Third interview is with some commie asshole (complete with his commie beret) who is with some useless organization that is agitating against the “fascist Trump-Pence regime”. Watch the interview and then call them at 917-407-1286 and ask them why they’re not set up in Russia or China.
“FIRST COMMENTS/ Always a few jokesters/you have to laugh/”
I beg to differ. You don’t have to laugh at something that no matter what light you put it in, is in very poor taste to begin with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear what you say. And then I say, with all the crap we are dished every day, find the laughter and enjoy! No more relishing in defeat or pessimism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t take it as a joke. I took it as good sound advice.
So it looks like old Charlie Manson won’t live to see Obama and the Democrats turn his dream of an all out race war (aka “Helter Skelter”) into a reality after all. With Charlie’s failing health and Obama fading from relevance, it’s pretty safe to say that the evil plan will not come to fruition in his lifetime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I’m kidding … I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Timing of hospital trip couldn’t have been better.
Michael Smerconish of the Clinton Noise Network questions the intelligence report:
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Skepticism is a sign of intelligence. We should be skeptical of everything.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He'll either be soon gone from CNN or he'll have to make some kind of clarifying remark.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heard in the store today, “Clean up isle 12”
Somebody, “The Russians hacked that pickle jar”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too funny. What state are you in?
We should all start saying stuff like this in public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hereby declare January 8th 2017 as national blame the Russians day.
Lol
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/report-support-for-russia/
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
I am so happy Trump won, but …I am having some serious Trump rally withdrawals. I miss him when he was just one of us against the world. Good ole days.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Me too, so I started watching one tonight. He will continue the rallies, just a gut feeling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait, you’re not saying you’re sick of winning, are you?????
Heck no, we need to keep winning and winning and winning.
Drink some trump wine!
Here is an excellent article and very well put. The title says it all:
Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/01/liberals_awake_from_8year_moral_coma.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a machete attack at a SF BART station last night in which (I think) a victim was killed. There were a couple of minor stories about it late last night, but nothing since. There have been other machete attacks in that area recently and BART stations are thoroughly monitored by video camera, yet no descriptions or anything have been put out. Nothing at all. I can’t help but wonder what the hell is going on and why even our local news doesn’t think this is a story.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How about they’re either not allowed or censored into not covering it?
(Whether that’s true or not it matches the outcome, doesn’t it?)
LikeLiked by 4 people
“… why even our local news doesn’t think this is a story”
Well, “Third-World invaders swinging machetes willy-nilly” is not the preferred narrative that immigration-friendly mainstream media in sanctuary cities wish to project.
Now, is it?
Just sayin’
The fact that even LOCAL news is not reporting it is what will eventually cause even skeptics to Wake Up.
I love that the Globalists/Uniparty are this stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the San Francisco CBS local:
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/01/07/bart-machete-attack-civic-center/
And no follow up. The message board on a local forum last night said there were two victims and one died. There was a cell phone video of the victim laying face down and motionless in a pool of blood. Again, no updates on the condition of the victim or description of the attacker.
Seeing what has transpired these past few weeks, I can’t help but think of all the nonsensical election talking points we endured all year. Remember the whole “Trump is ineligible to run because he has no experience” commentary? Well, “experienced” Obama just about started WWIII or Cold War II, and “inexperienced” Trump just put a stop to it all!
Thank God America went with “inexperienced”! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup! It’s funny, they’re like a dog that gets tired of it’s new chew toy. Eventually they just walk off.
Remember when they tried to pin 12 Sexual Assault charges on him in the same day, and he told them to all go get screwed?
One of the highlights of the past year for me, frankly . Wonder where those women went, and why it’s not important anymore??? I guess wherever they’ve been hiding the last 40 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He said he was going to sue them. 😂😂. Ran for the hills – Gloria’s skirt wasn’t big enough to hide behind.
Haha, exactly! Things are only important when they fit their agenda, then they magically disappear.
LikeLiked by 5 people
think we ALL miss the rallies.You can certainly go to rsbn.tv where they are archived and enjoy the memories. I’m actually looking forward to what it was all about in the first place.The inauguration is only 2 weeks away and it still seem like forever. Guess it has been. Think about everything we went through to get here. There were times i doubted we’d make it. Other times i just knew he was going to win. The best night was when they called it. Inauguration Day is going to be so exciting and so welcome! We could have gotten stuck with Hillary,that is a 3rd term of Obama.How did we get through those 8 yrs? Did we think they would ever end. A lot to be grateful for! The words Pres Trump.Imagine that. Music to my ears-and then comes the job of getting it done. He’s got a ton on his plate.All that Obama garbage to clean up.He’s going to need our support. They’ll fight him just as hard-if not harder-as soon as he’s sworn in.The media will go after him.The Democrats. Obama has no intention to just sit in DC and twiddle his thumbs.You know he’ll be up to no good. He will even have some Republicans making life hell for him-McCain and Lindsey(among others). We better celebrate the 20th BIGLY because the day after the battle begins!
Can’t wait to drop the “Elect” part of “President” and just start calling him President Trump.
We're under 300 hours now!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don't know how much harder they can hit him, seems like the lying fake news cabal, and evil lying elites and foul mouth celebrities have played all their cards. They threw missiles at him and he survived unscathed. Yes, we Trump supporters will have his back and maintain that cold anger Sundance talks about.
Grumpy Fat…
LikeLiked by 5 people
They look like they could be cousins. Strong family resemblance there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boy, those are two fat p****’s!
I take my hat off to this Irish woman for speaking her mind against Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is several years old. Why was it previously ignored?
Look at who could be Venezuela’s next president. Unbeleivable.
http://pamelageller.com/2017/01/venzuela-vice-president-terror.html/
