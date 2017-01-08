January 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

86 Responses to January 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:21 am

    12 Days, 11 hours, 39 minutes to go.

    Or just under 300 hours, as I posted in yesterday’s thread.

    As torturous as it seems it will be over soon!

    Make America Great Again!!

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  2. 3x1 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Will California last ro January 20th?

    Or will it liquify and dribble into the Pacific?

    http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-atmospheric-river-prepare-20170105-story.html

    • 3x1 says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Obligatory alarming graphic from CNN:

      gee, if only they had flood control dams n stuff…

    • Paul Killinger says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Or as a US state for 4 more years?

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:47 am

      There is a “micro-climate weather alert” being pushed on the local tv newscasts now, whatever the hell that is. My guess is it’s a way to explain why our eyes are not seeing what they have been hyping. You see, if it’s a micro-climate the worst could be somewhere else, not where you are. However, it is raining, the horror! It may even rain so much that they will have to stop pretending there is a historic drought being caused by global warming. It would help if we had more flood control and water storage because what usually happens is they panic and release too much water in anticipation of flooding, then the reservoirs end up low and they declare another drought is on the way. I’m not kidding, this is what happens here.

    • Paul Killinger says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:11 am

      Cali leaving could be a useful primer, though. Would anyone be sorry or try to stop them?

      And after all, it would be the perfect Globalist move. Wouldn’t this fit neatly into the Left’s “One World” Utopian vision?

      They could reunite with Mexico. And continue their “Open Borders” regime with Central America (or anywhere else) unabated.

      We could even establish trade relations, and frustrated domestic Leftists could emigrate there.

      Sounds like a “win-win” to me!

      • Invisible Mikey says:
        January 8, 2017 at 2:08 am

        Politics aside, I don’t want to have to pay $30 for a movie ticket (if they have to pay import taxes) or $200/month for TV shows. 85% of all visual entertainment product is made in California, whether it’s shown on screens, on the air or online. Bluto and I would have to pay royalties just for the use of our avatars!

        (They also grow a significant majority of the nation’s fruits, vegetables and nuts, but as SteveCO would say, who’s counting?)

        • Joe Knuckles says:
          January 8, 2017 at 2:44 am

          That last sentence explains why the leftists keep cutting the water supply to the farmers. Kind of hard to have a forced famine when food is so plentiful, so they need to create a scarcity by any means necessary.

    • ZurichMike says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:41 am

      Our own Bluto is from California — still a lot of EXCELLENT people in California, a once bright red state. We have an opportunity to work over the next 4 years to flip that state!

      • codasouthtexas says:
        January 8, 2017 at 2:15 am

        They have just hired that jerk holder to fight trump! 3/4 liberals 1/4 good conservatives! 1/2 are illegals. I’m not sure if this red state can be saved! Unless they get rid of all democrat leaders there!

        • ZurichMike says:
          January 8, 2017 at 2:29 am

          Trump holds all the cards. There are hundreds of millions of dollars of federal contracts, research laboratories, etc. in California at risk if the lunatic left doesn’t snap to attention. And imagine if Trump says “California liberals are unable to control their state borders, which puts our military installations at risk. We are moving our naval operations out of San Diego . . . ” or something along those lines. Californians are addicted to federal funding. Threaten to cut them off and they will piss and moan until they give in.

        • ZurichMike says:
          January 8, 2017 at 2:30 am

          Also, Holder may be facing charges for Fast and Furious and other bungled, unconstitutional crap he personally managed.

      • WSB says:
        January 8, 2017 at 3:01 am

        Take out the illegals and starve Hollywood…done. Ding!

    • Ron says:
      January 8, 2017 at 2:06 am

      California ain’t going anywhere. They’re going to whine, and bitch, and moan and we’re going to Make America Great Again Anyways.

      • pyromancer76 says:
        January 8, 2017 at 2:23 am

        Wait until all the federal funding stops — and once the wall is built and laws are enforced,perhaps foreign funding as well — California will look very different. It is only the corrupt politicians with beaucoup $$$$ that create the most serious problems.

    • kpm58 says:
      January 8, 2017 at 3:13 am

      If it was not for the good people who live in California I would go to the San Andreas Fault and stomp on it.

  3. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    How to Survive a Mass Shooting/The Burning Platform/

    Guest Post via Survival Sullivan/ January 7, 2017/

    Something to think about considering we’re under attack/interesting/

    “With the terror of the Orlando shooting, people all over the country are reevaluating survival tactics for mass shootings. The general consensus is that the decisions you make in that first few minutes will largely determine whether you live or die. It is easy to mourn the dead and tell yourself that victims were trapped and had no choices. While your choices are limited, you do still have them.

    In this article I want to dispel some myths about survival. As an advocate of the 2nd amendment, it is easy to say that fewer people would have died if more of them were armed. That is not always the case. Even with a gun, fighting back should be a last resort. The order of actions for any mass shooting should be to flee, gain security, and fight back if absolutely needed.’

    https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/01/07/how-to-survive-a-mass-shooting/

    FIRST COMMENTS/ Always a few jokesters/you have to laugh/

    B Lever (aka Bea) says:

    January 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Stay out of malls, airports and crowds in general. If you should find yourself in a situation and you are under fire grab a liberal and use them as a human shield. Liberals are very easy to identify but if you are unsure grab an ugly female, they don’t have much to live for anyway.

    Llpoh says:

    January 7, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Always do.

    • Ray Titus says:
      January 8, 2017 at 12:35 am

      It would be nice when people post a video or link if they would mention what it’s about so we can choose whether it’s of interest or not to spend the time watching/reading it.

    • nwtex says:
      January 8, 2017 at 1:10 am

      It’s simply the Judges open and she always says what’s about during the first 2 seconds. No big deal to just click the play arrow. Look on the top of the video it says “Ghost of Clintons Past…”

    • The Boss says:
      January 8, 2017 at 3:06 am

      Actually, her whole show is here. Third interview is with some commie asshole (complete with his commie beret) who is with some useless organization that is agitating against the “fascist Trump-Pence regime”. Watch the interview and then call them at 917-407-1286 and ask them why they’re not set up in Russia or China.

  5. Tim says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:35 am

    “FIRST COMMENTS/ Always a few jokesters/you have to laugh/”

    I beg to differ. You don’t have to laugh at something that no matter what light you put it in, is in very poor taste to begin with.

  6. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:37 am

    So it looks like old Charlie Manson won’t live to see Obama and the Democrats turn his dream of an all out race war (aka “Helter Skelter”) into a reality after all. With Charlie’s failing health and Obama fading from relevance, it’s pretty safe to say that the evil plan will not come to fruition in his lifetime.

  8. ezpz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Michael Smerconish of the Clinton Noise Network questions the intelligence report:

  9. ezpz says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:45 am

    ….Intelligence Report that Claims Russia was Behind Trump Win Was Based on Intel from 2012 Russian TV

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/report-support-for-russia/

  10. Martin says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:47 am

  11. gamecock123 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 12:55 am

    I am so happy Trump won, but …I am having some serious Trump rally withdrawals. I miss him when he was just one of us against the world. Good ole days.

  12. Linda says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Here is an excellent article and very well put. The title says it all:
    Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/01/liberals_awake_from_8year_moral_coma.html

  13. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:07 am

    There was a machete attack at a SF BART station last night in which (I think) a victim was killed. There were a couple of minor stories about it late last night, but nothing since. There have been other machete attacks in that area recently and BART stations are thoroughly monitored by video camera, yet no descriptions or anything have been put out. Nothing at all. I can’t help but wonder what the hell is going on and why even our local news doesn’t think this is a story.

  14. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Seeing what has transpired these past few weeks, I can’t help but think of all the nonsensical election talking points we endured all year. Remember the whole “Trump is ineligible to run because he has no experience” commentary? Well, “experienced” Obama just about started WWIII or Cold War II, and “inexperienced” Trump just put a stop to it all!

    Thank God America went with “inexperienced”! 😉

    • Ron says:
      January 8, 2017 at 2:10 am

      Yup! It’s funny, they’re like a dog that gets tired of it’s new chew toy. Eventually they just walk off.

      Remember when they tried to pin 12 Sexual Assault charges on him in the same day, and he told them to all go get screwed?

      One of the highlights of the past year for me, frankly . Wonder where those women went, and why it’s not important anymore??? I guess wherever they’ve been hiding the last 40 years.

  16. therasberrypalace says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:56 am

    think we ALL miss the rallies.You can certainly go to rsbn.tv where they are archived and enjoy the memories. I’m actually looking forward to what it was all about in the first place.The inauguration is only 2 weeks away and it still seem like forever. Guess it has been. Think about everything we went through to get here. There were times i doubted we’d make it. Other times i just knew he was going to win. The best night was when they called it. Inauguration Day is going to be so exciting and so welcome! We could have gotten stuck with Hillary,that is a 3rd term of Obama.How did we get through those 8 yrs? Did we think they would ever end. A lot to be grateful for! The words Pres Trump.Imagine that. Music to my ears-and then comes the job of getting it done. He’s got a ton on his plate.All that Obama garbage to clean up.He’s going to need our support. They’ll fight him just as hard-if not harder-as soon as he’s sworn in.The media will go after him.The Democrats. Obama has no intention to just sit in DC and twiddle his thumbs.You know he’ll be up to no good. He will even have some Republicans making life hell for him-McCain and Lindsey(among others). We better celebrate the 20th BIGLY because the day after the battle begins!

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 8, 2017 at 2:02 am

      Can’t wait to drop the “Elect” part of “President” and just start calling him President Trump.

      We’re under 300 hours now!!!!

    • Fe says:
      January 8, 2017 at 2:35 am

      I don’t know how much harder they can hit him, seems like the lying fake news cabal, and evil lying elites and foul mouth celebrities have played all their cards. They threw missiles at him and he survived unscathed. Yes, we Trump supporters will have his back and maintain that cold anger Sundance talks about.

  17. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 8, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Grumpy Fat…

  18. parteagirl says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:22 am

  19. mari says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:24 am

    I take my hat off to this Irish woman for speaking her mind against Obama.

  20. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 8, 2017 at 2:36 am

    Look at who could be Venezuela’s next president. Unbeleivable.
    http://pamelageller.com/2017/01/venzuela-vice-president-terror.html/

