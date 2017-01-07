Saturday January 7th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

35 Responses to Saturday January 7th – Open Thread

  4. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The US Intelligent community’s briefings after Jan. 20, 2017 with Pres. Donald Trump.

    Happy Caturday!

  5. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Several of these images made me laugh so much I thought I was going to die.

    23 Cat Shaming Pictures All Cat Owners Will Understand

    http://www.shared.com/cat-shaming-pictures-all-cat-owners-will-understand-2162236206.html?utm_source=mediabuy&utm_medium=facebook-cat&utm_campaign=CTW-Cat-urlparam

  6. kltk1 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I’ve mentioned before I was never a fan of Kellyanne Conway, however, she won me over since the election in the way she’s consistently defended PEDJT, and with incredible grace. Well, if you aren’t a supporter, if this exchange doesn’t change your mind nothing will. Talk about taking a beating with a smile… No doubt Chris is behaving like a completely tool, but, it’s to be expected from the likes of CNN. An incredible exchange.

  8. Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Morning all! This is a video of a comedian who makes fun of Southern Moms. This is so true, and so funny!

  9. smiley says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:52 am


    🐱

  10. smiley says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Happy Cat’day !


    🐱

  11. Lucille says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:01 am

    There are quite a number of good guys and gals in Hollywood….
    “Patricia Heaton: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman, We are For Women at Every Stage”
    By Steven Ertelt – JAN 6, 2017

    http://www.lifenews.com/2017/01/06/patricia-heaton-pro-life-is-pro-woman-we-are-for-women-at-every-stage/

  12. smiley says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:23 am


    🐱

  13. Dommy says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  14. nwtex says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Nice little kitty-kitty xo XO

  16. smiley says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:01 am


    🐱

