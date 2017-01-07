Saturday January 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday
LikeLiked by 6 people
Black Devil Baby!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The US Intelligent community’s briefings after Jan. 20, 2017 with Pres. Donald Trump.
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is what cat lover Neil Young called the Pecos Bill Ear Position-so cute.
LikeLike
Several of these images made me laugh so much I thought I was going to die.
23 Cat Shaming Pictures All Cat Owners Will Understand
http://www.shared.com/cat-shaming-pictures-all-cat-owners-will-understand-2162236206.html?utm_source=mediabuy&utm_medium=facebook-cat&utm_campaign=CTW-Cat-urlparam
LikeLiked by 1 person
🐱
LikeLiked by 3 people
🐱
LikeLiked by 2 people
Way funny, Mary. Yarn-cat did me in. 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, that was one of them for me, too…
LikeLike
Too many precious babies tonight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🐱
LikeLike
I’ve mentioned before I was never a fan of Kellyanne Conway, however, she won me over since the election in the way she’s consistently defended PEDJT, and with incredible grace. Well, if you aren’t a supporter, if this exchange doesn’t change your mind nothing will. Talk about taking a beating with a smile… No doubt Chris is behaving like a completely tool, but, it’s to be expected from the likes of CNN. An incredible exchange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Morning all! This is a video of a comedian who makes fun of Southern Moms. This is so true, and so funny!
LikeLike
That is really really good.
LikeLike
That’s KillrBees.
He’s funny right there!!
We get him on John Boy n Billy, on FM
radio.
LikeLike
My bad.
That ain’t Killr Beaz.
But he Is funny!!
LikeLike
He does a lot of FB videos. He tours doing stand-up, and they call him the future Jeff Foxworthy! He’s from Alabama, and they are as bad as we are in Georgia, lol.
LikeLike
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Cat’day !
🐱
LikeLiked by 3 people
this is beautiful. very beautiful colors. excellent photograph.
LikeLike
soft + purring❤
LikeLike
There are quite a number of good guys and gals in Hollywood….
“Patricia Heaton: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman, We are For Women at Every Stage”
By Steven Ertelt – JAN 6, 2017
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/01/06/patricia-heaton-pro-life-is-pro-woman-we-are-for-women-at-every-stage/
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice little kitty-kitty xo XO
LikeLike
…where did he go? ;(
LikeLike
Fingers crossed
http://tiny.cc/tyuaiy
LikeLike
Those eyes are hypnotizing!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
🐱
LikeLike