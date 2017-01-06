Friday January 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have a question. Tonight I saw an ad on television for Armed Forces recruitment and along with the Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy, they included DOD. Isn’t that a little strange?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
We all know every major nation-state is into cyber aggression. Call it hacking, call it phishing, they are searching for information to check against other Humint, Sigint, and analytical work by experts. And some are looking for weak points in our infrastructure and defenses.
So, let’s look at the known players who penetrate the US corporate and government Internet networks, data centers and unprotected servers in bathrooms and basements in Chapaqua, or smartphones protected by dumb passwords.
China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, and Israel.
Now, regarding the election and who wanted to stop Hillary and Obama’s third term?
And the corollary, who wanted Trump to win?
Of all the nations, none had more grievance with Obama-Clinton than Israel.
Of all the nations, none had a closer relationship with Trump than Israel.
Who has 1 million highly educated, hi tech Russian speaking citizens? Israel.
Bibi is the brains behind the hack. Israel saved the world from Hillary Clinton starting a world war.
Trump and Bibi are elated.
Obama got his teeth kicked in as payback for trying to defeat Bibi in his election.
I just think it is logical. And setting up Russia and Putin was the smartest move. The Liberals hate Russia and Putin. They ran with it. No one even thinks it could be Israel.
As for the handoff to Wikileaks, a Russian speaker is not hard to find. Millions of Russians live outside Russia. 22 million of them in Eastern Europe and Central Asia alone. I million in Israel.
Thousands in South Korea (hi tech engineers are the brains of Samsung and LG tech R&D).
And 90 percent of Ukrainians and Belarussians speak Russian. That’s 50 million more to choose from.
So, you don’t have to look very far to get a “Russian” for a handoff.
Of course, how do they (Intel Agency) know about the handoff?
It was the wording of Assange when he said it was not a nation-state that gave WikiLeaks the data.
The very next day all the talking heads were discussing the “hand off”. Then today, viola, we have Russians to be named by the CIA.
I have a bridge I’d like to sell you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope you’re out there KitKat. I think you’ll like this one.
The Craven (with sincere apologies to Edgar Allan Poe)
Once upon an election season, while I fought with faith and reason
Over a candidate most curious by the standards that had gone before.
And while my hopes were daily growing, suddenly there came a lowing,
As some evil wind a-blowing, blowing from some cursed shore.
“‘Tis just some errant breeze,” I muttered, “blowing from some ragged shore —
Only this, and nothing more.
And distinctly, I remember thinking forward to November,
As each challenging pretender proved a fool upon the floor.
Eagerly I watched each meeting, debate nights won despite the cheating,
Media pundits joined in bleating, bleating from that cursed shore,
From that place of evils meeting.
Cursed here for evermore.
Then as my resolve grew stronger, hesitating then no longer,
“Sirs,” thought I, “and Madam, truly, understanding, I implore.
But the fact is I’ve been napping, and so softly you came trapping,
In the Flag your deceit wrapping, mapping out the Road before,
That I scarce was sure I knew you – til Sundance opened wide the door –
Darkness there, and nothing more.
Deep into that darkness peering, long I looked there, wondering, fearing,
Doubting, dreaming dreams of Andrew B. and infowar,
Seeing what I’d long suspected, how the Party was infected.
Easily I now detected, connected all the dots so far,
How candidates had been selected, expected to advance the Bore.
‘Twas always Jeb, and no one more.
Now the chance to change direction, join the Donald’s insurrection,
Thrilled me – filled me with a hope I’d never felt before.
So that now Republic saving ‘twas something more than empty raving –
‘Twas last the chance we’d all been craving, a craving from long days of yore,
From the days of Country’s founding, nearly lost but held in store –
For Freedom ‘twas, and so much more.
But now I heard a rising chorus, voices who would lay before us,
With a wailing and a flailing, all the lies that they could dump.
That ill wind was still a-blowing to out sweep our new-found knowing,
Ever now bad seeds a-sowing, every rumor they could lump – Every pundit, every RINO, who would mark us for a chump.
Spoke the craven, “Nevertrump.”
Yet one by one opponents falling, though the pollsters still low-balling,
Whilst ignoring Donald’s drawing by the thousands on the stump.
And with MAGA that he’s preaching, and his Twitter people-reaching,
Donald wins the nomination, proof that all the polls were bunk.
And now ‘tis clear who is the champ, and who the chump.
And still the craven chorus, “ Nevertrump.”
An so it’s down to Crooked Hillary, “Lock her up! Revive the pillory!”
But the press downplays Beghazi – email scandal, just a bump.
‘Tis the Don still drawing malice from the press and pundits callous,
And the RINO’s sabotaging – Ly’n Ryan and Mc Grump.
Yet the Trump Train still is rolling, and it’s clearing every bump,
Despite the craven chorus, “Nevertrump.”
Election night my heart beats faster, states defying each forecaster,
Pundits all are stumbling, crumbling – Donald’s leaving in the lumps!
In mind’s eye I see him grinning, as he said we’d tire of winning.
Yet I know I’ll never tire of watching Donald drain the swamp.
Happy times now looking forward to Inauguration pomp!
And the craven chorus dwindling, “Nevertrump.”
And the Donald, every inning, still is winning, still is winning,
As he promised from beginning till last rally on the stump.
And with heart’s joy overpouring, our Republic we’re restoring,
For two terms of constant winning just might get us past the hump.
Pray sweet Freedom is returning, now that Donald’s primed the pump.
May we sing an eight year chorus, “Evertrump!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
NIcely done, with erudition and evocative style. A good read for an evening’s end.
LikeLike
Thanks, Bull. Glad you enjoyed it.
LikeLike
Trojan Horse. Minus the horse.
European Immigration: Mainly Muslim, Mainly Male, Mainly Young
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9692/european-immigration#.WG8hvm6bEQ4.twitter
LikeLiked by 3 people
A nice piece by a contemporary Argentine composer, Maximo Diego Pujol
LikeLike
14 days until Inauguration. Two more days until I’m officially working in Bothell and not Seattle.
Still hoping we’re keeping track of companies willing to work with Trump and those who aren’t for futureinvestment purposes (also wish I could buy stock in Milo Yiannopolous someday. That book deal of his!).
LikeLike
January 6th–Epiphany:
LikeLike