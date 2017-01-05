Thursday January 5th – Open Thread

Posted on January 5, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Thursday January 5th – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Had to share…Probably wrong thread but how you enjoy and it goes through

    Like

    Reply
  3. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Oh

    My

    Goodness

    This is the cutest lil Russian hacker I have ever seen! I have been binge-listening to the beautiful music of Alisa Sadikova. She is an ANGEL! Her music is mesmerizing. Search Youtube for more of her videos if you like these. And I think you’ll like these. The other night I put on an Alisa Sadikova playlist and just drifted off to sleep listening to the sound of an angel. If you are having a bad day, feeling stressed or depressed just press “play”, close your eyes, and enjoy a little slice of heaven.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Caint hardly git enough ragtime guitar music . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Lucille says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:36 am

    WELCOMING CASTRO’S SPIES
    How Obama is exposing U.S. defense information to the world’s worst intelligence traffickers.
    January 4, 2017 – Humberto Fontova
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265351/welcoming-castros-spies-humberto-fontova

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s