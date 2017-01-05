Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage each Land New Show…

Greta Van Susteren has landed a new job and will host a news and analysis show from Washington DC on MSNBC at 6pm beginning January 9th. Nigel Farage has a new radio show on LBC (Leading Britain’s Conversation) at 7pm GMT (2pm EST) also beginning January 9th.

Greta will be taking over the 6pm EST slot where MSNBC previously aired “With All Due Respect,” Bloomberg’s politics program. “With All Due Respect” ended on Dec. 2. Her strong following will be up against Bret Baier’s Special Report which airs on Fox at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage is joining LBC, the home of political debate, to present a brand new weeknight program starting on Monday 9th January. Packed into 60 minutes, The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, as well as Farage’s nightly Final Thought.

Broadcast live from 7pm, Monday to Thursday, Farage will present the show from LBC’s studios in London and on the road from across the UK, Europe and the USA as he invites listeners to share their views on the issues that will shape their lives for years to come.

My Dream Team TV Show – Wouldn’t it be awesome to see a nationally syndicated media enterprise put together Laura Ingraham, Mark Steyn, Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage to host a nightly “Freedom Four” Broadcast panel from Washington DC?

Man-o-man, now that show would dominate any network ratings. I’d pay to watch that show nightly…. ::sigh::

Maybe just by putting this idea *out there* some enterprising TV executive will spot the obviousness of the inherent intellectual chemistry….. maybe.