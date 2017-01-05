Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage each Land New Show…

Greta Van Susteren has landed a new job and will host a news and analysis show from Washington DC on MSNBC at 6pm beginning January 9th. Nigel Farage has a new radio show on LBC (Leading Britain’s Conversation) at 7pm GMT (2pm EST) also beginning January 9th.
Greta will be taking over the 6pm EST slot where MSNBC previously aired “With All Due Respect,” Bloomberg’s politics program. “With All Due Respect” ended on Dec. 2. Her strong following will be up against Bret Baier’s Special Report which airs on Fox at 6pm.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage is joining LBC, the home of political debate, to present a brand new weeknight program starting on Monday 9th January. Packed into 60 minutes, The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, as well as Farage’s nightly Final Thought.
Broadcast live from 7pm, Monday to Thursday, Farage will present the show from LBC’s studios in London and on the road from across the UK, Europe and the USA as he invites listeners to share their views on the issues that will shape their lives for years to come.
My Dream Team TV Show – Wouldn’t it be awesome to see a nationally syndicated media enterprise put together Laura Ingraham, Mark Steyn, Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage to host a nightly “Freedom Four” Broadcast panel from Washington DC?
Man-o-man, now that show would dominate any network ratings. I’d pay to watch that show nightly…. ::sigh::
Maybe just by putting this idea *out there* some enterprising TV executive will spot the obviousness of the inherent intellectual chemistry….. maybe.
Guess I will have to try to find MSNBC for probably the first time ever. I like Greta. Also, your dream team is the same as mine. LOVE it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I will never watch Greta, she is a Scientologist.
LikeLike
i won’t be watching greta on MSNBC…because of MSNBC, not her religion. no one seems to care that the main stream media continues to thrive with so many enthusiastic fans (many here and everywhere). while people have the right to watch whatever they want i get a bit tired of the constant association with media outlets that were determined not only to destroy trump but derail an entire presidential election (and then complain about what they are saying/doing). i am NOT ok with that. MSNBC, NBC…same thing…so good luck to greta, i harbor no ill will towards her.
LikeLiked by 7 people
People, myself included, like the personality side of news reporters and if they think like us we like them even more. Its hard for them not to insert their opinions into the newscast. Thats where the problem is. We never get the real story. Trumps Tweets need to continue. Right from the horse’s mouth.
I will watch Greta when i have time and feel like it. I hope she doesn’t change to the MSNBC narrative. The Treehouse is usually my first stop for whats going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you, petzmom. I get tired of it, too. People are free to watch (and contribute to ratings) all they want. As for me, I don’t want to do anything in support of the propaganda media for the reasons you mention. I’d love to see all the propaganda networks sink into irrelevancy but it won’t happen because there will always people propping them up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the other hand, Petszmom, you could say that if Greta is good at MSNBC, watching her is a form of Positive Reinforcement for the cable news networks.
You know, like what parents do with their children to get them to change bad habits.
I’ll watch her, and if the shows good, I’ll keep watching.
Positive Reinforcement for MSNBC to change their ways.
LikeLike
lol…never heard THAT one. no thanks. i cut the cord on august 1, 2016…no regrets, never going back. i simply chose not to take up with the enemy. I support trump and refuse to talk out of the other side of my mouth supporting the media. for me there is only trump/pence.
LikeLike
I agree. Another reason I will not watch Greta.
LikeLike
How open minded of you.
LikeLike
Open-mindedness is overrated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed but it’s petty and ignorant to not watch Greta because of Scientology. She NEVER mentioned her personal religious beliefs on air so it shouldn’t matter.
LikeLike
Scientology abuses people while famous people like Cruise and Greta turn a blinde eye.
I have a family member (husband’s side) who financially raped and abused in this cult of Scientology.
Scientology creates hate sites in people’s names who dares to speak out against them. I could go on and on, but this site is not about Scientology. Please use google for this subject.
LikeLike
Agree on Dream Team. I love Mark S but will not pay for him along with Mark Levin & Michelle Malkin, or Crowder. May have to turn into MSNBC – really think Greta is a person of integrity and don’t care for Bret Baier at FNC. GOP debate really showed us a lot about certain people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Crowder is overrated and paying $100 to listen and watch him and the Conservative Review crew isn’t worth it. Crowder has been a thorn in the side of the Trump team from day 1.
LikeLike
That’s another reason to tune in and watch Greta, if her show is good.
I’d like to see Brett Baiers ratings in the toilet after the crap he , Megyn and Chris Wallace pulled at that 1st GOP Primary Debate.
LikeLike
Sorry but I will never watch any of the fake news outlets regardless of their line up!
Bankruptcy is the only choice for what they have promoted on the folks!
Having their(msm) o Jesus moment in 2017 makes no difference and doing it 24/7 will not aid their plight! Get’m out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going to be interesting to see how things work out with Greta over at MSNBC. She does not like being told on how she must report….
LikeLiked by 6 people
She may have written this in to her contract, like Lou! If she’s smart!
LikeLike
Maybe Greta can help MSNBC phase out Sharpton ….and Megan McCain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meghan McCain is on fox at noon
LikeLike
Oh – I missed that. Ew.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That lady is horrible
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another reason I’m glad I gave up Fox 3 years ago…
LikeLiked by 2 people
just watch Tucker and the new Waters show
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still wouldn’t give them the ratings by watching anything there. Their owners are leftists and not worth supporting. Plus, TV can never really go in depth on anything. It’s nothing but a waste of time to watch it in my opinion. Glad I gave up Fox years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Judge Jeannine
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree
LikeLike
Confession. I have an intellectual crush on Nigel.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I do too, and I’m a “dude”! Lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frankly, I’d much rather see Nigel on TV and hear Greta on the radio! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
your face looks familiar…are you over on disqus breitbart/gateway pundit? re nigel: i think he is pretty cute, he looks like a lot of fun!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am! My handle over there is Kelly
LikeLike
cool, lol…you don’t take guff from anybody and yes, your name wasn’t toriangirl…good to see you here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! Good to be seen! I need to get a t-shirt that says: “I survived Breitbart’s comment section during all 3 debates!”. Do you use the same nick on Diquis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol…no i use jane phipps. next time i see you i’ll say hi!
LikeLike
Disappointed in Greta’s. Must have been desperate to go to MSNBC. Will not watch. Glad to hear that Tucker will be on at 9pm
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t think Greta’s desperate. She was the best journalist Fox had. Far more analysis and honest reporting than any other show. She was at CNN for 10 years before Fox. She never showed her personal political positions either. Her husband is big in the Democrat Party and I have no idea what she is other than her involvement in Scientology. But her reporting has always been excellent. While I have never watched MSNBC and don’t intend to start now I hope she does well. She’s WAY above the quality of anything on MSNBC or NBC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with you. I always liked Greta, she’s very fair and an actual journalist. I think this will be good for MSNBC; wander if the leftists who watch it will protest her objectivity. It would be fun to watch Farage’s show!
LikeLike
She and her husband are also good friends with the Palins. I believe her husband an attorney served as Sarah Palin’s attorney at one time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, friendly with PET. Could that be a factor in NBC hiring her? I bet she gets some exclusive interviews with the Trump team. Winning, as usual….yaaawn.
LikeLike
Correction: MSNBC
LikeLike
Love Greta!
LikeLike
SAME!
LikeLike
Great idea, Sundance. Guess its’ too much to hope that she could slide back into the 7p slot on FNC; although, it would pit her against Looouuuuuuu!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to add Chris Plante and Wayne Dupree to your show. Greta at MSNBC will be fun because 90% of the networks audience knows nothing of conservative issues and have never seen news that is significant to conservatives. To that end, news like the kidnapping and torture of the man in Chicago would be news to them. A new perspective can only help.
LikeLike
Not Dupree
LikeLike
Dupree cant get out one sentence without stuttering
LikeLike
I love Wayne but he does stutter like crazy behind the mic.
LikeLike
Don’t be fooled into thinking that Greta is conservative. Her politics is unknown. Her husband is a Democrat and she doesn’t talk on-air about her politics. She’s just an honest, fair journalist. And NBC and MSNBC don’t have a single one of those so she’ll definitely be the exception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well she is BFF of Hillary as evidenced by her softball interview on Benghazi. Haven’t watched her since and won’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While I’ve always found Greta to be very likeable I also think she’s politically naive. Can’t count the number of times I would shout “Duhhhh..ya really think so Greta!?” In any event I wish her good luck and the best. She is certainly a very nice lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greta was pro-Muslim, anti-cartoon drawing in Garland Texas and was in full favor of suppressing freedom to create in order to not make the Muslims feelz bad.
That was enough of an incidence to let me know that Greta would have no issues with the globalist one world strategy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope she can do that; I just talked to a liberal yesterday who had never heard of Obama’s remarks about people clinging to their guns and Bibles!! This is what I discover whenever I ask a lib if they have heard about a particular story; the answer is always no. I have no clue what they know, but it is not much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greta will draw away from Brett Baier. I’m glad, he is such a Liberal Robot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed
LikeLike
Never watch Brett Baier, typical libtard
LikeLike
That is the best part of Greta going to MSNBC. I hope she hurts Bret Baier. Cannot stand him and is silly panel.
LikeLike
Glad to see Nigel moving up in the world. I’m sure his program will do very well. It was a sad day to see Greta leave Fox. I’m not a fan of MSNBC by any means but I hope Greta’s show will do well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘Have a pint with Nigel’. Weekly tv show.
That would be something
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s more what I am thinking! Nothing better than political bar brawls!
LikeLike
I wish Greta well but her syllable dropping and feminist leanings drove me to distraction.
I like your ‘dream team’ except for her.
LikeLike
Greta always seemed to me to be a true independent. She was extremely good to the Palins and she had Trump on for years before he ran. She does lean liberal on some issues but I really like her style of interviewing people. She actually lets them talk and I’ve seen her be tough on politicians on both sides. When she left FOX she said she was in no hurry to land a new job unless she it was right for her. I hope she does well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Surprised by her going to MSNBC which is populated by biased lunatics. Agree that her style of interviewing actually lets them talk – ultimately became skeptical of the choices made as to guests. Lindsay Graham, Kinzinger, Rove, seemed entirely too prominent, and in my view life is too short to waste time listening to them. Was unsure who was driving the guest list at Fox. May check out what goes on as she develops at MSNBC. I find Baier to be intolerable as his role as an UniParty shill is too much for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who gives a crap what they do. They are just talking heads.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly, does not matter where they are its all the same.
The MSM is run across the board by liberals
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trump TV.”
“Trump Broadcasting.”
“Trump Media Group.”
Any reason why not?
One or all of his super competent kids could start it up and run it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Production and on-air talent would line up around the block to audition / interview for this brand new, guaranteed successful, Trump Media Empire.
First 2 hires right out of the gate: Sharyl Attkisson and Tomi Lahren.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And, of course, a primetime slot for the new “Say What? with Diamond and Silk.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Diamond and Silk should get their own radio show. People would love them and that insufferable Mark Levin would be toast with them in the mix.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Straight from the Gate with Diamond & Silk, featuring their weekly bowl of stupid. 😂
I love them!
LikeLike
Bigly
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just downloaded the LBC app for Android app I can listen to Nigel. 😃
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh thanks, I didn’t even think of that. Off to download!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just picked it up myself, he is on right now. Awesome
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still not listening nor watching any of them.🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me neither. I quit years ago and have not only been able to get better news coverage, I’m no longer caught up in the ridiculous stuff that goes on on those shows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I concur 99%. I did watch Hannity live stream for the Assange interview. I stopped watching ‘news’ at least 10 years ago. Get it all online.
LikeLike
Love the dream team. I like Greta but I doubt I’ll watch. I hope she hurts Brett Boy’s ratings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
you can not slay a dragon (fake news/ msm) if you continue to feed it (ratings)……
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^^^^ Amen!!!! ^^^^^^^
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t watch TV
LikeLiked by 4 people
CTH is my ‘TV’
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Joe Dan!
LikeLike
I’ll take Mark and Nigel but not the rest. Really LOVE Nigel.
Surprised at Greta going to MSNBC.
LikeLike
Why would you be surprised she’d go to MSNBC? Fox is no better than any of the others. They’re all owned by liberal lunatics who align with the UniParty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steyn and Farage would be superb. Pair ’em with two Americans, call it the “Second American Revolution” and off we go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for Nigel.
Grate is all right but I won’t watch.
I stopped watching TV when they became tools for O ‘a reelection in 2012. Can’t say that I miss their leftist propaganda and fake news. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
By Greta going to MSNBC, I can only hope she stays true to herself and that the way she presents herself draws some MSNBC viewers away from their liberal view to a more conservative or even middle-of-the-road point of view.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you work for MSNBC, you have gone over to the dark side. Goodbye, Greta
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, like Fox and the other networks are any better. Greta made a good point saying she can’t be responsible for what else is done on a network, only on her own show. That’s more responsibility than most people would take.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As SD would say…”Grandman’s Rule”
Lunatics was mentioned above.
Indeed.
With a little more spiff, RSBN would gladly put together SD’s dream broadcast team.
Hell, from what I’ve watched OANN isn’t doing all that much better than RSBN and they’re so-called big time and subscription on Roku.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree with Sundance’s dream team. I don’t have much time for Laura Ingraham with her huge ego and know-it-all attitude that she always she thinks she knows better than everyone (including Trump). I think Sharyl Atkisson would be a far better choice. Nigel Farage would be good. For me the jury is out on Mark Steyn. His alliance with Mark Levin and Michelle Malkin concern me as they’ve shown what they really are. I would have to think long and hard about who would be worthy as the 4th person on the list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still prefer Tammy Bruce. Actually if you have never heard of Jan Morgan, she’s awesome!
http://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/gun_range_owner_refuses_to_allow_muslims
http://janmorganmedia.com/
LikeLike
Count me in on Greta. She was so loyal to the poor Marine held illegally by the Mexican Govt, she goaded the White House into getting him back home.
And as for Nigel, I’m a big fan. Can someone tell me how to pick up his radio show here in the states?
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.lbc.co.uk/
http://www.lbc.co.uk/national/radio/player/
LikeLiked by 1 person
She made her announcement on her facebook page. It appears she will run her new show exactly as she did on Fox.
Ideology-wise, I have always felt she was an independent. She was about the only thing that remained fair and balanced at fox the past few years.
I will watch her at 6PM as she is one of the very few reporters left in the field who actually reports the news.
LikeLike
Ditto
LikeLike
I like Greta but will never turn on any NBC or MSNBC or CNN or other MSM programs.
LikeLike
Is Nigel’s show going to be livestreamed so we Yanks can listen in?
LikeLike
Throw Sharyl Atkisson in and make it the Freedom Five. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I no longer have cable. #1 too expensive #2 too much agitprop #3 too time consuming. But I will sure miss some of my favs; e.g., Lou Dobbs.
LikeLike
Greta is about as balanced as they come. And she’s a Democrat. Like Tim Russert, she’s as tough on Democrats as she is to anyone else and, I think, would be a PERFECT replacement for Chuck Todd. Talk about a knucklehead. I gave up TV punditry a long time ago but I’ll give Greta a chance. She’s true to the story, not her politics.
LikeLike