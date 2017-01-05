Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage each Land New Show…

Greta Van Susteren has landed a new job and will host a news and analysis show from Washington DC on MSNBC at 6pm beginning January 9th.  Nigel Farage has a new radio show on LBC (Leading Britain’s Conversation) at 7pm GMT (2pm EST) also beginning January 9th.

greta-2nigel-farage-2

Greta will be taking over the 6pm EST slot where MSNBC previously aired “With All Due Respect,” Bloomberg’s politics program. “With All Due Respect” ended on Dec. 2.  Her strong following will be up against Bret Baier’s Special Report which airs on Fox at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage is joining LBC, the home of political debate, to present a brand new weeknight program starting on Monday 9th January.  Packed into 60 minutes, The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, as well as Farage’s nightly Final Thought.

Broadcast live from 7pm, Monday to Thursday, Farage will present the show from LBC’s studios in London and on the road from across the UK, Europe and the USA as he invites listeners to share their views on the issues that will shape their lives for years to come.

nigel-farage-show

My Dream Team TV Show – Wouldn’t it be awesome to see a nationally syndicated media enterprise put together Laura Ingraham, Mark Steyn, Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage to host a nightly “Freedom Four” Broadcast panel from Washington DC?

Man-o-man, now that show would dominate any network ratings. I’d pay to watch that show nightly…. ::sigh::

Mark_Steyn_after_dismissalLaura_Ingraham_hi

greta-van-sustern-2nigel-farage-4

Maybe just by putting this idea *out there* some enterprising TV executive will spot the obviousness of the inherent intellectual chemistry….. maybe.

102 Responses to Greta Van Susteren and Nigel Farage each Land New Show…

  1. Syd says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Guess I will have to try to find MSNBC for probably the first time ever. I like Greta. Also, your dream team is the same as mine. LOVE it.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      I will never watch Greta, she is a Scientologist.

      Like

      Reply
      • petszmom says:
        January 5, 2017 at 5:48 pm

        i won’t be watching greta on MSNBC…because of MSNBC, not her religion. no one seems to care that the main stream media continues to thrive with so many enthusiastic fans (many here and everywhere). while people have the right to watch whatever they want i get a bit tired of the constant association with media outlets that were determined not only to destroy trump but derail an entire presidential election (and then complain about what they are saying/doing). i am NOT ok with that. MSNBC, NBC…same thing…so good luck to greta, i harbor no ill will towards her.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • nobaddog says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:02 pm

          People, myself included, like the personality side of news reporters and if they think like us we like them even more. Its hard for them not to insert their opinions into the newscast. Thats where the problem is. We never get the real story. Trumps Tweets need to continue. Right from the horse’s mouth.
          I will watch Greta when i have time and feel like it. I hope she doesn’t change to the MSNBC narrative. The Treehouse is usually my first stop for whats going on.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • rvsueandcrew says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:54 pm

          I agree with you, petzmom. I get tired of it, too. People are free to watch (and contribute to ratings) all they want. As for me, I don’t want to do anything in support of the propaganda media for the reasons you mention. I’d love to see all the propaganda networks sink into irrelevancy but it won’t happen because there will always people propping them up.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          January 5, 2017 at 8:17 pm

          On the other hand, Petszmom, you could say that if Greta is good at MSNBC, watching her is a form of Positive Reinforcement for the cable news networks.

          You know, like what parents do with their children to get them to change bad habits.

          I’ll watch her, and if the shows good, I’ll keep watching.

          Positive Reinforcement for MSNBC to change their ways.

          Like

          Reply
          • petszmom says:
            January 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

            lol…never heard THAT one. no thanks. i cut the cord on august 1, 2016…no regrets, never going back. i simply chose not to take up with the enemy. I support trump and refuse to talk out of the other side of my mouth supporting the media. for me there is only trump/pence.

            Like

            Reply
        • Amy says:
          January 5, 2017 at 8:39 pm

          I agree. Another reason I will not watch Greta.

          Like

          Reply
      • Marc says:
        January 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm

        How open minded of you.

        Like

        Reply
        • Sentient says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:54 pm

          Open-mindedness is overrated.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Marc says:
            January 5, 2017 at 7:10 pm

            Agreed but it’s petty and ignorant to not watch Greta because of Scientology. She NEVER mentioned her personal religious beliefs on air so it shouldn’t matter.

            Like

            Reply
            • Amy says:
              January 5, 2017 at 8:42 pm

              Scientology abuses people while famous people like Cruise and Greta turn a blinde eye.
              I have a family member (husband’s side) who financially raped and abused in this cult of Scientology.

              Scientology creates hate sites in people’s names who dares to speak out against them. I could go on and on, but this site is not about Scientology. Please use google for this subject.

              Like

              Reply
    • heldnmut says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      Agree on Dream Team. I love Mark S but will not pay for him along with Mark Levin & Michelle Malkin, or Crowder. May have to turn into MSNBC – really think Greta is a person of integrity and don’t care for Bret Baier at FNC. GOP debate really showed us a lot about certain people.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Marc says:
        January 5, 2017 at 6:32 pm

        Crowder is overrated and paying $100 to listen and watch him and the Conservative Review crew isn’t worth it. Crowder has been a thorn in the side of the Trump team from day 1.

        Like

        Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        January 5, 2017 at 8:20 pm

        That’s another reason to tune in and watch Greta, if her show is good.

        I’d like to see Brett Baiers ratings in the toilet after the crap he , Megyn and Chris Wallace pulled at that 1st GOP Primary Debate.

        Like

        Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      Sorry but I will never watch any of the fake news outlets regardless of their line up!
      Bankruptcy is the only choice for what they have promoted on the folks!

      Having their(msm) o Jesus moment in 2017 makes no difference and doing it 24/7 will not aid their plight! Get’m out!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. saywhat64 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Going to be interesting to see how things work out with Greta over at MSNBC. She does not like being told on how she must report….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. georgiafl says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Maybe Greta can help MSNBC phase out Sharpton ….and Megan McCain.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. toriangirl says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Confession. I have an intellectual crush on Nigel.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. Laverne Wojack says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Disappointed in Greta’s. Must have been desperate to go to MSNBC. Will not watch. Glad to hear that Tucker will be on at 9pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. redlegleader68 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Great idea, Sundance. Guess its’ too much to hope that she could slide back into the 7p slot on FNC; although, it would pit her against Looouuuuuuu!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Angry Dumbo says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I would like to add Chris Plante and Wayne Dupree to your show. Greta at MSNBC will be fun because 90% of the networks audience knows nothing of conservative issues and have never seen news that is significant to conservatives. To that end, news like the kidnapping and torture of the man in Chicago would be news to them. A new perspective can only help.

    Like

    Reply
  8. India Maria says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Greta will draw away from Brett Baier. I’m glad, he is such a Liberal Robot.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Glad to see Nigel moving up in the world. I’m sure his program will do very well. It was a sad day to see Greta leave Fox. I’m not a fan of MSNBC by any means but I hope Greta’s show will do well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. fedback says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    ‘Have a pint with Nigel’. Weekly tv show.
    That would be something

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. brucefdb says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    I wish Greta well but her syllable dropping and feminist leanings drove me to distraction.

    I like your ‘dream team’ except for her.

    Like

    Reply
    • daizeez says:
      January 5, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      Greta always seemed to me to be a true independent. She was extremely good to the Palins and she had Trump on for years before he ran. She does lean liberal on some issues but I really like her style of interviewing people. She actually lets them talk and I’ve seen her be tough on politicians on both sides. When she left FOX she said she was in no hurry to land a new job unless she it was right for her. I hope she does well.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • HonorDefendBuckeye says:
        January 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

        Surprised by her going to MSNBC which is populated by biased lunatics. Agree that her style of interviewing actually lets them talk – ultimately became skeptical of the choices made as to guests. Lindsay Graham, Kinzinger, Rove, seemed entirely too prominent, and in my view life is too short to waste time listening to them. Was unsure who was driving the guest list at Fox. May check out what goes on as she develops at MSNBC. I find Baier to be intolerable as his role as an UniParty shill is too much for me.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  12. Fred says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Who gives a crap what they do. They are just talking heads.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Dommy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    “Trump TV.”
    “Trump Broadcasting.”
    “Trump Media Group.”

    Any reason why not?
    One or all of his super competent kids could start it up and run it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. dianeax says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    I just downloaded the LBC app for Android app I can listen to Nigel. 😃

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. dutzie60 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I’m still not listening nor watching any of them.🙂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Shanna Gruen says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      Me neither. I quit years ago and have not only been able to get better news coverage, I’m no longer caught up in the ridiculous stuff that goes on on those shows.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Fe says:
        January 5, 2017 at 8:16 pm

        I concur 99%. I did watch Hannity live stream for the Assange interview. I stopped watching ‘news’ at least 10 years ago. Get it all online.

        Like

        Reply
  16. NJF says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Love the dream team. I like Greta but I doubt I’ll watch. I hope she hurts Brett Boy’s ratings.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. trummpin says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    you can not slay a dragon (fake news/ msm) if you continue to feed it (ratings)……

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. truthandjustice says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I’ll take Mark and Nigel but not the rest. Really LOVE Nigel.
    Surprised at Greta going to MSNBC.

    Like

    Reply
  20. guitar107 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Good for Nigel.
    Grate is all right but I won’t watch.
    I stopped watching TV when they became tools for O ‘a reelection in 2012. Can’t say that I miss their leftist propaganda and fake news. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. TheMachine says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    By Greta going to MSNBC, I can only hope she stays true to herself and that the way she presents herself draws some MSNBC viewers away from their liberal view to a more conservative or even middle-of-the-road point of view.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Emily Summer says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    If you work for MSNBC, you have gone over to the dark side. Goodbye, Greta

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • J Miller says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      Yeah, like Fox and the other networks are any better. Greta made a good point saying she can’t be responsible for what else is done on a network, only on her own show. That’s more responsibility than most people would take.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. Arkindole says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    As SD would say…”Grandman’s Rule”
    Lunatics was mentioned above.
    Indeed.

    With a little more spiff, RSBN would gladly put together SD’s dream broadcast team.
    Hell, from what I’ve watched OANN isn’t doing all that much better than RSBN and they’re so-called big time and subscription on Roku.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Shanna Gruen says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I disagree with Sundance’s dream team. I don’t have much time for Laura Ingraham with her huge ego and know-it-all attitude that she always she thinks she knows better than everyone (including Trump). I think Sharyl Atkisson would be a far better choice. Nigel Farage would be good. For me the jury is out on Mark Steyn. His alliance with Mark Levin and Michelle Malkin concern me as they’ve shown what they really are. I would have to think long and hard about who would be worthy as the 4th person on the list.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Paul Killinger says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Count me in on Greta. She was so loyal to the poor Marine held illegally by the Mexican Govt, she goaded the White House into getting him back home.

    And as for Nigel, I’m a big fan. Can someone tell me how to pick up his radio show here in the states?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. mamadogsite says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    She made her announcement on her facebook page. It appears she will run her new show exactly as she did on Fox.

    Ideology-wise, I have always felt she was an independent. She was about the only thing that remained fair and balanced at fox the past few years.

    I will watch her at 6PM as she is one of the very few reporters left in the field who actually reports the news.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Raffaella says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I like Greta but will never turn on any NBC or MSNBC or CNN or other MSM programs.

    Like

    Reply
  28. susanremer says:
    January 5, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Is Nigel’s show going to be livestreamed so we Yanks can listen in?

    Like

    Reply
  29. TwoLaine says:
    January 5, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Throw Sharyl Atkisson in and make it the Freedom Five. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. All American Snowflake says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    I no longer have cable. #1 too expensive #2 too much agitprop #3 too time consuming. But I will sure miss some of my favs; e.g., Lou Dobbs.

    Like

    Reply
  31. kltk1 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Greta is about as balanced as they come. And she’s a Democrat. Like Tim Russert, she’s as tough on Democrats as she is to anyone else and, I think, would be a PERFECT replacement for Chuck Todd. Talk about a knucklehead. I gave up TV punditry a long time ago but I’ll give Greta a chance. She’s true to the story, not her politics.

    Like

    Reply

