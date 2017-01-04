Weird Psychobabble Farewell by Megyn Kelly (Video)…

In a weird, almost uncomfortable to watch, mess of psychobabble – Murdoch’s little princess, Megyn Kelly, bids farewell to her audience and announces her yearning to connect with the algae and dance with the old trees…. or something.
Later bitch… (((whoops, was that my outside voice)))
She is on heavy medication.
I feel sorry for her children.
And for her house husband. How demasculated must this guy be? Gives a whole new meaning to hen pecked that’s for sure!!!
and the metro-sexual
Same here. It was three years ago after her third child was born, she was given this 9pm time slot for this program upon her return from maternity leave and that’s when she changed…..for the worse.
In her old time slot, she could be enjoyable to watch at times but now, it’s like she turned into this deranged psychotic woman that no one wants to watch anymore. This move almost reminds me of when Katie Couric was given the nightly spot on CBS which was a big fail after she left the Today Show and then the next big failure being her daytime talk show. If this happens to Megyn, it will be deja vu all over again.
I agree, when she was on her old show she was good, she even LOOKED better. Something about that new show ruined her.
She has three nannies(all Hispanic, I believe) that take care of the children full time. Megyn barely knows those kids and I doubt she’ll be home with them much after the move to NBC. Megyn is all about Megyn and being a “power player” in media. Modern feminism has caused this mentality in women like Megyn Kelly.
You are a VERY funny man Sundance! Your outside voice. Love it.
She loves me, but since she really doesn’t know me, its not a real love. I’m really hurt, I thought you really loved me although you never knew me and I never really knew you but I loved you anyway although it wasn’t a real love so go FU self bitch. What the hell did I just say? What the hell did she say? Good luck with your friends at NBC that you deeply admire.
At ‘I will miss the human connection’ I was having a laugh.
What a fanny.
Never liked her, never watched her (I don’tvwatch Faux), and hope she achieves the oblivion she deserves.
waiting for interactive tv myself
I’m not sure why you want interactive TV, but I thought it would be handy to have one of those focus group dials while watching MSM. Thumbs down, lying, like, etc.
I’m with you on that!
This is “settling for more”. I think she had it all and blew it because she needed more. She is getting the unlove from her former audience and can’t even fulfill the rest of her contract.
I was busy looking for what Alex Jones was going to say about the real hacker over at InfoWars and found that more entertaining than Kellyfile.
Never did find it though.
Couldn’t get to Drudge so I downloaded the app for iPad and it works perfectly. But no headline about who the leaker is.
Anyone know what Alex said?
What she actually meant to say:
“The truth is, NBC paid the most and Rupert wouldn’t pay me more than the advance he gave me on my book. You all know I am always after a big pay day. I know you know because you tell me on twitter every single day. I also want an audience that will swallow my lies unquestionably, and not call me out on my BS on twitter every single day.”
NBC looks better on the marquee, but methinks it will be pMSNBC to swim among the other crazed libtards. Don’t let the door hit you in the arse.
Trump in, Kelly out. I’d say we traded up with this deal. #winning
I caught the last 10 secs or so when she was yapping, and then said, “goodbye with love.”
WTF was that?
I bet more than a few employees at NBC thought “oh shit” when they got the news.
Well that was creepy.
I predict she’ll end up on “Entertainment Tonight” or some show like that in quick order.
No she will be praised by the MSM for leaving that awful place called Fox
Or she will have a guest appearance on the American Gothic TV series.
Who cares.
We are definitely winning. We came against her on twitter and Facebook. We boycotted her show. She became a liability to Faux News over her bitter vitriol aimed at President Elect Trump show after show. They lost viewership over her. They couldn’t dump her fast enough. Good riddance you little wench.
“This”~!
She is terminated right after the election. She failed at her job. Fox would have been filled with amnesty apologist had hillary won to get another hispanic friendly candidate next election.
this reminds me of the other loser, Obama, and I feel the same way, get the “F” out right now, don’t delay MAGA
Trump Train road kill 🐌
Trump Train roadkill. LOL.
Very appropriate. It was people on the Train who quit watching and killed her viewership. She picked up a few Trump haters on the Left, but not enough to make up for it.
Remember Deborah Norville?
From the first, I’ve had my suspicions about just how manipulative and improper Roger Ailes relationships with the women who worked for him actually were. I’m not trying to defend him but I nonetheless find it very interesting that bright, talented, very attractive women would put up with a toxic workplace environment built around institutionalized sexual harassment when they didn’t have to do so. All of the women who complained about Ailes—and this is especially true of Megyn Kelly—were very well paid and, in an industry where turn-over is rapid and without real consequence, could have easily found good paying broadcasting work elsewhere.
Nobody held a gun to anybody’s head and made them work at Fox News. Further, people who work in broadcasting, both men and women, are tough, hard-edged folk who are accustomed to an environment were profanity and brutal conversations are part of the daily landscape. There’s not much room for delicate, sensitive little flowers who grow faint when they hear bad words or get their feeling hurt. And they certainly don’t make it to star positions in national news media. Not. Ever..
So Megyn works for 12 years under a guy who brought her in from nowhere and made her a very wealthy media star—and then informs on him claiming that he gave her a hug that made her feel uncomfortable? Somehow I doubt her story just as a lot of other pretty creditable people at Fox News appear to be highly suspicious of the Roger-Ailes-as-sexual-predator claims. I won’t miss the good Ms. Kelly.
We live in an age where it’s really hard for a guy to hit on a woman. That’s just what it comes down to . Ailes probably did do some of the stuff he’s accused of, and I’m not excusing it… some of that, though, is just nonsense. He hugged her. He may HAVE said something a little blue to her or some of the other women, women in every business ‘deal’ with this like adult women deal with that in all aspects of their life. Men hit on women, it’s how we all got here on the earth, lol. Not saying what Ailes did was o.k., just saying most of it was likely blown way out of proportion. If I’m working with a woman and tell her I think she looks good and ask her out, that’s sexual harassment depending on who you ask.
Bye, Felicia!
I wonder if MeAgain learned that she “Can’t Stump the Trump” just like the other fools that tried and failed? Oh well, she can now “pursue a new challenge” like watching missiles whizz by the helicopter she is riding in with Brian Williams. MeAgain will be right at home at one of the premiere “fake news” networks since she has had plenty of practice.
Blechhhh. Loved her when she wasnt so full of herself. Bu-bye. She’ll go the way of Couric, who sunk when she left Today. (Funny I saw her back there today…)
The picture that SD has up top with MK pointing to the camera…she thought she was going to take out Trump that night.
How’d that work out for her?
Here’s Variety’s take…NBC may be risking a lot of money…
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/nbc-megyn-kelly-today-dateline-1201951582/
So three more days and she’s gone. She’s all emotional and no one else really cares.
I wonder how many viewers (like me) Fox has lost pretty much for good because of her. I did tape Hannity tonight and I watch Lou pretty regularly, but that’s it.
I tried to watch outnumbered again a couple of weeks ago and Megan McCain was like a mini me for her dad’s positions. Then I tried to watch the Special Report panel today and rhey were all outraged about his tweeting and outraged that there was not more outrage.
Then Bret Baier said they were coming back after the break to talk more about Trump tweets. They stupidly think he will stop because they disapprove. Anyway, I lasted about 2 minutes and had to shut it off. I think Fox has lost me for good.
More time for Netflix.
So damn true…I echo your thoughts.
Try Tucker Carlson before you go!
Megan McCain, Julie Roginsky, and Kennedy(most of the time) make Outnumbered unwatchable. Sandra, Harris, and Melissa are fine but the rest are terrible. The fill ins are decent.
Deeply weird stupidity. Like many women, Kelly Megan misinterprets sexual attraction.
Who was that? Is she that sex-obsessed woman who kept throwing herself at Mr. Trump? And, then got vindictive about it? Phfff! Dime a dozen.
There is definitely a sexual component to it.
I see her ditching the dye job when she moves to NBC.
She’s completely got in over her head, I’m amazed that she was able to swing the NBC deal.
I caught her a few months ago pitching her book at the end of one of her shows, she was insisting that the book was about ‘small town values’ . She has completely gotten out of touch with reality.
Rush Limbaugh explained her once on the radio a year ago or so. He knows her, loosely as well as most of the people at Fox… so he’s had dinner with her and her husband at his home, etc. That kind of thing.
Rush was telling a caller who was basically letting her have it, that her whole life she’s tried to fight back against the idea that she’s only had success because of her looks. So, THAT is the chip on her shoulder.
So I think what happened was, at the first debate she decided she was going to go HAM on Trump (hard as a mutha), and didn’t realize who she was picking on. She was still under the impression, as was much of the media, that Trump was a joke.
So he completely annihilated her halfway through her very first question of the debate, and she has never fully recovered. His “only Rosie O’Donnell” comment was one of the greatest moments in presidental politics, in the history of the world. She wasn’t even finished with her question…
So he basically MOCKED her on national t.v., when she thought she was going to come off as a hard hitting, serious reporter. He turned her into a joke, immediately ,halfway through the question. Such is the formidable power of this man. She immediately retorted “No, in all fairness.. it was more than one. It was more than her”
From there on, she was on her heels, and he just continued to outclass her at every point. I don’t even think she INTENDED to pick a fight with him, I think she just thought it would blow over like it always does when some stupid reporter asks a stupid question. She had no idea the love the people had for Trump.
So In a way, I don’t think she deserves all the hell she gets… it’s almost embarrassing watching her flail and try to regain her relevancy. She’s spent the last year vacillating between being nice to Trump and his supporters, and trying to be antagonistic. She doesn’t know what to do.
I think Rush nailed it, though… she’s perpetually feeling like people hate her because she’s pretty… .and because she can’t get over that, she’ll never be a true success at any of this. In short, she should lighten up a bit. If she would joke about Trump kicking her ass every once in awhile, for instance, it would make her more endearing and people might start to like her.
Andi above mentioned the sexual aspect of it… I think that plays with it too. Megyn has an immense attraction to Trump, I think a lot of women do, especially those impressed with power.
I’m not saying she wanted him to marry her or anything, I’m just saying she was attracted to him. She didn’t think anything would happen or anything like that, it’s just that’s how she felt. You could see it in the way she acted around him, it was like junior high school stuff. He’s probably one of the only men she’s ever dealt with that wasn’t smitten with her.
You can see the same thing happen with Melissa Francis at Fox too. I love her, she’s great… when you see her talking about Trump, notice how often she brings up his money. She’ll say he doesn’t like to spend his money… or that he knows how to save money… or etc. she did it all through the campaign. She’s clearly sexually attracted to him, money turns her on. She’s on the ‘good’ side though and is a Trump supporter.
both of these women are married, I’m not saying they ACTUALLY wanted a relationship, i’m just saying it clouded their thinking.
Just my .02, I could be wrong… but I’ll bet the ladies will back me up.
That was odd and after watching that I’m more convinced the recovery period for Megyn to get over Trump will be several years of psychotherapy, bottles of peroxide, lots and lots of plastic surgery.
Did she say she was going to join the “journalists at NBC”? Who would that be?
The bottom line is she’s going from being the main prime time anchor on the top cable news network to daytime TV, which is where she belongs. The liberal women watching NBC in the middle of the day while most normal people are working will love her.
Variety labels her “Conservative Media’s most elegant talking head,” which tells me more about Variety than about Megyn the trollop.
I wonder why NBC for example, wouldn’t just try out a new talent? Megyn’s not the most talented person in the world, I guarantee you there are plenty of local newscasters in tons of cities that would do as well as her in any job they give them. She even has a fake sounding name (two first names is a dead give away), why not save 20 million a year and give somebody new a shot?
She is a manufactured persona.
