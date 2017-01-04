Vice-President Mike Pence Visits Washington DC for Planning Sessions With House and Senate Leadership….

Vice-President-elect Mike Pence spent the larger part of the day today in Washington DC meeting with key leadership from the House of Representatives and the Senate. One of the primary topics was the repeal process for Obamacare’s removal.
Two video’s below of Mike Pence addressing the media following each chamber visit, beginning with the House:
The second presser was with the Senate. Unfortunately any subsequent press conference in the senate chamber means Mitch McConnell is also participating.
Vice-President Pence speaks at 12:07 of the video below:
The press disgusts me as well as the talking heads on Fox and other networks (Rove, Pavlich) basically saying that those insured by O’Care would be left insured until the alternative replacement was in place which is bogus. Pence does a good job explaining (1st video House GOP) how Trump wanted to handle the transition period. So, if you have any doubts, listen to what Pence is saying.
I meant to say insured would be uninsured.
Agreed but I don’t think the populace agrees or cares. As someone forced on to Obamacare I count the days for its demise. Yesterday I received my 3rd, in 3 weeks, notice via snail mail thanking me for “Going Paperless!”
The people knew exactly what they were voting for and expect no less than a full repeal of this albatross. MSM continues at their own peril if they stick to the eGOP talking points.
My neighbor’s health care insurance premiums skyrocketed this year. Her deductible is so high there is no way she could ever use it unless she got VERY sick. Her husband’s secretary gets a supplement so has the same health care at a lower deductible and lower premiums. My best friend (an attorney) now has to pay $800/month and her deductible is something like $7000.00 which means unless she gets very sick nothing is covered. That’s Obamacare. Just another Democrat/socialist ruse to lower the living standard of the middle class.
Being a single parent, but having my 3 young children on my United Healthcare plan, puts me into the ‘Family’ bracket, and my Deductible is $12,000. Last year, my youngest son had a trip to our ENT for a foreign body removal…to the tune of 7,000$. So glad my insurance covered 0%.because I still needed to reach 5,000$ more in deductible.
I deal with health insurance all day long. I would love to have the time to monitor how many people have insurance through the exchange that only pays 50% to 60% of provider costs. Then they have a deductible of anywhere from $3500 to $10,000.
Oh and those that get Medicaid through the exchange? Guess who they are counting among the supposed 22 million who receive exchange insurance?
They are counting those who receive Medicaid family planning services ONLY! The patients do not know it until the provider tells them because the Medicaid card looks the same and they did not bother to read the letter that comes with the card in the mail.
So when we tell them you only have family planning coverage, they can’t believe it. And then there is something called Medicaid ‘Gap’ insurance in states like Virginia who did not expand Medicaid. Same thing. Card looks the same and it doesn’t cover anything unless you are deemed “seriously mentally ill” SMI. Yet, guess what? These people are counted among the 22 million.
Others who are counted are the ones who who paid the first month’s premium-waited out the grace period, had their pre existing conditions taken care of and then dropped out but as long as they signed up at the enrollment time they are counted.
The real numbers of those who have health insurance they can actually use through the exchange that actually has low deductibles and lower premiums must be very minimal.
My insurance is 781p/m w a 6,000 deductible. I have a concierge physician for which I pay 1500p/y. With that huge deductible my insurance is worthless. I have zero health issues.
My neighbor. A single woman 56 years old had insurance through the gov website. A good HMO plan for 156.00 a month. The gov put in over 500.00 for her to get that premium. This year her cost is close to 600.00 per month for the same plan. Before obamacare she was paying 225.00 a month for the same plan. If she wants a 15000.00 deductible im sure it would be less. Who ever heard until now a deductible that high? Why have insurance if your healthy.
How do we get back to that now that obamacare has destroyed healthcare? Trump has a big task ahead of him. The gov will never be able to get out of the healthcare business. Like has been said before Obamacare was created to get more control over us. We used to have the best and no one was ever turned away from care. You might get sued for the costs but you dont die!
If you are illegal you can go to the hospital and get everything from a MRI for a heart transplant and not pay a dime. What is wrong with this picture?? As a nurse I see this all the time, I was just in Texas and took care of kids with gun shot wounds, they were in the hospital for over a month and did not pay any hospital bill. Working men and women pay these bills, that is why Obama care cost us so much.
Fox, Rove and Pavlich are controlled opposition.
Pavlich is a NeverTrumper. Check out her early comments during the primary. She’s a parasite also. Has gotten where she is by hijacking everybody else’s research.
A total traitor to this country. On her Wikipedia page touts that she is Croatian-American or some such nonsense.
Pavlich reminds me of Dana Perino. Same little bitchy, back-stabbing remarks.
Pavelich is from AZ, Perino from CO…. is it something in the mountain air or desert sands?
I kept reading the cost and uninsured today. If we take off the illegals we should be able to afford for citizens.
President Trump is going to need ALL OF US to keep pressure on Congress with phone calls, e-mails, posts on social media, etc… perhaps even more than that.
I’ll pitch in and help! I got LOTS of time.
Are the GOPe trying to slip Medicare and Medicaid reform into this…….they know this will gum up the works……watch as they try to please the COC…….what I would like to see as part of the reform is that individuals that buy get the same rate as group rates……everyones rates are the same……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
With reference to Medicare and Social Security, isn’t it interesting how the Globalists in the Uniparty are always carping about “entitlements”. Those who worked their entire lives and now receive Social Security were FORCED to contribute to a retirement plan few of them would have chosen, a retirement plan with a minuscule return on investment. These same Globalists don’t say much about how much the illegal immigrants cost us (low wage workers for the corporations that fund them) and how much we spend in foreign aid and wars to bring “democracy” to people who don’t want it. And we deserve what we get. We get a chance to throw them out and we don’t. Witness Ryan and McCain winning reelection this year when both had excellent competition in the primaries. So far as Medicare goes, we weren’t asked back in the days of Lyndon’s Great Society whether we wanted it or not. The out of control spending on Medicare is the result of government involvement into medicine — just like ObamaCare. Medical costs have skyrocketed because of government involvement. Look at the hospitals. Administrators make millions “administering” hospitals and practices. Doctors no longer can afford to be private practitioners because of all the rules and regulations thrown on them by the government. Many are saying “to hell with it” and if they can afford to, retiring. Most of you reading this probably are being taken care of by physician’s assistants or nurse practitioners – IF you can get an appointment.
yy4y: How did you know I was going to write the exact same rant? In fact, I’ve been ranting for the majority of my working years; of the government taking from us without our consent to enter into these programs!
I could go on and on but there is not one doubt in my mind that those coming to the CTH know the dirty little details and are experiencing the same disgust and despair.
Give’em Hell Donald!
And your employer matches your Social Security and Medicare “contributions”. So currently the feds are getting 15.3% of your paycheck for these “programs”. We have a small business. It kills me when I do payroll every week to see so much of our employees’ money taken away from them. Wouldn’t it be nice if we as an employer could put that 7.65% into our employees’ own retirement savings instead? Something they could keep control over themselves.
LikeLike
My biggest fear is my Dr. retiring. She doesn’t take new patients and my hubby & brother couldn’t find a dr even though they have insurance through their companies. My Dr. said she would but they had to have a password to give the receptionist so she’d know they could be added. Seriously it’s that bad out there trying to find a Dr. and get a visit within a week or two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just like college tuition fees skyrocketing with gov’t involvement…the administrators are making a killing.
Ryan & McCain won because of FRAUD…..their puppet masters need them.
I hate Medicare & have hated it since it started…I have paid into it since it started and even though I am retired, I still pay for it. Medicaid is also expensive and we pay for that too. Government needs to get out of health care completely!!
Absolutely!
GOPe is being watched…..Closely watched……Note that when they tried to weaken the ethics committee that keeps them honest, Trump was immediately on it and killed it in a couple hours…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Congress is scum. The first thing they choose to vote on is for themselves. And may I add, a secret vote in the night time hours. No more secret votes in the night time hours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By chance would anyone have a link to any master spreadsheet containing the contact information of (including email) representatives or direct me where to find such. Much appreciated.
One can contact all of them via email whether they are our representative or not. We should inundate them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I haven’t been able to find a spreadsheet. They want you to use the switchboard for calls and the zip code search for email addresses.
Here’s a non government site with the info.
https://www.nationalpriorities.org/take-action/contact-your-representative/
Here’s a list of Senators with contact info.
http://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s on internet. Individual reps and senators have web pages with contact info. And House and Senate have sites where you can find out names of your rep. and senators.
Try this one.
Click on members of congress.
All the info is there.
https://www.govtrack.us/
Wait till you get to immigration, the WALL and Fair Trade deals. It will be only TRUMP and the Deplorables. This is where the UNIPARTY digs in with TRUMP COS, Ryan,McConnell and the other RINO Establishment who answer to the Globalists get tough on TRUMP. Their plan to to keep this OBAMACARE THING GOING TO AT LEAST 2 YEARS to tie up TRUMP from other things. JMO
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are not going to like the Grape Shot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence is the advance man. He just wanted to show the dems and the media that Trump has the GOP clapping like happy seals.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Perfect analogy
What a contrast to Biden. Get rid of sneering McCarthy in the background. Oh this is gonna be fun😝
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Pence would transmit a message from me to Rat Ryan (regarding the “Russian hack” BS): “Hey Ryan – Go **** yourself!”
Do not trust Pence….he is an insider.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But he is good at hiding it. NOTICE not one word on Immigration or the WALL. That is what got TRUMP elected and he better not let the RINOGOPe, Uniparty side track him. I believe he is way ahead of them on that. JMO
FWIW, no word on The Wall today because today’s topic is the repeal of obamacare. Message discipline is critical, and it looked today like all the GOP were singing from the same hymnal.
Hope you are right and they continue from the same hymnal. We need some or should I say a LOT of that.
Well there’s something about him that sets off some warnings in me. I will love to be proven wrong, but only he can do it and only with a lot of time.
Meanwhile, Susie, I do understand.
Those senators look like they have been asked to give the eulogy at their favorite uncle’s funeral…
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a scumbag John Barasso is, working hard to make sure he’s in the camera shot with Pence at his presser with the Senate. Maybe he could have worked that hard for the people of Wyoming, or the country?
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol…and isn’t that one of our most odious texas senator’s john cornyn sniffing into the camera over reince’s head? he should be somewhere in a corner writing ‘i am a contemptible RINO’ ‘400 times on the chalkboard. which one is barasso… the beak nose, the toupee head? i had a hard time looking at turtle neck, he should get that goiter issue looked at.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is going on, when so much attention is being given to Prebus (shown right here with Pense) and also all the coverage of Conway. WHY?? Not elected, not relevant any longer, after the election! This bothers me every bit as much as always seeing Jarrett did. WHY??
Priebus and Conway are acting as spokesman for Trump, not pulling the strings. That is the difference.
LikeLiked by 6 people
^THIS^
Because he is a usefull idiot that Trump has tapped to control GOPe…… I must admit that I detest this man…..But I understand the politics of having him as CoS….. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer…….Our Donald now owns this party…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Trump has won Priebus over with his policies and competence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do bet on the SNAKE. JMO
I really don’t disagree…..But I see no coincidence in appointing McConnel’s wife and Ryan’s BFF since their childhood to very powerful positions……Did Trump not just buy the Republican Party? LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read that Priebus did an excellent job of making the RNC solvent and functional after mismanagement. Maybe something about that good record appealed to Mr. Trump….and vice versa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad I am not the only one that views Reince as a SNAKE? Thanks don10.
“We are going to be in the promise-keeping business.”
That is what I want to hear (and see).
The promises are very specific, they are very significant solutions to significant problems, and the very process of fulfilling them will require an integrity which will be the most significant message coming from it all.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mike Pence is golden. “We are going to be in the promise-keeping business” is music to my ears. Americans have been deliberately lied to especially by Pres. Obama and his posse. President elect Trump promised to put Americans first and Vice President elect Pence affirmed the promise. Yes, it is a beautiful day in America.
LikeLiked by 7 people
See Trump’s Contract With the American Voter: # ONE on his Position Statements!!!
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/contract/
Mr. Trump Means Business in more ways than one. 🙂 ♥
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonderful, wonderful contract!
There is no doubt in my mind, after seeing the ‘warm’ welcome VP-elect Pence received (in this clip) from both Ryan and McCarthy, that those two are keenly aware that their former junior colleague has ascended the ladder to eclipse them both, in power and actual succession to the presidency — should that circumstance warrant.
A delicious moment, IMO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He really doesn’t owe them anything, Pence and Trump are in this together now
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nice interview with Manchin afterwards. He didn’t go to O’s presentation. Manchin didn’t like that it was D’s with D’s and R’s with R’s. Kudos to Manchin for getting it. We are going to half to do it right and work together.
I pray to God the R’s don’t abuse their majority power and that we succeed at DTS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
,,, have to (wholly not half)
No kumbaya….that is how we got in this mess in the first place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Manchin is in deep political crap in WV and up for reelection. His STATE jumped on the TRUMP train from the beginning. He is just showboating for reelection. At best he his a strong UNIPARTY member. Little Joe is a snake. Bet on it and the people of WV know it.
LikeLike
Is he the Democrat senator from West Virginia? If so he has a lot of sense, other than party affiliation. Saw him in an interview a little while ago agreeing with almost all of Trump’s policies, and he seemed to have a solid grasp on the issues we face. Very non-partisan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he might switch parties. Democrats screwed him and his state.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think you’re right! As the Dems keep moving further and further left and more radical, I suspect many like him will follow suit. Not much room for common sense in the Democrat party, but in Trump’s party (not GOPe) we’ve got it everywhere!🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manchin did say he is trying to influence 7 or 8 moderate D’s to be more bipartisan . LIttle by little .
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a really good start! Sadly, he shouldn’t even have to try, it should’ve been that way for both sides from the start. Hence the name “The People’s House”, not the Democrat or Republican house. It’s nice though to see someone trying to make a change! 🙂
They’re up and rolling with the business-as-usual kabuki theater in the Senate. Oh wow a ‘resolution’ to repeal Obamacare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NO!
WTF
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pence is getting real good at this
LikeLiked by 4 people
He has been a politician for quite a while. If he were no good at politician-ing, he would be a failure.
He was a successful politician, now thanks to DJT he’s a more successful politician.
I just hope he was somehow someway able to get to where he got (before Trump) without cheating lying skimming and making promises he knew he would never keep along the way. Which has become the definition of politician in my mind.
Maybe its me. Or maybe its intuitive. Trusting a professional politician is like trusting a professional used car salesman for me: not likely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I share your hesitance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So California has hired Eric Holder as legal defense for illegals. Glad to see him back in the spotlight. Perhaps with him taking on Trump and being highly visible…some might recall his lawlessness and toss him in the slammer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see his picture and always think of Oprah’s boyfriend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean beard…fixed for you😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steadman. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Legal defense for illegals” Lol
You just can’t make this stuff up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being paid for by the taxpayers of California like me. It’s so depressing. 😕
LikeLike
I can’t even imagine! Well, I kinda can being in Illinois, but we’re not as far down the liberal road. It’s such a shame too! California is a beautiful place ran by disgusting people.
I pray that the state can be saved for the sake of wonderful Californians like yourself. Best wishes from flyover country!🙂
Eric Holder must complete ethics training classes by judicial order for the next five years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just watched Obama’s farewell speech to his beloved military (from which he departed with a feeble smattering of obligatory applause). Who is he signaling to when he swipes his left eyebrow? I noticed at least 3 of them.
Signalling *&^%$@#! Jihadis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So why all the gnashing of teeth today over ACA? They cannot affect any changes until PE Trump is sworn in or it would just get vetoed by BHO.
Notice the MSM has dropped their battle cry “The Russians are coming”, not hearing about Assange or do you know where your troops are?
Look a sick squirrel!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope this works:
[img]https://i.sli.mg/oY3qy7.jpg[/img]
I’ll try again! Sorry!
Pence playing good cop for cameras? Bad cop. behind closed doors? Turmp / Pence continue to publicly say what they have said throughout election.
Is it me? I cannot stand watching these politicians from either party…so phony, such liars scumbags really. And the fake news people around them pretenders all of them
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not just you. Hard to trust anyone except Trump, and I have gotten use to his frank conversations. I do think there are “white hat” politicians too , and hope to see them excel to the front as we get through some of the muck.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just hope TRUMP stays TRUMP and does not get caught up in the DC crowd. If he does he will be taking a step DOWN. JMO
He won’t.
VPE Pence exudes competence, no nonsense, unapologetic common sense conservatism. An excellent speaker with presence of mind and focus. Excellent hire/recruitment by Mr. Trump.
Trump has after all, been hiring executives for 50 years!
(——————————— my continuous grin since 11/08/16————————————–)
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is driving me nuts is this argument that if we repeal Obamacare that “it’s not fair”. First, a large percentage of the “people who never had coverage but now do” were put into Medicaid. So the actual numbers who would “lose” actual insurance they don’t want and can hardly afford is smaller than the 20 million number that gets thrown about.
Then there’s the other percentage of folks who had insurance- lost their existing pre-Obamacare” policy and were forced to enroll in Obamacare. They will simply be able to buy a new policy. No “uninsured” there.
So who is left? The group of folks who didn’t have insurance before, had it for a while because it was free (so why not) and now will lose it. It’s not my responsibility to pay for them because they don’t want to buy a catostraphic policy – which should be legal again without The ACA in effect.
As for pre-existing conditions. If you’ve always had insurance and you change insurance companies you shouldn’t be penalized or restricted. But if you never bought it and now you’re sick – sure you can get it but you will have to pay more. You should not get it for the same rate as a healthy person because you didn’t want to pay until you needed it.
People always have money for what they want. If you don’t believe that just try getting a nail salon appointment at a place across from government housing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right, I get upset bc my premium and deductible are so dang high, yet I have no medical issues, visit my doc twice a year bc I can and only take thyroid medication. I am 60 years old and have always been in great health…good genes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My friend was diagnosed with cancer… She went and bought a policy with blue cross. It was expensive but the cancer treatments were near a million bucks. She’s well..Dropped that insurance and left a million bucks for the others to make up…That is a problem right there to solve……….
JMKNY wrote “People always have money for what they want. If you don’t believe that just try getting a nail salon appointment at a place across from government housing.”
All of what you said is true and the above quoted statement is a brilliant observation.
Great job!
Wonder what the deductible is for Senator’s families and Congressmen’s families?
Wonder what their entitlements add up to in total over the course of their lifetimes?
Remember the SCUMBAGS all have waivers from Obamacare so deductibles are not a concern. They have none because we the taxpayer pick up those so called honorables tab.
LikeLike
I wish president Trump would remove all entitlements from government workers and politicians….make them live by the same laws and practices that we are forced to live by
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make sure you go to your doctor every three years. If you don’t, you’ll lose them and will have to find a new one.
I’ve had to get new insurance through work every year since it passed. Insurers keep bailing on the Oregon market. My deductibles are $7000, so it covers nothing. The last insurance let me use a naturopath as my primary care. This one doesn’t so I need a new primary care and will have to pay for the naturopath out of pocket. The whole mess sucks.
Is Trump going to use Pence as a sort of super-Press Secretary?
During the election, they campaigned using separate styles. Trump was the fire-brand at rallies, and Pence did the more traditional, lower key baby-holding and county fair circuits. Two different styles to reach two different audiences while playing to both men’s strengths.
Seems like Trump is setting up a scenario where he uses the bully pulpit on Twitter, and Pence uses a softer touch during more traditional media interactions such as press conferences. Two different styles to reach two different audiences while playing to both men’s strengths.
That’s not to say Trump will use Pence to avoid press conferences, but when a gentler tone is needed (such as when Republicans are accused of trying “to make America sick again”), Pence’s mid-Western demeanor comes in handy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence is trying to be the soft spoken so reasonable grown up as compared to that off the cuff, quick twitter user Trump…..you do know he has temperament issues? The media certainly thinks so &:little Mikey is so smooth…..(smooth operator)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea! TRUMP has temperament issues like telling the TRUTH. Not the BS the politicans tell their pesky constituents to keep getting elected. Guess what we are dumb enough to believe them and keep reflecting them.
Affordable care act.
1.Take away healthcare insurance that was affordable.
2. Give some people almost free healthcare insurance.
3. Make those (1) who lost their good coverage pay for (2) by double or triple premiums.
4.Make deductibles so high that the whole thing is basically for catastrophic problems.
George Carlin would have added the ACA to his famous list of oxymorons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
middle class neutron bomb.
The warm, glorious light at the end of our dark, long and brutal tunnel gets bigger and brighter with every passing moment. I’ve never been so excited. Not even as a wee child suffering in the waiting for Christmas morn…. I just handle the excitement much better now, and don’t wet myself.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Quarantine that virus after uninstalling. GITMO will do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
First thing Trump should do is take Congress’s subsidy away
Congressmen Rejoice! Govt. To Subsidize Their Health Insurance Through Obamacare’s Exchanges
http://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2013/08/02/congressmen-rejoice-govt-to-subsidize-their-health-insurance-through-obamacares-exchanges/#29c18f3d2506
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now that is a GREAT idea, youme. TRUMP just might!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank GOD for Trump and Pence. Mike Pence is a fantastic spokesperson for Trump. He will hold the repubs feet to the fire. This health care debacle is draining my retirement account. I lost my job back in 2012, signed up for 18 months on my husbands policy, then had to sign up for Obamacare. It started off at $490 a month, no allowance. I was drawing from my retirement to live off of, which qualified me for an allowance BUT because I took a lump sum out of my retirement to pay for my insurance it put me over the limit so I didn’t qualify for the allowance. They counted my money I had to take out of my retirement account as income even though I would have never taken it out if it had not been for insurance. I am now paying $800 a month and had to go on and sign up for Social Security and reduce my monthly draw from retirement to $800 to pay for insurance. Hope I can survive until November when medicare kicks in—-IF they don’t play around with it which I am thinking they will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget when you sign up for Medicare, you will have the premiums deducted from your Social Security check. My premiums are over $100 per month but I don’t know if that”s a sliding scale or not.
Also, you will be taxed on the premium you pay to Medicare, like it’s income. I have asked my accountant about this every year and that’s how it’s set up.
LikeLike
Weird Clown !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dumb ass!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He might have something there. Having something to replace Obamacare before it is repealed is not all that bad of a idea. Remember they want to tie TRUMP agenda in knots and what better way to start is repealing Obamacare without something to replace it? Keep TRUMP in political DC knots so he does not get to the UNIPARTY strong holds Immigration and FAIR TRADE. The RYANS, McConnell, REINCE and Friends of the RINOGOPe, UNIPARTY will fight that 100%.
LikeLike
Obamacare blows up the deficit. The repeal and new plan should blow up the obamacare blowup of the deficit, and the new economic moves should cover the cost and then some.
A lot of some.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rand Paul is a sanctimonious POS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez I could understand doing this for something liberal but repealing obamacare? What is rand thinking? This is happening ming from a guyvwhobwas woke up by ron Paul and a supporter of rand until switching to trump post first debate.
The Cure for Congress… Not a fan of Warren Buffet but a fan of this… (from 2011 but relevant today) http://www.beingjrridinger.com/business-building/warren-buffetts-cure-for-congress/
Warren Buffett, in a recent interview with CNBC, offers one of the best quotes about the debt ceiling: “I could end the deficit in 5 minutes,” he told CNBC. “You just pass a law that says that anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election. The 26th amendment (granting the right to vote for 18 year-olds) took only 3 months & 8 days to be ratified! Why? Simple! The people demanded it. That was in 1971…before computers, e-mail, cell phones, etc. Of the 27 amendments to the Constitution, seven (7) took 1 year or less to become the law of the land…all because of public pressure. Warren Buffet is asking each addressee to forward this email to a minimum of twenty people on their address list; in turn ask each of those to do likewise. In three days, most people in The United States of America will have the message. This is one idea that really should be passed around. Congressional Reform Act of 2011 1. No Tenure / No Pension. A Congressman collects a salary while in office and receives no pay when they are out of office. 2. Congress (past, present & future) participates in Social Security. All funds in the Congressional retirement fund move to the Social Security system immediately. All future funds flow into the Social Security system, and Congress participates with the American people. It may not be used for any other purpose. 3. Congress can purchase their own retirement plan, just as all Americans do. 4. Congress will no longer vote themselves a pay raise. Congressional pay will rise by the lower of CPI or 3%. 5. Congress loses their current health care system and participates in the same health care system as the American people. 6. Congress must equally abide by all laws they impose on the American people. 7. All contracts with past and present Congressmen are void effective 1/1/12. The American people did not make this contract with Congressmen. Congressmen made all these contracts for themselves. Serving in Congress is an honor, not a career. The Founding Fathers envisioned citizen legislators, so ours should serve their term(s), then go home and back to work.
If each person contacts a minimum of twenty people then it will only take three days for most people (in the U.S.) to receive the message. Maybe it is time. THIS IS HOW YOU FIX CONGRESS! If you agree with the above, pass it on. If not, just delete. You are one of my 20. Please keep it going.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry. Should have placed elsewhere.
If done right, it WILL bring a hardship on our economy. Why? Because the HC industry is currently sucking up 20% of our economy… That’s an entire industry and probably millions of workers who are addicted to massive fees and profits THAT MUST DROP by a huge amount if we’re going to survive. We can not spend 1 of every 5 bucks on HC. Our gov can not spend 2 or every 5 on HC.. It’ll destroy us. These monopolies must be broken up and the colluders must be jailed.
No hardship:
People keep more of their money to spend elsewhere.
HC industry wastes less money on regulation, reporting and illegals.
totally agree that those dollars will be spent elsewhere but allowing a 8-10x decrease in HC costs will probably collapse that industry.. And rightly so, I say. They are r4ping the American people.
$12,000 deductible was considered catastrophic insurance before Obamacare and was a whole lot cheaper.
The ACA was not legislated to give us affordable healthcare.
It was enacted to insure premium payments to insurance companies.
No pun intended. Somebody sure as heck made money on this …. I don’t have the bad enough word to describe this intentional health care destruction in our Republic.
The dumb a$$es in the government -and apparently the insurance companies- believed Debbie Wasserman Schultz when she explained that enlarging the pool of insured people would result in a larger base to spread costs. She forget that additional enrollees would bring their own costs…thus increasing costs overall.
Did anyone in government ever take a course in basic economics…or cost accounting?
Have they never heard of “break even points?”
An employer once told me never to vote for tax increases because they would never be repealed. We didn’t get to vote on this darn tax.
Never forget that.
We must not allow government to “fix” this. Those corrupt SOBs couldn’t fix a cup of coffee.
This mess needs a frickin’ fearless genius to rectify. I don’t think the ACA will ever go away entirely.
I am about to allow my emotions to take over, so…my rant is finished.
You can work 40 years and retire pretty well off.. IF you don’t get sick or ill. Then if you can’t protect your money you will lose it all. A minor disease or cancer can cost a million dollars…..There are illnesses you don’t have any symptoms…..The easy description is Medicaire you pay 105.00 a month and can upgrade tp like 150.00 a month. Depends where you live what you get but not bad… Medicaid is for poor and indigent..Funny they absorb eldercare if you need a home.. Medicaire doesn’t… Medicaid doe not cover meds which can cost hundreds for a bottle. Where I live almost no one takes new medicaid patients.. It’s overwhelmed with illegals… So you have a card but no where to use it……If you have a job and make good money your the stooge and pay for all the poor….. You pay 3 to 6hundred a month and 8K deductable……..Worhtless again you have a card but unless you have cancer 8K is a lot to pay before you get any benefit………..That’s the size of it.
Leave Obama care installed till the people revolt and beg the GOP to change it or the Dems will attack and turn it into the GOP’s fault…Let it ride.. There will be a lot of pain caused by Nancy with that big gavel…..
Insurance was a whole lotta cheaper and coverage was better when there was market competition among providers. We have to demand that they get it right, that our legislators must be insured under the same rules, and welfare is closely monitored as it is disbursed.
“Watch the pennies, and the dollars will watch themselves”
