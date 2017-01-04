Vice-President Mike Pence Visits Washington DC for Planning Sessions With House and Senate Leadership….

Vice-President-elect Mike Pence spent the larger part of the day today in Washington DC meeting with key leadership from the House of Representatives and the Senate. One of the primary topics was the repeal process for Obamacare’s removal.

Two video’s below of Mike Pence addressing the media following each chamber visit, beginning with the House:

The second presser was with the Senate. Unfortunately any subsequent press conference in the senate chamber means Mitch McConnell is also participating.

Vice-President Pence speaks at 12:07 of the video below: