January 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

104 Responses to January 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

    The minus 419 hrs, 38 minutes

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:22 am

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    psadie says:
      January 3, 2017 at 2:30 am

      Being President of the USA is quite a “life achievement” for someone who has been successful throughout his life. Whipped cream with a “cherry on top.”

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:23 am

    http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/patrick-goodenough/expert-abbas-pa-spends-10-its-budget-paying-families-jailed-and :


    American taxpayers will account for $442 million in aid to the P.A. in FY 2016.

    In the P.A.’s 2016 budget, $137.8 million was earmarked for prisoners and their families, and $172.5 million for the families of “martyrs,” Yigal Carmon, founder and president of Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), told the panel.

    Carmon said a P.A. government regulation instituted in 2010 stipulated that the amount paid to prisoners’ families depended on the length of sentence – ranging from $364 a month for jail terms of up to three years, to $3,120 a month for 30 years or more.

    In addition, he said, terrorists from Jerusalem get a further $78 monthly supplement while Arab Israelis get an $130 monthly supplement.

    Anyone imprisoned for five years or more is automatically eligible on release for a job with the P.A. institution, he added.

    With regard to the families of Palestinians killed carrying out terrorist attacks, Carmon cited 2011 Palestinian media reports saying that the family of each “martyr” receives a one-off payment of $1,560, plus a monthly allowance of $364. Married terrorists and those with children receive additional supplements ($104 for those who were married, and $52 per child).

    andi lee says:
      January 3, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Wait. What? No!
      This should be coming out of all politician’s who voted to support and fully fund these illegal skirmishes. Take away their cadillac benefits.

    psadie says:
      January 3, 2017 at 2:33 am

      You wonder why the Palestinian people live in misery and poverty just like Arafat who “skimmed” over $500 million in a Swiss bank account before he died. The PA made a call to his wife in her Paris apartment…hmmmmmmm?

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:24 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:25 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:25 am

  kimosaabe says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:27 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:27 am

  ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:28 am

  Dommy says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Now that we’re counting down a little over two weeks to Liberation Day Jan. 20th, it will be interesting to see how much of this becomes reality and gets done.

    “Donald Trump’s 100-Day Contract With the American Voter.”

    https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:30 am

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:38 am

    House GOP votes to rein in independent ethics watchdog

    House Republicans are moving to adopt a proposal weakening the chamber’s outside ethics watchdog, removing its independence and establishing new limitations on its powers.

     The House GOP Conference on Monday adopted Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte’s (R-Va.) amendment to the larger rules package being voted on Tuesday, the first day of the new Congress.

    The amendment puts the independent Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) watchdog under the oversight of lawmakers through the House Ethics Committee.

    Excerpt:
    Ethics watchdogs, however, warn that barring OCE from reviewing anonymous tips would impede whistleblowers who may fear blowback over a sensitive case.

    Excerpt:
    The rallying cry for Pelosi’s ethics reform measures was, in fact, to “drain the swamp.” The same phrase has been adopted more recently by President-elect Donald Trump, who made a campaign push for ethics reforms, such as expanding a lobbying ban on members of his administration.

    http://thehill.com/homenews/house/312430-house-gop-vote-to-rein-in-congressional-ethics-watchdog

     

    WSB says:
      January 3, 2017 at 1:06 am

      Well, that just screams of stupidity. And if removing the OCE takes place, that creates a better, safer opportunity by EO, hate to say it, to create a safer alternative, no?

      Fabulous, Winning!!!!

      Most everyone in the current government will attempt outmaneuvered plans to save themselves, only to find they have just made their lives worse! LOL!

    Dommy says:
      January 3, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Funny how it’s always ‘a joke’ when a leftist’s hateful rhetoric is held up in public.

    angryduc says:
      January 3, 2017 at 1:43 am

      Bolton is a shameless liar. Washington needs to be completely flushed. The only way to do that is to prosecute all these warmongers. There isn’t any question they have fomented war across the ME as an aggressor. It’s time we held our people to the standards they claim to uphold.

    Millwright says:
      January 3, 2017 at 3:05 am

      Bittle: What a tool ! Or to use his Bugs Bunnyesque logic; “What a Maroon ” !

    Millwright says:
      January 3, 2017 at 3:37 am

      As No. 1 son, ( with a degree in computer forensics ) noted on on Jan 01/17 Russia – but not necessarily its government – has long been the no. 1 source of “hacking” in the USA. He also noted China – with a higher probability of a government being the enabling actor – was no. 2 in hacking in the USA. IMO, his analysis is pretty much congruent with the historical record and published data.

  Marygrace Powers says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:45 am

    A BIASED 2017 FORECAST (PART TWO)/
    The Burning Platform/(excerpt)

    “The presidential election and its aftermath tell you everything you need to know about the level of civic decay overtaking this country. The country is as divided as it was after the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860. There is virtually no common ground between liberals and conservatives. The pure hatred and contempt between the winners and losers in the recent election does not bode well for the country over the next four to eight years.

    Barack Obama, the well-dressed, polished, articulate, empty suit, who has occupied the White House for the last eight years serving as the front man for the Deep State, has done more to destroy race relations and sense of community than any president in history. His divisive rhetoric and actions over the last eight years created the atmosphere for the acrimonious election and the violent protests that followed.

    His failure to quell the Soros funded Black Lives Matter terrorist organization has resulted in the slaughter of police across the country. Meanwhile, his hometown of Chicago has seen 800 homicides and over 4,400 shootings in 2016 – with over 90% blacks killing blacks. His legacy is one of complete and utter failure, but his hubris knows no bounds, and he actually believes his eight year reign of error was a resounding success. Facts be damned.

    Obama fears his legacy will go up in flames. When you govern through executive orders, bypassing Congress, and flaunting the Constitution, your actions can be overturned with the stroke of a pen. When your crowning achievement – Obamacare – is derided by virtually everyone in the country as an epic failure and will be repealed and replaced in short order, you realize your entire presidency was a sham and a national disgrace.

    Obama is flailing about in his final weeks desperately trying to keep the attention focused upon him. He is gambling with the lives of his countrymen by doing everything in his power to provoke World War III with Russia and to inflame the Middle East with his UN engineered snub of Israel. Obama doesn’t like to lose and he is acting like a churlish spoiled brat as his time runs out. He has become a laughingstock around the world. He will fan the flames of discontent in this country until he is ushered out of the White House.

    Here are a few suppositions about what will happen next: (continued on link)
    (always interesting/for all you insomniacs tonight) : )

    https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/01/01/a-biased-2017-forecast-part-two/

  WSB says:
    January 3, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Just wanted to send a note…the new Apprentice is on right now. had to stop watching it. Could not understand what Schwarzenegger was saying, and everyone who I think was a contestant looked like a tattooed caricature of the original Trump series…it looked unwatchable.

  Mike says:
    January 3, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Excellent:

  Harry Lime says:
    January 3, 2017 at 1:56 am

    By now we’ve all seen the compilation videos of mostly liberals saying Trump will never win the nomination/election followed by coverage of him actually winning. Here’s one that I hadn’t seen before showing a lot of never-trumpers. I could watch all of these type videos all day long. So satisfying.

  andi lee says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Okay, there is a really, really bizarre thing happening. It cannot be coincidence that strange things are occurring and escalating.

    Upthread, Robert P. posted the attacks being rained down on Bill Mitchell by an #altright group of people. A fake account was set up and began attacking associates to BM. Disturbing erratic behavior by the J. Wyand guy. What’s going on here?

    On Twitter, Trump supporters are being banned from twitter for subjective “content”. Youtube accounts are being removed, videos deleted. The pizzagate was one of those subjects, and another subject, Podesta emails / wikileaks, I saw similar banning/removal.

    One of the guys, who was investigating pizzagate disappeared, a Justin Woollee. All of his videos and account have been removed. (He is now in jail charged with murder of his mom!)

    Now, I see Brunell, an associate of Bill Mitchell has been threatened. A real threat has been directed at her livelihood, her business.

    Seriously, what is going on?

  Martin says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:24 am

    This never gets old:

  Howie says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:35 am

    Re: Garland….it won’t work/
    = The Senate could defeat a recess appointment by adjourning sine die, i.e. voting to end its new session early, which would immediately end Garland’s appointment, and then voting to reconvene, whereupon it could take up the business of confirming his replacement. There are conditions that go with that — the House would need to consent, for one thing, but that would be no problem given the Republican majority in that chamber.

  Ron says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:36 am

    Not sure if this was posted earlier, or yesterday… but apparently, a couple days ago Trump (and his adorable granddaughter Kai) kicked one of the Koch brothers off his golf course, LOL!

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/02/kickng-money-out-of-politics-trump-boots-koch-brother-from-golf-course/

  Derek Hagen says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:38 am

    I’m having trouble finding video of Lou Dobbs Tonight for the past few days. I’ve looked on YouTube and Google. Never had trouble before Christmas. Are there no new shows or is it my Mac? Anybody else having trouble? Surely someone would be substituting for him if he isn’t back yet.

  andi lee says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:39 am

  Joe Smith (@DefendUrRights) says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:40 am

    He’s just having fun! It’s his right! It’s his due! Go Trump!

  hugofitch1 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Bizarro world across the pond.

    “With uncommon dignity, she ran a campaign of ideas for the future. But her opponent was and is a misogynist, a demagogue whose own ideas, to the extent that he had any, were warped, racist and downright insulting of our collective humanity. The appeal of Trump’s campaign to the American electorate is still a phenomenon under scrutiny but it is enough to say he found listening ears in a people who, in despair, chose to accept his retail of fear instead of Clinton’s message of hope.”

    http://guardian.ng/news/person-of-the-year/

  andi lee says:
    January 3, 2017 at 2:47 am

  WSB says:
    January 3, 2017 at 3:27 am

    This comment might be better on the regular thread; however, since it refers to our PEPOTUS, I can just say, I cannot watch Apprentice. Episode One is applying makeup to men and women.

    No interest.

  citizen817 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 3:39 am

