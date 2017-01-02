President-elect Trump Tweets Chicago – Trump Tweeks Rahm Emanuel – Or Did He?…

Here’s a great example of how the media will get a story wrong 100 times, before they realize the reason they’re getting it wrong is due to the inherent political-ideological filters they use within every presentation.

Against a horrific year in Chicago for shootings and murders President-Elect Donald Trump sends out the following tweet:

Without thinking, and relying on their traditional filtering prism, immediately the media transmit a narrative of President-elect Donald Trump challenging (attacking) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The MSM proceed to present their narrative accordingly.

However, the continually short-sighted media never pause to remind themselves that Emanuel traveled to Trump Tower less than a month ago; and consider the pragmatic effective approaches deployed by Donald Trump throughout his career.

It is inconceivable to the media that Emanuel would benefit from a good cop/bad cop optic with actual intended results. The MSM can’t conceive of Rahm Emanuel being open, strategically open, to President-elect Trump’s assistance after five years of intensely out-of-control violence within predominantly black communities.

Emanuel is a lot of things, lots of them not-so-good, however one of his strongest political attributes is his Machiavellian outlook and ability to see the angles long before they appear on the horizon.

Mayor Emanuel knows, specifically and strategically knows, the environment right now in Chicago is almost a perfect template for President Donald Trump to stun the media with an effective, assertive, proactive, common sense, protectionist and practical approach toward community policing.

Sheriff Trump is on the horizon, with a massive sun behind him, sitting atop a pale horse, wearing a big white hat. Watching, waiting and twirling a Zippo: “I’m your huckle-bearer”; more than ready to show how intent he is to save innocent people from horrific crime-ridden consequences of those who view public safety through the same prism as all other considerations, politics.

President Trump will not suffer fools lightly – he never has; especially when their foolish action compromises the safety of their citizenry. Trump doesn’t see the color of the neighborhood, he see’s ineptitude, incompetence, weak leadership and failure.

Trump’s political mantra is to return ‘the era of competence‘.

The president-elect sees Chicago, a city containing important properties to him – a city he is very familiar with, through the prism of political incompetence. Trump is also very in tune with the people who live within these neighborhoods and are forced to suffer the consequences of this incompetence.

This is not the typical president Mayor Rahm Emanuel could navigate. And the people inside Chicago are more than ready for a new approach. Toward that end allow me to provide the audio visual demonstration:

First Video from a 2013 Chicago Town Hall on violence, addressing this exact issue. Listen closely.

Second Video from a group of Chicago activists watching President Obama’s 2014 State of the Union Address. Again, listen closely.

….things make a bit more sense now?