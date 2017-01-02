President-elect Trump Tweets Chicago – Trump Tweeks Rahm Emanuel – Or Did He?…

Here’s a great example of how the media will get a story wrong 100 times, before they realize the reason they’re getting it wrong is due to the inherent political-ideological filters they use within every presentation.
Against a horrific year in Chicago for shootings and murders President-Elect Donald Trump sends out the following tweet:
Without thinking, and relying on their traditional filtering prism, immediately the media transmit a narrative of President-elect Donald Trump challenging (attacking) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. The MSM proceed to present their narrative accordingly.
However, the continually short-sighted media never pause to remind themselves that Emanuel traveled to Trump Tower less than a month ago; and consider the pragmatic effective approaches deployed by Donald Trump throughout his career.
It is inconceivable to the media that Emanuel would benefit from a good cop/bad cop optic with actual intended results. The MSM can’t conceive of Rahm Emanuel being open, strategically open, to President-elect Trump’s assistance after five years of intensely out-of-control violence within predominantly black communities.
Emanuel is a lot of things, lots of them not-so-good, however one of his strongest political attributes is his Machiavellian outlook and ability to see the angles long before they appear on the horizon.
Mayor Emanuel knows, specifically and strategically knows, the environment right now in Chicago is almost a perfect template for President Donald Trump to stun the media with an effective, assertive, proactive, common sense, protectionist and practical approach toward community policing.
Sheriff Trump is on the horizon, with a massive sun behind him, sitting atop a pale horse, wearing a big white hat. Watching, waiting and twirling a Zippo: “I’m your huckle-bearer”; more than ready to show how intent he is to save innocent people from horrific crime-ridden consequences of those who view public safety through the same prism as all other considerations, politics.
President Trump will not suffer fools lightly – he never has; especially when their foolish action compromises the safety of their citizenry. Trump doesn’t see the color of the neighborhood, he see’s ineptitude, incompetence, weak leadership and failure.
Trump’s political mantra is to return ‘the era of competence‘.
The president-elect sees Chicago, a city containing important properties to him – a city he is very familiar with, through the prism of political incompetence. Trump is also very in tune with the people who live within these neighborhoods and are forced to suffer the consequences of this incompetence.
This is not the typical president Mayor Rahm Emanuel could navigate. And the people inside Chicago are more than ready for a new approach. Toward that end allow me to provide the audio visual demonstration:
First Video from a 2013 Chicago Town Hall on violence, addressing this exact issue. Listen closely.
Second Video from a group of Chicago activists watching President Obama’s 2014 State of the Union Address. Again, listen closely.
….things make a bit more sense now?
I’m really curious to see how O is received in Chicago. I’m sure he’ll have his slavish fans. but wouldn’t it be something if there were protests and boos? I think there’s a lot of disgust with O in Chicago. But he’ll probably speak in the nice neighborhoods with all the yuppie liberals.
He is a hero to 99% of chicago.
I see and hear it everyvday.
The citizens of chicago, by and large, are a complete lost cause when it comes to politics. They are either dependent on government handouts or government jobs, or are convinced that every politician who isnt a democrat is evil.
Chicago is lost. It is California on the Great Lakes.
Throw Madison and Milwaukee in with Chicago.
Doesnt seem as if Trump has given up on Chiraq why should you? Chicago has a few true patriot groups you just have to search them out. I would suggest you start by checking out the IL-NRA forum. Many members do live downtown.
Also based on your 99% comment it seems you live near north or the north shore. Head ondown to 35th st grab a burger at the depot and tell me again how the chi loves ozero by 99%
Then again you may be a former democrap seeing the light for the first time and realising youre in a viper pit. Basing that on your 99% comment, which virtue signals that chiraq is lost. Hope is never lost.
We should never give up but it is a sorry state of affairs in Southern WI and Northern IL. Trump hit the nail on the head when he said no one wants to live like that. Maybe they are sick of it and are willing to try something new. I hope so.
The rationale I hear for voting democrat is “the democrats are bad, but the alternative is worse”. With those few words, they are telling the dems that they don’t have to promise anything or do anything. Sad.
That’s amazing. I live in Philadelphia and it seems things are the same way. Republicans are so marginalized.
Its hard for me to believe that anyone is going to marginalize TRUMP.
I don’t agree that they like Obama. I was at Chicago’s O’hare airport a while back. Someone giving free advice regarding the current political situation had written on the wall of one of the bathroom stalls . . . . . . . . “Flush Hard, Its a Long Way to Washington.”
Jake and Ellwood would Love our new President!!!!! https://youtu.be/-4YrCFz0Kfc
Great stuff, Sundance. Thanks for the write-up.
People still do not understand how intelligent Trump is and how strategically he sets things up months and years in advance.
That lesson should have been learned by the end of the 2016 primaries. But even after the general election, many still underestimate Trump or don’t grasp the depth of his brilliance.
Soon, everyone will understand.
Can’t wait until January 20th.
So true, Trump World Tower is such a case in point. We all should wait with great anticipation!
Excellent example, WSB. You’re so right.
[No explanation needed..].
Has there ever been an actor like Clint Eastwood? He could make you believe something like this!
Riding a pale horse is a bad vision sundance.
Interesting clips. But I can’t help feeling the problem is they think government will help them. 80 percent of the time government is the problem. Rather get up off your backside and do something.
I’ve spent a lot of time in that kind of meeting. But it’s talk all talk. Goes nowhere.
A lady I watch on Youtube, Starry Hilder, she says ‘Invest in yourself’. Make sure your money is spent in a way that helps you long term.
The problem of pay-to-play in Chicago…everybody who is somebody is involved in the revolving doors from one money-making power job to the next. The micro finance business, where Obama’s mother worked in SE Asia under Peter Geitner of the World Bank, is just one example (also see Haiti and child/women trafficking) as are these foundations, even if originally funded for the right reasons, which have gone way, way progressive to line of the pockets of elites. The Chicago Climate Exchange is now defunct, but the major players are still working their scams.
http://canadafreepress.com/article/obamas-involvement-in-chicago-climate-exchange-the-rest-of-the-story
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/shorebank.php
EDIT: Geithner
P E Trump will probably turn Chicago around. Instead of people killing each other, he will give them economic opportunities to work and improve their lives. He provides the policies; they do the work.
It would be nice to hear a thank you to P E Trump.
